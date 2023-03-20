Spot Pet Insurance Review: Pros & Cons of Coverage for Dogs & Cats

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.



In our 2023 evaluation of the Best Pet Insurance Companies, Spot Pet Insurance was our top pick.

This pet insurance company offers two distinct Spot pet insurance plans for cats and dogs: one that covers only accidents and the other that covers both accidents and illnesses.

In certain cases, Spot pet insurance coverage goes beyond what other insurers offer and includes reimbursement of exam fees.

You also get the option of either Gold or Platinum preventative care packages. Both of these packages cover some of the charges for regular treatments, such as wellness checks, dental cleanings, and veterinary visits.

Pros:

Possibility to get a $100 deductible.

Opportunity to get unlimited coverage.

Reductions for a greater number of animals.

Costs related to examinations caused by an injury or sickness are included.

Option to select between plans that cover mishaps only and ones that cover both accidents and illnesses.

Cons:

Health assessments are not included in fundamental policies.

Spot insurance offers different kinds of policies for both cats and dogs, such as accident-only and accident-and-sickness plans.

Spot pet insurance reviews can further inform customers about the boundaries and deductibles that must be paid yearly.

Customers can select from a variety of coverage amounts which range from $2,500 to $10,000, or, alternatively, they can opt for an annual coverage option with no limits.

The standard package offered by Spot insurance covers prescriptions, crucial treatments, veterinary visits required to diagnose an animal's situation and formulate a treatment plan, plus alternate and rehabilitation therapies.

Spot pet insurance reviews indicate that the primary plans do not include wellness assessments. On the other hand, the organization offers insurance for regular care like immunizations and dental hygiene with its two preventive care plans, Gold Preventive Care and Platinum Preventive Care.

Additionally, Spot insurance provides a reduction to pet owners insuring multiple animals.

Bottom Line:

Spot Pet Insurance offers two types of plans: one that covers just accidents and another that covers both incidents and medical conditions. In addition, Spot insurance pays for veterinary exams associated with these issues and accidents.

Those who want to include preventative care in their policy can select from two care packages that will help cover the cost of routine wellness treatments.

>>Get a free quote from Spot Pet Insurance here!

What Does Spot Pet Insurance Cover?

This plan offers financial assistance for medical and care expenses if your furry companion suffers an injury or falls ill.

The following expenses incurred due to this unfortunate situation will be included with your coverage:

It includes medications, surgeries, and even stem cell therapies

Diagnostic imaging like CT and MRI scans, x-rays, and microchipping can also be covered

Psychological assistance is available for pets with behavioral problems

Insurance can cover the cost of staying in the hospital, cancer treatments, and more

Even supplies like bandages and casts can be included

Plans Available From Spot Pet Insurance

Spot insurance offers activities and services for both canine and feline companions.

Dogs:

Accident Only

Sickness and Injury

Cats:

Only Accident

Accident and Sickness

Notably, Spot pet insurance reviews can provide information on the fees associated with hospitalization, poison control advice, and medical items necessary for the vet's inspection and management of accidents and illnesses that are paid for by accident and illness insurance.

Examples of illnesses that would only be included under Accident & Sickness cover would be thyroid diseases, cancer, respiratory infections, and immunotherapy viruses.

>>Get a free quote from Spot pet insurance here!

Spot Pet Insurance Optional Features

An additional expense is associated with a preventive care program that provides yearly examinations for health check-ups in two categories, the Gold and Platinum tiers.

Gold Preventative Care Coverage

Spot insurance will give you a maximum yearly amount of $450 for preventive care insurance that is included in the platinum tier of coverage, and this adds the following:

Examining a dog's heart for signs of heartworm infestation.

Administering deworming medications.

Conducting a physical assessment of the animal's health.

Providing immunizations.

Checking the dog's teeth and gums.

Analyzing a sample of the dog's stool.

Testing for Feline Leukemia Virus in cats.

Platinum Preventative Care Coverage

Spot insurance will reimburse you up to $450 a year for preventive care services that are part of the most comprehensive level of coverage, as well as:

Ensuring the pet is medically approved.

A laboratory examination of blood.

Regulatory services for animals.

Examination of urine.

Stopping heartworm and flea infestations.

Vaccination of dogs for Bordetella.

After a dog or cat has received treatment and is without any symptoms for a period of 180 days, the family may be entitled to preventive insurance options for their pet. This applies even if the animal has a condition that can be managed over time.

>>Get a free quote from Spot pet insurance here!

What Doesn’t Spot Pet Insurance Cover?

Spot Pet Insurance, the same as the majority of other pet insurance companies, does not give protection for pre-existing health issues.

Additionally, Spot pet insurance reviews clearly reveal that boarding and daycare costs, as well as illnesses that occur during insurance waiting periods, are not covered.

Spot pet insurance does not provide standard industry policies that include preventive care, but they offer two levels of a preventative care package (Gold and Platinum) to aid in the cost of routine wellness care.

A few expenditures that are not taken into account include:

Awareness of prior medical problems.

Cosmetic or elective surgeries.

Reproducing, delivering, breastfeeding, or having puppies.

Overnight stay or daycare care.

Any injury or damage caused by intentional, malicious, or negligent behavior.

Vitamins and dietary supplements for preserving or avoiding illness.

Spot Coverage Options

Reimbursement amounts: After you have disbursed your yearly deductible, Spot pet insurance will reimburse you for a part of your medical expenses up to the limit of coverage.

You are able to select a reimbursement rate of either 70%, 80%, or 90% for the two primary plans of Spot insurance. However, the plans for preventive care are not qualified for reimbursement percentages.

Coverage limits: The amount of coverage Spot insurance provides per year ranges from $2,500 to no cap.

Deductibles: The payment that you have to make on your own before your insurance kicks in for your vet expenses is referred to as a deductible.

Spot's accident and sickness plan and accident-only plan offer a choice of $100, $250, $500, $750, and $1,000 in deductible annually.

>>Get a free quote from Spot pet insurance here!

Spot Pet Insurance Waiting Periods for Coverage

Generally, Spot pet insurance coverage will not be active straight away when you sign up. This delay in coverage, which starts from the commencement of your policy, is a customary practice in the pet insurance industry.

For instance, Spot insurance coverage has a waiting period of two weeks for illnesses and accidents.

Although Spot's 14-day waiting period for diseases is not quite as attractive as the brief accident waiting periods offered by other pet insurance providers, the majority of insurance companies still offer the same 14-day waiting period for diseases when it comes to pet insurance coverage.

Additionally, some insurance firms impose longer waiting times for certain health issues, such as cruciate ligament problems; however, Spot insurance does not have any extra waiting periods.

>>Get a free quote from Spot pet insurance here!

How Much Does Spot Cost?

To illustrate the amount of the monthly fee, if you had a one-year-old female mixed-breed canine, you live in Texas, and you chose a plan with a $500 yearly deductible, $5,000 annual limit, and a 90% reimbursement rate, then the monthly premium would be $36.54.

As per the Spot pet insurance reviews, the premium for the same insurance plan would be $16.51 each month for a male cat of the domestic shorthair variety that is younger than 12 months old.

The expense may vary depending on the coverage options chosen as well as other factors such as age, type, and where you live. You can find out more about pet insurance expenses if you have the question, “How much does pet insurance cost?”

Pet Insurance Cost Comparison

Here’s how the most popular pet insurance brands compare:

Spot : $36.54/month for dogs, $16.51/month for cats

: $36.54/month for dogs, $16.51/month for cats Lemonade : $19.44/month for dogs, $11.00/month for cats

: $19.44/month for dogs, $11.00/month for cats Trupanion : $70.12*/month for dogs, $30.88*/month for cats

: $70.12*/month for dogs, $30.88*/month for cats Embrace : $29.71/month for dogs, $12.22/month for cats

: $29.71/month for dogs, $12.22/month for cats Healthy Paws: $26.89/month for dogs, $11.93/month for cats

Spot Price Comparison for Dogs

Labrador Retriever:

Under 1 Year Old: $43.49



3 Years Old: $46.59



5 Years Old: $52.80



8 Years Old: $86.97



10 Years Old: $111.82

German Shepherd Dog:

Under 1 Year Old: $36.54



3 Years Old: $39.15



5 Years Old: $44.38



8 Years Old: $73.09



10 Years Old: $93.97

Golden Retriever:

Under 1 Year Old: $43.49



3 Years Old: $46.59



5 Years Old: $52.80



8 Years Old: $86.97



10 Years Old: $111.82

French Bulldog:

Under 1 Year Old: $59.02



3 Years Old: $63.24



5 Years Old: $71.67



8 Years Old: $118.04



10 Years Old: $151.77

Spot Price Comparison for Cats

Ragdoll :

: Under 1 Year Old: $16.51



3 Years Old: $16.51



5 Years Old: $19.26



8 Years Old: $27.52



10 Years Old: $34.40

Exotic Shorthair:

Under 1 Year Old: $24.14



3 Years Old: $24.14



5 Years Old: $28.16



8 Years Old: $40.23



10 Years Old: $50.28

British Shorthair:

Under 1 Year Old: $24.14



3 Years Old: $24.14



5 Years Old: $28.16



8 Years Old: $40.23



10 Years Old: $50.28

Domestic Shorthair:

Under 1 Year Old: $16.51



3 Years Old: $16.51



5 Years Old: $19.26



8 Years Old: $27.52



10 Years Old: $34.40

>>Get a free quote from Spot pet insurance here!

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Consumer Experience

Claims: Reimbursement of veterinary fees can be requested through either Spot's website or its mobile app.

Claims must be sent within 270 days of the date of the treatment. When using Spot insurance, customers must pay for the treatment first and then submit the expenses for reimbursement.

App: Android and iOS users can download the Spot insurance application, with which they can check their policy, submit a claim, and monitor the progress.

Website: Customers are able to get a free quote and register their pet on the simple-to-navigate Spot insurance website. Moreover, the website also has a comprehensive FAQ section that answers a lot of questions from users.

If people want a more detailed look at their potential coverage, they can find sample plans on the site.

Customer service: The Spot insurance customer service team can be reached from 8 AM to 8 PM Eastern Time on weekdays.

They can be contacted by calling 800-905-1595. Alternatively, people can send an email through the contact page of the company.

Spot vs. the Competition

When deciding on the best insurance policy for your furry friend, it’s best to know what other companies are offering in comparison to your preferred choice. Here, we compare the most popular insurance companies to Spot Insurance.

Spot vs. Lemonade

When thinking about a Spot plan, families have the choice of selecting a plan that just covers accidents or one that encompasses both accidents and illnesses. On the other hand, the Lemonade’s regular plan comes with both illness and accident protection.

Both companies offer add-ons that will pay out for preventive care. Furthermore, Lemonade has riders for physical treatment, vet exam fees related to covered illnesses and accidents, and dental issues.

Spot pet insurance reviews include information about the regular plans, which include some physical therapy and vet charges for diseases and accidents covered by the plan.

For a one-year-old female mixed-breed dog, the cost of the monthly premium when purchasing Spot insurance, with a $500 deductible and a $5,000 benefit maximum and 90% reimbursement rate in Texas, is $36.54.

However, when opting for Lemonade insurance, it would be $19.44. On the other hand, for a domestic shorthair male cat less than one-year-old, Spot insurance would cost $16.51, and Lemonade insurance would be $11.

Spot pet insurance is available in all 50 states, whereas Lemonade can only be obtained in 35 states and Washington, D.C.

Find out more by checking out our Lemonade pet insurance review.

>>Get a free quote from Lemonade

Spot vs. Pumpkin Pet Insurance

Pumpkin provides a health supplement to its policyholders and a personal accident and illness package. However, contrary to Spot insurance, there isn't stand-alone accident coverage.

When it comes to pet cats and dogs, both companies supply an option with unlimited yearly coverage. Although Spot's reimbursement rates vary, all Pumpkin plans reimburse clients at an amount of 90%.

Your vet can receive the payment directly from Pumpkin. When using Spot, the customer must pay the bill in full and then get the money back. Dive into more detail in our Pumpkin pet insurance review.

>>Get a free quote from Pumpkin Pet

Spot vs. Healthy Paws

The only type of policy that Healthy Paws provides for pet insurance is for accidents and illnesses; they don't offer options for just accident-only policies or wellness coverage.

The Healthy Paws plan is not as thorough as Spot pet insurance, as it does not include exam costs, prescription food, or nutritional supplements. Much like Spot Insurance, Healthy Paws has a few levels of payment reimbursement, and there is an option for unlimited yearly coverage.

The majority of claims for Healthy Paws are typically processed within two to ten days, whereas Spot does not specify an average amount of time for processing claims.

Compare Spot to other options in our best pet insurance for dogs review.

>>Get a free quote from Healthy Paws!

