Real Money Online Casinos in Canada (2022): Top 10 Canadian Casinos Ranked By Real Money Casino Games, Bonuses

Whether looking for online slots, table games, or live dealer options — the list of real money online casinos in Canada appears to be practically limitless.

Diversity is indeed positive, but how do you know which casino to go for?

To spare you the painstaking hours of investigating yourself, we’ve spent the past few months playing real money casino games at God knows how many Canadian online gambling sites.

The results are in, and we strongly recommend Jackpot City to all Canadians looking to play games for real money.

That being said, we’ve listed 9 more alternative options that might as well suit you better depending on your preferences as a gambler. Let’s check them out.

Real Money Online Casinos in Canada

1. Jackpot City — Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

Up to C$1,600 welcome bonus

About 500 real money games to choose from

30+ progressive jackpots

High-quality customer support service

Android & iOS mobile apps



Cons:

Crypto not accepted



Jackpot City got the #1 position on our list for a variety of reasons, including a well-organized user interface and a generous online casino bonus for new Canadian players.

It scored high in all of our benchmarks, but its major selling point remains an incredible assortment of progressive slots for real money.

Game Portfolio: 4.9/5

Jackpot City is home to around 500 different games. More specifically, you have the chance to explore 486 titles in total. They provide everything you can think of – slots, poker games, live dealer games, blackjack, you name it.

As you may already have guessed from the name, progressive slot games are the main attraction of this Canadian online casino. You can browse through the industry’s most popular titles like Wheel of Wishes, Mega Moolah, and Major Millions.

But since this is the best real money online casino Canada has to offer, you’ll find plenty of choices beyond slot games.

For instance, there are over 60 live dealer games. As we already mentioned, all of the standard games are available, but if you ever find yourself bored of them, it is always possible to switch to less popular games such as Fortune Finder, Real Baccarat, and Sic Bo.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

If you are a new customer, you can be sure that you’ll be greeted with a warm hello here. Canadian players are offered a terrific C$400 deposit bonus which can go up to C$1,600 over the first 4 deposits.

Beyond the welcome bonus, Jackpot City offers a Prize Wheel for regular players that you can spin to win real money rewards.

Banking: 4.7/5

This casino does not disappoint Canadian players when it comes to the diversity of trustworthy payment methods. In total, there are 15 different options available here, including credit cards, direct wire transfers, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller.

The best feature still is the ability to get fast withdrawals. The majority of transactions can be completed within 24 hours, while VIP players have the chance to get even faster payouts.

Of course, you can only enjoy these withdrawal times when you’re a fully verified member – which means completing the KYC process by uploading documents.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Jackpot City's PC and mobile platforms both provide flawless playability. At this Canadian casino, you can not only play from the mobile browser but also download a real money casino app for iOS and Android mobile devices. The browser version is equally mobile-friendly, so you can play if you do not wish to install any additional software.

We played a couple of games from our smartphones and were pretty impressed by the overall quality. All the games fit different screen sizes and load quickly and smoothly.

Sign up at Jackpot City and claim up to a C$1,600 welcome bonus

2. TonyBet — Best Real Money Canadian Casino for Betting

Pros:

Quick withdrawals

20+ sports betting markets

24/7 high-quality customer support

Exclusive casino VIP program

Great selection of real money games



Cons:

No bonuses for crypto players



TonyBet is a well-known online betting site for Canadian players and is now one of the market’s oldest companies.

Since 2003, this online casino has provided a good variety of betting markets, excellent customer support service, a global brand presence, and a nice selection of the best online casino games.

Game Portfolio: 4.8/5

Did you know that TonyBet has over 2,500 casino games available for you? Not only that, but the majority of titles are provided by top-notch software developers like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, Evoplay, and many more.

Here, you can play live dealer games, bingo, poker, and specialty games as well. What we enjoyed the most was that there are free online slots available in case you are not ready to make real money bets just yet.

Besides real money games, this website heavily focuses on the sportsbook section. You have the chance to make bets on the most popular sports, such as the Premier League, NFL, tennis, basketball, and Formula 1. Canadian players can also try in-play or horse betting in case they are looking for something less ordinary.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

When it comes to TonyBet’s welcome bonus, you can grab 2 different prizes for the first 2 deposits.

The first is a 100% match up to C$1,000 plus 120 free spins on Cowboys Gold, and the second is 50% up to C$500 plus 50 free spins on The Tipsy Tourist. Don’t forget to use the bonus code TONY50 for the second one.

This online casino also has an exclusive VIP program with the main prize of C$100,000. How cool is that? You can automatically participate in it after making your first deposit.

