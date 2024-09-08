Submit your cornbread recipe for chance to win tickets to 'Shucked' musical at Altria Theater

Don't miss your chance to win four tickets to "Shucked" the musical this October at the Altria Theater in Richmond.

Fill out the form below to share your cornbread recipe. Then we'll announce the finalists on "Virginia This Morning" on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The winner will be chosen during a cornbread tasting at The Corniest Fall Festival Ever at Monroe Park on Saturday, Oct. 5. The contest will be judged by Greg McQuade and Mike Stone from CBS 6 News This Morning: Weekend.

That winner will score four tickets to "Shucked" the musical on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. They will also get to cook their recipe LIVE on "Virginia This Morning!”

Click here for more information and to get tickets to "Shucked."

"Shucked" is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.