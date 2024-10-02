Watch Now
Contests

Actions

🎃 How you could win $100 Goodwill gift card

Find Spooktacular Savings and Sustainable Style at Goodwill this Halloween!
RIFF --
WTVR
The Richmond International Film and Music Festival is Tuesday, June 7 through Sunday, June 12.<br/>
RIFF --
Posted
and last updated

Don't miss your chance to win a $100 gift card for Goodwill's Central and Coastal Virginia locations.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment and tag two friends on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Watch "Virginia This Morning" on Thursday, Oct. 10 to learn all about Spooktacular Savings and Sustainable Style at Goodwill this Halloween!

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster