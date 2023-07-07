Best Real Money Betting Sites for Competitive Odds, Bonuses, and Sports Betting Markets

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.

This surge of online sports betting is fueled by the allure of potential windfalls and the thrill of risk-taking on one side and the quality of premium-tier real money betting websites like Bovada on the other.

However, understanding odds and choosing reliable platforms can be tricky, so we’re here to provide insights and guidance to help you make informed decisions and enjoy a safe and rewarding betting experience.

Sounds good? Let’s begin.

Best Real Money Betting Sites

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: Best for same-game parlays

BetOnline: Exciting risk-free bets

BUSR: Best for horse racing betting

SportsBetting: Excellent reputation

BetAnySports: Best for mobile

EveryGame: Best for crypto users

BetUS: Best welcome bonus

Lucky99: Reliable customer support

xBet: Fun sports betting contests

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. Bovada – Best Real-Money Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Thousands of daily betting markets

Custom props available for order via Twitter

$750 welcome bonus with crypto

Transparent and reputable

Cons:

Extra step to find the support service contact

Bovada wins the gold for today as a highly reputable real-money online casino and sportsbook, boasting loads of markets and a $750 welcome offer.

Odds and Betting Markets: 5/5

A distinctive characteristic of Bovada's sportsbook is its reduced juice rates, which makes it a popular alternative among other sports betting platforms. This premier sports betting platform, known for its emphasis on NFL, offers an array of daily sports events, making it an ideal choice for passionate bettors.

Bovada's comprehensive selection features moneyline bets, in-game parlays, enticing potential returns, and thorough game coverage, making it a paradise for football betting enthusiasts. It's noteworthy to mention that its dedication to college football is just as commendable!

Despite the occasional appearance of dual lines, all users are granted access to live in-play betting and early cash-outs, tactics that can significantly enhance their wagering journey.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Bovada encourages its users to extend their circle by offering referral bonuses that can peak at $275 in addition to its other promotions.

For traditional currency users, Bovada provides a 50% match bonus, capped at $250 and coupled with a remarkably low wagering requirement.

Moreover, they have crafted an exclusive offer for cryptocurrency sports bettors. This includes a 75% match bonus, an impressive limit of $750, and a low 5x betting requirement.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.85/5

While traditional bank transfers might take several business days, Bovada's crypto transactions, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, usually complete within an hour.

These cryptocurrencies can be used for both depositing and withdrawing on the platform.

In addition to digital currencies, Bovada supports a wide range of payment methods, including conventional banking options like credit and debit cards.

Mobile Experience and Customer Support: 4.95/5

Although Bovada provides a 24/7 customer support team, users must go through the FAQ section to locate the correct contact information.

Simultaneously, the platform is fully optimized for mobile use, enabling Bovada users to enjoy a seamless betting experience on their mobile devices without installing any real money casino apps.

>> Enjoy a $750 exclusive crypto welcome offer at Bovada

2. MyBookie – Best Real Money Betting Site for Same-Game Parlays

Pros:

Same-game parlays readily available

Hundreds of prop betting options per single match

Up to $1,000 welcome promo

$10 chip for online casino games

A decade in the online gaming industry

Cons:

Could use a visual redesign

MyBookie is a high-quality pick for advanced sports bettors who like placing same-game parlays and exploiting hundreds of prop betting options per single match in some instances.

Odds and Betting Markets: 4.9/5

Considered one of the best in the industry, MyBookie's same-game prop bet generator enables you to amplify your bets for the main event you're watching. Notably, this platform grants entry to over twenty global racecourses, an achievement that stands out on its own.

Enthusiasts of international horse racing will particularly value the inclusion of lesser-known racecourses from nations such as Sweden and Japan in MyBookie's portfolio. Additionally, MyBookie is a top option for novelty betting, especially when it comes to the Big Four leagues.

In some instances, you might even discover more than 200 prop bets for individual games, making it especially noteworthy. And as noted, same-game parlay wagers are readily available!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

To be eligible for bonuses associated with your first deposit, you are required to deposit a minimum of $50 and meet the customary 10x wagering stipulations.

Joining MyBookie also brings an array of benefits. These include a 50% match bonus on your initial deposit up to $1,000 and a $10 chip for online casino games, a 200% referral reward, a 25% sports top-up bonus, and for horse racing enthusiasts, an 8% cash-back offer.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.65/5

The platform's versatility shines through its acceptance of multiple payment options, including Bitcoin, credit/debit cards, MoneyGram, and popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and others.

Despite having a fairly common range of payment methods, MyBookie stands out globally for online gambling. This is largely due to its minimal fees and speedy processing times, often completed in less than an hour.

