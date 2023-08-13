Win 'Entertainment Tonight' VIP tour plus $3,000 in travel later this month!

Don’t miss your chance to win a VIP tour of the "Entertainment Tonight" set plus $3,000 in travel later this month as the world's no. 1 syndicated entertainment newsmagazine show moves to CBS 6 at 7 p.m. this September.

The contest will open for entries Monday, Aug. 21. Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Catch "Entertainment Tonight" with Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner at 7 p.m. CBS 6 starting Monday, Sept. 11. The watch CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald.