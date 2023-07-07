2023 Mens Wimbledon Betting Odds & Top Sites to Bet on Wimbledon in 2023

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.

Wimbledon betting is ripe with opportunities to take advantage of great Wimbledon odds by betting on the world's best players.

You can bet on the outright winner, as well as individual matches, fade favorites, and double down on parlays.

Novak Djokovic is this year's heavy odds-on favorite to claim a fourth successive Wimbledon title, but contenders like Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev will all have their say at Wimbledon 2023.

Looking for the best sites to place your wagers? We recommend Bovada!

Keep reading to find out where to find the best Wimbledon odds.

Best Wimbledon Betting Sites

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: Top pick for live bets

BetOnline: Excellent Daniil Medvedev odds

BUSR: Best moneyline bets

SportsBetting.ag: High Bet Limits

BetAnySports: Easy-to-use user interface

EveryGame: 20+ years in the industry

BetUS: $2,500 welcome bonus

Lucky99: Fast banking

XBet: 24/7 customer support

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused, so please disable it if you have any issues.

2023 Mens Wimbledon Betting Odds

Novak Djokovic : (-145)

: (-145) Carlos Alcaraz : (+325)

: (+325) Daniil Medvedev : (+2000)

: (+2000) Jannik Sinner : (2000)

: (2000) Alexander Zverev : (+3300)

: (+3300) Nick Kyrgios : (+4000)

: (+4000) Stefanos Tsitsipas : (+5000)

: (+5000) Andy Murray : (+5000)

: (+5000) Matteo Berrettini : (+8000)

: (+8000) Felix Auger Aliassime : (+8000)

: (+8000) Taylor Fritz : (+4000)

: (+4000) Casper Ruud: (+10000)

These odds were taken from our top pick, Bovada, but there are many other excellent online sports betting websites with great odds. Below, we’ll take a look at all the things you need to know about Wimbledon and the top sites to use for betting.

Let’s start.

How to Get Started Betting on Wimbledon 2023

The best way to get started betting on Wimbledon is to join a reputable sports betting site that's known for its high-quality Wimbledon odds, its bonuses, and its markets.

Bovada is one such betting site. Here's how to join in a few quick steps:

Step 1: Visit a Sports Betting Website

Follow this link to visit Bovada, our #1 pick today.

The first thing you need to do is click the red "JOIN' button at the top right of the homepage.

Step 2: Complete the Form

You only need to fill in 7 required fields of a single-page form at Bovada, and it shouldn't take longer than a minute. Fields include your first and last name, a valid email address, and a zip code.

Step 3: Agree to the Terms and Conditions

Once you've ticked the box to confirm you agree to the T&Cs, click "REGISTER" and Bovada will create your account.

Wimbledon Betting 2023: Player Predictions & Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 Odds

Novak Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and the French Open in 2023. If he claims an eighth Wimbledon title this year at the England Lawn Tennis Club, he’ll be once again on course to complete a career Grand Slam.

Djokovic might now be 36 years old and entering the twilight of his career, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. What’s more, it seems that no one is able to beat him over five-set matches.

Could this all change at Wimbledon?

We highly doubt it. For our money, Djokovic is the obvious pick to win Wimbledon. However, his odds are so short that you’d either have to lump on him with a big stake or take your chances betting on his individual matches.

Bet on Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon at Bovada!

Carlos Alcaraz Odds for Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz is now the world number one coming into Wimbledon after triumphing at Queen’s.

Does that mean he should, in theory, have a great chance of winning Wimbledon?

Yes and No.

Rankings mean nothing if Djokovic can win two Slams in 2023 and head into Wimbledon as the defending champion while sitting behind Alcaraz in the rankings.

The truth of the matter is that, despite his Queen’s triumph, Alcaraz is still finding his feet on grass - and he would need to somehow overcome the grass expert (Djokovic) to win Wimbledon.

We have no doubts about Alcaraz’s abilities, even on a surface he isn’t used to. But there are still question marks over his ability to stay the course over epic five-set contests, especially here at Wimbledon, where last year he exited at the hands of Jannik Sinner.

Bet on Carlos Alcaraz to win Wimbledon at MyBookie!

