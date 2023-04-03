US Search Review: A Reliable Background Check Service?

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.



Over the past several years, many of us have felt cut off from our global society. As we start to go back to our usual lives, it’s difficult to get back in touch with those we have drifted apart from.

With the increased internet use, we tend to be skeptical of people whose true identities are hidden behind a digital mask. Fortunately, US Search collects data from numerous private internet sources to provide clarity during times of uncertainty.

It could be just a few moments until you find a family member's phone number or discover a disconcerting fact about someone you’re considering dating. To learn more about how US Search operates and the resources it gives you access to, please continue reading.

Is US Search Legit?

US Search began providing background checks as early as 1993, delving deep into records and delivering precise outcomes. The procedure is straightforward, with a beginner's wizard for support and fair rates for single scans and monthly subscriptions.

Furthermore, you will have the desired results in almost no time.

Pros

Membership fees that are affordable

Facilitating the initial setup procedure

Ethical refund policy

About 30 years in the industry

Cons

Insufficiently transparent pricing

It’s only in the United States

There are lots of background check services that promise to be reliable, yet don't have access to the same number of records that US Search does.

US Search's advantages are a simple wizard for beginning scans quickly and an unconditional promise for those who find that the platform doesn't meet their needs.

With almost 30 years of experience, US Search has improved its techniques and supplies users with the outcomes they’re hoping for. If you’re unsure about conducting a background check, this US Search background check review will make the decision easier.

US Search Review – Key Features

US Search stands out as a premier background check provider due to several of its noteworthy components. These are discussed in greater detail below.

Stop an Annoying Caller

Since cell phone numbers became accessible to the public a few years ago, people have been vulnerable to many different kinds of harassment, such as telemarketers and stalkers.

US Search can help you identify who is calling you or sending you texts when you don't recognize the sender. Knowing who is harassing you allows you to take the steps to put an end to it by blocking the caller.

Build Business Contacts

Start-up companies should focus on attracting customers, no matter if they’re operating in a physical setting or the digital sphere. Solutions like US Search provide a great way to build up your list of contacts and also to profile people along the way.

It’s possible to narrow down the search results by age and financial background and determine which customers may be the best fit for your business.

By using the data obtained from the search, it’s feasible to create personalized messages to potential customers with products or services that appeal to them directly.

Track Down a Long-Lost Family Member

In this time of advanced technology, it’s not uncommon to drift apart from relatives.

You may want to find a far-off relative you once played with in childhood, reconnect with a parent or child you argued with two decades ago, or recover family members who moved out of their homes due to a calamity.

US Search review can provide you with details on where people are located and offer you the opportunity to get back in touch with them.

US Search allows you to look for lost family members without them knowing your actions. This offers a more private option than social media, where the individual you seek will be aware of your intentions until you’re prepared to reach out.

Reconnect With Old Friends

Everyone has people from their high school or college days that they have lost contact with. US Search enables you to take any details you have on a former contact and try to discover them utilizing millions of records from its database.

The greatest chance of finding an old companion lies in having their phone number or understanding their full name and present state. Utilizing this info, you can decide to get in touch with them or you might come across something that might make you decide not to.

Learn Red Flags About Your Date

US Search review shows that with the popularization of online dating, it has become more comfortable for people to conceal their identities behind a computer monitor.

To provide peace of mind for those who are chatting with someone online, US Search date check provides a service that allows customers to take a name or phone number and execute a thorough investigation of their potential companion.

Within minutes, the search results can be obtained and a knowledgeable decision can be made about whether to meet the person in real life.

Uncover a Person’s Criminal History

If you want to find out more about a possible new roommate or the person who's about to move in nearby, US Search can provide you with a criminal record check. You can search using either a first and last name or a telephone number if that's all the details you have.

Additionally, plugging in an address can give you more insight into the background of those living nearby.

When you search using US Search, you will receive results that may contain mugshots, the date of the arrest, an explanation of the crime, and the severity of the charges.

Furthermore, you can get insight into traffic infractions, such as driving under the influence, and other details related to the incident. People who are considering a roommate can also find out about bankruptcies, court judgments, and financial obligations.

Private Searching

If you wish to look up data about anyone, the website will keep your search history out of sight. The service utilizes encryption and security for all searches, so other people will never be aware of the fact that you’re trying to access their confidential information.

You can be certain that your data is safe with US Search's protective barrier.

Hide What You Don’t Want Known

US Search allows users to take out their individual information from their extensive database. All you need to do is to search for yourself, then pick the report or reports that you desire to delete.

US Search will send a notification email, after which they will exclude that particular record from future searches.

US Search Background Check Reviews From Real Users

It does not currently have any Us Search reviews listed on either TrustPilot or the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which could be because the background check service has not yet obtained BBB accreditation.

According to Consumer Affairs, the Us Search reviews are not very positive, with an overall rating of 1.9 out of 5. However, the most up-to-date reviews are more favorable, like the one below:

Almost all the reviews that it has received on Sitejabber are bad, with the most recent one having been posted in October 2021.

Alternatives to US Search Background Check

It’s clear that this may not be suitable for everyone and the company is aware of that; they provide a reimbursement system. If you’re looking for another option, take a look at the other choices below.

BeenVerified is focused on offering data to you how you most like it. The background search website facilitates discovering information on a computer or with comprehensive apps on your preferred mobile device.

After the outcomes are available, you can download them to your hard drive for a later review. Even BeenVerified's most advantageous package only permits 100 searches per month, yet this should be sufficient for most users.

By performing a US Search review, it’s also possible to use BeenVerified to track down any unclaimed funds or look up information concerning a particular property.

Whereas BeenVerified only permits 100 searches per month, US Search provides an infinite number of searches

BeenVerified is accessible on all of your gadgets

TruthFinder possesses the rare capacity to search the dark web, which many other background check services cannot do.

As people with dubious motives frequently utilize the dark web to keep their details concealed, TruthFinder may be able to provide more insight into mysterious numbers or possible deceptions.

The costs of the site aren't too dissimilar to US Search. However, TruthFinder has several hidden charges that are not revealed until you’re well into the inquiry.

The scans take a considerable amount of time to finish, and unfortunately, you have to pay for the information after waiting for so long.

TruthFinder can search across billions of pages, including those on the dark web

US Search is quicker and more convenient

Spokeo facilitates users to carry out free basic searches on any person of interest. Unsurprisingly, these searches do not have the same degree of in-depth information as a full report.

The service accesses 12 billion distinct records to create the most detailed outcome of any individual background checker.

It does not take a long time for Spokeo's searches to be processed. You can get the results quickly and transfer them to your device, so you won't have to run the same searches again in the future.

The main disadvantage of this service is that it relies more on social media than on government websites.

Both offerings provide timely outcomes because of their shortened procedures

Compared to US Search's 43 million sources, Spokeo has billions

US Search Background Check Review – Important Considerations

Not long ago, only certain individuals had access to background check services. Now, thanks to platforms like this, anyone can dig into millions of databases to find confidential details.

You may find sites that promote free searches, but they typically only reveal publicly available data that you already know. The most reliable background checkers do require a fee, yet they give far more information than the no-cost options.

With some luck, you can discover a person's financial history, past jobs, criminal records, and more. US Search will let you access this information with only a name, address, or phone number.

It’s important to remember that when you’re searching for someone, you cannot use any services that are not by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) when screening for job opportunities, financial services, or rental arrangements.

US Search and similar websites can only be used for personal investigation or to build client relationships.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About US Search

The following presents solutions to a selection of the most frequently asked inquiries about its services.

Is US Search Free?

It does not provide any of its services for free. Instead, it requires customers to pay for a monthly subscription to access its services without any limits.

According to a US Search review, only basic data from publicly available sources can be retrieved from free background check sites, contrary to what one might be told.

Is US Search Legal?

It’s permissible to use US Search for personal purposes; however, it’s prohibited to use it for scrutinizing prospective employees, tenants, or loan applicants.

How Do I Find Someone’s Address in the US?

The background checker is equipped to handle your search needs by allowing you to input either a person's name or phone number.

This service will then search private databases to provide you with an up-to-date address, along with additional information such as prior residences, employment history, and any criminal records.

Can I Find Out Who a Phone Number Belongs to In the USA?

US Search provides a reverse phone lookup that allows you to find out who is behind the call. All you have to do is enter the phone number into the search engine. The website will provide you with the contact information of the caller.

Final Thoughts on US Search Review

US Search Provides an economical way to find out more about the people you associate with regularly or those you have lost touch with that you would like to get back in touch with.

The organization has established a dependable way to uncover info over its 3 decades as a background checker and delivers the data promptly and conveniently.

Regardless of what kind of report you generate, other people will not be aware of your background check. US Search currently offers an incredible 5-day trial for just $1.99 to test out the service.

Even after registering, you can take advantage of their refund policy to cancel your subscription if US Search turns out not to be what you're looking for. With this risk-free method, there are numerous incentives to try it today.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

