🏠Win 4-pack of tickets to RVA Home Show next weekend at Meadow Event Park

Don't miss your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the RVA Home Show next weekend at Meadow Event Park.

It's super simple to enter.Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

Then we'll announce two randomly selected winner on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The RVA Home Show is Saturday, Jan, 27 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan 28 from 10 a.m. - 4 pm. Click herefor more information about the show and tickets.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 21+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.