Mobile Experience and Customer Support: 4.85/5

To ensure users are never left feeling overlooked or let down, even in times of immediate concern, MyBookie provides round-the-clock customer service. Users can contact the team through live chat or email at any time.

Furthermore, despite its somewhat antiquated appearance, MyBookie's platform is designed to offer users an effortless, lag-free browsing experience, enhancing their overall gaming enjoyment.

>> Grab MyBookie’s $1,000 welcome bonus + $10 chip when you sign up for an account

3. BetOnline – Best Risk-Free Bets of all Real Money Sports Betting Sites

Pros:

$25 live betting risk-free bet

About 10 risk-free wagers for various leagues

Boosted odds + reduced juice promo

$1,000 welcome promo

Cons:

9.75% fee if using credit card

Beyond the betting markets and online casino games, BetOnline delivers some of the best risk-free wagering deals you can find in today's industry.

Odds and Betting Markets: 4.8/5

Offering a unique feature of live event broadcasting, BetOnline distinguishes itself in the digital wagering space. This feature not only improves user engagement but also enriches their betting journey by eliminating the need to switch between various tabs or browsers.

The platform is not limited to traditional sports sectors like basketball, baseball, soccer, martial arts, tennis, and football. It also extends its offerings to include virtual sports experiences such as NBA2, thereby providing a comprehensive wagering experience.

Furthermore, BetOnline boasts over thirty sports markets, offering enthusiasts an expansive array of wagering options. These include team and game props, futures, parlays, teasers, moneylines, and opportunities for live betting. For select events, BetOnline even offers improved betting ratios, adding another layer of appeal to its platform.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

BetOnline stands out in the industry with its unique offering of no-risk bets. In the event of a client's first wager not being successful, a $25 no-risk player prop is available to counterbalance their losses. Additionally, there's an exclusive $25 no-risk bet tailored for in-game wagering.

The platform also extends a variety of enticing bonuses to its clientele. New users, for example, are welcomed with a 50% sign-up bonus up to a limit of $1,000, provided they make an initial deposit of at least $55.

Existing customers aren't left out either. They can enjoy several benefits, such as a 25% reload bonus by using the LIFEBONUS code. There are also exclusive rewards set aside for live betting and player props. These diverse offerings and incentives make BetOnline a preferred choice for many.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.55/5

One of BetOnline's distinguishing features is its fast payout processing, typically finalizing transactions within a 24-hour timeframe.

Although credit card transactions are accepted, they come with a 9.75% charge, which leads many users to prefer crypto transactions.

BetOnline accommodates nearly two dozen deposit methods, including established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as emerging ones such as Shiba Inu. MoneyGram is also an option for making deposits.

The platform sets a modest $20 as the minimum withdrawal limit, but this can vary depending on the chosen method. Maximum withdrawal limits also depend on the method selected, ranging from $5,000 up to a significant $500,000.

Mobile Experience and Customer Support: 4.95/5

BetOnline has addressed previous concerns by revamping its app to provide continuous stability. It's accessible on all iOS and Android mobile devices, delivering seamless gameplay with no downloads required.

Related: Best Casino App in India

To ensure customer satisfaction, BetOnline offers 24/7 support services. Regardless of the time, clients can connect with support via live chat, email, or phone calls, ensuring uninterrupted assistance whenever needed.

>> Join BetOnline for $1,000 first-deposit bonus + $25 risk-free bet

4. BUSR – Best Real Money Betting Site for Horse Racing

Pros:

Over 300 racetracks covered

$1,500 welcome bonus for sports betting

Dedicated crypto promo

About 350 online casino games

Cons:

$100 minimum deposit for welcome bonus

BUSR is the most obvious pick for any sports bettor looking to dive into the world of horse racing betting, boasting up to a $1,500 welcome bonus.

Odds and Betting Markets: 4.5/5

For those interested in betting on college basketball games, BUSR provides exceptional coverage of college sports. This sets it apart from competitors like Bovada, even though its overall market diversity may not be as extensive.

Moreover, horse racing enthusiasts will find an extraordinary retreat in BUSR. It offers a host of features specifically designed to captivate devotees of the sport.

The racebook at BUSR is particularly noteworthy. It caters to all traditional markets (such as exacta and trifecta) and showcases over 300 tracks throughout the season, complete with their favorable odds.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

On the BUSR platform, crypto enthusiasts will find value in the Crypto Rewards initiative. This provides up to $100 cashback on each crypto deposit with a single rollover requirement. In addition, there's an unlimited referral scheme that lets users earn up to $250 for each successful referral.

