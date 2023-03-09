TruthFinder Review: Is This Background Check Service Worth It?

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.



Digital platforms such as social media, search engines, and background check websites have made it easier than ever to discover a person with only a few identifying facts.

Is TruthFinder legit? This review will discuss the advantages and drawbacks of this public records search engine.

We rate TruthFinder as the best background check website due to its economical rates, dependable results, and rapid record searches. It offers all the attributes you would expect from a reliable background check service.

Is TruthFinder Legit?

It's understandable that you might be hesitant before investing your money in TruthFinder, or just curious to see if it’s reliable. We can assure you that the service does exactly what it claims, as confirmed by its reviews.

Since 2015, TruthFinder has been making it easier to locate people on the internet. Through their program, you can access social media accounts, educational and employment history, vehicle records, and criminal records.

If you don't have access to a computer, you can download the mobile app instead. Furthermore, you can use TruthFinder to gain access to information that isn't readily available through Google.

Pros

Variable subscription rates

User-friendly

Excellent precision in the findings

Strong security mechanisms safeguard personal information

Cons

Doesn't provide a free trial or any kind of free reports

If you need to investigate anyone, TruthFinder is the ideal choice. It can perform a reverse phone lookup, background check, email search, or even a straightforward search. As the data is so important, it’s necessary to use a verified and reliable background check service.

TruthFinder Reviews: What Can You Do With It?

It can certainly be employed in numerous circumstances.

It is straightforward to use, and the main functions ensure complete anonymity. This is beneficial if you need to locate somebody but do not wish them to know you are searching for them.

Listed below are some of the numerous reasons why TruthFinder is the ideal website to examine a person's background.

Comprehensive Background Reports

If you’re looking for a babysitter, trying to organize a carpool, or need to make a good initial impression at your job, it can take a great deal of energy and effort to go through numerous public records in order to get the most basic information about an individual.

Is TruthFinder legit? Absolutely - it's one of the most reliable ways to access background information about any person, with just their name, email address, or phone number.

Background checks may include data such as:

Possible family members roommates, friends, and workmates

Contact details

Records of birth and death

Social media profiles

Criminal and traffic records

History of work and education

After testing TruthFinder, you may develop more trust in individuals you’re not familiar with. You can even investigate yourself to witness what information regarding you is available on the internet. The background checks demonstrate the data in a plain and simple way.

Discover a Person’s Criminal History

This information can be found by searching for criminal records on the TruthFinder.com website.

Indicate the court and case number

An overview of what went down

Situation of the crime and place of arrest

The nature of the charge

Infraction time and date

If you're wondering whether someone has a history of sexual offenses, you may be asking yourself "Is TruthFinder legit?" The TruthFinder app can help you find out, and also allows users to find other registered sex offenders living in their vicinity.

This may be a great aid when relocating with kids to a fresh school and neighborhood, understanding any potential risks can bring a feeling of comfort to parents.

Re-establish Family Connections

The complexities of family relationships can be challenging. But with TruthFinder, you can locate any relatives or long-lost family members with its "Find My Family" feature, even if they are far away.

For example, you can use it to find an estranged aunt or a missing second cousin. You don't have to worry about your search being seen by anyone or any old issues being brought up.

One customer's experience with the Find My Family feature was that it was very useful when a friend wanted to reconnect with her biological family.

Even though her past experience with her parents was unpleasant, she still needed to find other family members and TruthFinder was the perfect tool for that. This idea for the service was inspired by similar scenarios.

Reconnect With Old Friends

Social media has made it easier to connect with people from the past, however, many people still don't have profiles or don't use them regularly. You could spend hours searching for them and still not find them. That's where TruthFinder comes in.

This public records search tool enables you to identify individuals and tell if they would be the kind of person you'd want to reach out to. Prior to making contact, you might want to check the database to find out if they have experienced any changes or had a lifestyle you wouldn't agree with.

Moreover, if you start to obsessively search for someone on social media by sending them a friend request on Facebook or following them on Instagram, they will be aware that you’re looking for them. Think about your choices and decide which is the most suitable with the assistance of TruthFinder.

Strengthened Sense of Security

To keep your family safe, you may install locks on your doors, become familiar with the parents of your kids' friends, and check that they have arrived home from school safely. Furthermore, you may have valuable items which you would like to secure even after you’re gone. Everyone is concerned about the security of the place they live in.

If you're moving to a new area or have new neighbors, it's important to know if you'll feel secure in your new location. Is TruthFinder legit for finding out information about your new neighbors? Yes, It's a great resource to get acquainted with them.

