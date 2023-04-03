Reverse Phone Lookup – Identify Any Phone Number Instantly

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.



Reverse phone number lookup services enable users to obtain information about a specific phone number, for example, the name and address of its owner. This type of service can be useful for identifying numbers that are not familiar, researching telemarketing calls, and other purposes.

With the abundance of selections out there, it can be complicated to choose the most suitable one for you. In this article, we will analyze the best reverse phone lookup services based on their exactness, ease of use, and price.

Regardless of if you're in search of a basic, single search or something more far-reaching, we have you taken care of.

BeenVerified – Starts at $17.48/month – Has an easy-to-use mobile app – Provides social media data

– Starts at $17.48/month – Has an easy-to-use mobile app – Provides social media data PeopleLooker – Starts at $14.62/month – Has a good-looking interface – Results are available quickly

– Starts at $14.62/month – Has a good-looking interface – Results are available quickly TruthFinder – Starts at $4.99/month – Affordable phone lookup service – Unique dark web scan

– Starts at $4.99/month – Affordable phone lookup service – Unique dark web scan Intelius – Starts at $0.95/search – Reputable company – Advanced search filters

– Starts at $0.95/search – Reputable company – Advanced search filters Instant Checkmate – Starts at $35.12/month – Access to a large number of public records – Advanced search filters

– Starts at $35.12/month – Access to a large number of public records – Advanced search filters PeopleFinders – Starts at $1 to $1.95/search – Quality service – Easy to use

– Starts at $1 to $1.95/search – Quality service – Easy to use Spokeo – Starts at $0.95 to $1.95/search – Affordable – Smooth service

– Starts at $0.95 to $1.95/search – Affordable – Smooth service US Search – Starts at $19.86/month – Oldest database – Affordable options

Every single best reverse phone lookup site present in our compilation will expeditiously handle your request and furnish you with the desired information.

All of them are cost-effective, they have an esteemed reputation in the user community, and the data they provide is mostly obtained from legitimate government sources.

Having detailed the top webpages for best reverse phone lookup search tools, let's take a look at what features each of them offers.

Best Reverse Phone Lookup Services

BeenVerified - Best Reverse Phone Lookup Overall

- Best Reverse Phone Lookup Overall PeopleLooker - Best for Fast Results

- Best for Fast Results TruthFinder - Best for Background Checks

- Best for Background Checks Intelius - Best for Detailed Searches

- Best for Detailed Searches Instant Checkmate - Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory

- Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory PeopleFinders - Best for Professional Service

Spokeo - Best Budget Phone Lookup Site

- Best Budget Phone Lookup Site US Search - Best for Beginners

We’re going to take a deeper dive into every best reverse phone lookup service to comprehend what makes it an excellent pick. Hopefully, this will grant you a clearer conception of which reverse phone lookup service is the best for your needs.

1. BeenVerified – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall

BeenVerified can provide you with a comprehensive report that contains a person's complete name and any other names they may have adopted. It’s an effective website to look up number of tools for confirming whether the person is telling the truth about their real name.

BeenVerified provides details regarding a person's age, address, and phone usage, in addition to information related to their social media profiles.

Moreover, if you search for a telephone number on this website, it will also supply you with a list of other numbers associated with the same person.

These additional figures may provide you with more details about the unidentified caller and the type of individuals with whom they are affiliated.

Pros

Terminating a service is uncomplicated

The company gives users access to various social media platforms

Additionally, their mobile app is user-friendly

Cons

It’s not possible to get any trials without cost

Looking for the right option can take a while

It restricts the number of reports that can be accessed

Pricing

BeenVerified best website to look up number doesn't offer a single search solution; customers must invest in a membership in order to use it as a best reverse phone lookup system. The following is a rundown of the different BeenVerified plans available:

Three months: $17.48/month

$17.48/month One month: $26.89/month

2. PeopleLooker – Best for Fast Results

PeopleLooker's best website to look up number has the best reverse phone lookup system in place that makes it possible for people to obtain details about a certain phone number by entering it into a search bar on their site.

This service will search through its database and come up with any pertinent info about the number in question, such as the name of the owner, their address, email, and other contact information.

People who need to locate long-lost acquaintances or relatives, or who are curious to find out who is on the other end of an unfamiliar call, could find this information very beneficial.

PeopleLooker's best website to look up number makes it effortless to locate important data with their best reverse phone lookup feature.

All one needs to do is submit the phone number and they will be provided with the relevant information right away, eliminating the need to search elsewhere.

This service provides users with the ability to refine their search by utilizing more advanced search parameters, such as filtering results by location or by name, which allows them to pinpoint the exact information they are seeking in a much more efficient manner.

Pros

All searches conducted through this platform are kept private, making it a secure option

The user interface is attractive and straightforward to navigate

Mobile applications are available for both Android and iOS users

Easy access to the platform

Cons

It requires a considerable amount of effort to handle a query

There are additional costs associated with certain pieces of data

There’s no customer service available through an instant messaging system

Pricing

Peoplelooker's best website to look up number offers two different pricing plans, so customers can select the one that is most suitable for their needs.

The one-month plan is the entry-level option. This plan costs $18.28 per month. This plan's perks are extensive, and they include things like a limitless supply of reports and searches for things like sex offenders, property records, phone numbers, and email addresses.

The following offer is for a 3-month period. The cost for this plan is $14.62 per month, however, you have to pay the full amount upfront for the 3-month span. This pricing is lower than the cost for a 1-month plan due to the fact that the payment covers the entire duration.

If you’re interested in trying out PeopleLooker's best website to look up numbers, then you have an excellent opportunity available to you; they offer $1 access for five days, which will give you a good insight into how the service operates.

3. TruthFinder – Best for Background Checks

TruthFinder is a US-based background check service that is renowned for its dependability when it comes to reverse phone lookup.

It employs a variety of databases to ensure that the information it provides about a phone number is correct. Additionally, it has a great reputation and is priced fairly.

TruthFinder enables users to uncover a person's identity and access an extensive quantity of information. It links names across social media sites, police reports, court documents, and a wide variety of other public databases.

TruthFinder provides an opportunity to investigate the most hidden parts of the web to determine the source of a suspicious phone call.

Additionally, it has resources that can be utilized to investigate who has contacted you and what other people can learn about you on the internet.

Pros

An examination of the shadowy corner of the internet is accessible

An economical phone search tool is available

Comprehensive reports are available

Cons

Results are only available for the United States

Creating an in-depth report incurs an extra fee

It won't take long to compile the report

Pricing

TruthFinder's reverse phone lookup service charges $4.99 a month and offers limited details on any given phone number. Additional fees must be paid if you need more information.

These are all the subscription options available:

Two-month unlimited reports : $23.28/month (Billed at $46.56 every two months)

: $23.28/month (Billed at $46.56 every two months) One-month unlimited reports: $28.05/month

4. Intelius – Best for Detailed Searches

Intelius website to look up number is a widely used service that allows people to look up information on phone numbers. The website is very user friendly and offers an effortless process of searching. It offers fast and reliable results.

The details provided by the Intelius website to look up numbers comprise a person whose name is associated with the phone number, their current and past addresses, and additional background data such as convictions and insolvencies.

Intelius best website to look up number stands out due to its extensive collection of landline and cellular telephone numbers. The platform additionally offers a reverse phone lookup for landlines, offering basic details such as the phone's location and service provider.

Nevertheless, if a person wants more detailed information, they need to sign up for a fee-based plan. Generally, the Intelius website to look up number is a dependable and efficient service for the best reverse phone lookup. It offers precise and thorough information.

Its convenient interface, all-encompassing database, and reasonable cost make it a great choice for anyone who wants to get details about a phone number.

Pros

Offers quick outcomes

No restriction on phone number lookups

It’s an established company with a long history

Cons

The cost of using reverse lookup services is uncertain

There may be additional fees for using reverse lookup services

The services are only available for searches of people in the United States

Pricing

The costs associated with Intelius best website to look up number are not simple. We’re aware that Intelius' best reverse phone lookups can be accessed for only $0.95, but only for a six-day trial period.

In addition to being able to perform an unlimited number of phone number searches, you will need to pay an extra fee to acquire more comprehensive data.

You have the option to select one of Intelius' packages which grant you access to every search tool.

Intelius Address Lookup + People Search: $29.78/month

$29.78/month Intelius People Search: $42.25/month

$42.25/month Intelius Reverse Phone Lookup + People Search: $35.95/month

5. Instant Checkmate – Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory

Instant Checkmate, the best website to look up number has the most extensive reverse phone lookup directory, with data gathered from various public records. Its access to an extensive range of public records distinguishes it from other phone number lookup sites.

When looking up a phone number using Instant Checkmate, the best website to look up number, you will be given the name of the individual and the location connected to the call.

Additionally, you can receive an extensive report on the person associated with the phone number.

Through Instant Checkmate, the best website to look up number, any landline or cell phone number listed in a public registry can be tracked.

When using Instant Checkmate's reverse lookup function, you don't need to be concerned with hiding your own identity while you search for a specific telephone number.

Pros

Individuals have access to a wealth of public documents

More detailed search criteria to narrow down the results

Precision is essential in giving great outcomes

Cons

Locating the desired item can be a lengthy process

Obtaining a single report can be difficult

It’s costly as it requires a subscription

Pricing

When it comes to cost-effectiveness, no other discounted reverse phone lookup sites can match Instant Checkmate. It offers comprehensive membership plans that include full access to all of its services, including reverse phone lookup, for only $5.99 per month.

One-month unlimited reports plan: $35.12/month

$35.12/month Three-month unlimited reports plan: $28.09/month

6. PeopleFinders – Best for Professional Services

PeopleFinders best website to look up number is a popular service for searching for details about phone numbers. It’s user-friendly and the search process is straightforward, providing precise results in only a few moments.

The data offered by PeopleFinders best website to look up number includes the name of the owner, places they have lived in the past and present, and extra background details such as criminal convictions and arrest reports.

An impressive characteristic of PeopleFinders is its vast collection of phone numbers, both landline and cellular. The platform also offers a free trial period, allowing users to do a limited number of searches prior to deciding to sign up for a paid plan.

All in all, the PeopleFinders reverse phone lookup service is dependable and efficient, supplying precise and comprehensive details.

Its practical interface, expansive database, and reasonable pricing plans make it the ideal selection for anyone attempting to get info about a phone number.

Pros

Simple to use

High-quality customer service

Over two decades of expertise

Cons

Refraining from searching on social media platforms

This service is only accessible within the United States

Pricing

PeopleFinders best website to look up number offers affordable packages for users who need to use the service for extended periods of time or just for a brief period. An individual phone search report can be purchased for a minimum of $1 to a maximum of $1.95.

If you’re interested in a longer membership, here are the monthly plans and the corresponding fees:

PeopleFinders Premium Membership : $29.95/month

: $29.95/month PeopleFinders Membership: $24.95/month

7. Spokeo – Best Budget Reverse Phone Lookup Site

Numerous individuals search for services like reverse phone search and email address search. Spokeo is a preferred selection since it charges less than its competitors. Before we go into the cost, let's look at its user interface and features.

When you go to Spokeo, you can quickly lookup a phone number and get the results straight away.

The information held in Spokeo's repository is immense, containing more than 600 million legal accountings, 130 million assets, 120 billion social media identifiers, 6 billion customer entries, and 89 billion corporate accounts.

Pros

The cost is reasonable

It’s possible to obtain the PDF files

The interface is easy to use

Cons

This service is only offered in the United States

No data can be excluded when using this service

The number of searches conducted on government documents is restricted

Pricing

Spokeo offers a variety of subscription plans as well as individual phone number lookups that come at a reasonable cost. The cost of a single reverse phone lookup typically ranges from ninety-five to one hundred ninety-five cents, though discounts may be available.

The following are the fees for a monthly membership:

Two-month unlimited reports: $23.28/month (Billed at $46.56 every two months)

$23.28/month (Billed at $46.56 every two months) One-month unlimited reports: $28.05/month

8. US Search – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Beginners

US Search has been offering people the ability to look up information for over two decades, making it one of the most well-known services in this area. It’s promoted as a means to track down old acquaintances and family members who have been out of contact for a while.

The website of US Search is attractive and has a user-friendly design. It’s great for beginners as it assists them in commencing their searches based on their requirements and the information they have.

Pros

Achieve speedy outcomes

Affordable pricing

Simple to operate

Cons

Comprehensive background verifications that come with a heftier price tag

Not accessible outside the United States

Presented in a straightforward manner

Pricing

US Search is one example of a reverse phone lookup service which does not have a clear page dedicated to their costs.

According to reports from customers, this service has a tendency to alter their prices, and they usually charge more when a user wants to access something that’s not included in their subscription package.

US Search Pro has a selection of two subscription plans which give unrestricted access to accounts without charging extra money.

Annual subscription: $599

$599 Monthly subscription: $59/month

Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites - Ranking Methodology

There’s no single agreed-upon method for determining the best reverse phone lookup websites. When assessing the quality of a reverse phone lookup site, the following elements should be taken into account:

Cost (free vs paid services): The user-friendliness of reverse phone lookup sites is a key factor when it comes to assessing their quality, as it has a direct impact on the user experience.

If a website is difficult to use or has a complicated user interface, it can be a very time-consuming and irritating process for the person trying to use it.

Accuracy of results: The correctness of outcomes is essential when evaluating reverse phone lookup sites because it is the main purpose for utilizing such a service.

If a site provides erroneous or outdated data, it could result in bewilderment, irritability, and squandered time for the user.

Ease of use and user interface: The level of convenience offered by reverse phone lookup websites plays a big role when determining their quality since it impacts how people interact with the site.

Database coverage: The extent of the details that a reverse phone number lookup website can offer is determined by the coverage it offers. The more databases the website searches, the more exhaustive its results will be.

Customer reviews and reputation: The opinions of customers are vital when it comes to rating reverse phone number lookup services. Since they offer a glimpse into the actual experiences of other people.

Such feedback can facilitate the decision-making process of potential customers and can provide a clear indication of the reputation of the service.

It’s essential to be aware that providers of reverse phone lookup frequently get data from publicly accessible resources and the precision of the results can differ.

Why Use Reverse Phone Lookup Tools?

A person may utilize a reverse phone lookup tool because of many different factors.

Find lost contacts: If you have the telephone number of someone you used to be close with but have since drifted apart from, a reverse phone lookup service may be of assistance to you.

The tool can provide you with their current contact details, which can be particularly beneficial if you haven't been in touch for a longer duration and would like to reconnect.

Protect yourself from scams: People who are trying to swindle others often use phone numbers that look to be from the local area, in order to dupe unsuspecting people.

A reverse phone lookup tool can help you to find out if the call is genuine or if it could be a scam, which will help you keep yourself safe from being taken advantage of and from having your identity stolen.

Background checks : Taking advantage of reverse phone number lookup can be beneficial when conducting research on people, allowing you to obtain more information on their contact info, professional background, criminal offenses, and so on.

: Taking advantage of reverse phone number lookup can be beneficial when conducting research on people, allowing you to obtain more information on their contact info, professional background, criminal offenses, and so on. Verify information: If you’re uncertain about the validity of data provided to you by a stranger, you can use a reverse phone number lookup to check if their identity is correct and the information they've given is true.

This is especially essential in the cases of digital dating or commercial dealings.

Identify unknown callers: A reverse phone number lookup is a popular option for individuals who want to find out who is calling them from an unfamiliar number.

By using this type of tool, it’s possible to ascertain the identity of the caller and decide if the call is trustworthy or if it is likely to be a deceptive or annoying call.

What You Need to Know About Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

It can be necessary to search for a phone number for a variety of reasons. This could include finding out who is making an unwanted call, discovering what information other people obtain when they search for your contact information, or even conducting market analysis.

Prior to utilizing a reverse lookup website, it’s essential to be familiar with a few details.

What is a Reverse Phone Lookup?

With a reverse phone number lookup, you can search for the owner of a phone number by beginning with just the number itself, instead of starting with a name and trying to find the corresponding phone number.

This is convenient if you receive a call from someone you don't recognize, or you simply jotted down a number without any more details.

Reverse Phone Lookup Services To Remove My Number?

The majority of reverse phone number lookup services provide an opt-out for those who don't want their numbers to be visible on the web.

The process for opting-out varies in terms of ease and speed depending on the service, so it is recommended to consult the lookup service and ask questions for more details.

Most Reverse Lookup Sites Are Not FCRA Compliant

All of the sites included in our compilation are available for free. However, companies, landlords, and loan providers cannot use these resources to assess potential staff, borrowers, or tenants since they do not follow the Fair Credit Reporting Act. These websites can be employed for any personal purpose.

You May Have To Hand Over Personal Information

When using a reverse phone number lookup, you will need to provide some personal information such as your name, email address, and phone number. They may also store your IP address and the location you are in.

How To Do a Free Reverse Phone Lookup

Unfortunately, some services that offer reverse phone number lookup results are dishonest. They make it seem easy, but in truth, it’s complicated. The advertisement might cause one to believe that they offer free searches, but users usually have to pay to access the report.

A reverse phone number lookup search should take no more than a few seconds; if the website takes an extended amount of time to provide the result, they’re likely attempting to persuade you to pay for the service.

Do not reveal your contact details or other private information on sites that ask for a reverse phone lookup, and be especially cautious of those that show a lengthy progress bar.

How Do Reverse Phone Lookup Services Work?

It’s easy to locate landline numbers via a public records search using a reverse phone number lookup service. This type of service can search through multiple public records and determine the people connected to the specified phone number.

Nevertheless, a service provider that offers free reverse phone number lookups may have to buy data from private networks and other entities in order to determine the owner of a cell phone number.

Are Free Phone Number Lookup Sites Any Good?

You can find a lot of free reverse phone number lookup sites on the web. However, obtaining up-to-date and accurate information from these platforms is extremely difficult.

In contrast, you can acquire precise information at a reasonable cost by utilizing a paid reverse phone number lookup service.

How To Find Someone’s Name by Phone Number

Utilizing an excellent reverse search facility, pinpointing a caller's name and specifics is quite simple. We have condensed the procedure into three clear-cut stages:

1. Copy the Unknown Number

Ensure you accurately replicate the amount you want to research, with the exact amount of digits.

2. Put the Phone Number in a Lookup Site

Enter the digits into the reverse phone number lookup search website and press the submit button.

If you need to know the telephone number associated with someone's name, BeenVerified and PeopleLooker are two reverse phone number lookup search services you can try.

Simply enter the phone number into the search bar, press 'search,' and then wait a few moments or minutes for the search to finish, depending on the site.

3. Get Results

Before you perform a reverse lookup, you have to consent to the conditions of the service by ticking a few boxes. After the search is done, you will discover the name of the individual linked to the phone number.

What Are the Limits of Reverse Phone Lookups?

One of the main boundaries for some of these mobile search applications is their freemium business model. To be specific, the clever ploy that these companies usually use is that the search is complimentary, but obtaining the results is not.

It can be very bothersome when you think you have located an available service, only to discover that it directs you to a paid one. Many reverse phone lookup services will not be effective for international numbers as they may not be in the record.

Ultimately, the matter of data accuracy is of high importance. It’s preferable to obtain data that is recent and current.

However, a rapid assessment demonstrates that many of the tools discussed here have to use outdated databases to retrieve personal information, which undermines the intent.

Phone Lookup Services Frequently Asked Questions

The following are responses to inquiries that are frequently asked regarding reverse phone lookups, with the aim of helping you gain a clearer understanding of them.

Is There a Free Way to Lookup a Phone Number?

Utilizing free sites to conduct a reverse phone lookup is not a wise decision. These sites tend to contain inaccurate data and fraudulent activity.

To ensure you receive the most reliable and accurate information, it’s best to use a reliable service like BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, or TruthFinder to discover the owner of a phone number.

How Can I Figure Out Who a Phone Number Belongs To?

It’s possible to figure out the owner of a phone number by utilizing a best phone number lookup website such as BeenVerified or PeopleLooker. All you have to do is to search for the number and you will be provided with the caller's name and other related details soon.

Can I Search for My Own Number on a Phone Lookup Site?

You can utilize self-surveillance tools such as BeenVerified or PeopleLooker to discover what other individuals can uncover about you. Additionally, some websites are even willing to erase your data from their stores.

Can I Google search a phone number?

It’s possible to use Google to search for phone numbers, however, the results are not particularly comprehensive and can often be out of date.

It will usually only provide a name and address, and this information is limited for private households as search engines do not list them. Furthermore, it’s not possible to find cell or fax numbers. Looking up business phone numbers is a more reliable way to use Google.

The Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites: Verdict

According to our opinion, BeenVerified and PeopleLooker are the best background check services available. These sites deliver thorough reports, exact results, and dark web scans, among other features.

If you plan to use it for an extended period, TruthFinder, although not the most economical, is a great option in terms of cost-effectiveness.

Sites that offer reverse phone lookups are incredibly useful if you need to figure out who is calling you from an unfamiliar number. Nevertheless, these sites should only be utilized for personal reasons.

Despite numerous options available, we have mentioned some of the most excellent ones in this article.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

Related Articles