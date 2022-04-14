WATCH & WIN: Score $600 Walmart gift card from CBS 6!

It's back! CBS 6 This Morning is giving you the chance to score a $600 Walmart gift card all next week.

It’s super simple! Register for your chance to win by filling out the form below or by clicking here.

Then watch CBS 6 News This Morning at 6:30 a.m. with Rob and Reba starting Monday to find out if you’ve won. Call within 30 minutes and be sure to include your "secret word."

Be sure to share the contest with your Facebook friends, so they can enter, too!

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.