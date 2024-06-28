Win family 4-pack to Richmond Kickers game Wednesday!

Don't miss your chance to score a family four-pack to kick off your Fourth of July with the Richmond Kickers on July 3.

Game time is 8 p.m. on Wednesday. And it will be a "Red Out" at City Stadium, so wear red.

The first 2,500 folks through the gate will get a free Red, White & Roo t-shirt.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

We'll announce a randomly selected winner on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.