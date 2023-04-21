13 Best Project Management Software in 2023

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.



You have just made the decision to immerse yourself in the exciting and demanding world of project management. It makes no difference whether you’re in control of a big or a little firm; it may still be challenging to keep track of all the work that has to be done, as well as who is responsible for doing what by when regardless of the size of the organization.

Yet, in order to assist in this endeavor, project managing software has been developed. Since there are so many different alternatives accessible, picking the appropriate piece of project managing software might prove to be challenging for you.

We have compiled a list of the best project management software that is now on the market in order to assist you in improving the efficiency of your operations and maintaining control over your workforce.

We offer everything you need, from effective strategies for organizing your work to productive ways of working together with your team. Now is the moment for you to put your feet up, relax, and allow me to assist you in selecting the project management software that best meets your needs.

For the purpose of determining where each project management software stood in terms of its rank, we investigated a wide range of criteria, including functionality, services, costs, integration, complementary versions, and Gantt diagrams.

We evaluated each piece of project managing software based on a number of criteria, including how easy it was to use, how efficiently it handled tasks, how effectively it enabled teams to work together, and how flexible its configuration options were. Based on these factors, we chose the piece of project managing software that was the best fit.

In addition to this, we considered the availability of customer assistance, the level of security provided, and the dependability of each project managing software. The final score was determined based on all of these factors as well as the adaptability of the project management software to the needs of a variety of users and companies.

Monday.com – Best Project Management Software Overall

Fees: Starting at $8 per monthStar rating: 4.9/5

Monday.com is a web-based project management software that may be used to improve the efficiency of teams' communication as well as their ability to collaborate.

Since it allows for individualized configuration and has an intuitive user interface, it’s an excellent option for the management of resources, tasks, time, teams, and reports. Users have the ability to attach documents to cards, post notes, tag other users as members of their teams, and do much more.

In addition to this, the project managing software has a first-rate reporting dashboard that is able to consolidate information from different boards for more precise monitoring. It’s possible to utilize Monday.com to keep track of billable hours, project deadlines, and payments; but, this service does not have all of the functionality that is offered by competing services.

In a nutshell, it’s an extremely flexible project management software that can be used with any methodology, including Kanban, and it’s ideal for any project that the team is currently working on.

In addition to this, it has a number of helpful automation technologies that may be used at various stages of the process in order to make them more straightforward.

Why we chose it: The free edition of Monday.com is an excellent resource for less successful organizations that do not have a significant amount of revenue pouring in. It provides boards that may be customized for use in project management, in addition to 200 predefined layouts and the option to attach an infinite amount of documents.

Your team will be able to maintain their level of productivity even when they’re not together thanks to the mobile applications that are available for the platform.

On the other hand, in the event that you feel the need to go to a higher degree of project management, the features that are now accessible via Monday.com have the potential to grow and adapt to your requirements.

Pros:

Flowcharts and timelines detailing the processes

Adaptation for use with portable electronic devices

There is a version that is free to use!

There are a number of examples provided here

Tools that are effective and provide risk-free demos

Collaborative efforts from both internal and external entities

Frequent improvements that include the addition of additional features

A multitude of combinations to choose from

Interface that is both fascinating and incredibly versatile

Cons:

Boards that have too many activities for the occupations that are either sophisticated or in-depth

Problems persisting with recently implemented functions often

Potential limitations on the reporting of incidents

Fewer features available on the more reasonably priced membership plans

A steep learning curve, yet it has some more complex capabilities

Features

Monday.comprovides users with a diverse selection of tools for the purpose of organizing projects and resources, tracking the passage of time, facilitating conversation among teams, sharing documents, and displaying statistics panels.

Integrations

Zapier is compatible with a wide variety of project managing systems, including Slack, Jira, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Calendar, Trello, Dropbox, and Typeform, amongst many more. These applications may be connected together with Zapier.

Plans & Pricing

Individual: Free for upto two seats

Free for upto two seats Basic: $8/user/month (billed annually), best for small teams

$8/user/month (billed annually), best for small teams Standard: $10/user/month (billed annually), best for managing work

$10/user/month (billed annually), best for managing work Pro: $16/user/month (billed annually), best for companies to connect with teams

$16/user/month (billed annually), best for companies to connect with teams Enterprise: Best for organizations to run and scale workflow, Contact Monday.com for pricing

ClickUp – Best Project Management Software For Agile Development Teams

Fee: Starting at $5 per monthStar rating: 4.6/5

ClickUp is a sophisticated project management software that allows teams to collaborate on the management and completion of assignments from a single location. Users are able to interact with one another as well as external partners and coworkers, as well as arrange and carry out projects and activities, all inside the same platform.

Wikis and papers may also be created and edited collaboratively by users thanks to this feature. Users are able to communicate with one another and offer comments on papers and tasks so as to foster enhanced communication and increased cooperation.

The project managing software enables users to filter, sort, search, rearrange, and see tasks in a manner that is optimal for their team. This is only one of the many useful aspects of this project managing software. In addition, the use of timelines, calendars, and Gantt charts may be helpful in the planning process for activities.

Why we chose it: ClickUp is especially useful for businesses that use Scrum as their product development methodology. This project managing software has all the capabilities you'd expect from the best project management software, plus some extras that make it easier to take an agile approach to develop software.

Pros:

Following pre-existing model

Superb options, such as the ability to automate almost all tasks

Individuals are eligible for free service for the rest of their lives

Very efficient use of time

Options are available

Perform well under pressure

Over a thousand fusions

Cons:

Often, there will be issues with keeping track of time

The app for mobile devices has a learning curve

Newcomers risk becoming overwhelmed by the system

Startups may find that the highest pricing levels add up quickly

Features

In addition to delivering data in real-time, ClickUp makes it possible for users to collaborate using whiteboards, shared documents, and templates that have already been created. In addition to this, it enables users to arrange work from a variety of perspectives and monitor their development in relation to predetermined goals.

Integrations

There is a natural connection with a number of programs, including Dropbox, Slack, G Suite, and many more; in addition, Zapier provides access to more than a thousand other applications.

Plans & Pricing

Free Forever: Free seat for personal use

Free seat for personal use Unlimited: $5/user/month (billed annually), best for small teams

$5/user/month (billed annually), best for small teams Business: $12/user/month (billed annually), best for mid-sized companies

$12/user/month (billed annually), best for mid-sized companies Business Plus: $19/user/month (billed annually), best for multiple teams

$19/user/month (billed annually), best for multiple teams Enterprise: Best for many large teams, contact ClickUp for pricing

Asana – Best Project Management Software for Collaboration

Fee: Starting at $10.99 per monthStar rating: 4.3/5

We came to the conclusion that Asana should be included in our list of the best project management software because it is a very useful tool for managing both little and big jobs. The project management software is structured around tasks and subtasks, and it enables you to delegate various responsibilities to a variety of different people or groups.

In addition, it gives you the ability to schedule reminders and create to-do lists, to which you can then affix due dates, collaborators, task-specific instructions, and comments. In addition, you are able to integrate images from third-party applications like Google Drive into your Asana project.

An additional advantage is that you and your coworkers may keep track of the progress that has been made on each assignment to ensure that the project will be completed on time.

You may also look at a list of employees participating in a certain project, and you can use the search box to quickly identify completed work. All of these options are available to you.

Why we chose it: A 'Smart Box', which only offers vital updates regarding the project, and a 'Team Page', which shows any thoughts and dialogues for everyone to view, are both components of the software.

Pros:

Workflows that can be modified as needed

Capabilities in project management that are flexible and can be adapted to a variety of situations

Very effective tools for collaborative endeavors

For the average user, the interface is simple and intuitive

Cons:

Constant and persistent alerts

There have been issues with our ability to create reports

Truly calls for customizable options to be available

The first stages might be challenging

Features

Asana possesses a number of impressive features, such as the capability for users to construct, apportion, and regulate tasks; a calendar interface that displays projects and due dates in a visually appealing manner; and team communication tools that consist of remarks, tags, and mentions that promote efficient collaboration.

Integrations

Since it integrates with a variety of different services, such as Slack, Zapier, and Google Drive, Asana may be used in combination with a wide variety of other software packages.

Plans & Pricing

Basic: Free for individual use or small teams

Free for individual use or small teams Premium: $10.99/user/month (billed annually), best for teams to create project plans

$10.99/user/month (billed annually), best for teams to create project plans Business: $24.99/user/month (billed annually), best for companies to manage

Wrike – Best Project Management Software for Managing Projects and Ongoing Work

Fee: Starting at $9.80 per monthStar rating: 4/5

The project management software Wrike, which has received a number of awards, is an excellent choice for teams of any size. It provides alternatives that may be tailored to your needs, such as reports, forms, and dashboards.

Users of Wrike are able to easily navigate between Gantt charts, workload views, and Kanban boards because of the intuitive design of the software's interface. Also, it makes it easier for users to exchange data with one another, communicate with one another in real-time, and work together.

In addition, customers are able to get a holistic perspective of their projects via the use of tools such as sophisticated reporting, resource management, and assignment.

Why we chose it: Users of Wrike have access to pre-built processes that may assist them with common tasks, such as introducing themselves to new workers, arranging events, and thinking up fresh ideas. It’s perfect for people working in marketing teams, as well as those in the arts, consulting, specialized services, technical and engineering sectors, and other technical fields.