Daniil Medvedev Odds for Wimbledon 2023

Daniil Medvedev will see himself as one of the favorites coming into Wimbledon, even if he’s never made it past the fourth round here. He didn't have the chance to compete last year after the All-England Club banned Russian players.

Medvedev currently has one Grand Slam to his name (the 2021 US Open) and was indeed the man who stopped Djokovic the last time he tried to complete a career Grand Slam.

Medvedev’s form has been good throughout 2023, and he’s already picked up a number of titles. We see no repeat of a first-round exit similar to the one at Roland Garros because Medvedev has always been vocally critical of clay courts. On grass, he’s more comfortable because it suits his game almost as much as outdoor hard courts.

While he might not win at the England Lawn Tennis Club, we definitely see him going deep.

Bet on Daniil Medvedev to win Wimbledon at BetOnline!

Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2023

Sinner has gained a reputation already for being a quarter-final specialist, having reached the last eight at all four Grand Slams.

Does the aggressive ball striker have what it takes to go all the way?

In terms of sheer, raw talent, we believe Sinner has the tools to beat anyone on his day - even Djokovic. The problem is that Sinner retires from matches frequently (he was even forced to withdraw mid-match last week in Halle against Bublik).

Fitness is a major concern with Sinner, and it can often upset a few wagers. We, therefore, see him as a real outsider who has half a chance this year.

Bet on Jannik Sinner to win Wimbledon at BUSR!

Stefanos Tsitsipas Odds for Wimbledon 2023

It’s hard to believe that serious money will be placed on Stefanos Tsitsipas this year. But he’s available at incredibly long Wimbledon odds, which means he might be worth a small stake.

Hear us out…

Tsitsipas hasn’t had the best year so far. It’s not been the worst (we actually fancied his chances at the French Open, where he performed superbly until a collapse against Alcaraz), but a recent dip in form has coincided with the start of the grass season, which hardly bears well for Wimbledon.

The world number 5 is also embroiled in off-field dramas, including a new relationship that he’s plastered all over social media, and our feeling is that right now, he’s a kettle waiting to boil.

Unfortunately, we don't see Tsitsipas as a contender this year at Wimbledon. Instead, the smarter money might be on him to make an early exit at the hands of a way overpriced underdog, a la his first-round defeat at the hands of Frances Tiafoe in 2021.

Bet on Stefanos Tsitsipas to win Wimbledon at SportsBetting.ag!

Guide to Betting on Wimbledon 2023: Bet Types & More

When it comes to betting on Wimbledon, there are so many different ways you can place a bet. You can bet on the tournament winner, as well as bet on the handicap and the totals on individual matches.

Outright Winner Bets on Wimbledon 2023

This one is simple enough - you’re betting on who you think will win the whole thing.

The only snag is that Novak Djokovic has won it the last three times and is heavily expected to win it again (and his odds are extremely short).

Still, if there’s an outsider out there who you think might sneak the title this year, betting on the outright winner is always a fun bet.

>> Place outright winner bets at BetAnySports

Wimbledon Game Handicap Bets

When it comes to individual matches, jumping on the game handicap can be a good way of making gains during Wimbledon. It’s when you bet on a favorite to beat their opponent by X number of games.

Let’s say you think Carlos Alcaraz will win his opening match by at least 6 games (such as 6-3, 6-4, 6-2). In this instance, you could bet on Alcaraz (-5.5).

The game handicap bet is useful when the moneyline odds are too short. There’s more risk, of course, because you not only need your guy to win - you need him to win by a number of games.

>> Visit EveryGame and place handicap bets on Wimbledon

Wimbledon Moneyline Wagers

In theory, moneyline betting should be safer than betting on the game handicap - but this isn’t always the case.

Why?

Let’s say you bet on a (+200) favorite to win their first-round match. They’re odds-on, and you and the market think they’ll win. Unfortunately, they go on to lose - and those short odds meant you placed a few units on them.

Moneyline betting is actually more profitable when you back the underdog at Wimbledon. While you will lose a few bets, you could still end up in profit by the end of the tournament if you win enough bets to cover your losses.

What’s more, upsets happen all the time at Grand Slam events.

>> Visit BetUS and place moneyline bets

Totals Betting on Wimbledon (Over/Under Total Number of Games)

Totals betting is available at all the top betting sites, and it’s usually preferred by anyone who wants to bet on a specific match but isn’t sure who will win.

For example, if there are two evenly priced players competing against each other - such as Medvedev v Zverev - you could bet on whether or not you think their match will consist of over or under X number of games.

If you think the match will go the distance (five sets), you could bet on over 38.5 total games. If, instead, you think it will be over after three sets, you might want to try your luck on under 26.5 total games.

>> Place totals bets at Lucky99

Start Set Betting on Wimbledon

Before a tennis match starts at Wimbledon, you can bet on the correct score. This is known as set betting, and essentially you must bet on whether you think Player A will win 3-0, 3-1, or 3-2 or whether Player B will win 3-0, 3-1, or 3-2.

With 6 different outcomes, it’s not a bet that’s easy to get right - but there will be times when it also won’t be that hard to get right either.

For example, let’s say Djokovic is playing a qualifier in the first round and is expected to thrash his opponent comfortably. You could then bet on him to win 3-0.

While this might be the expected outcome, Djokovic winning 3-0 will be odds-against, while Djokovic on the moneyline will be odds-on.

Set betting can also prove useful when you expect an odds-on favorite to win the match - but you also sense their opponent might sneak a set. In which case, you could bet on 3-1.

>> Get started at XBet

Best Wimbledon Betting Sites

1. Bovada – Best Wimbledon Betting Site Overall

Pros:

75% up to $750 welcome bonus

$250 referral bonus

Reduced juice on Wimbledon bets

Cryptos accepted

Excellent rewards scheme

24/7 support

Cons:

Deposit fees

Bovada is often seen as the OG of tennis betting. It was launched over 10 years ago and regularly served Wimbledon bettors a series of great odds and frequent bonuses.

You can bet on every single individual match at Wimbledon, with available markets including the moneyline and the handicap, and you can put together parlays during the whole tournament.

As a new player, you’re entitled to an exciting 75% matched deposit welcome bonus that’s worth up to $750. Then, you can earn points anytime you place a Wimbledon bet, with Bovada offering as many as 15 rewards points per every $1 staked on a parlay.

In terms of their Wimbledon outright winners odds, Bovada offers more juice than the competition. Medvedev is a steal at (+1800), while Alcaraz is priced at (+350), which is the best price we’ve seen him at.

>> 75% up to a $750 welcome bonus at Bovada.

2. MyBookie – Best Wimbledon Betting Site for Live Bets

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 sign-up bonus

Good range of live Wimbledon betting lines

Quickly updated odds

200% referral bonus

Expert tennis betting tips

Cons:

Would benefit from more payment options

Thanks to a wide range of in-play betting markets, including the set handicap, the correct set score, and the total number of games per set, MyBookie is our top pick for anyone looking to indulge in live Wimbledon betting.

You can also choose from alternative lines and essentially root out the value amidst the mayhem. New players are welcome to an up-to $1,000 welcome bonus, which stocks you up just in time for Wimbledon.

MyBookie will also be sharing expert advice from pro tennis bettors throughout the tournament, including player predictions, as well as up-to-date news to keep you in the loop. Payment options are a tad limited when it comes to regular payment methods, but there are 10 cryptocurrencies accepted here.

And when it comes to their outright winners odds, Daniil Medvedev is priced at (+1400), Carlos Alcaraz is available at (+290), and Novak Djokovic is odds-on at (-147).

>> 50% up to $1,000 sign-up bonus at MyBookie.

3. BetOnline – Best for Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Odds

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Unlimited 25% reload bonus

25+ years experience

Daniil Medvedev (+2000)

Round Robins, Teasers and If bets

Cons:

No alternative lines

If you have plans to keep topping up your bankroll during the two-week Wimbledon tournament, BetOnline has an unlimited 25% reload bonus that you can claim anytime you deposit $100 or more.

You can also start out with a $1,000 welcome bonus, as well as claim $25 worth of live betting free play straight away.

As one of the best sports betting sites, BetOnline sets its own lines, which allows them to offer more juice. Daniil Medvedev is outstandingly priced to win Wimbledon at (+2000), and this is a price that isn’t matched elsewhere. Alexander might also prove hard to ignore at (+3300).

And while there are no alternative lines at BetOnline, this reputable sportsbook with 25+ years of experience makes up for it with Round Robins, teasers, and if bets, which can be a lot of fun during Wimbledon.

>> 50% up to a $1,000 welcome bonus.

4. BUSR – Best Wimbledon Betting Site for Moneyline Wagers

Pros:

100% up to $1,500 welcome offer

$100 weekly cashback

Competitive moneyline odds

Rebates available

24/7 support

Cons:

Not the best for futures odds

BUSR is another top-rated sportsbook with years of experience when it comes to Wimbledon betting. You can grab competitive Wimbledon odds on the moneyline here throughout the 2-week event, with BUSR letting you bet on all men’s and women’s matches.

As a new customer, you can opt-in to a hefty $1,500 welcome bonus when you make your first deposit, as well as claim as much as $100 worth of cashback each week.

You can get started before the tournament begins at BUSR by betting on the Wimbledon outright winner, with Carlos Alcaraz available at (+290) and Daniil Medvedev priced at (+1400).

If you’d rather wait for individual matches, you can bet on the moneyline, the spread, and the totals here, as well as alternative lines and tennis props. You can also put together Wimbledon parlays for the chance to maximize your potential profits.

>> 100% up to $1,500 welcome offer at BUSR.

5. SportsBetting.ag – Best Wimbledon Betting Site for High Bet Limits

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 sign-up bonus

High bet limits

25% reload bonus

Alternative lines

25+ years experience

Cons:

Deposit fees on some payment methods

With 25+ years of experience, SportsBetting.ag sure knows a thing or two about Wimbledon betting. Their Wimbledon odds are competitive across the board, and you can peruse a wide number of markets, both pre-match, and in-play.

New players can immediately opt-in to a 50% matched deposit welcome bonus that’s worth as much as $1,000, and you can also grab a 25% reload bonus anytime you make a qualifying deposit.

SportsBetting.ag recently underwent a revamp and now functions better than ever. Placing a tennis bet is easy to do, and you can take your pick from the outright winners market for Wimbledon right now.

What’s more, SportsBetting.ag doesn’t limit winners. Instead, it has high bet limits, which means it will suit high rollers who are looking to place big units on the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz during Wimbledon.

>> $1,000 welcome bonus at SportsBetting.ag

Best Bonuses at Wimbledon Betting Sites

75% up to $750 Welcome Bonus at Bovada

Bovada is currently giving away a 75% matched deposit welcome bonus to all new players. This is worth up to $750 in total, and it’s available for deposits made via any payment method. It really is one of the best gambling sites you can find for Wimbledon betting!

MyBookie’s 50% up to $1,000 Welcome Offer + $10 Casino Chip

Join MyBookie today, and you can opt-in to their 50% matched deposit bonus. This is worth as much as $1,000, and you need to use the code "MYB50." The minimum deposit is $50.

50% up to $1,000 Sign-up Bonus at BetOnline

BetOnline will match your first deposit up to $1,000 by 50% when you create an account and make a $55+ first deposit. Use the code "BET1000" when requested to redeem this new customer offer.

$1,500 Welcome Bonus at BUSR

All new players are entitled to a 100% matched deposit bonus at BUSR, which goes up to $1,500. This is a first deposit only bonus, and the minimum deposit is $100.

SportsBetting.ag’s 50% up to $1,000 Welcome Offer

Enter the code "SB1000" and make a $50 minimum first deposit in order to trigger SportsBetting.ag’s 50% matched deposit welcome bonus. It’s worth as much as $1,000 and is available to all new players.

Why Bet On Wimbledon at Bovada?

High-quality Wimbledon odds: Bovada offers market-leading odds along with the occasionally reduced juice on markets like the moneyline, the handicap, and the totals. You can also bet on alternative handicaps here.

Wide range of tennis props: Not only does Bovada offer plenty of tennis prop betting opportunities, including a total number of aces, but it also comes complete with a useful prop builder tool that makes it easy for you to build your bets from scratch.

Regular rewards points: You'll get rewarded any time you place bets at Bovada on Wimbledon and any other tennis event. Over time, you can trade your points in for cash or more bonus funds.

Check out our similar articles:

Why Bet On Wimbledon 2023 Online?

