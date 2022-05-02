Win Bold Rock VIP adventure to the Chapel of Apple!

Celebrate the release of Bold Rock’s new Orange Crush ready-to-drink craft cocktail with an adventure to Bold Rock’s Nellysford Cidery with 7 of your closest friends for a VIP experience valued at $500!

Visit includes:

Guided Tour & Sampling

Lunch for eight (8) adults*

Bold Rock Swag Items for each guest

Date of your choosing pending staff coordination**



Fill out the form below for your chance to win. We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Wednesday, May 18.



*Must be 21+ to participate. **Must give at least 7 days advance notice of visit and prize expires Dec. 31, 2022. Please note transportation is not included. Click here for official contest rules.

