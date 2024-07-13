🍋Anthem LemonAid: Help fight childhood cancer next Friday-Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Anthem LemonAid is returning to Central Virginia Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.

The signature event has been raising money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU since 2000.

Instead of buying lemonade from the stand, thirsty neighbors make a donation in exchange for the refreshing drink. And all the money raised from Anthem LemonAid helps fight pediatric cancer.

Don't delay. There is plenty of time to sign up to host your stand, so register online here and start fundraising.

WTVR CBS 6 will also host an Anthem LemonAid stand outside our historic Broad Street studios on Friday, July 19. The stand will be located in front of the station at 3301 W. Broad Street. If you cannot attend the event, you can make a donation in the widget below.

Last summer, more than 250 stands raised more than $200,000. Anthem LemonAid has raised more than $1.1 million to fight pediatric cancer in Central Virginia over the last 23 years.

Anthem LemonAid is made possible by generous community members and sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Richmond Ford, WTVR CBS 6 and Richmond Family Magazine.

This campaign is a CBS 6 initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local Richmond area and are tax deductible.

CBS 6 Community 'Absolutely amazing' Anthem LemonAid is next Friday, Saturday and Sunday Antoinette Essa