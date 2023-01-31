Win 4-pack of tickets to Richmond RV Show this weekend at Richmond Raceway Complex

Don't miss your chance to win a four-pack of of tickets to the Richmond RV Show this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

The Richmond RV Show is Friday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. - 5 pm. Click here for more information about the show and for tickets.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 21+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.