For first-time users, BUSR offers a 100% matching bonus worth up to $1,500, achievable by entering the promo code SPORTS100FP. This comes with a 20x rollover condition and requires a minimum deposit of $100 to be eligible.

Lastly, horse racing bettors will find an exclusive $150 welcome offer at BUSR. This includes enticing rewards schemes designed specifically for its members.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.7/5

While traditional currency transactions at BUSR can take several days to process, crypto operations are typically completed within hours.

In terms of account replenishment, patrons have a variety of options. They can use debit and credit cards or opt for digital currencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin, which are beneficial in reducing transaction fees.

Mobile Experience and Customer Support: 4.85/5

The BUSR platform remains active on social media and provides sports wagering tutorials for its users.

Additionally, a dedicated customer support team is always available at BUSR to provide instant assistance for any inquiries. They can be reached via email, phone, or live chat at any time of the day.

Moreover, BUSR has ensured its website is mobile-friendly, making it perfect for effortless sports betting. It operates flawlessly on various devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

>> Grab up to $1,500 sign-up bonus at BUSR

5. SportsBetting – Highly Reputable Sportsbook for Real Money Betting

Pros:

In business since 2003, fully licensed and regulated

$1,000 welcome bonus

10+ crypto banking options

High-quality sports betting contests

Revamped design

Cons:

$55 minimum deposit for the sign-up offer

SportsBetting.ag has been around for two decades and stands out as a reputable crypto betting platform with a high-quality live betting interface.

Odds and Betting Markets: 4.6/5

With its focus on unique events in esports (like CS:GO empire), and a diverse range of entertainment shows, Sportsbetting.ag ventures into more niche territories.

Although it may not offer as wide a selection of wagering options as Bovada, it has become a favorite among sports enthusiasts due to its competitive betting rates.

What truly sets it apart, however, are the attractive rates and lines it offers, coupled with an extensive selection of live and prop wagers, making it stand out in the industry.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Sportsbetting.ag tempts bettors with its attractive promotional offers and incentives. A generous 100% initial bonus up to $1,000 is offered to digital currency enthusiasts, establishing the platform as a top choice for crypto sports betting.

For those using traditional currency, a 50% sign-up bonus is available, also capped at $1,000. Additionally, they offer a 25% reload bonus on qualifying deposits and a 30% crypto reload bonus, further enhancing its appeal to bettors.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.7/5

With a diverse range of nearly 20 distinctive payment options, Sportsbetting.ag guarantees to cater to all types of bettors. For those who are fans of digital currencies, the platform offers a variety of choices, including Bitcoin, XRP, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and some of the prominent stablecoins.

This exceptional diversity in payment methods not only ensures a smooth user experience but also makes Sportsbetting.ag a go-to platform for a wide range of sports betting enthusiasts.

Mobile Experience and Customer Support: 4.7/5

In order to handle a variety of inquiries more efficiently, Sportsbetting.ag has implemented three distinct email addresses, one of which is exclusively for sportsbook-related questions.

The platform's significant upgrade has not only improved its interface but also its adaptability on mobile devices. This, along with their steadfast support via email, live chat, and phone calls, keeps Sportsbetting.ag as a top choice among bettors.

>> Register at Sportsbetting for a $1,000 welcome bonus

How We Ranked Real Money Betting Sites

Odds and Sports Betting Markets:

In ranking online betting sites, we first looked at the odds offered and the variety of sports betting markets available. A site with competitive odds provides better potential returns on your bets, and a wider range of markets allows for more diverse betting opportunities. We favored sites that consistently offer high odds and an extensive selection of sports and events to bet on.

Bonuses and Promotions:

We also considered the bonuses and promo deals offered by each site. Deposit match bonuses can provide a significant boost to your initial bankroll, while ongoing promotions can add extra value to your betting experience. Sites that offer generous and frequent bonuses and promotions scored higher in our rankings.

Banking Options and Payout Speed:

The availability of numerous banking options and fast payouts is another critical factor in our ranking process. We believe that a good betting site should make it easy for users to deposit and withdraw funds.

Furthermore, quick payout times are crucial for bettors who want to access their winnings promptly. Hence, we gave higher rankings to online gambling sites offering a range of payment methods and faster withdrawals.

Mobile Experience and Customer Support:

We also evaluated the mobile experience and customer support offered by each site. The best mobile casinos offer seamless mobile betting experience is essential, and so is responsive and helpful customer service. We ranked sites higher if they have an intuitive, user-friendly mobile platform and provide excellent customer support around the clock.

Why Is Bovada the No.1 Sports Betting Site for Real Money?

