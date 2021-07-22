🍋Anthem LemonAid: Help fight childhood cancer Friday; try new ice cream

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stop by our Anthem LemonAid stand outside the WTVR CBS 6 studios Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to raise money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Make a donation to fight pediatric cancer in Central Virginia and receive a scoop of Blue Bell's lemon-flavored ice cream dubbed "Economy Scoops" created in honor of this year's Anthem LemonAid ambassador, Josie Economy.

The stand will be located at the corner of Tilden and Broad streets (3301 W. Broad).

Special guests throughout the day will include former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder, DJ Mike Street from 106.5 The Beat, former VCU basketball player Lionel Bacon, soldiers from Fort Lee, Chesterfield Police officers and Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels' mascot Nutzy along with the Richmond Kickers' mascot Kickeroo will also stop by the stand.

If you cannot attend the event, you can also make a donation online. There is also still time to host your stand. You can register online and start fundraising.

Anthem LemonAid has raised more than $1.6 million to fight pediatric cancer in Central Virginia over the last 21 years.

Celebrating Anthem LemonAid’s 21st anniversary

Anthem LemonAid is made possible by generous community members and sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Richmond Ford, WTVR CBS 6 and Richmond Family Magazine.

