PeopleFinders Review – Pros, Cons, & Pricing in 2023

If you're searching for a reliable and accurate background check service, the cost of PeopleFinders is affordable and should be your top choice for a reasonable cost!

It has a wide array of public records and a user-friendly platform, making it the number one resource for individuals who need more insight into the surrounding people.

This PeopleFinders review will take a deeper look at the platform's features, pricing, and general effectiveness to help you determine if it’s the right option for you. Hence, let's get started and find out if it’s worth your effort and money.

What Is PeopleFinders

This platform has been in the background check industry for more than 20 years and has many clients. It has also been honored with numerous awards and has an A+ BBB score. Its interface is simple to use, meaning it doesn't require much effort.

The search engine provides information and scans public records and databases to generate search reports. Its offerings involve making single reports and ongoing month-to-month subscriptions.

Using the services, it’s possible to discover more about neighbors and discover missing relatives.

The information that can be sought may be property records or reverse phone lookups. The company isn’t a part of the Fair Credit Reporting Act and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency, so the found information cannot be utilized for any legal reasons.

Nevertheless, searching for this information can provide a sense of assurance.

Is PeopleFinders Legit?

Before investing in this platform, it's only reasonable to want to make sure that your money is being well-spent on PeopleFinders. Who wouldn't be curious to discover if this innovative platform can fulfill its guarantee of exposing unexpected data about anyone quickly?

But don't worry, dear investor, since we are sure that it can accomplish its pledges, as evidenced by many positive PeopleFinders reviews.

We’re so certain of its capability that we look forward to examining its internal processes, and its capability to reveal hidden information that may not be easily accessible on a standard search engine.

Therefore, continue reading to gain comprehensive knowledge about PeopleFinders.

What Can You Do With It?

This platform allows you to look up various facts on any person, such as their contact info, residential history, criminal records, media accounts, employment history, education, and any other details.

PeopleFinders involves all resources that can do background investigations to trace lost family members or friends and confirm data on possible interests. It also offers the possibility to keep track of your online presence and determine what others can observe about you. It offers a wide-ranging set of tools to provide you with knowledge and help you make sound decisions.

PeopleFinders Features?

PeopleFinders provides a range of options for users to search for someone. Typically, a name or address is used as the starting point for a search.

If there are multiple potential matches for name queries, it'll show the user a list of possible results, as well as their age and family members, to help narrow down the search.

PeopleFinders is invaluable compared to other search tools, as it doesn't require any payment before the user knows if there are any results for their search. The reports created by this platform deliver an expansive overview of a person.

Through a search report, one will gain access to their name, a list of their residences, contact number, and family.

PeopleFinders can provide background reports that include access to court and detention records, real estate and insolvency files, and an analysis of the national sexual offender registry.

It should be noted that it doesn’t contain data on email accounts or social media accounts, nor does it present any information on whether the individual is the owner of a weapon or has a gun permit.

Among the primary characteristics of PeopleFinders are:

Tracking Down Individuals

Documentation of Criminal Offenses

Criminal background checks



Reports of arrests



Misdemeanors



Those who commit sexual offenses

Location Finder

People around you



Value of the property



Locational details



Specifics about the asset at hand

This website offers a comprehensive people search feature that’s one of the most comprehensive of its kind available on the internet, providing an abundance of publicly-accessible info for any person you search for.

How does it work?

Enter the full name of an individual, plus any other related info that you possess, like the date of birth or near area of residence, to get more precise results.

What info does it return?

The website service can produce an extensive report on a person, which can contain information on

Potential family members

Present location

Contact numbers

Date of birth

Identifying labels and aliases used

Previous places of residence

Judicial documents

Email contacts

Tax documents

Available images

Social media accounts

Data on criminal background

Data on registered sex offenders

Everyone has to deal with the annoying issue of receiving phone calls from numbers they don't recognize, such as prank calls and scams. Thankfully, the platform provides a reverse phone lookup feature that can assist in determining who is behind these calls.

How does it work?

PeopleFinders can search through billions of records to get information about an unfamiliar person by entering their contact number.

What info does it return?

Customers can access details regarding the identity of an unidentified caller, including

The number has social media accounts associated with it

A company name

Age of the person

A moniker

Residence

Emails associated with the number

It's inevitable to have emails from unknown senders in your inbox as the spam folder cannot catch all of them.

PeopleFinders provides a reverse email lookup service that can reveal information about an unidentified email address, allowing you to determine if the sender is genuine or a fraud.

How does it work?

This platform uses its extensive database to look up information about anyone who enters their email address.

What info does it return?

PeopleFinders can provide details about the individual behind an anonymous email, including

The name of the individual or business associated with the email address

Details regarding the originator of the email

An online presence has been established using the same email

Reverse email lookup is an extremely helpful resource that lets users determine if someone or a business is genuine or fraudulent.

It’s much more helpful than just doing a standard Google search when attempting to identify the sender of an email, and comprehending their purpose for reaching out.

This webpage offers its members another helpful tool, the reverse address lookup, which provides exhaustive details about any address in the United States that someone wants to know more about.

Why use reverse address lookup?

If you'd like to acquire information on a residence you're considering buying without consulting a real estate agent, or you're interested in gaining more knowledge about the people who live nearby, or you simply want to become more familiar with a certain area.

A reverse address lookup is an effective tool for any of these purposes.

How does it work?

When people enter an address into the PeopleFinders search field, it will search its records database for details about the residence or business.

What info does it return?

Information regarding the construction of the home, its floor area, and the number of chambers it contains

Details regarding the individuals who currently reside or have been housed at the location in the past

How to Perform a Background Check With PeopleFinders?

It’s a user-friendly platform that grants access to multiple types of searches based on:

Location

Postal Code/Region Code

Contact Number

Title of the person

To access the platform, the initial step is to:

Sign Up: For added ease, this platform enables users to log in through Google or Facebook, granting them the ability to create an account on the website.

Login: Following the creation of your account, you can then sign in.

Search: To initiate a search, simply input the individual's name and place of residence in the designated search box.

Review: The platform generates a listing of individuals with similar names situated in the same area. Additional data, such as their aliases, family members, or other appropriate facts, will accompany the list. With these details, you can locate the person you're searching for.

View the Report: For a comprehensive view of the individual's data, you can acquire the complete document.

How Does PeopleFinders Work?

This site is a great way to retrieve data that would otherwise require a lot of individual exploration and multiple visits to places where documents are housed. A PeopleFinders reveals that it’s an effortless way to get the information you need.

With only one inquiry, people can get access to a significant number of facts that were formerly spread out in courts and public records databases.

PeopleFinders reviews contain a great deal of information, with all the details given taken from consolidated public information. This data is gathered from a variety of places, such as

Organizations that provide credit reports

Accounts and posts on social media

Sources of public documents, including those from the federal, state, and local governments

Judicial documents

Figures from the US Census Bureau

Information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other crime databases

Banking and credit union companies

Business information such as magazine subscriber lists and real estate records

Pros and Cons

Pros

Outstanding customer service

A user-friendly interface

Provides a three-day testing period

Make a payment for each document

Access to ten billion entries

There are apps for both iOS and Android

The data is nearly 95% precise

Different cost packages

Cons

A ceiling on how many searches can be conducted each month

Charges for terminating a subscription

Deceptive pricing policies

PeopleFinders Cost

PeopleFinders offers a basic plan for the software at a rate of $24.95 a month, which appears to be a good deal compared to other companies.

To try out the services, a trial subscription is available at a price lower than $4. Furthermore, when users decide to cancel their membership, they’ll be charged a small fee, as well as for singular services.

Reverse Phone Lookup: $3.95

People Search: $1.95

Background Check: $39.99

PeopleFinders is in the middle of the range when compared to others. With its features and cost, it’s ideal for anyone seeking extra security in addition to its lookup services.

Customer Support

PeopleFinders provides an excellent customer service experience. If you need to get in touch with them, you can call their toll-free number at (800) 718-8997.

The customer support team is available for phone calls from Monday to Friday between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm Pacific Standard Time, and on the weekends from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm Pacific Standard Time.

PeopleFinders Reviews from Real Users – How Legit Is it?

To save you effort and energy, we conducted extensive research into numerous PeopleFinders reviews to determine the opinion of people who had used the service. This was done to provide you with a definite answer to the inquiry of whether this is a reliable service and if it is effective.

It has earned a consumer rating of 4.7 stars according to the feedback from 1788 customers, showing that most of them are content with their PeopleFinders subscription.

Clients who have voiced grievances regarding this site most often cite issues related to credit cards, the customer service team, and telephone numbers.

Alternatives to PeopleFinders

Individuals access information about others using TruthFinder's online public record search service. By inputting a name, phone number, email address, or physical address, users can access contact data, criminal records, and property records.

There’s also a reverse phone lookup feature on TruthFinder, allowing people to determine the owner of an unknown phone number.

TruthFinder is user-friendly and has a mobile app for simple access to search results. However, like other similar services, a fee is required to utilize it.

If you want an efficient background check service, Intelius is an excellent choice. It gives you access to many different kinds of data, like contact info, criminal history, property records, and job background. Intelius also gives you access to a full individual report.

They have a reverse phone lookup service and an app to make it easy to see search results. It’s important to note that Intelius does charge a fee, and some users have noticed inaccuracies in the information given.

Instant Checkmate is a platform that allows users to run background checks on other individuals. It’s considered to be one of the most reliable and comprehensive background-checking services available.

The website provides access to a wide range of public records. Individuals often take advantage of this service for personal reasons, such as finding out about their friends, acquaintances, or even potential dates. However, it’s not permissible to use this service for business purposes, like examining the background of a job applicant.

This service provides access to multiple searchable databases containing phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses, social media profiles, and criminal records.

Spokeo was launched in 2006, and since then, it has become the go-to source for offering background details, criminal records, and even contact information for finding an old friend. It has gained the trust of more than twenty million customers throughout this period.

If you’re looking for basic results, you can use the free version of Spokeo by just entering a name or phone number. It provides a restricted amount of data, however, most of it is clouded and indecipherable.

If someone reads between the lines, they could be able to get some relevant data after scrutinizing the information.

US Search is esteemed as one of the most trusted companies in the industry, offering a productive background check service that’s designed to shield your anonymity.

It combs through its large data bank of public records and collects all the applicable information into one report. PeopleFinders is a cheap and time-saving means of obtaining data while cutting down the expense of uncovering it.

Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

There are numerous benefits to using it. In the past, verifying someone's past criminal records was both costly and troublesome. But now, with modern-day technology, accessing such data has become easier and much more convenient.

After paying to PeopleFinders, it’s possible to learn more about a new acquaintance, as well as to research the backgrounds of oneself, family members, and people close to you.

Through online searches, it’s possible to find out a person's address, phone number, and even the names of their family members.

Because of the availability of people search tools and background check services, many of these services offer a way for you to share your information with them. It could be challenging to test if you have opted out.

PeopleFinders Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Does PeopleFinders Offer a Free Trial?

PeopleFinders comes with a fee of $0.95, allowing people to try out the service before deciding whether to commit to a subscription.

Is It Safe to Use PeopleFinders?

The significance of digital security and protection is something we’re well aware of, which is why we realize that trust and assurance are vital when utilizing any individual's services.

If you're looking for a secure way to gain information about someone, PeopleFinders is a great platform to use. With this platform, you don't need to worry about your confidentiality, since they have SSL encryption, making sure that the person you're researching is unaware.

This is great as it allows you to execute as many searches as you want without anyone knowing.

Does PeopleFinders Have an App?

They do have an android app, but there isn't one for iOS users. It could be something they look into since there are numerous individuals who use iPhones and iPads.

Is PeopleFinders Legal?

The PeopleFinders review claims that their public record searches are respectful of privacy, but, under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), they are not a consumer reporting agency and so shouldn’t be used for evaluating job candidates or tenants.

Final Thoughts on PeopleFinders

It’s an affordable and straightforward program for uncovering an old friend, evaluating a new acquaintance, or finding out who is phoning. We liked the option for people who only need a few reports to buy them without needing to get an unlimited subscription.

The monthly subscription to PeopleFinders includes access to their mobile applications that feature an automated reverse phone search and the ability to block calls from unknown numbers.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