Pros:

Companies that provide professional services and marketing each have their own unique sorts of accounts in their customer databases

Really simple to employ

The user is notified of possible delays in the project via a brand new intelligent feature that is capable of managing both one-time actions and continuing obligations simultaneously

Cons:

Pricey in comparison to other items of a similar kind

Access to certain features and functions may only be obtained by paying for an upgrade or an additional subscription.

The curve of learning is both longer and steeper

Features

Wrike offers its users a wide variety of helpful tools and features, including pre-fabricated templates, time tracking, interactive Gantt graphs, visual proofing, custom demand forms, workflow automation, portfolio management of projects, and instrument panels.

Integrations

Wrike has more than 400 pre-built connectors with other major services, like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive, among others. Furthermore included are sales and marketing software applications such as Marketo and Salesforce.

Plans & Pricing

Free: $0 for teams getting started

$0 for teams getting started Team: $9.8/user/month (billed annually), best for growing teams

$9.8/user/month (billed annually), best for growing teams Business: $24.8/user/month (billed annually), best for all teams across on organization

$24.8/user/month (billed annually), best for all teams across on organization Enterprise: Best for large teams, contact Wrike for pricing

Best for large teams, contact Wrike for pricing Pinnacle: Best for teams with complex work, contact Wrike for pricing

Zoho Projects – Best Project Management Software for Small and Growing Teams

Fee: Starting from $4 per monthStar rating: 3.9/5

Zoho is a customer relationship management (CRM) tool that offers automated capabilities for managing accounts, leads, potential clients, and other sales processes. It’s a web-based CRM package.

In addition to that, it has a built-in chat window as well as a time tracker. In addition to that, it enables talks to take place in both public and private settings. In addition to its use in project management and marketing, this project-managing software is helpful in human resource management and financial management as well.

With the use of Zoho CRM's connectivity, it’s possible to integrate it with more traditional business software.

Why we chose it: The Gantt charts that are included in Zoho Projects are helpful for organizing and monitoring projects because they allow you to break down huge projects into smaller, more manageable chunks. Also, you can use them to organize and see individual tasks as well as major markers.

Pros:

Recording of time for hourly invoicing in accordance with a reliable and consistent standard

Zoho Apps may now be integrated with Google Apps

Those who are already familiar with Zoho are used to its interface and are aware of the many advantages offered by the package

Alternatives to monthly payments that are less expensive

The free plan allows for a maximum of five users at any one time

Cons:

The usage of Gantt charts may be challenging

Limitations imposed on the formats of exportable files

Incompatibility with Quickbooks is a drawback

There are insufficient choices available for reporting

Managing big teams and using reporting tools simultaneously offers challenges

Features

Zoho Projects provides users with access to a range of tools designed to make project management easier. These resources include blueprints, task automation, task management, time tracking, problem tracking, and message boards for in-depth interactions between members of a team.

Integrations

You may connect to additional Zoho services like Zoho Books and the Zoho Finance suite if you’re a member of the Zoho ecosystem. Integration with other services like Microsoft Teams, Google Drive, Zapier, Zendesk, Microsoft Office 365, and ServiceNow is now possible thanks to the new Zoho marketplace. Integrations with Zapier and Zoho Flow are also available.

Plans & Pricing

Free: $0 for up to three users

$0 for up to three users Premium: $4/user/month (billed annually), with a free 10-day trial

$4/user/month (billed annually), with a free 10-day trial Enterprise: $9/user/month (billed annually), with a free 10-day trial

Trello – Best Project Management Software for Cross-Platform Project Management

Fee: Starting from $5 per monthStar rating: 3.6/5

Trello has gained popularity in recent years as a very efficient and among the best project management software at once. It's a terrific method to keep track of both professional and personal obligations, and it's available from any device with an internet connection. Trello is used by well-known companies including Google, Kickstarter, and Fender.

To keep track of everything you’re doing, you may create boards, assign tasks to colleagues, establish unique processes, create to-do lists within task cards, upload files, and write comments. All initiatives, whether they’re collaborative or individual, may be managed from a single location.

Why we chose it: Because of its user-friendly design and abundant free version, the project management software Trello, which is based on the kanban card method of organizing, is an excellent choice for individuals who are just getting started with the system.

Pros:

Support for several platforms

Cloud-based

There are a ton of "Power-ups"—additional items—that may be added to your board.

Team cooperation

You may learn how to use artificial intelligence to automate your daily duties

Cons:

A source of in-depth analysis that cannot be relied upon

There is no option to keep track of the time included

Some reviews from customers have complained that there are communication issues with the service

Inadequate for dealing with complicated issues

Features

Two of the services that Trello project managing software offers that are really beneficial are the ability to personalize boards for certain projects and the utilization of cards to represent tasks and other stuff.

The project management software also provides the capability to comment on content, attach files, and make mentions, which makes it easier for teams to work together. To keep organized, users may benefit from the due dates, checklists, labels, and filters that are featured in Trello.

Integration

Due to the fact that it can establish connections to other services such as GitHub, Google Drive, and Slack, Trello is compatible with a diverse collection of software applications.

Plans & Pricing

Free: $0 for your whole team

Standard: $5/user/month (billed annually), best for small teams

Premium: $10/user/month (billed annually), best for teams to track multiple projects

Enterprise: $17.5/user/month (billed annually), best for organizations to connect work across teams

Teamwork - Best For Client-Facing Service Providers

Fee: Starting from $9.99 per monthStar rating: 3.3/5

Teamwork Projects has a user-friendly interface and a wide variety of tools to choose from, both of which are meant to simplify and improve the workflow process. Using the program, initiating a project, determining its resource needs, and outlining its goals are all simple tasks.

Since everyone is working off of the same information, it’s much simpler to manage client connections, and the number of users on paid subscriptions isn’t restricted in any way.

Within the interface, businesses such as freelancers, specialists, and agencies are able to directly work with their clients to develop a product that satisfies the exact requirements outlined by the consumer.

Teamwork provides a risk-free trial of all of its commercial packages for a period of thirty days, even if its prices are greater than those of its rivals.

In addition, subscription options include services for time tracking and invoicing in addition to capabilities like group chat, document collaboration, intake forms, and user authorization settings.

Why we chose it: PMOs are very reliant on the efforts of several people working together in order to accomplish their goals in areas such as monitoring downtime, exercising control over resources, producing reports, and monitoring assignments.

Pros:

There is a version that is free to use!

A Look at the Budget and the Costs

A risk-free trial period of thirty days is included with every bundle

There is no limit placed on the number of customers

Instruments for the management of the financial matters and bills of customers

Only those who subscribe to a plan have an unlimited number of collaborators available to them

A sufficient amount of space for premium accounts

Cons:

Expensive in comparison to the vast majority of things that are similar

In lower classes, there is a more limited selection of available security options

Integration rates that are below what was expected

The free tier has fewer features than the paid tiers

Features

Teamwork allows users to define, appoint, and monitor the completion of tasks; users can collaborate by making comments, referring to someone else, and exchanging data; clients can use time tracking to keep track of how much time is dedicated to numerous projects; and task templates make it easy to set up new projects quickly and efficiently.

Integration

Integrations with other widely used programs such as Dropbox, Slack, and Google Drive are built into Teamwork. Other often-used applications include Google Drive. It has been designed in such a manner that its extensive capabilities and easy layout may be accessed without much effort on the user's part.

Plans & Pricing

Free Forever: $0 for up to 5 users

$0 for up to 5 users Deliver: $9.99/user/month (billed annually), best for basic project management

$9.99/user/month (billed annually), best for basic project management Grow: $17.99/user/month (billed annually), best for complex projects

$17.99/user/month (billed annually), best for complex projects Scale: Best for a customized plan, contact Teamwork for pricing

Celoxis – Best All-in-one Project Management Software

Fee: Starting from $25 per month Star rating: 3/5

The well-known project management software Celoxis is a web-based program that offers a comprehensive set of features for managing projects. It provides its customers with centralized dashboards and dynamic graphics, making it possible for them to organize various tasks, resources, portfolios, timesheets, problems, and hazards in one location for their convenience.

In addition to this, it gives customers a free website that may be customized to a great extent. In addition to that, it has some very effective reporting tools and dashboards. It’s easy to use and comes with a wide variety of functions.

This project-managing software serves the needs of enterprise-level enterprises by offering What-If Analysis. It’s a dynamic study that assists in determining the potential effects that a variety of business actions may have on the organization's financial resources, workforce, and other crucial indicators.

For instance, if a company is currently working on five projects and submitting bids for three more, using this tool might assist in evaluating the potential results of those projects.

In the event that one of the potential plans is implemented, and your team is afterward tasked with beginning work on it immediately, a What-If Analysis may be carried out in order to speculate on the outcomes of the situation.

In this manner, the owners of businesses will have a better grasp of the circumstances under which it is most useful to accept a new assignment, the circumstances under which it’s acceptable to reject it, the circumstances under which it’s appropriate to extend a deadline, etc.

Why we chose it: The implementation of Celoxis isn’t too complicated and will not require an excessive amount of time to set up. Businesses of a size range between medium and big will be relieved to learn that it comes with functions like time tracking, financial planning, and staff management.

Pros:

Capabilities that are not just helpful but also go beyond what is often anticipated

Broad capabilities for report generation

Workflows that can be modified as needed

For the average user, the interface is simple and intuitive

Cons:

There is no method to charge or submit an invoice

There isn’t a version that is free to download

Extremely few or sometimes no editing tools at all

The mobile application may do a variety of tasks

Features

Its cutting-edge technology enables users to quickly exchange documents, participate in group chats, and provide feedback to both one another and their client base, all of which contribute to the development of more effective methods of working together.