As for the sportsbook section, here you have a 100% match bonus up to a C$350 free bet.

Banking: 4.6/5

Aside from the standard options such as Visa/Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Interac, and some other popular e-wallets, TonyBet also accepts cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

As for withdrawal options, you can request a payout via a bank transfer, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Digital coins are definitely the fastest way to get your money off the site.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

TonyBet has a dedicated mobile app, allowing you to play from anywhere, at any time. This app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and it runs well on smartphones and tablets.

You are also able to launch this online casino site directly from your mobile browser. All the features we have tested worked flawlessly, so this real-money Canadian online casino is definitely a good fit for mobile devices.

Register at TonyBet and receive a casino welcome bonus of up to C$1,000 plus 170 free spins!

3. Ricky Casino — No.1 New Canadian Real Money Casino

Pros:

1,700+ games to choose from

C$7,500 welcome bonus

Free games are available

Robust live casino section



Cons:

High minimum deposit for bank transfers



Ricky Casino is a brand new online gambling site for real money that debuted in 2021. Despite being one of the newest online casinos in Canada, it has already managed to offer competitive services to its customers, including a decent game library, exciting jackpot games, and an impressive welcome bonus.

Game Portfolio: 4.7/5

One of the most attractive features of Ricky Casino is its extensive game selection. There are numerous online slots and crypto slot games, live dealer tables, lotteries, and jackpot games.

Another fantastic feature that should be mentioned is the ability to play without making real money bets. Ricky Casino provides demo versions so that Canadian players can try out slot machines before moving to real money gambling.

Some of the most popular games include Book of Anime, Magic Spinners, and Hit the Diamond. Players who are not fond of slot machines may test their skills in a variety of card games such as real money roulette, poker, baccarat, and craps. Dice games, scratch cards, online bingo, and keno are available as well.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

Ricky Casino provides a generous welcome bonus of up to C$7,500 plus 550 free spins on the All Lucky Clovers 5 slot. This offer is divided into 10 parts, and each time you make a deposit, you will get a match bonus and free spins.

The wagering requirement is 50x, which is above the industry average, but the overall value of the bonus compensates for it.

Other than that, players are also eligible for daily promotions and even a birthday bonus. If it’s your special day and you make a deposit of C$250, you will receive C$125 as a gift. All in all, Ricky Casino’s promotion section looks pretty promising.

Banking: 4.5/5

This online casino offers several ways to deposit funds and withdraw winnings. You have the chance to use all popular payment methods and e-wallets, including Visa/Mastercard, as well as Interac, ecoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, and many others.

Crypto users can make deposits via popular digital coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

The minimum withdrawal is C$30, but it stretches to a minimum of C$300 for bank withdrawals. Before you’re allowed to process a payout, you’ll have to complete the KYC process and verify your identity. This is standard procedure at all real money casinos in Canada.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

For mobile devices, there is a separate “application” that you can put to use. The casino app will basically convert the casino full-screen via your browser, and while it doesn’t change too much other than that — it does have the feeling like you’re using a real mobile app.

Bottom line, if you are a mobile casino lover, then Ricky Casino is going to satisfy all your gambling needs.

Join Ricky Casino and get a C$7,500 welcome package plus 550 free spins

4. Spin Casino — Best Slots Variety of All Real Money CA Casinos

Pros:

400+ online slots to choose from

Top-notch software providers

C$1,000 deposit bonus

Great user interface



Cons:

Higher wagering requirements

No cryptocurrencies



Spin Casino is an established Canadian gambling site that has been on the market since 2001. It remains one of the top choices for Canadian players for various reasons but, most importantly, because of its gaming portfolio filled with some of the best online slots.

Game Portfolio: 4.6/5

When it comes to online slots, one might not be very excited since there are 400 titles in total. But quantity does not always guarantee quality, right? All of these games are provided by the industry’s best software studios – Red tiger, Microgaming, and NetEnt, just to name a few.

There is not a casino game type you won’t be able to discover here because Spin essentially has it all.

You can discover everything from progressive jackpots to table games and a live dealer casino. The live dealer section is also pretty diverse, including a good range of live casino baccarat games to several live dealer roulette varieties.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Spin Casino has a terrific welcome package up to C$1,000 on your first 3 deposits. It begins with a 100% bonus up to C$400, followed by 100% match bonuses up to C$300 on your second and third deposits.

Loyal players are well taken care of, too. When you start making real money bets, you'll instantly start collecting points. Later, you will have the chance to convert these points into bonus credits to use on the top online casino games.

However, keep in mind that Spin’s welcome offer comes with higher rollover requirements, so be prepared for a grind until you meet them.

Banking: 4.5/5

You can make deposits at Spin Casino using Visa/Mastercard, Interac, Skrill, Neteller, iDebit, and others. However, digital coins are not accepted here.

As we checked, all transactions are free from any additional fees. But we would advise everyone to double-check such things with their providers just to make sure.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

In terms of mobile gambling, Spin Casino offers one of the top real money mobile casinos via iOS and Android apps. The style and design are excellent, and the casino has done an excellent job with its mobile-optimized browser.

One thing players won’t be able to do is browse the games and some other casino sections unless they create an account, so keep that in mind.

Sign up at Spin Casino and claim your C$1,000 welcome bonus

5. Luxury Casino — Best Real Money Mobile Casino in Canada

Pros:

Up to C$1,000 welcome bonus

500+ casino games

24/7 customer support

Sleek design



Cons:

Doesn’t accept crypto

Site can lag sometimes

Luxury Casino has been growing in popularity among Canadian players, and for a good reason. This casino site hosts over 500 online casino games and treats its players in a very special way, thanks to its 24/7 customer support service.

Game Portfolio: 4.6/5

Luxury Casino has approximately 500 games, the majority of which are slot machines. Microgaming, which is known as an industry leader, provides most of the casino games here.

If you are not a big fan of slot machines, then you can opt-in for real money blackjack and roulette.

Although there is no traditional live poker, Canadian players have access to video poker games and variants such as Caribbean Hold ‘Em.

Another attraction of this casino is progressive games which include very high payouts. Some of the titles you can try out are Mega Moolah and Mega Vault Millionaire.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

As a new player, you can claim up to C$1,000 as a welcome bonus. The offer is valid for the first 5 deposits. Each deposit earns you a different amount of bonus money at a different match rate.

The first two bonuses, however, have a pretty high wagering requirement. Once you do get past them, you can enjoy a lowered 30x rollover on the 3rd, 4th, and 5th deposit bonuses.

Banking: 4.4/5

You can deposit at Luxury Casino via Interac, Interac e-Transfer, Neteller, Skrill, PaysafeCard, credit cards, and more.

As for withdrawal times, e-wallets are much faster compared to traditional banking. Bank transfers are usually the slowest choice. If you choose an e-wallet transfer, you will have to wait for 1 to 3 business days. However, the waiting period for wire transfers might be up to 10 business days.

There are no fees associated with transactions which is a significant advantage. Unfortunately, there are no cryptocurrencies accepted here.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Players do not need to download any application to use services offered by Luxury Casino. That means that you can simply grab your iOS and Android devices, open your browser, and go to the main webpage. After that, you can play any game you like.

The site is drowning in slot games and offers a high-quality gaming experience for smartphones and tablets. We have tried several games, and honestly, sometimes it can even be better than the desktop version.

Register at Luxury Casino and grab a C$1,000 bonus on your first 5 deposits

Runners-Up:

How We Selected the Best Online Casinos for Real Money in Canada

Game Portfolio: During our research, we looked for websites with a high-quality gaming portfolio, so you won’t waste your time switching between different gambling sites. We mostly focused on quality rather than quantity and made the best online casinos on this list cover every part of the gambling industry.

Bonuses and Promotions: Welcome bonuses are the best way to start at real money casinos in Canada. At the end of the day, everyone would like to boost their bankroll. For that reason, we only listed the best real money online casinos that offer a fair and generous welcome bonus.

Banking: To meet the demands of its Canadian players, a successful real money casino must have a diverse range of banking methods. These include credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and digital coins. Though not every site on our list offers cryptocurrencies — they most certainly cover the ground well with e-wallets and credit cards.

Mobile Compatibility: Itdoesn’t matter if you love playing from a desktop; you will most likely check the casino from your smartphone at some point. Every real money online casino in Canada on our list is mobile compatible – they either have a special app, or you can directly play online casino games from the browser.

Guide to the Best Real Money Casinos in Canada

Which is the Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada?

While this mostly comes down to your personal preferences, our research shows Jackpot City to be the best real money casino for Canadian players. Not only can you get a generous C$1,600 welcome bonus, but you can also take advantage of about 500 casino games, including popular progressive jackpot titles.

Is Playing at Real Money Casinos Safe in Canada?

Yes, gambling online is absolutely safe in Canada as long as you play with licensed and regulated real money online casinos. That’s why it is essential to check the legitimacy of any website beforehand, along with its encryption technology.

Can I Play Free Games at Canadian Online Casinos?

