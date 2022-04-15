💰WATCH & WIN: $1200 Visa gift card winner announced tomorrow on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

It's back! We're giving you the chance to score a $600 Visa gift card over the next several weeks on CBS 6 This Morning.

It’s super simple! Register for your chance to win by filling out the form below or by clicking here.

Then watch CBS 6 News This Morning at 6:30 a.m. with Rob and Reba this Monday-Friday to see if you’ve won. If you hear your name, call the number on the screen and then mention your "secret word" to verify your identify.

And be sure to share the contest with your Facebook friends, so they can enter, too!

Winners' List:

April 18 — Winner did not call in, so Tuesday's prize is $1200!

April 19 — ??????

April 20 — ??????

April 21 — ??????

April 22 — ??????

April 25 — ??????

April 26 — ??????

April 27 — ??????

April 28 — ??????

April 29 — ??????

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.