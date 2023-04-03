PeopleLooker Review – Pros, Cons, & Pricing [2023]

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.

Is PeopleLooker something you're interested in? Are you unsure whether you should invest the time and money? This detailed PeopleLooker review will help you decide if it's the best choice for your needs by talking about PeopleLooker's cost, features, and overall value.

PeopleLooker review has you covered, whether you're conducting a scammer investigation or just seeking to get in touch with a long-lost pal.

What Is PeopleLooker?

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, PeopleLooker Review is a data-gathering platform that makes available millions of public documents from federal, state, and local governments.

In addition to conventional search engines, it also looks through social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to provide useful results.

PeopleLooker allows you to get relevant details on a person just by entering their name, address, or phone number.

It's crucial to emphasize that the service isn’t designed to be used for unlawful objectives, including tenant screening, employment background checks, determining creditworthiness, or recruiting domestic staff.

Is PeopleLooker Legit?

It's wise to verify PeopleLooker's cost and accuracy before committing to it. You might be wondering if the site really gives you instant access to information that could be shocking about any person.

As several evaluations attest, we have little doubt that PeopleLooker delivers as advertised. In this evaluation, we'll look at what a PeopleLooker report includes, how it works, and whether it can identify information that isn't readily accessible on Google.

Have a look below to learn more about this genuine service.

What Can You Do With It?

PeopleLooker's quick and trustworthy search results are one of the service's top features. Online records will determine how precise the results are. As they regularly update their information, you can trust the outcomes.

It's possible that there's no data on a certain individual right now, but that might change tomorrow. The information you found on someone with a PeopleLooker cost may have changed. In this case, a new repository will be provided to you immediately.

PoepleLooker Features

PeopleLooker is a top-tier background search service because of its many unique features.

If you're worried about security or privacy, you can rest easy knowing that PeopleLooker uses only the most trusted SSL certificates to handle your requests. Privacy is very important when doing background checks, and PeopleLooker ensures that all searches are safe.

Moreover, the website makes it very obvious how it collects and uses the data and how the consumers themselves should use it.

PeopleLooker offers a number of essential functions, like:

Criminal records

Email addresses

Photographs of the individual

Details about the property market

Court records

Addresses

Relatives

Telephone numbers

Family name and middle initials

Social media profiles

By using PeopleLooker, you can refine your search and get better results by entering one or more criteria. You may provide more information about a person than just their first and last name.

To find the best match, the website looks at a huge amount of data and compares different records based on the things you tell it about yourself. Despite the fact that this process takes a while, the PeopleLooker report is fairly thorough.

The person's birthday, first name, and last name would typically be included in a report from. Besides these features, PeopleLooker may also reveal

Close relatives

Phone number

Bankruptcies

Social media

Criminal record

Email

Address

In spite of having just a few pieces of information to go on, the site does a great job of narrowing down your search to the correct individual. Protect yourself from fraudulent web hosting companies and financial frauds by doing a background check using a people search tool like PeopleLooker.

You may use it as a dating compatibility test as well. It's always a good idea to do a brief internet background check on someone before meeting them in person, but especially in the online dating realm, where individuals sometimes establish bogus accounts.

That way, you'll know for sure that the person on the other end of the computer is who they say they are, and you won't fall victim to catfishing.

Individuals also use PeopleLooker and other similar services to do a search on their own names to see what comes up.

The good news is that you can use the PeopleLooker data erasure service at no cost to ensure that no information about you is shown. Just follow the instructions on the website.

It takes roughly 24 hours for the information to be removed from the website once the request has been made and granted. It's also important to know that there are no fees or sign-up processes involved in using this service.

Deleted data will never reappear. Remember that this doesn't guarantee that no more information about you will ever be made public. You may easily and quickly revoke your consent if you so choose.

For most individuals, purchasing a house is the single largest financial commitment they will ever make. You can find out who currently owns a property, how much they pay in taxes, how many square feet it has, and when it was constructed by utilizing PeopleLooker's address search tool.

You can get a better feel for the area thanks to PeopleLooker's extensive property search features. Research the area's demographics, the kinds of companies that service the area, the available facilities (such as parks and community centers), and the educational opportunities available.

By entering an address, you may get crime statistics for the surrounding area. Having this information at your disposal will help you decide whether the place is right for you.

Additional Features

PeopleLooker has several unique qualities that make it a top contender among personal background search providers.

It makes sure that security and privacy are at their highest level by only accepting requests from websites that have valid SSL certificates.

The privacy of your PeopleLooker searches is guaranteed, and peopleLooker cost is made very apparent. The website also makes it clear how it collects and uses the information and how the clients should use it.

PeopleLooker is committed to following the rules of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and it expects its clients to do the same. The firm places privacy and openness above everything else while being a public records search engine.

PeopleLooker doesn’t yet have any functionality to monitor the dark web, which is something that has come up often in evaluations. Given the prevalence of identity theft, this is a major disappointment.

How Does PeopleLooker Work?

PeopleLooker is a cost-saving tool that pulls information from many public databases. Users can now easily access a lot of information that used to be spread out among different government agencies and record-keeping offices.

After doing a number of searches, we did discover that PeopleLooker's index also crawls through a large selection of social media websites. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram are just a few examples of well-known social media platforms.

PeopleLooker – Pros and Cons

Pros

Allows for limitless searching

Transparency

Plans at reasonable prices

Appealing user interface

Smartphone software for both the Android and iOS platforms

All searches are performed in private

Modestly priced system

Easy to use

Cons

According to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, since it’s not consumers reporting agency, it cannot be utilized for employment background checks

No searching the Deep Web

It’s possible to provide better customer service

Very slow to respond to requests

No real-time help available

Information is available for a price

PeopleLooker offers three different pricing tiers. You may pick between a seven-day, dollar-trial membership or one of two paid tiers:

Monthly membership – $22.86/month

3-month membership – $18.28/month

You may obtain access to things like criminal records, email addresses, and more if you pay for a membership.

Customer Support

PeopleLooker's support team may be reached through email and often responds within 24 hours.

You may also reach them from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., seven days a week, at their toll-free number (EST).

Alternatives to PeopleLooker

TruthFinder is a people-searching database based on public documents that may be accessed online.

By entering a name, phone number, email address, or street address, users can get access to a wide range of information, such as contact information, criminal records, and proof of property ownership.

TruthFinder also has a tool called "reverse phone lookup" that may be used to track out the owner of a mystery number.

When you need quick access to search results, TruthFinder's mobile app is there for you. But, similar to other services, it comes with a price.

If you need a reliable background check service, Intelius is another excellent choice to consider. On this website, you can look up everything from someone's contact information and criminal record to their property ownership and work history.

Background checks are available on Intelius, and users may pull up extensive reports on almost anybody.

Intelius also has a service that lets you look up a phone number and a mobile app that makes it easy to get the results. Users should know that Intelius isn’t free and that certain users have complained about the accuracy of the platform's data.

More than 1 million individuals have used BeenVerified because it makes it simple and inexpensive to access government records.

Vehicle searches, email lookups, address lookups, phone lookups, and name searches are just some features that have made it popular since its introduction on the MTV program Catfish.

BeenVerified has a fantastic group of people working in customer service, and it offers comprehensive reports at low prices. In addition, they have a 7-in-1 search technology that PeopleFinders uses to allow for instantaneous data retrieval.

PeopleFinder distinguishes itself from other search engines because of its extensive criminal records database, the ability to do background checks on individuals, and the possibility to search for people with only their social security numbers.

The "people search plus" tool lets you find out more about a person, such as their work history, education, and social media accounts.

Also, PeopleFinder lets users create and maintain an address book, which may be handy for keeping track of contacts and the information about them. PeopleFinder is a great tool for anyone who wants to learn about a person's past and find relevant information about them.

Background checks may be performed, and public record information can be seen on Instant Checkmate. Many people think it's the most reliable and thorough background check service that's out there right now.

Although it’s illegal to use the service for professional purposes like screening prospective employees, many people use it on a personal level to learn more about their neighbors, friends, and even potential love partners.

The program gives users access to a lot of different kinds of data, from social media profiles to criminal records.

Since the inception of Spokeo in 2006, this website has perfected the art of providing users with anything from criminal records to tips on how to get in touch with long-lost friends. Over this period, over 20 million visitors have grown to rely on the site.

Just entering a name or phone number into Spokeo will yield basic results at no cost to you.

But it does give us some information, even though almost none of it is clear because of the haze. Individuals that are adept at "reading between the lines" should be able to get useful insights from the data.

US Search is one of the most well-known brands in the industry, and for good reason. It provides a quick and easy way to look up information on anybody. The best part is that it's made to keep your anonymity safe, so no one you look up won't know you're interested in them.

US Search looks at its vast collection of public records and puts together a report with the helpful information. It makes finding information faster and cheaper while lowering the cost of finding something new.

Things to Consider Before Using PeopleLooker’s Background Check Service

Using a professional background check service such as PeopleLooker can be very beneficial. In the past, it took a lot of time and money to research someone's or a prospective employer's criminal past, with PeopleLooker cost is minimal and the data is right at your fingertips.

You may use PeopleLooker to research a new friend or coworker or to look into your own or a loved one's past. A person's name, address, phone number, and even the names of their relatives can all be discovered via an internet search.

This might really work in your favor, however, since some companies allow workers to update their internet profiles whenever they choose.

PeopleLooker Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Does PeopleLooker Have Apps?

PeopleLooker is available for Android and iOS devices, so you may download the app on your preferred mobile device at no cost. This implies that it doesn't matter where you are, a swift investigation may be conducted on anybody.

Accessing your PeopleLooker account is now possible without needing to use a computer.

How to Cancel Subscription?

PeopleLooker allows you to cancel without any fuss. Membership cancellation requires just the nine-digit membership ID, so keep it safe.

Get in touch with them by telephone at 1-800-592-7153 after you've obtained your membership ID, they're open every day from 6:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. EST.

Will the People I Search for Be Notified by PeopleLooker?

PeopleLooker reports are private, and the people being looked for won't know about them.

Final Thoughts on PeopleLooker

PeopleLooker is a great option for those just getting started with online people searches since it’s easy to use, cost-effective, and dependable. The simplicity and attractive design of the service are great selling points.

Apart from that, when you join PeopleLooker, you know precisely what features you'll have access to. You can be sure that the company is honest and straightforward about everything, including the prices and what the website can and can't do.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

