Why Global Trade Will Be Popular in 2023: Learn How To Profit From It

When you go to a grocery store and come across bananas from Costa Rica, coffee from Brazil, and a South African wine bottle, you are witnessing the influence of international commerce. Companies worldwide engage in global trade by buying and selling products and services with one another.

From consumer items and raw materials to food and machinery, the global marketplace has it all. The exchange of goods and services on a global scale enables nations to broaden their markets and gain access to products that may not have been accessible within their borders.

The outcome of international trade is an increase in market competitiveness. Let's take a look at why global trading is going to become popular.

Why Global Trade Will Be Popular: Understanding International Trade

The expansion of the world economy was mainly due to international trade. Global events impact supply and demand, and consequently prices, in the global economy. For example, increased labor costs due to political changes in Asia could lead to increased manufacturing costs for a US sneaker company in Malaysia.

Such a rise in manufacturing costs would ultimately lead to an increase in the prices of sneakers purchased by American consumers at their local malls.

Why Global Trade Will Be Popular: Imports and Exports

A product sold to other countries is known as an export, while a product purchased from other countries is called an import. These transactions are recorded in the current account segment of a nation's payments balance.

Trade between nations improves the effectiveness with which developed nations employ their resources. In terms of land, workforce, capital, and technology, each country has unique advantages.

Certain countries can manufacture a particular product with greater efficiency, meaning they can produce it faster and at a reduced cost. As a result, they may offer it for sale at a lower price than others. If a country cannot produce a specific product efficiently, it can obtain it by engaging in trade with a country that can. This is commonly referred to as specialization.

Why Global Trade Will Be Popular: Comparative Advantage

Adam Smith's “The Wealth of Nations" used England and Portugal as an example to demonstrate how two nations can benefit through specialization and trade based on their comparative advantages.

This historical reference emphasizes the importance of mutually beneficial trade practices. The passage suggests that Portugal has an abundance of vineyards, enabling it to produce wine inexpensively. On the other hand, England has many sheep on its pastures, allowing it to manufacture cloth at a lower cost.

As per the concept of comparative advantage, every nation would eventually acknowledge the reality and refrain from manufacturing a product that is more expensive to produce domestically and instead engage in trade.

Over time, England might cease the production of wine, while Portugal could halt cloth manufacturing. Both nations would understand that it was in their best interests to trade with one another, as to gain by diverting their energies to producing goods they were comparably better at locally.

These two nations understood that by specializing in products with a distinct edge, they might boost output. The Brits would switch to producing cotton, and the Portuguese would focus on wine.

Every nation can manufacture a specific quantity of 20 units annually for each item and exchange equivalent amounts of both items. Consequently, every country can now obtain both items at a reduced price. Clearly, for each nation, the expenses of producing both items are higher than the cost of specialization.

Comparative advantage and absolute advantage are two different concepts. Absolute advantage results in clear benefits from specialization and trade only if each producer has a superior ability to produce a particular good.

In such cases, the absence of any absolute advantage would prevent a producer from ever exporting. Nonetheless, it is evident that nations with a comparative advantage still benefit from trade even when they do not have a pronounced absolute advantage.

Origins of Comparative Advantage

David Ricardo, an English political economist, has been credited with developing the theory of comparative advantage. Ricardo's book "On the Principles of Political Economy and Taxation" was published in 1817 and discussed comparative advantage.

Some experts do believe that Ricardo's mentor, James Mill, may have developed the analysis first. Still, the concept of comparative advantage highlights the mutual benefits for England and Portugal by focusing on their respective strengths and trading accordingly, as described above.

According to Ricardo, each nation would finally acknowledge these facts and quit seeking to produce the more expensive commodity. The low labor cost in China is a modern example of the competitive advantage that China has over the United States.

The opportunity cost of having workers in China make simple consumer goods is substantially lower. On the other hand, the USA has a comparative advantage in specialized labor that requires significant capital investment. American workers can produce high-quality products or investment opportunities with lower opportunity costs.

Both countries benefit from specializing and trading in these areas and the failure of protectionism over time can be understood in part through the lens of the idea of such comparative advantage.

New jobs may be created in the short term as a result of a country withdrawing from a trade agreement or a government imposing tariffs, but these measures are rarely effective in the long term. Eventually, a country would fall behind its neighbors who had previously been more capable of manufacturing these products at a more affordable cost.

The question is why the world does not have free trade among nations and how some countries continue to be impoverished while others benefit from it. Economists name the most critical factor as "rent-seeking," but there are many others. Rent-seeking often disrupts market efficiency.

When one interest group bands together to lobby on behalf of another, they are rent-seeking. For example, American shoe manufacturers may acknowledge the concept of free trade but are also aware that inexpensive foreign shoes would adversely affect their specific concerns.

Making computers instead of shoes might be the most productive use of workers' time, but no one in the shoe business is interested in losing their jobs or seeing profits drop. Due to this desire, the shoemakers may try to get special tax exemptions for their products, impose additional taxes, or even prohibit foreign footwear.

They often use the argument of saving American jobs and protecting a traditional American craft, but such protectionist measures may ultimately make American workers less productive and American consumers poorer.

Why Global Trade Will Become Popular: Other Possible Benefits of Trading Globally

Increased productivity is just one of the many benefits of international commerce, which also opens the door to FDI and allows countries to participate in a global economy (FDI).

Theoretically, this will enable economies to develop more rapidly and join global economic markets more easily.

FDI is a source of foreign currency and expertise for the host government, resulting in increased employment levels and a potential boost in the country's GDP. On the other hand, for the investor, FDI provides an opportunity for company expansion and growth, leading to increased revenues.

Why Global Trade Will Become Popular: Free Trade vs. Protectionism

There are alternative points of view for every theory. There are two opposing viewpoints on how much regulation should be imposed on international trade.

Free Trade

The theory of free trade is relatively straightforward and known as laissez-faire economics. Under this approach, there are no limitations on trade, and the essential concept is that global supply and demand factors will guarantee the efficient production of goods.

In theory, this means that trade and economic growth will be safeguarded and fostered by market forces without intervention.

Protectionism

The concept of protectionism asserts that regulating international trade is crucial to maintaining proper market functionality. Its supporters believe that market inefficiencies can hinder the advantages of international trade and therefore strive to steer the market in the right direction.

However, protectionism affects many different aspects of a country's economy. There are various forms of protectionism, but tariffs, subsidies, and quotas are the most frequent.

These plans are an effort to fix the worldwide market's inefficiencies. International commerce can increase a nation's capacity to manufacture and acquire products or services by providing the possibility for specialization and more effective utilization of resources.

Critics of unrestricted commerce worldwide have contended that it can result in inadequacies that disadvantage emerging countries. Undeniably, the global economy is constantly evolving, and as it progresses, its stakeholders must also adapt.

What Are the Benefits of International Trade for a Business?

Foreign trade can help a company in many ways, including expanding its client base and its earnings and revenues, gaining access to markets it otherwise would not have, diversifying its revenue streams, and saving money on currency exchange rates.

What Creates the Need for Global Trade?

International trade is a result of variations in specific regions. These variations include factors such as technological disparities, education, demand, government policies, labor laws, resources, wages, and financing, which stimulate global trade growth.

What Are Common Barriers to Global Trade?

Governments often enact protectionist measures that act like trade barriers to keep foreign goods and services out of their economies. They include standardized practices, import and export permits, tariffs, and quotas.

Why Global Trade Will Become Popular: The Bottom Line

Globalization has increased interdependence among world economies, with international trade playing a crucial role in most of them. This has resulted in a broader range of choices for consumers and greater competition among businesses, encouraging them to produce high-quality and cost-effective goods and thus benefiting the consumers.

Countries gain from trade while concentrating on manufacturing the items where they have a competitive advantage. More importantly, international trade has been proven beneficial to economies overall, even when some nations restrict it through quotas and tariffs to protect home industries.

