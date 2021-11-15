🎄Win family 4-pack of tickets to CarMax Tacky Light Run

Don't miss your chance to score a family four-pack of tickets to the CarMax Tacky Light Run Saturday, Dec. 11 in Midlothian's Walton Park.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner Thursday, Nov. 18.

Terrifically tacky and all RVA, the Tacky Light Tour has put this city on the map.This 6k course features spectacular views of the famous light show!