Here are some of the reasons why so many people prefer betting online:

You Can Always Grab the Best Odds

A huge advantage of betting on Wimbledon online is that you can shop around for the best prices. Not just this but many of the top-rated Wimbledon betting sites offer enhanced odds throughout the tournament, giving you a chance to boost your potential profit even more.

It’s Safe to Do

Tennis betting, in general, has never been as safe online as it is today. There are more fully-licensed online sportsbooks available that are regulated and which have implemented security measures to keep your details safe.

It’s Easy to Do!

Signing up to a tennis betting site takes less than 2 minutes. There’s usually no need to upload any extra documentation, and - what’s more - you can place a bet on Wimbledon whenever you want.

You Can Bet In-Play

Tennis betting online gives you the chance to bet on Wimbledon in play. In other words, you can bet on individual matches that have already started. You can bet on the correct game score, the correct set score, and more, and have lots of fun as you try to work out which direction a particular match is going in.

Guide to Wimbledon Betting Online: FAQ

How Do I Find the Best Wimbledon Odds?

To find the best Wimbledon odds for any market, including outright winners, you can sign-up for different tennis betting sites that are widely known for their tennis odds.

Then, you can compare their Wimbledon odds for each market.

You can also use odds comparison websites during the tournament, which will point you in the direction of where the best odds are.

Is Wimbledon Betting Safe?

Wimbledon betting is safe when you sign-up for reputable sports betting sites like BetOnline. Established betting sites have put in place security measures to keep you safe, and they only accept tried and trusted payment methods that guarantee reliable payouts.

What Types of Bets Can I Place On Wimbledon?

There are different ways you can bet on Wimbledon, including betting on the outright winner and betting on individual matches.

You can place single/straight bets, such as the moneyline, the totals, and the handicap, or you can put together Wimbledon parlays. You can also place tennis prop bets during the tournament, such as how many aces you think a particular player will strike during a particular match.

Interested in casino games? Check out these articles:

Tips for Betting on Wimbledon 2023 Online

Join Multiple Sports Betting Sites

The reason we recommend joining different sports betting sites is so that you can take advantage of the different offers and different Wimbledon odds.

Look at it this way: All online sportsbooks offer different markets and different prices. As such, you might find - for example - that Carlos Alcaraz to win his opening match 3-0 is available at a better price at one sportsbook than it is at another.

Claim the Deposit Bonuses

All the top online sportsbooks get you started with a welcome offer that nearly always takes the form of a matched deposit bonus. For instance, if you deposit $50 straight off the bat, the sports betting site might match it 100%.

Deposit bonuses, then, are the perfect way to kick start your Wimbledon betting because you can use your bonus funds on tennis bets, from the outright winner to individual matches.

Identify the Grass Experts

One rule of thumb when betting on Wimbledon is to make sure you know who’s comfortable on grass and who isn’t. We’ll give you a few clues: The likes of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, David Goffin, Nick Kyrgios, and Matteo Berrettini are all extremely hot on this surface. Casper Ruud, on the other hand, is not.

All of this matters because a lot of players - and especially clay experts - struggle with this surface. It’s faster than clay, and, what’s more, there are only a handful of grass court tournaments all year. This means many players have barely any experience on this surface.

When you understand who is strong and who is weak on grass, you’ll have a better chance of winning more bets.

Try Your Luck In-Play

Wimbledon is pretty much made for in-play betting because there are so many matches and so much potential for five-set matches.

Moreover, live betting gives you a chance to try out a variety of different betting markets that aren’t available pre-match. These include correct game score (such as 40-0) and game-winner.

In-play betting has a fast turnover, too, so you’ll need to react quickly in order to keep up with what’s going on. But as long as you can spot momentum shifts in a match or can see when a player is visibly struggling momentarily, betting in play lets you take advantage of periodic swings.

Ready to Bet on Wimbledon 2023 Online?

The latest Wimbledon odds are out as Novak Djokovic seeks to win a 24th Grand Slam title. With no Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer in sight, it would seem that only Carlos Alcaraz can stop the Serbian right now.

We've walked you through some of our top Wimbledon picks this year, including Alexander Zverev, who we see as a major dark horse.

You can get started betting on Wimbledon today and grab some amazing Wimbledon odds at Bovada, which is offering new customers a 75% up to $750 welcome bonus today.

Whatever you decide to do, remember to have fun and to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: