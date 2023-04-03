What Is Intelius? – The Ultimate Guide [2023]

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.



Looking for a strong tool to assist you in gathering data and making better choices in your life at home or work? Intelius is the only option! Access to a multitude of data about people and companies, including their contact details, criminal histories, and financial histories, is made possible by this cutting-edge platform.

Intelius is the go-to source for complete, trustworthy data, whether you're wanting to get in touch with a long-lost cousin, check out a possible job, or just satisfy your curiosity. We'll go into Intelius's features, functionality, and potential uses for you in this blog article. Be ready to use Intelius to unleash the power of information!

What is Intelius?

Access both public data and user search information is available via the extensive web service Intelius. The website offers a lot of data about people, such as contact details, criminal histories, and more. Intelius is a helpful tool for a variety of people, including those who want to get in touch with missing friends or relatives, or just confirm the identity of an enigmatic caller.

The now-defunct personal search engine Infospace served as the foundation for the 2003 Seattle, Washington, establishment of the private search engine Intelius. The business then acquired a number of additional background check businesses, including Classmates.com, Family Builder, and Bothell, among others. It’s commonly regarded as one of the most outstanding current suppliers of internet background check services.

The platform collects data from a range of sources, such as public records, social networks, and other internet databases, using advanced technology and data processing methodologies. Intelius is a well-liked option for those who require trustworthy and current information due to its user-friendly layout and intuitive search capability, which gives consumers rapid and accurate results.

Whether you're a person or a corporation, Intelius can assist you in finding the information you require to make wise choices and keep up with the individuals in your life.

Let's dig in and learn all there is to know about Intelius!

Via Intelius, you may have access to contact details, criminal and arrest histories, assets, bankruptcy details, licenses, social media accounts, location details, and other public documents.

How Does Intelius Work?

Intelius gathers and analyzes data from a number of resources, such as public records, social networks, and other internet databases, by using cutting-edge technologies and data science. The technology then integrates this data into a thorough database that users may access through a straightforward and user-friendly search interface.

Users may search for someone using Intelius by entering their name, mobile number, or address, and the system will give them a list of possible matches. The user may then read each person's comprehensive profile, which might contain contact details, criminal histories, educational backgrounds, and more.

Together with basic search capabilities, Intelius also provides a number of services aimed at facilitating customers' rapid and simple access to the data they need. Among other things, these firms include background checks, identification verification, and back phone lookups.

For both individuals and companies wishing to access publicly available data and person's search information, Intelius offers a potent and simple-to-use solution. Its advanced technology and extensive databases make it a reliable source for individuals trying to keep updated about the individuals they know and make educated judgments.

What Does Intelius Do?

Intelius is a comprehensive online platform that offers a range of services designed to help individuals and businesses access public data and people search information. Here are some of the main things that Intelius does:

People search : Intelius allows users to search for people by name, phone number, or address and provides a list of potential matches with detailed profiles that include contact information, criminal records, employment history, education, and more

: Intelius allows users to search for people by name, phone number, or address and provides a list of potential matches with detailed profiles that include contact information, criminal records, employment history, education, and more Reverse phone lookup : Users may find out who owns a phone number by using Intelius' reverse phone search service, which also gives consumers access to details like the person's address and criminal record

: Users may find out who owns a phone number by using Intelius' reverse phone search service, which also gives consumers access to details like the person's address and criminal record Identity verification : While doing online transactions or replying to shady phone calls or emails, consumers may authenticate the identity of the people they’re interacting with thanks to Intelius' identity verification services

: While doing online transactions or replying to shady phone calls or emails, consumers may authenticate the identity of the people they’re interacting with thanks to Intelius' identity verification services Public record searches : Users may find out who owns a phone number by using Intelius' reverse phone search service, giving consumers access to details like the person's address and criminal record

: Users may find out who owns a phone number by using Intelius' reverse phone search service, giving consumers access to details like the person's address and criminal record Background checks: Intelius provides a variety of background investigation services that enable people and organizations to confirm details about customers, including criminal records, education, and more

What is Intelius? – FAQs

Is Intelius Legitimate?

Intelius has been an actual company that gives its clients information since it was founded over 15 years ago. It’s often regarded as one of the best solutions for doing background checks.

Is There a Fee for Using Intelius?

Yeah, utilizing Intelius does cost money. Despite the fact that the site provides some basic search functions without charge, accessing comprehensive profiles and other premium services usually needs payment. Depending on the user type and frequency, Intelius provides a range of price alternatives. Users may subscribe to access limitless reports for a certain amount of time or purchase an individual analysis for a one-time price, for example.

How Do I Get Intelius for Free?

Despite the fact that Intelius provides some basic search functions without charge, accessing comprehensive profiles and other premium services usually entails making a purchase. Yet, using a trial offer or discount coupon is one method you may be able to purchase Intelius for nothing. On occasion, Intelius may provide free trials or discount coupons that grant access to premium services for a brief period of time or at a reduced price.

Bottom Line – What is Intelius?

When you need quick and precise information on everyone, such as a prospective partner, housemate, or someone you often engage with, the Intelius app might be helpful. For clients that want one-time access permission, as well as frequent users, they offer a number of subscriptions.

Intelius can provide you with some peace of mind while also assisting you in finding what you're searching for fast and affordably.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

Related Articles