Know Your Date

In the current dating environment, it’s important to be vigilant. When you find a match online who you think you could have a connection with, the next step is to arrange a meeting in person. When you go out together, you both should feel secure and relaxed.

TruthFinder can provide a lot of information about your possible date before you even meet them. You can use this to look into their past for any criminal activity.

If the person has changed their name or moved often, it might be a sign that they’re not who they say they are. TruthFinder has an advantage over other sources because it can provide the answers to these types of questions. You will be better informed and have more topics to talk about before the date gets out of control.

Improve Your Online Reputation

Is TruthFinder legit? Yes, TruthFinder gives you the power to both find and be found, so it's important to make sure that your online information is truthful and positive. Even though the information you post online may always be retrievable, you can still choose what about yourself is displayed to the public.

With the amount of time that has passed since we first created our Facebook accounts, many of us have changed. TruthFinder can help to identify and erase any outdated or embarrassing content. If you're in the market for a job and want to clean up your online profile, TruthFinder can be a great resource.

You can check the accuracy of the data and keep an eye out for any forgotten references from the past. It's like getting a credit report and making a few minor corrections.

TruthFinder Reviews: Features

Dark Web Scan

People are quite apprehensive about finding their personal details on the dark web, due to its unseemly nature. They would like to scan the dark web to make sure that their data is not among the many already existing there. Fortunately, they can do that with TruthFinder's Dark Web Scan. This feature was designed to support people in finding out if they have been a victim of identity theft or if any of their information is exposed in a certain way.

Identity theft is a real danger that people have to take into account as the world is becoming increasingly linked to the internet and everything is turning to digital form. It has become a crucial risk to the personal information that people keep about themselves and their lives.

Is TruthFinder legit enough to counter this emerging threat?

Fortunately, TruthFinder created this process particularly to help individuals. Moreover, people can personalize their investigation of the dark web to focus on certain components of their own personal data, providing them with more power over the outcomes.

Your details may be found using this productive way of searching. Here are the multiple options:

Membership or store gift cards

The identifying number on a passport

Account numbers used in banking

The number that should be called

A current and legitimate driver's license

The number that is connected to social security

Ways to get in contact described in detail

Credit cards and debit cards are accepted

Number to call

Documentation of a person's health status

TruthFinder's extensive search of the dark web includes looking through websites, chat rooms, forums, file-sharing networks, social media feeds, and more

TruthFinder Customer Support

Even though the customer service team of TruthFinder may not be available for a duration as long as many would want, they still provide twelve hours of assistance during weekdays, which is more than that of similar companies.

Unfortunately, there is no help available over the weekends or at night. However, the FAQ section of their website is very useful, and it is possible to find answers to most of your queries there, so you may not even need to contact customer service.

Safety and Security With TruthFinder

When it comes to a platform like TruthFinder, which has access to a lot of confidential data, having a high level of security is essential. Fortunately, TruthFinder is proficient in this area. They encrypt every piece of data that is transmitted through the network to ensure that the data they have stored about customers is safe.

Moreover, as they can access a large amount of info, TruthFinder constantly scans the website for any unlawful activities, such as hacking. This not only secures the confidentiality of clients' information but also guarantees that it can't be modified by malicious hackers.

In other words, It takes the necessary steps to protect your data, as well as the accuracy and dependability of the information it provides.

Reverse Phone Lookup

People who are curious to know who is behind an unfamiliar phone number can take advantage of the "reverse phone" service. This is frequently cited as one of the most popular features on the list since customers usually get calls from unidentified numbers.

TruthFinder searches through public records and no other details are required, making the process simple and direct. The results can include the individual's name, plus any other names or aliases they use.

Moreover, people can find an image of the person who owns that specific telephone number. Lastly, individuals can also get a list of names of people who have previously owned the same number. People who want to know who is calling them and what their intentions are can use all this data to their benefit.

TruthFinder Reviews From Real Users – Is TruthFinder Legit?

We put in a lot of effort to research what real people had to say about their experiences with TruthFinder. We wanted to give you a shortcut so that you can more easily answer the question of whether the service is legit and effective.

We looked at user reviews from SiteJabber to get the answer.

A large number of Consumer Affairs customers have given a very high rating of 4.5/5 to TruthFinder.

The Better Business Bureau has confirmed that the site offers outstanding customer service and trustworthy data. According to the glowing TruthFinder reviews on the business's website, this is an accurate statement.

There have been mixed reviews about the service's vast number of ads, with some individuals voicing their disapproval and others expressing approval. TruthFinder has become our most preferred background check service due to its dependability and high demand.

TruthFinder Reviews: Cost

Many people question if TruthFinder is free to use. The answer is no, as it is a premium background check service that charges for the accurate results it provides.

Here are the fees for TruthFinder services: a People Search plan for $28.05 per month, Reverse Phone Lookup for $4.99 a month, Reverse Email Lookup for $29.73 a month, a one-time fee of $3.99 for downloadable report files, and a Dark Web monitoring fee of $2.99 a month.

How to Understand TruthFinder Pricing

The pricing model used by the service is difficult to comprehend. The only way to know how much it costs is to first perform a background check, wait a few minutes, and then you will be presented with a page with the price.

This is how companies like Instant Checkmate also provide their pricing. To use TruthFinder, you need to subscribe to a monthly service instead of paying for each individual background check.

This plan will give you access to an unlimited amount of reports, with a cost of $28.05 for one month, or $46.56 for two, which brings down the cost to $23.28 monthly.

TruthFinder offers various discounts from time to time, such as the availability of five reports for only one dollar or a single report that does not require membership (this offer was presented following the conclusion of a trial search carried out and the closing of the browser page).

On the other hand, the website does not support an annual plan that offers a discount or the possibility of paying for a single report only.

TruthFinder Reviews: Alternatives

If you're interested in obtaining further knowledge about someone you know, like a friend, colleague, or acquaintance, there are a variety of online resources available. We have studied some options that are alternatives to TruthFinder to help you find what you're looking for.

Intelius, which first began its services in 2003, is exceptionally skilled in performing background checks. This is much like TruthFinder since it allows individuals to look into the background of a person, including their criminal record, family history, and demographic information.

You can find out whatever you need on their website by using their search engines, from a full criminal record to contact details and anything else in between.

Here are some of the similarities between TruthFinder and Intelius:

Intelius offers a basic report or search results for just under a dollar, and both of their plans come with an affordable monthly fee. The more comprehensive plan is more expensive, which is to be expected

It’s possible to investigate a person's criminal past, public documents, place of residence, and relations through either of the two services. Since these services are based on the same sources, the results provided by both should be identical

Both enterprises present contact details for customer service, consisting of phone numbers and email addresses. Although Intelius stands out in terms of customer service, both organizations are likely to answer your email in a period of 24 hours

Intelius provides search resources that you can use to discover information about yourself or a person close to you.

PeopleFinders makes it easy to access data from more than a billion public documents without spending any money. Using public records, you can discover anyone's contact details, like their phone number and address.

When you use PeopleFinders, you may be asked a few questions to help narrow down your search. You can answer "I do not know" but to do a more focused search, more information is needed.

PeopleFinders is the greatest tool to use for a precise search

Both iOS and Android versions of the software are available

Although both Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder are background check services that provide details about individuals, there are some disparities in the features of their respective services.

TruthFinder offers more options such as criminal and arrest records, while Instant Checkmate only provides basic background checks and public records

Reliability: TruthFinder is renowned for delivering more precise and current data compared to Instant Checkmate

TruthFinder gathers its data from government databases, social media, and publicly available records, while Instant Checkmate collects its information from public records and online platforms

The cost of TruthFinder is higher than that of Instant Checkmate

In the end, each service has its advantages and disadvantages, and you will need to figure out which one is most suitable for you depending on your individual requirements and financial allowance.

TruthFinder Reviews: Things To Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

Utilizing a professional background check service has various advantages. It was once very expensive and difficult to assess the criminal past of either yourself or a potential employer. The benefit of having flash access to data is clear.

You can use TruthFinder to get to know more about a new contact or to investigate your own past and the backgrounds of your relatives. It’s possible to search for a person on the web and discover their address, telephone number, and maybe even the names of their family members.

Given the availability of people looking for tools like background check services, it is understandable why most of these services will offer you the choice of sharing your personal data with the provider. It can be challenging to test for opt-out status.

Nevertheless, this could be advantageous for you, as certain employers give their staff the ability to modify their online reputation whenever they want.

TruthFinder Reviews: Final Thoughts

If you’re curious about someone, TruthFinder can help you to learn more about them. You can use this site to find out who got the job you didn't or to uncover details about an ex-partner. With the availability of search engines accessible on all devices, the need for a public records system has been eliminated.

What makes TruthFinder unique is its mobile app that offers access to social media data. You can use this website without having to worry about being caught since all searches are anonymous.