Bovada is a well-known name for just about any sports bettor, not to mention one of the best online casinos you can join right now. Here are some of the key features that locked it in as the No. 1 online gambling site in our book.

Competitive Odds + Thousands of Daily Markets : Bovada offers highly competitive betting odds across a wide range of markets and bet types. No matter what sport or event you're interested in, there's a good chance Bovada has a market for it. This broad selection allows for diverse and exciting betting opportunities.

: Bovada offers highly competitive betting odds across a wide range of markets and bet types. No matter what sport or event you're interested in, there's a good chance Bovada has a market for it. This broad selection allows for diverse and exciting betting opportunities. Custom Props Readily Available : Bovada takes customer engagement to the next level by allowing users to request custom prop bets via Twitter using the hashtag #WhatsYaWager. This feature promotes a dynamic and interactive betting experience, making it even more enjoyable for bettors.

: Bovada takes customer engagement to the next level by allowing users to request custom prop bets via Twitter using the hashtag #WhatsYaWager. This feature promotes a dynamic and interactive betting experience, making it even more enjoyable for bettors. Transparent and Open : Bovada is active on social media and offers a public forum frequented by the customer service team. This transparency builds trust with users and ensures that any issues are quickly and effectively addressed. It also allows for open communication and feedback from their user base.

: Bovada is active on social media and offers a public forum frequented by the customer service team. This transparency builds trust with users and ensures that any issues are quickly and effectively addressed. It also allows for open communication and feedback from their user base. Generous Welcome Promo: Bovada offers a generous welcome promotion for new users: a 75% match first-deposit bonus going up to $750 if using crypto, or a 50% match up to $250 if using fiat currency. This provides an excellent incentive for new users and contributes to a positive initial betting experience.

Love table games? Check out these guides:

Why Should I Use Real Money Sports Betting Sites?

In plain terms, sports betting and casino sites and head and shoulders above most online casinos of the brick-and-mortar kind. Just check this out!

Market Fluidity : In traditional sportsbooks, once the odds are set, they're less likely to fluctuate significantly. However, in online sports betting, the market is more fluid due to the larger volume of bettors and the real-time nature of the internet. This fluidity can be advantageous for savvy bettors who can capitalize on shifting odds.

: In traditional sportsbooks, once the odds are set, they're less likely to fluctuate significantly. However, in online sports betting, the market is more fluid due to the larger volume of bettors and the real-time nature of the internet. This fluidity can be advantageous for savvy bettors who can capitalize on shifting odds. Arbitrage Opportunities : With numerous online bookmakers available, you can exploit arbitrage opportunities where you bet on all possible outcomes of an event across different sites, thus guaranteeing a profit. A study published in the Journal of Prediction Markets found that arbitrage opportunities could yield returns of up to 20% per bet.

: With numerous online bookmakers available, you can exploit arbitrage opportunities where you bet on all possible outcomes of an event across different sites, thus guaranteeing a profit. A study published in the Journal of Prediction Markets found that arbitrage opportunities could yield returns of up to 20% per bet. Advanced Betting Features : Online sportsbooks often provide features like cash-out options, bet editing, and automated betting based on set parameters. These features give you greater control over your bets and can significantly enhance your strategic betting approach.

: Online sportsbooks often provide features like cash-out options, bet editing, and automated betting based on set parameters. These features give you greater control over your bets and can significantly enhance your strategic betting approach. High-speed Betting : The speed at which you can place bets online – especially in live betting scenarios – gives you the advantage of time-sensitive betting decisions. Retail sportsbooks simply can't match this, as the process is much slower.

: The speed at which you can place bets online – especially in live betting scenarios – gives you the advantage of time-sensitive betting decisions. Retail sportsbooks simply can't match this, as the process is much slower. Lower Betting Limits: Online sports betting sites often have lower minimum betting limits compared to physical locations, allowing you to spread your risk across a broader range of bets. This can be particularly useful when experimenting with new betting strategies.

Guide to Real Money Betting Sites - FAQ

What Are the Top Sports Betting Sites That Pay Real Money?

Bovada is the best online casino site and sportsbook, offering a wide range of methods to gamble online. MyBookie is the king of same-game parlays that also grants you a $10 chip to play casino games online, while BetOnline has the best risk-free bets and promos.

Are Real Money Betting Sites Safe?

Yes, many online casinos and betting sites are safe, but you must do your due diligence before engaging with any of them. Look for sites that are licensed and regulated as they are required to adhere to strict standards to ensure fair play and the protection of users' information.

Which Payment Methods Can I Use at Betting Sites for Real Money?