Our reports and dashboards are particularly useful since they provide an overall picture of the state of your venture as seen from a variety of vantage points and update that picture in real-time.

Since it’s so adaptable and simple to use, the system may be adapted to meet the particular requirements of your group and the way that it functions. You only have to assign resources to tasks in accordance with their availability, requirements, and skill sets.

This will make it very easy for you to balance the burden that your group is responsible for and ensure that projects are finished on time.

This project management software comes with all of the tools and resources that a team needs to improve their methods of project management, and much more besides.

Integration

Celoxis is interoperable with a number of frequently used software applications, including Salesforce, QuickBooks, Jira, and Google Drive, amongst others. This enables teams to streamline their processes by removing the need to do activities several times, such as entering the same information twice.

Plans & Pricing

Cloud: $22.5/user/month (billed annually)

Premise: Best ROI in the industry, contact Celoxis for pricing

Birdview PSA - Best Project Management Software for Resource Management and Collaboration

Fee: Starts from $15 per monthStar rating: 3.2/5

Birdview is a project management software for professional services automation (PSA) that collects all of the pertinent information that is relevant to the professional services sector. Because of this, there is more transparency across the whole lifetime of service delivery.

As a consequence, choices can be made based on data, cooperation, and better synchronization during important transitions.

Birdview PSA is equipped with a wide variety of features for project management. These features include accounting, management of resources, and a set of tools for monitoring and improving the performance of both individual projects and whole portfolios.

By making use of a wide range of Birdview PSA capabilities, service providers have the potential to realize benefits in terms of both their time and their finances.

This is made possible by the intuitive graphical user interface as well as the capacity to communicate with a large number of other software programs.

Why we chose it: Teams are provided with a variety of portfolio management tools by Birdview PSA, which enables them to effectively allocate money, carry out detailed examinations, and rate a variety of projects all at the same time.

Pros:

Built-in indicators, tools, and alarms that monitor delivery timetable adherence

Standard reports and dashboards for tracking key performance indicators and metrics across a broad variety of projects and portfolios

Capable of scheduling and allocating resources based on availability, competence, and fit, as well as simulating "what-if" scenarios to aid in dispute resolution

Based on prior performance, gives useful recommendations

Cons:

Has no billing capacity of any kind

Excludes a tool for gathering or producing proposals

Features

With the use of this project management software, managers are able to keep the ship running smoothly by allocating resources in accordance with their expertise and conducting "what-if" tests in order to identify and resolve any potential conflicts that may arise.

A variety of signals, indicators, and warnings are included in the system to ensure that the delivery of the items occurs on time.

Executive teams are able to make quick judgments that are also sound when they have access to pre-generated reports and dashboards that include metrics and numbers from numerous projects and portfolios.

In addition, businesses are able to rank potential clients and impending projects in terms of value, risk, resource requirements, and strategic compatibility using Birdview PSA, which enables them to organize and prioritize these factors.

Integration

Birdview project management software provided by PSA is interoperable with a wide range of industry-standard apps and platforms, including Hubspot, Microsoft Project, QuickBooks, and Salesforce, amongst others. In addition to this, it allows for bespoke integrations to be created by making use of the REST API and webhooks.

Plans & Pricing

Lite: $13/user/month (billed annually), depending on user type

Team: $19/user/month (billed annually) depending on user type

Enterprise: Contact Birdview PSA for pricing

Smartsheet – Best Project Management Software for Automation

Fee: Starting from $7 per monthStar rating: 2.9/5

While it functions similarly to a spreadsheet, Smartsheet is an efficient project management software. If you’re familiar with Excel but are looking for a simpler method, Smartsheet is the ideal solution since it performs a significant portion of the difficult calculations on its own.

In addition, Smartsheet enables you to automate processes and see tasks using a calendar, a card view, or a Gantt chart, all of which are beneficial when it comes to managing projects. As changes are made to the project managing software, notifications are sent to the members of the team, and the program also includes a range of tools to ensure that everyone is on the same page.

This includes a consolidated view of all the data, an audit record of the activities that were carried out, as well as regular updates and reports on the status of the project.

You’re able to keep an eye on crucial points in time with the help of the Critical Path feature, which does this by highlighting all of the tasks that have a direct impact on the successful completion of the project.

In addition, branding logos and color schemes designed specifically for the project are two more approaches to making the items look to be more acceptable to your specifications.

Why we chose it: As compared to more conventional project management software, Smartsheet stands out owing to the features it offers for the user experience, the integrations it supports, the settings it allows users to customize, and the fact that it can be produced without the need for any coding. It provides the same sense of comfort that one would get from using a spreadsheet.

Pros:

Access to a wealth of documents and an assortment of welcome gifts

Friendly User Interface

Putting sheets together by attaching them

To do jobs more quickly, make use of automated templates and pre-made projects

Cons:

You won't have access to the premium help until you purchase one of the more expensive memberships

Some of the features are up to the user's discretion and may be purchased separately

Enterprise package users are the only ones who have access to the additional security measures

Features

Smartsheet provides its users with a wide variety of features, including the ability to create dashboards, the capacity to generate reports based on the contents of multiple documents, the automation of processes, the management of assets, multiple perspectives, data collection forms, and the ability to integrate with the Brand folder.

Integration

The project managing software is compatible with a broad variety of Google Apps and Microsoft Office products, in addition to Slack, Box, Jira, and ServiceNow.

Tableau may also be integrated into the platform. In addition, the webhooks and REST API that comes with the project management software makes it simple to integrate it with other services and customize it to meet the specific needs of your organization.

Plans & Pricing

Free: $0 for up to one user and two editors

$0 for up to one user and two editors Pro: $7/user/month (billed annually), best for teams with unlimited viewers

$7/user/month (billed annually), best for teams with unlimited viewers Business: $25/user/month (billed annually), best for projects with unlimited editors

$25/user/month (billed annually), best for projects with unlimited editors Enterprise: Best for large teams, contact Smartsheet for pricing

Microsoft 365 – Best Project Management Software for Integration

Fee: Starting from $6 per monthStar rating: 2.6/5

Due to the widespread use of Microsoft Office in the corporate world, the project managing software is widely seen as a potential solution for project management. One of the first examples of this kind of software is Microsoft Project, which has been around in some form or another since 1984.

It’s often recommended by knowledgeable project managers, and those in charge of intricate projects who have the ability to make full use of this effective instrument should seriously consider making an investment in it.

Microsoft Office is often the choice of those who are just starting out in project management since it’s something to which they’re already accustomed.

Excel and Word documents, on the other hand, were not designed to be used in conjunction with teamwork, hence it’s recommended that these applications be used in conjunction with specific project management software.

Those who are not experienced in project management may find MS Project daunting despite the fact that its design is comparable to that of the other apps included with Microsoft Office. This is because there is no documentation or instruction included with MS Project.

On the other hand, seasoned experts will value the extensive quantity of information that is available for each activity and resource. These resources could take the form of humans, particular positions, or even pieces of equipment.

Why we chose it: With the ability to choose between pre-programmed and fully customizable reports, it’s possible to generate powerful papers in a very short amount of time.

Pros:

Descriptions of projects in the form of templates that you may use as a starting point for your own work

A component for rating goals and strategies according to the significance of their respective drivers

Detailed explanation of each individual step in the process

Excel files are used as the basis for the construction of Gantt charts

Compatible for usage with already established Office 365 accounts

Cons:

Quite pricey when measured against the industry norm

Some of the restrictions put on available collaboration tools

Having difficulties getting going

Inadequate personalization possibilities

Challenging for those that are just starting off

Features

Kanban boards, timeframes that are set by milestones, task management, Power BI graphs, requesting for resources, pre-made templates, graphics that show when resources are being overused, reports and portfolio organizing are just a few of the major features that are now accessible.

Integration

Although Excel, Skype, and Outlook as well as other Microsoft products are linked with Microsoft 365 to a certain degree, the platform itself is not a completely integrated solution.

Plans & Pricing

Basic: $6/user/month (billed annually), with a 30-day trial

$6/user/month (billed annually), with a 30-day trial Standard: $12.5/user/month (billed annually), with a 30-day trial

$12.5/user/month (billed annually), with a 30-day trial Premium: $22/user/month (billed annually), with a 30-day trial

$22/user/month (billed annually), with a 30-day trial Apps for Business: It’s a desktop version of Microsoft Apps for $8.25/user/month (billed annually), with a 30-day trial

Scoro – Best for Professional and Creative Services

Fee: Starting from $26 per monthStar rating: 2.3/5

Scoro is a complex project management software that was developed specifically for the purpose of managing projects. It offers features such as the ability to delegate work and reporting dashboards.

It’s possible to keep track of projects, divide them up into more manageable chunks, and delegate them to other individuals. Project management software sets deadlines and checkpoints along the way. Sending invoices and estimates is a lot less complicated when you use Scoro.

With Scoro's unified system for tracking time, invoicing, managing projects, and reporting, teams are able to easily complete all of their responsibilities from one spot, saving valuable time and effort.

The project management software provides users with access to extremely detailed data, including reports about the progress of projects, unexpected time, and projects arranged according to accounts.

Why we chose it: Scoro provides complete project management software that removes the need to make use of a number of different programs in order to finish a job. This system takes care of everything that has to be done, including organizing, preparing proposals, carrying out the project, and being paid.

Pros:

A comprehensive rundown of the options that are available

Ease in both the production of reports and the administration of funds

Every user has access to a phone support line that they may call for assistance

Cons:

The same organizational user interface

It’s not supported to utilize several windows at the same time

A price system that is both reasonable and costly

Features

The package of project management software provided by Scoro enables teams to efficiently manage their projects, delegate duties, monitor the amount of time it takes to complete those activities, produce reports, and charge customers.

Moreover, it enables them to maintain their connection with one another and to update one another in a manner that is very close to real-time.

In addition, Scoro has robust reporting and analytics capabilities, which allow teams to obtain insights into the results of their projects and to make choices that are guided by data.

Integration

Scoro is a project management software that can be integrated with a wide variety of other software applications to facilitate increased levels of cooperation and productivity across various teams. Connectors such as Google Drive, Trello, Zapier, Slack, and Microsoft Office 365 are among the most popular ones.

Plans & Pricing

Essential: $26/user/month (billed annually), best for basic management

$26/user/month (billed annually), best for basic management Standard: $37/user/month (billed annually), best for growing teams

$37/user/month (billed annually), best for growing teams Pro: $63/user/month (billed annually), best for large organizations

$63/user/month (billed annually), best for large organizations Ultimate: Contact Scoro for pricing

Nifty – Best for Communication and Task Management

Fee: Starting from $39 per monthStar rating: 2/5

Nifty is a contemporary piece of project management software since it integrates all of the necessary tools into an application. As a result, it shortens the amount of time required to finish a project and boosts the output of the team that is working on it.

The ability to achieve significant milestones not only inspires the members of the team but also propels the company forward toward the accomplishment of its objectives.

It has the capability to trade files and documents, a built-in calendar that can be linked to Google's calendar, and the option to see tasks as either a kanban board or a list. The dedicated discussion thread that Nifty provides for each project makes it easier for people to work together naturally.

Its seamless connection with Github is one of the things that sets Nifty apart from its competitors and makes it an outstanding tool for encouraging department-to-department collaboration.

Why we chose it: Nifty gives teams access to project management software that allows them to monitor their projects and keep tabs on the amount of time they spend working on those projects. In addition, Nifty gives teams the ability to produce reports that provide them exact control over their finances and their schedules.

Pros:

A project managing software that is now being upgraded and is being augmented with new features

Permits the modification of data from a project's standpoint from several angles

The imports as well as the integrations

A successful culmination of combined efforts via collaboration

Cons:

Inadequate levels of customized automation

Lacks integrated printing support

Unable to use a graphical user interface for monitoring

Annotation isn’t a feature that is available in PDF files

Features

Nifty is an online project managing platform that enables users to do a variety of tasks, including the management of projects, the scheduling of tasks, the cooperation of teams, the monitoring of time, and the generation of reports.

It is intended to assist groups in managing their projects, keeping track of their progress, and maintaining regular contact with one another.

Also, its timeline view is a useful resource that allows organizations to examine their projects as a whole and watch their progress over time. This is made possible by the project managing software's intuitive interface.

Integration

Nifty offers a variety of well-known connectors, including ones for Slack, Zapier, GitHub, and Google Drive, among others.

Plans & Pricing

Free: $0 for unlimited members

$0 for unlimited members Starter: $39/user/month (billed annually), includes all core features

$39/user/month (billed annually), includes all core features Pro: $79/user/month (billed annually), best for growing teams

$79/user/month (billed annually), best for growing teams Business: $124/user/month (billed annually), best for advanced teams

$124/user/month (billed annually), best for advanced teams Unlimited: $399/user/month (billed annually), fully scaled

Best Project Management Software - Buyers Guide

What Is Project Management Software?

Projects often consist of a number of stages that must be completed in a certain sequence. There are several professions that need specific duties to be completed before moving on to others.

For instance, in order to paint a home, it must first be built, and in order to polish an automobile, it must first be cleaned, rinsed, and dried. Moreover, in order to paint a house, it must first be created.

Project managers will often create a flowchart of the necessary stages for a project in order to guarantee that it will be completed on time. With project management software, tasks could be specified, the appropriate individuals could be allocated to those tasks, deadlines could be set, and tasks could be monitored.

While working on a project that requires the participation of several people, a project managing software will divide up the duties and assign them to the right individuals, which will facilitate better communication and teamwork.

While working on separate activities, on the other hand, the only thing that should be a source of concern is ensuring that they’re completed in the appropriate order.

How to Choose a Project Management Software?

First, make a list of everything you need, and then search for a project managing software package that offers all of the features on your wishlist. Cost, the amount of storage space available for files, guest access, and integration choices are some other aspects to take into consideration.

Your customer relationship management software, email marketing tools, landing page builders, SMS marketing software, marketing automation platforms, and any other services that you make use of should be able to interact and exchange data with one another.

If you do not have this capability, you will spend a significant amount of time since you will have to manually switch between tabs in order to enter information.

Last but not least, before you make the decision to actually buy the product, you should have your staff try it out first.

What are Gantt Charts in Project Management Software?

A Gantt chart is an extremely useful tool that can be used to better comprehend the timing of a project. It’s not difficult to understand at all because of the fact that it can be easily divided into two parts.

On the left-hand side is a list of everything that has to be completed, and on the right-hand side is a bar chart that demonstrates how far down the schedule we are.

Using a Gantt chart offers a number of benefits, including the following:

Be sure to keep everyone informed

Employ it for managing your resources

Examine the schedule to find out when crucial events like meetings, deadlines, and approvals need to take place

Look at the interconnections between activities

Imagine the finished product

What Can You Do With a Project Management App?

Because of the internet and mobile devices like iPhones and iPads, project managers are able to monitor progress and delegate responsibilities regardless of where they’re physically located.

While managing a project, many people combine the usage of computer software with the use of a mobile application. This combination opens up additional opportunities for members of the team in terms of when and where they may contribute to the project while also staying informed.

Users of your project management software are given the ability to formulate plans, construct schedules and summaries, delegate tasks, manage resources, and track progress. While working on a project as part of a group, you have the option of sharing the application with the other members of the group.

In addition to that, other programs may be integrated in order to get even more features that make it simpler or more successful to complete the task.

Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Project Management Software

Throughout the process of evaluating project management software, a predetermined set of criteria was taken into consideration. This was done so that the final list would be exhaustive as well as objective.

The evaluation of several project management software is described in further depth below, along with the criteria and methodologies that were employed.

Features: When evaluating project managing software, one of the most important considerations to make is whether or not a comprehensive collection of tools is offered. The project management software has to provide capabilities for managing projects, such as keeping track of time, organizing tasks, working together with others, generating reports, and making customizations.

When evaluating project managing software, one of the most important considerations to make is whether or not a comprehensive collection of tools is offered. The project management software has to provide capabilities for managing projects, such as keeping track of time, organizing tasks, working together with others, generating reports, and making customizations. Pricing: It’s important that the price of the project managing software be affordable, and the pricing structure should be straightforward and provide some kind of advantage.

Ease of use: If a project managing software is going to be effective, even for individuals on the team who are not very tech-savvy, it has to be simple enough that they can comprehend it. The user interface must be easy, both in terms of navigation and comprehension.

Flexibility: The project managing software should have the flexibility to be personalized in order to support a wide variety of practices and procedures for project management. This would open the door for organizations to modify the project management software in order to better meet their own requirements.

The project managing software should have the flexibility to be personalized in order to support a wide variety of practices and procedures for project management. This would open the door for organizations to modify the project management software in order to better meet their own requirements. Integrations: In order to achieve the maximum possible levels of productivity, the software in question has to be capable of integrating with a wide range of other software programs and hardware components.

Scalability: The capabilities of the software should be modifiable so that it can meet the needs of businesses of varying sizes.

Customer support: Any project managing software has to have excellent customer service, which requires the staff in support to respond to questions in a timely and correct manner.

Best Project Management Frequently Asked Questions

The following is a compilation of answers to the questions that we’re asked the most often.

Is Project Management Software Worth It?

The instant response that is expected is a positive answer. The benefits that come with employing project managing software are many and almost endless.

Although increased efficiency is often the primary motivation for purchasing project management software, the best products may deliver far more.

The best project management software, such as Monday.com, ClickUp, or Asana, enables you to connect your whole company to your greatest aspirations and objectives, which in turn enables you to knock down the walls that separate departments inside your organization.

Because of this, we are able to direct more of our attention to the activities that are crucial to the business.

What’s the Difference Between Project Management Software and Task Management Software?

Task management software was developed specifically for the purpose of managing tasks and focusing on the outcomes of those activities. It’s somewhat similar to an automated checklist, but it has additional features.

The planning, coordination, and final outcomes of an endeavor may all be managed with the use of project managing software.

All of the responsibilities that need to be fulfilled in order for you to achieve your objective, in addition to the bigger picture and the significant things that you can perform, are included in this.

Even if this is not always the case, it’s common knowledge that high-quality project-managing software will also have a task-management component. Nevertheless, this isn’t always the case.

Who Uses Project Management Software Tools?

The following make use of project managing software:

Contractors and construction workers

Remote workers

Sales teams

Small business owners

Work teams

Individuals managing multiple projects

Bottom Line on The Best Project Management Software

Each organization, regardless of the number of people working on it, may benefit from using project management software since it streamlines processes, improves communication, and reduces the number of obstacles.

Because of its affordable pricing, user-friendly layout, and extensive feature set, Monday.com is the financial software application that comes highly recommended by our team.

Having said that, your firm is unique and can have certain requirements to meet. It's possible that one of the things on our list is suited for the requirements that your company has in terms of project management.