Yes, it is possible to play for free at CA online casinos if the website you go for has a demo version available. That way, you won’t have to make any real money bets to start exploring the features of a specific casino title.

Ricky Casino will allow you to test any casino game you like for free.

Do CA Online Casinos for Real Money Offer Welcome Bonuses?

Yes, all the high-quality real money online casinos in Canada have welcome bonuses as a way to encourage new players.

The welcome offers are mostly deposit bonuses with a specific amount of bonus funds and free spins. However, these bonuses always come with their own terms and conditions – for instance, you won’t be able to withdraw your winnings unless you meet a wagering requirement.

How Do I Choose the Best Real Money Canadian Online Casino For Me?

Finding the finest online site for real money in Canada for you is a matter of personal preference. You always have to choose sites with a good reputation – for instance, the ones on our list.

If you discover that one website does not meet all your needs, feel free to check out others until you find your favorite.

What Real Money Casino Games Can I Play in Canada?

You can play any games that you’d usually find at land-based casinos. The best CA online casinos for real money will offer slots, progressive jackpot games, table games, live dealers (baccarat, roulette, blackjack, game shows, etc), and anything else you can think of.

Comparison of the Top 5 Canadian Online Casinos for Real Money

Don’t have the time to check out full reviews? Here is a short recap of the best stand-out features at our recommended Canadian casinos for real money:

Jackpot City: Based on our findings, this is the finest Canadian casino overall. The epic array of progressive jackpots and quick withdrawals are just a few things to take advantage of at Jackpot City. You can also net up to C$1,600 in bonus funds from the welcome package.



Based on our findings, this is the finest Canadian casino overall. The epic array of progressive jackpots and quick withdrawals are just a few things to take advantage of at Jackpot City. You can also net up to C$1,600 in bonus funds from the welcome package. TonyBet: Are you looking for a site that offers both a casino and a decent sportsbook? Then look no further. TonyBet features over 2,500 casino games alongside a great sportsbook with competitive odds. You can claim up to C$1,000 and 120 free spins on your first deposit.



Are you looking for a site that offers both a casino and a decent sportsbook? Then look no further. TonyBet features over 2,500 casino games alongside a great sportsbook with competitive odds. You can claim up to C$1,000 and 120 free spins on your first deposit. Ricky Casino: One of the newest online gambling sites for Canadian players. Here, you can enjoy over 1,700 casino games. Don’t miss out on Ricky Casino’s generous offer of C$7,500 plus 550 free spins that spans your first ten deposits.



One of the newest online gambling sites for Canadian players. Here, you can enjoy over 1,700 casino games. Don’t miss out on Ricky Casino’s generous offer of C$7,500 plus 550 free spins that spans your first ten deposits. Spin Casino: If you love playing high-quality online slots, look no further. This real-money online casino offers popular games created by top-notch software companies. You can claim a C$1,000 welcome package to explore all of them.



If you love playing high-quality online slots, look no further. This real-money online casino offers popular games created by top-notch software companies. You can claim a C$1,000 welcome package to explore all of them. Luxury Casino: For Canadians who love playing on their smartphones, Luxury Casino is likely to be the best option. The casino’s interface translates perfectly on smaller screens; there are over 500 games to explore — and you can claim a C$1,000 welcome bonus.

For Canadians who love playing on their smartphones, Luxury Casino is likely to be the best option. The casino’s interface translates perfectly on smaller screens; there are over 500 games to explore — and you can claim a C$1,000 welcome bonus.

How to Sign-Up & Play Casino Games for Real Money in Canada

Registering at online casinos in Canada is very simple. Below, we will use our top pick, Jackpot City, as an example.

Step 1: Create an account:

Go to Jackpot City’s website and click the orange “Sign Up” button

Come up with a username and fill in your personal information such as full name, email address, mobile number, etc

Click “Register”



Step 2: Confirm your casino account:

Check your email for a confirmation link. If it’s not in your inbox, check out the “spam” folder

Follow the confirmation link to verify your email



Step 3: Make your first deposit & start playing:

After you log in, click the deposit button

Choose a payment method

Enter all the necessary information, and click “Deposit”

That’s pretty much it. You are now ready to start playing real money games!



Still Looking for the Top Online Casinos for Real Money in Canada?

You are now equipped with all the necessary information about the top gambling sites for real money in Canada.

Jackpot City happens to be our top choice today since it scored high remarks on most of our benchmarks. TonyBet follows close behind with a two-in-one platform with casino games and a sportsbook.

However, feel free to check out other options as well because they all have something valuable to offer — and one of them might be the perfect casino in Canada for you.

Whichever site you end up choosing, don’t forget to play responsibly.