Spot Insurance FAQs

You may run into some questions when searching for the best insurance for your pets. Here are the most frequently asked questions about Spot pet insurance with answers, for your convenience.

How Do I Buy Spot Pet Insurance?

To acquire Spot pet insurance, go to their website and click either the "Free Quote" or "Request a Quote" buttons.

After that, answer a few inquiries concerning your pet, such as their age, gender, breed, and whether they are a canine or feline. Kittens and puppies that are a minimum of 8 weeks old are eligible for Spot Insurance, while there is no maximum age limit for older pets.

When you make a request for an estimate, you will be provided with the opportunity to supply information relating to any other animals you would like to insure.

Spot will also require your email address and ZIP code, but you do not need to take out a policy after obtaining your quote.

>>Get a free quote from Spot

Is There a Waiting Period for a Spot Insurance Policy?

Spot pet insurance reviews reveal that wherever you live, Spot insurance requires a 14-day waiting time for both cats and dogs. This time frame is the same regardless of the animal's age or health, which is different from a number of other insurance companies.

Additionally, Spot insurance keeps its 14-day promise, while some other insurers have waiting periods of up to 12 months for animals with cruciate ligaments or hip dysplasia.

Does Spot Offer a Wellness Plan?

Spot insurance offers two different plans for preventive care, each of which covers certain wellness expenditures. The Gold Plan costs $9.95 every month, while the Platinum Plan is priced at $24.95 per pet per month.

Does Spot Cover Pre-existing Conditions?

Spot insurance provides the best life insurance coverage for pets, but it's important to note that they do not cover any medical conditions that existed before signing up or during the waiting period.

This includes any signs of illness or injury that were already present.

If your pet has not exhibited any signs of an existing illness for a period of at least 180 days, the illness will not be considered pre-existing anymore.

Spot pet insurance reviews make clear that the only exclusion is for knee and ligament issues, which remain pre-existing for the entire life of the pet and will not be included in the coverage if they are identified before the policy is activated or during the waiting phase.

Does Spot Cover Spaying and Neutering?

Spot pet insurance reviews reveal that those with Spot's Platinum Preventative Care package are given coverage for spaying and neutering services.

Those who have purchased the Basic Spot insurance plan or the Gold Preventative Care plan, however, do not have access to these procedures.

Does Spot Cover Dental Cleanings?

Spot's Gold and Platinum Preventative Care riders will provide reimbursement for dental cleanings either at $100 or $150, depending on the rider chosen.

However, dental cleanings are not included in the coverage provided by Spot's standard Accidents & Sickness and Accident insurance plans.

>>Get a free quote from Spot

How Do I Contact Spot’s Customer Service?

Spot's customer service line is accessible Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 am and 8 pm Eastern Standard Time. Those who are not able to call during these times may submit a message through the contact form on the website.

The company does not offer a chatbot service.

Does Spot Have Any Coverage Limits?

Spot's insurance offers a wide range of yearly coverage, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000, with the possibility of selecting an unlimited amount of Spot insurance for the year.

Does Spot Have a Deductible?

Yes, the Spot insurance plan that you have chosen provides the possibility for you to decide on Spot's yearly deductible. The deductible is an important factor. Learn what it means for your monthly payments in this article: Is pet insurance worth it

How Do I File a Claim With Spot?

Spot pet insurance reviews state that submitting a claim can be done either by filling out a form on the website or by clicking the claims button within the Spot application and including a picture of the receipt.

If Spot needs extra documentation from your physician, they will contact them directly. Claims need to be submitted within 270 days of your treatment.

How Long Does It Take Spot to Reimburse a Claim?

After you have given the fee to your veterinarian and filed the claim, Spot insurance will either send a check or make a direct transfer to your account for reimbursement. If a dispute arises, it might take up to 30 days to resolve.

How Do I Cancel a Spot Insurance Policy?

Clients must communicate it either through a telephone call or an email in order to terminate their Spot insurance policy, which the company asserts is achievable at all times.

>>Get a free quote from Spot pet insurance here!

Spot Pet Insurance Review: The Verdict

For pet insurance that covers everything from microchipping, exam fees, and prescription diet foods without breaking the bank, we recommend Spot Pet Insurance.

Nevertheless, the best pet insurance for you may vary according to your pet’s specific needs. Compare Spot's offerings to those of other leading pet insurance providers such as Fetch and Embrace before making a purchase.