Online casinos and sportsbooks typically offer a variety of payment methods to cater to a wide range of customers. Some of these include:

Credit and Debit Cards : This is the most common form of payment. Most online casinos accept Visa, MasterCard, and sometimes American Express.

: This is the most common form of payment. Most online casinos accept Visa, MasterCard, and sometimes American Express. E-Wallets: PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill are popular e-wallet options that provide an extra layer of security as you don't have to share your bank details with the casino or sportsbook.

PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill are popular e-wallet options that provide an extra layer of security as you don't have to share your bank details with the casino or sportsbook. Bank Transfers : Some players prefer to transfer money directly from their bank account. However, this method can take a few days to process.

: Some players prefer to transfer money directly from their bank account. However, this method can take a few days to process. Cryptocurrencies : Some online casinos and sportsbooks accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. This option provides anonymity and fast transactions.

: Some online casinos and sportsbooks accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. This option provides anonymity and fast transactions. Prepaid Cards: Services like Paysafecard allow you to load money onto a card for use at online casinos. This can be a good way to manage your spending.

Comparing the Top 5 Real Money Sports Betting Sites

Bovada: The best online sportsbook overall, boasting thousands of daily markets, custom prop betting requests, and top-tier operation on any mobile device. New players receive up to $750 in bonus cash on the initial deposit.

MyBookie: If your idea of gambling online involves same-game parlays, visit MyBookie, which is also known for offering hundreds of prop betting options on individual matches. New customers receive up to $1,000 in sign-up bonus cash plus a $10 chip valid for the best online slots and casino games.

BetOnline: The king of risk-free sports bets, offering loads of exciting promos, enhanced odds, and reduced juice deals. The platform also offers up to $1,000 to every new customer at a 50% match rate.

BUSR: The leading real-money online gambling platform for horse racing wagers, hosting upwards of 300 racetracks in total. By making a $100 minimum deposit, you are eligible to claim up to $1,500 in sign-up bonus cash.

SportsBetting.ag: A highly reputable online gambling platform, and one of the best online casino sites for cryptocurrency users. New sports bettors receive up to $1,000 as a first-deposit match bonus.

How to Join and Place Bets at Real-Money Betting Sites

These days, joining a real-money online gambling site only takes a few minutes.

This is how to do it at Bovada, but you can apply the guide to most online casinos and sportsbooks out there.

1. Register Your Online Gambling Account

Visit the Bovada website and hit the "Join" button.

Fill out the registration form, including a phone number and an email address.

Agree to the T&Cs.

2. SMS Verification

You'll receive a verification code via SMS.

Enter the code when prompted and log in to your new online gambling account.

3. Fund Your Account, Claim the Welcome Bonus

Enter the cashier section and set your payment preference from the available options.

Deposit $20 or more to claim the sports betting or online casino welcome bonus.

Start gambling online!

Tips for Sports Betting Using Real Money

For the best real-money betting experience, you will need to implement the best strategy. Here are some of our top tips when diving into the world of online gambling.

Embrace Mathematical Models : In sports betting, the mathematics of probability can play a crucial role. It's advisable to create or adopt mathematical models that take into account factors such as player statistics, team form, and historical results.

: In sports betting, the mathematics of probability can play a crucial role. It's advisable to create or adopt mathematical models that take into account factors such as player statistics, team form, and historical results. Bet on Less Popular Sports : Often, bookmakers spend less time researching less popular sports, leading to potentially profitable opportunities. If you can become an expert in a less popular sport, you might find more value bets available.

: Often, bookmakers spend less time researching less popular sports, leading to potentially profitable opportunities. If you can become an expert in a less popular sport, you might find more value bets available. Use Multiple Bookmakers, Claim All the Welcome Bonus Deals : Different bookmakers offer different odds. By having accounts with several bookmakers, you can choose the best odds for each bet. This strategy, called line shopping, can significantly increase your profitability.

: Different bookmakers offer different odds. By having accounts with several bookmakers, you can choose the best odds for each bet. This strategy, called line shopping, can significantly increase your profitability. Understand the Concept of Expected Value (EV): EV indicates the average return on each bet if the same bet is placed many times. A positive EV indicates a profitable bet, while a negative EV suggests a loss on average. Understanding this concept can guide your betting decisions.

Find the Best Odds at These Real Money Betting Sites

As we near the finish line, we would like to reiterate that Bovada is the best real-money sports betting platform you can join today.

The site is packed with excellent odds, thousands of daily markets, and a $750 welcome bonus.

Other top-tier options include BetOnline and SportsBetting.ag.

Whichever platform you join, stay responsible, and don't hesitate to call the National Gambling Helpline if needed. Have a good one!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 21+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: