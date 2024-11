Don't miss your chance to win free pizza for a year from our friends at Marco's Pizza. That's one large one-topping pizza for 52 weeks — it's a more than $880 value!

It's super simple to enter. Just fill out the form below for your chance to win.

And be sure to stop by Marco's Pizza's new Mechanicsville location for free pizza and carnival games on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. The address is 7146 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

We'll announce the randomly selected winner on Friday, Dec. 6.