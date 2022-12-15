What Is the Safest Drug for Erectile Dysfunction? Types, OTC, Interactions, and Cost

Erectile dysfunction is considered something that only affects older men; however, it can affect men of any age. Around 30 million people in America alone currently experience issues with ED, with approximately 40% of men suffering from some ED issues before they turn 40.

So what drugs are available to treat the issue, and what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction? We look at what is available, how the drugs work, and considerations to take when you have other health conditions.

Are Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Safe?

Erectile dysfunction drugs are generally considered safe for healthy people to engage in sexual activity. Like all medications, they can have side effects, but they are usually mild.

So what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction? Well, the answer is, it depends. While ED pills are safe, your health and prior medical history play a role in which is the safest drug for you.

Are Over-the-Counter ED Drugs Safe?

What is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction? Not anything sold OTC.

Effective erectile dysfunction drugs are only available on prescription. While you may have found drugs marketed as alternatives to ED pills at your local store or online, these are likely less effective than FDA-approved treatments and could be unsafe.

The FDA has recently investigated many so-called ED treatments, often finding them to contain unlabeled, potentially hazardous doses of ingredients. Because non-prescription treatments don't have the same safety standards, you could find your medication causes potentially dangerous side effects.

How Does ED Medication Work?

Drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction are categorized as PDE5 Inhibitors. As the name suggests, they inhibit PDE5, which is found inside your blood vessels and regulates your blood flow.

To get an erection, you need good blood flow. When you are aroused, your nerves usually trigger blood to flow into tissues called corpora cavernosa within your penis, making it larger and firmer. But if you have erectile dysfunction, this doesn't happen as well.

ED medications block the effects of PDE5, improving your blood flow to your penis and enabling you to have a sustainable erection.

If you’re wondering “what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction,” there are several different medical options to consider.

Types of ED Drugs

The FDA approves four main ED medications. All work slightly differently, and people often try several before settling on the best one. They are:

Sildenafil

What is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction? It's probably Sildenafil Viagra because it's often the first drug prescribed to people with ED or sexual dysfunction. The recommended dose is 50 mg, best used within 60 minutes of sexual activity. The full effects can last up to 4 hours.

If you take Sildenafil or drugs with the brand name Viagra, you should avoid taking it with food as this will slow down the absorption of the drug and delay its effects. Alcohol should also be avoided when using the medication.

Although Sildenafil has been around the longest, it doesn’t make it the best drug for you. While you consider what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction, remember to discuss your situation in full with your doctor.

Tadalafil

Tadalafil Cialis is one of the long-lasting ED pills available. One dose can treat ED for up to 36 hours, making it a popular option for men who don’t know exactly when they will have sex. Because of the long-lasting effect, it can also be a cost-effective option.

Doses for Tadalafil Cialis can range from 5 mg to 20 mg, depending on how a person reacts to the medication. This could be an option for people considering what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction because of the ease of taking it, but remember, this doesn't make it the safest medication.

Vardenafil

Vardenafil Levitra works like Sildenafil, but it lasts for slightly longer. It should be taken around 60 minutes before sex and can last up to five hours.

This brand has a maximum dose of 20 mg daily, but the recommended starting dose is 10 mg. The various doses available make this a real consideration when thinking about what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction because you can start with a lower dose, which will typically give less risk of side effects.

Avanafil

Avanafil, also known as Stendra, can work within 15 minutes of taking it. There are three FDA-approved doses: 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg. Men who take the drug are typically given a 100 mg dose, which can then be adjusted as needed.

This brand is a second-generation PDE5 drug, and it is more selective with where it stimulates blood flow. This means that side effects are less likely and could be a good option if you ask, "what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction?"

Common Side Effects of ED Medication

Like all medications, ED pills can have some side effects, although these are generally mild. The most common side effects include:

Upset stomach

Diarrhea

Muscle aches

Nasal congestion

Rash

Dizziness

Reduced blood pressure

Facial flushing

Issues with vision

Headaches

Although uncommon, taking ED pills can cause more severe side effects, like vision loss, hearing loss, chest pain, and prolonged erections.

Possible Interactions

There are several drug interactions to be aware of when considering ED treatments. Men taking alpha-blockers should leave 4 hours between them and ED pills to avoid contraindications.

Certain medications, like nitrates, which treat angina and heart conditions like congestive heart failure, can cause a drop in blood pressure, leading to fainting, dizziness, a heart attack, or a stroke. People using GC stimulators should also avoid taking ED medication because it could cause low blood pressure [1].

Those with medical conditions or taking medications should get professional medical advice and ensure that their doctor is fully aware of their medical history when discussing what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction.

Precautions

Anyone experiencing an erection for four hours or more should seek medical attention. Erections that last for this long can cause irreversible damage to your penis.

Prolonged erections, called priapisms, are caused by blood becoming trapped in your penis, causing the blood pressure to rise. If it isn’t treated, the high blood pressure and the lack of blood going into your penis can cause low oxygen levels, and a build-up of acid within the tissues. This causes permanent damage and long-term erectile dysfunction.

How Long Does ED Medication Take To Work?

Like all medications, how long the tablets take to work will vary from person to person. However, generally, oral ED medications work within 15-60 minutes.

While the time the drugs take to work is as important as considering what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction, you also need to remember erectile dysfunction pills aren’t on-off switches for erections, and dosage instructions should be accurately followed.

Sexual stimulation also plays a crucial role in getting the most out of ED treatment,so it is recommended that you also engage in foreplay to get the full effect.

How Effective Are ED Drugs?

ED drugs work effectively for 70% of men, improving blood flow and providing erections that are sufficient for sexual intercourse and that can be maintained. However, men with nerve damage, diabetes, or cardiovascular illnesses are also unlikely to respond [2].

Health Conditions That May Affect ED Medication

There are several health conditions that may affect ED medications. These include:

Cancers of the blood or bone marrow

Hypertension

Hypotension

Sickle cell anemia

Stomach ulcers

Congestive heart failure

Issues with your heart valve

Heart disease

Kidney problems

Eye problems like retinitis pigmentosa

Injuries to your penis

Liver issues

Irregular heartbeat

People suffering from these conditions should ensure that their doctor is fully aware of their medical history. These issues can increase the risk of severe side effects from the medications.

When considering what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction, your healthcare professional can assess the risks that ED drugs pose to you and recommend an appropriate treatment plan.

How To Use ED Drugs Safely

The best way to use erectile dysfunction drugs safely is to follow the appropriate dose and use them as directed. The biggest issue with ED drugs is misuse, using them like an on-off switch for sex. Taking them in the correct dose within the directed timeframe for use guarantees they work effectively and that you stay safe while using them.

So what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction? Well, that depends on your medical history. Informing your doctor of any health conditions will ensure that you are given the proper medication at the most appropriate dose.

Generic vs. Brand-name Options: Is There a Difference?

When it comes to branded or generic, what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction? People often prefer to use brand-name medications for treating ED; however, generic-form and brand-name drugs are the same.

One is not safer than the other, so don’t be fooled into thinking this when you are considering what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction.

Brand-named versions cost more than generic ones and appear on the market first because of rules around the drug's patent. Generic drugs are essentially a copy of the branded version. They work the same way as branded versions and have the exact dosage.

Side effects are also the same. Because generic drugs are cheaper, insurance companies will often substitute branded drugs for generic options to lower the cost of treatment.

Other ED drugs being sold over the counter are not generic options. Both brand-name and generic ED drugs are only sold on prescription. Any other ED medications or drugs that don’t require a prescription to purchase are not legal and could cause serious harm.

Cost of ED Medication

Erectile dysfunction medication can be costly, and even if your health plan coverage takes care of it, you may have limitations on how much you can have a month. However, there are things you can do to bring the cost down and make the drugs go further:

Consider pill splitting: Some doctors will prescribe a higher tablet dose, so you can split the pills and save some cost. Ask your doctor if this is a suitable option for you.

Some doctors will prescribe a higher tablet dose, so you can split the pills and save some cost. Ask your doctor if this is a suitable option for you. Compare pharmacy costs: Pharmacy prices often vary, so shopping around can save you money. Look at comparison websites to see where you can get the most cost-effective medicines and speak to your local pharmacy.

Pharmacy prices often vary, so shopping around can save you money. Look at comparison websites to see where you can get the most cost-effective medicines and speak to your local pharmacy. Explore manufacturer discount programs: Some manufacturers offer discount options for a limited supply of ED medications. This is a useful option if your insurance doesn't cover the drugs.

What Is the Safest Drug for Erectile Dysfunction: FAQs

We answer your frequently asked questions if you are still wondering what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction.

Which Erectile Dysfunction Drug Has the Least Side Effects?

What is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction in terms of side effects? Avanafil is believed to have the least side effects out of the four FDA-approved ED medications. This is because it is a second-generation PDE5 drug, which affects blood flow more selectively than first-generation ED drugs.

Vardenafil has the least side effects among the first-generation PDE5 drugs. Because this drug has a higher potency than the other medications,you generally require a lower dose for an effective response; therefore, fewer side effects are likely.

Which Is the Most Popular Drug for Erectile Dysfunction?

Sildenafil (or Viagra) is the most popular medication to treat erectile dysfunction. The drug has been on the market the longest and can be used within 60 minutes of sexual activity to get an erection.

Tadalafil is also popular because of its long-lasting effects. One dose can last up to 36 hours, making it an attractive choice for people who don't know exactly when they will have sex.

However, when considering what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction, you shouldn't be swayed by the most popular drug. Please speak to your doctor about your medical history to determine the best option.

Who Should Not Take Erectile Dysfunction Drugs?

Most men can take erectile dysfunction drugs, but there are some contraindications to other medications that you need to be aware of.

People who take nitrate drugs or nitroglycerin to help with cardiovascular problems, like angina and heart failure, should not take ED medication because they can cause a severe drop in blood pressure. Similarly, people taking alpha-blockers need to take care with the timing of their ED pills because they interact.

Suppose you fall into this category and have been considering what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction. In that case, you should speak with your doctor, or a reputable pharmacy, about alternatives to ED medication and potential herbal supplements that could help. An excellent strategy would be to search online for the best male enhancement pills.

Is There Any Medication Better Than Viagra?

All four FDA-approved erectile dysfunction drugs work similarly for most men.

Viagra is generally prescribed more as the first option for people who have erectile dysfunction because it has been on the market for longer than other drugs, and more is known about its contraindications and side effects. However, this doesn't mean that it is the best medication.

Everybody reacts differently to drugs and finding the one that suits you is essential. When you ask what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction, your own health should be the priority.Speak to your doctor about your lifestyle and how you would prefer to take medication for ED so they can come up with the best treatment plan for you.

Final Thoughts: What Is the Safest Drug for Erectile Dysfunction?

When considering what is the safest drug for erectile dysfunction, there are only four FDA-approved medications for use. All of these have been deemed safe for most men to take. But as with all medicines, there are some side effects and contraindications to consider with your doctor.

Out of the newer second-generation ED drugs, Avanafil has a lower amount of side effects because of the selective way it encourages blood flow. If you decide to use a first-generation drug, Vardenafil has the least side effects because of its high potency. This generally leads to lower doses being prescribed, leading to fewer side effects being experienced.

