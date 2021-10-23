🎓How you could win Virginia529 College Savings Plan

Don’t miss your chance to win a Virginia529 College Savings Plan. Be sure to watch for the Play at Home Trivia question during “Battle of the Brains” Saturdays at 10 a.m. on CBS 6.

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION: What international event occurred the same year as the formation of Virginia529?

❓A — The start of World War II

❓B — The fall of the Berlin Wall

❓C — The Cinnamon Challenge

❓D — The Lillehammer Winter Olympics

And be sure to watch “Battle of the Brains” each week so you can enter the contest to increase your chances of winning. We’ll announce the randomly selected winner July 11, 2022.