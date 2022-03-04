🎰Win tickets to South Richmond Rotary Casino Night!

Don't miss your chance to win two tickets to South Richmond Rotary Casino Night at the ACCA Temple on Saturday, March 19 from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

Eat, drink, dance and gamble the night away at SRR's 9th annual Casino Night & Corvette Raffle in support of very deserving charities.

The black-tie optional event features heavy hors d'oeurves and a buffet-style dinner prepared by Kings Korner Catering. There will be an open bar offering top shelf wine, beer and mixed drinks. Casino games include black jack, poker, roulette, baccarat, and don't forget the horse races; door prizes, and a spectacular silent auction.

"To finish out the evening with a bang, we will be announcing the grand prize winner of the 2022 Corvette Raffle where you can win your own 2022 mid-engine $65,000 Corvette, or other new car, truck or SUV offered by CMA's Colonial Chevrolet," organizers said.

Click here to get tickets to Casino Night. Click here to purchase Corevette Raffle tickets.

The South Richmond Rotary is still accepting door prizes, raffle items, and silent auction items, so any local or regional companies that would like to donate, sponsor or promote, should call ( lisa.harrup.cva@gmail.com ) Lisa Harrup or Brent Samuel (Brent@CapRealEstateServices.com) at 804-307-8151. Commonwealth Of Virginia Charitable Gaming Permit G22-03347-093462.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 21+ years of age and reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.