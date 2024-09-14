🎥Win tickets to Richmond International Film Festival

Don't miss The Richmond International Film Festival (RIFF) coming up Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 29.

One lucky winner will score a family pack of tickets to the opening night film, closing night film, a week's live music pass, PLUS date night for two at RIFF's Saturday shows at the Byrd Theatre all afternoon and evening!

Another winner will score two VIP All Access Platinum Badges for the week to attend everything, including all VIP parties and events.

It's super simple to enter.Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page. We will announce the randomly selected winners on Friday, Sept. 20.

RELATED: Richmond International Film Festival features something for everyone

Local News Richmond International Film Festival to feature 170-plus films WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.

