Spokeo Review: The Pros, Cons, and Features

As the world has become less secure, the safety of loved ones has become an increasingly pressing concern. It’s essential to be aware of who is around us in both our digital and physical spaces, as it can make the difference between feeling secure and being on edge.

Fortunately, there are background check services such as Spokeo that can provide us with information that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Is Spokeo legit? With twelve billion records and cost-effective subscription options, it’s a great option for quickly getting personal information about others.

This article goes into depth about its features and why it’s worth considering as a service.

Spokeo Review – At a Glance

Since 2006, It has become a go-to source for individuals seeking background information, criminal records, or even contact details for an old acquaintance.

Over two decades, more than 20 million people have placed their trust in the platform, which utilizes over twelve billion records in each search. Moreover, the costs for their services are quite reasonable, and the results are available within minutes.

Pros

Boundless PDF retrievals

Affordable packages

Speedy outcomes

More than 12 billion documents

Straightforward to navigate websites

Cons

Only accessible within the US

Certain government search data is absent

Some services will require additional payments

Heavily dependent on social media

When you’re looking for someone using a people search service, it’s important to work with a well-respected firm to get the most accurate results. This site meets this requirement since it was founded in 2006.

It can take whatever information you have about a person and turn it into a detailed report. If you’re unsure about which service to try, give it a go and see what kind of results you get.

Spokeo Review – Key Features

Spokeo reviews make it clear that the platform offers a variety of features that make it a suitable choice when it comes to conducting background checks. Get to know all the functions it provides by reading further.

Free Searches

This site can be employed free of cost to receive the most standard outcomes by merely entering a name or phone number. It does offer a restricted amount of information, but nearly everything has been obscured and is incomprehensible.

People who can read between the lines should be able to come up with some relevant information while examining the data.

If you would like to view the complete report, you will have to purchase one of its subscription plans.

Identify Unknown Calls or Texts

Is Spokeo legit when it comes to identifying unknown texts and calls? Since the introduction of publicly listed cell phone numbers, people have been met with many unknown callers and text message senders.

It allows users to discover who is behind an unfamiliar telephone number. This service is especially important in the current climate of cyberbullying, as it allows individuals to identify the source of the threat and take action.

Reestablish Long-Lost Family Connections

Using Spokeo, it’s possible to track down individuals who have become disconnected from their relatives. It’s even possible to conduct searches for birth and marriage records to reconnect with those who have been absent from your life for many years.

Reestablishing contact with distant relatives is always an option. If you and a family member have had a disagreement and drifted apart, it could be a way to reconnect.

Additionally, this platform can help you locate long-lost family members who could share information about your ancestry and help you build out your family tree.

In the case of a disaster causing family members to become separated, it may assist in bringing them all back together.

Wealth Data

In the office, individuals at the same level can experience inequity in remuneration, with one person making more than the other. Inquiring about salary is generally frowned on, but its wealth search does the tough job for you.

Apart from an assumed salary, you can also determine the value of an individual's possessions and the sort of investments they hold. Furthermore, it offers lifestyle data to give you a glimpse into the private lives of people.

Reconnect With Old Friends

It has become simpler to pinpoint individuals from former places of employment or educational institutions due to the availability of social media; still, many individuals do not take advantage of these platforms.

If you attempt to find someone via social media, it will be obvious once they receive your request. Conversely, a people's search finder can discover what you’re unable to.

The website has access to billions of records, which they use to locate the individual in question, and then they provide a thorough report of their activities. This way, you can gain the information without the person being aware of it.

Once you have all the needed details, you can decide if you want to contact them or not.

Uncover a Person’s Criminal History

It may not be easy to obtain criminal history, but using a Spokeo review can help by looking through official documents and finding the desired information.The website can retrieve criminal files, specifying the type of offense, the place it occurred, and the time it happened.

Is Spokeo legit? It goes beyond the usual search parameters and provides additional details of any DUI or reckless driving records that a person may have.

It also offers an in-depth search into any sex offenses an individual may have committed so that you can be certain of the safety of your surroundings. This service, however, isn’t part of the free package and you will have to pay an extra fee to access this information.

Help Small Businesses Grow

Is Spokeo Legit for businesses? It’s not advised to employ it in order to evaluate those who apply for a job opening, however, the people search service can be helpful to your company in other ways.

It can be used to find possible prospects or reconnect with previous customers that you wish to get back in touch with.

The service provides an onboarding process for your team, which can be monitored through a dashboard. This dashboard provides data about account usage and searches, which can be filtered according to various criteria.

Furthermore, anyone within your team can download as many PDF reports as they wish, without incurring any additional charges.

Get to Know the Neighbors

Is Spokeo legit in getting to know who lives next to you? It includes a location search feature that makes it easy to find out about the people who live around you. Even without having a name or phone number, you can use the search to find out what you need to know.

In addition to learning names and other details, the website also keeps track of where a person has lived in the past.

Know the Truth About the Person You’re Dating

Although it’s quite usual to encounter people online, you may not be familiar with the individual you’re talking to despite several conversations and phone calls.

Spokeo review enables you to investigate the person you’re planning to go out with by using their name, phone number, or email address to make sure that they’re not concealing any warning signs.

This will provide you with assurance and safety when meeting that person for the first time.

Protect Your Online Presence

Is Spokeo legit when it comes to protecting your presence on their page? It’s possible for other individuals to look up your details on it, just as you can search for others.

Running a self-check will help you to understand your online existence which encompasses billions of records.

What you initially assumed to be confidential may be seen by those who have access to the people-finding application.

In case you come across something that you don't prefer, this site can help you to take it down from the internet and keep it out of sight of people searching for you.

With a focus on social media, it can also assist you in getting rid of outdated posts that may induce trouble for you at present.

Spokeo.com Reviews From Real Users

Is Spokeo legit according to people who have used it before? Despite its good reputation with the Better Business Bureau, it does not appear to be popular with its customers, with a 1.1/5 star rating. Many Spokeo reviews express outrage that the company charged for a month's membership without any prior notification.

Alternatives to Spokeo

The website offers a powerful search engine with fast output; however, it might not be suitable for everyone. Here are some alternative search engines that you can take into account.

BeenVerified has developed applications for both Apple and Android devices to make it easy to search from any location. It can take some time to get the results, but you can save any of the outcomes to your device to access again later.

One of the many search options BeenVerified provides is the ability to find unclaimed money or inspect property details.

With a subscription, you can only do 100 investigations each month with BeenVerified. Even though this may seem like a lot, it can quickly add up if you're trying to find out information about someone when you're online dating or moving to a new area.

BeenVerified's mobile applications stand out above the rest.

With this search, it’s possible to make an unlimited number of inquiries, whereas BeenVerified restricts customers to a maximum of one hundred searches each month.

TruthFinder is able to access the dark web to uncover information that isn’t available through traditional people search methods. It’s almost impossible for anyone to hide from this tool, as it provides a thorough scan.

Furthermore, it provides anonymity to the user when searching for data with a person's name, phone number, or email.

The process to get to the results may be a bit tedious and time-consuming, as it involves answering several questions. Although it may be an inconvenience, the final report should be worth the effort.

It’s important to note that the user may be charged extra for certain features when executing their search.

Both websites are able to view a vast number of records, however, TruthFinder is the only one to access the dark web.

is the only one to access the dark web. Spokeo provides search results in a quicker amount of time when compared to TruthFinder.

Instant Checkmate uses government data to collect details about a person's criminal history or background. It provides filters so users can quickly narrow down their search results and eliminate irrelevant information.

However, it may still take some time for Instant Checkmate to show the search results. The website gives users the option to hide or delete any details that they don't want to be public knowledge.

The main disadvantage of using Instant Checkmate is its higher cost when compared to other similar services.

The memberships provided by Spokeo are much more affordable compared to those provided by Instant Checkmate.

Instant Checkmate does not add any additional charges for investigations regarding a person's criminal past.

Spokeo Review – Things To Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

Engaging the services of a background checking firm gives an individual access to insight that otherwise would not have been obtainable. Not too long ago, only affluent individuals and large organizations had the resources to carry out such investigations.

The internet now holds a wealth of personal data for those who are willing to take the time to seek it out through the proper channels. You can pay a nominal fee to access services like Spokeo in order to uncover a variety of information about someone you’re interested in.

This can include background details, employment history, and even criminal records.

Whether you’re curious about the people living nearby, questioning the credentials of your child’s teacher, or simply want to confirm the legitimacy of someone you’re communicating with online, you can use this service to get useful information.

It’s important to be aware that you cannot use services that are not compliant with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) when you’re conducting searches for purposes such as tenant screening, employee hiring, or loan granting.

Spokeo and other background check providers can only be employed for personal searches and not for business purposes.

Spokeo.com Review Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Do you still have questions like “Is Spokeo legit?" Look through these regularly asked questions and their responses for more information.

Is Spokeo Legit?

It’s an authorized service used to locate information about a certain person. It’s based on factors such as their name, contact number, address, and email.

To generate a comprehensive report of that particular individual, the service searches through more than 12 billion records from both open and confidential sources.

For a reasonable fee each month, users have access to infinite searches and can store the results on their devices as a PDF file.

How To Cancel Spokeo

After registering for the site, you can select an individual or three-month membership plan that restores itself after the payment period is completed. During the billing cycle, you can navigate to your account page, scroll down to “Manage Account", and tap the “Cancel" button.

You can still benefit from your current subscription for the remaining time, but the service will not renew after that.

What Is Spokeo Used For?

Spokeo is a service that allows people to access information about nearly anyone, from neighbors to distant family members and possible dates. Their records search contains 12 billion entries, combining all available background information about the person.

It’s against the law to use it to investigate a potential tenant, worker, or borrower, as the Fair Credit Reporting Act safeguards these individuals from such scrutiny.

How To Delete Spokeo Account

After canceling your Spokeo account, you will still have the possibility to adjust settings or become a member again. If you want to totally remove your account, you must get in touch with Spokeo's client services staff.

They can erase your account and you will not be able to log in after that.

Final Thoughts on Spokeo Review

Is Spokeo safe for anyone who wants to find out more about an individual? By typing in some basic details, users can see information from up to 12 billion sources. It presents the gathered information in a neat report that is only visible to the user.

The search process is anonymous, so it can be used to check for employment background, education credentials, or criminal records without the other person being made aware.

Although they may appear to be similar, each background check service offers unique features. Spokeo stands out with its wide range of information sources, affordably-priced packages, and rapid results.

If you're looking for additional details about someone, there's no reason to delay - take advantage of Spokeo today.

