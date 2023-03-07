8 Best People Search Sites: Pros, Cons, Pricing & More

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.com.



With the number of people search sites on the internet, discerning the best platforms can be daunting.

Through a process of careful monitoring and reviews, we’ve picked the most reputed people search websites that will give you accurate, and comprehensive search reports. BeenVerified is our top pick.

This compilation of the top people search websites today will help you find old friends, locate family, verify professional relations, find out about an acquaintance, and more.

BeenVerified: Best People Search Site Overall PeopleLooker: Best for Fast & Accurate Results TruthFinder: Best People Record Search Intelius: Best People Search Site for Detailed Reports Instant Checkmate: Best People Search Site for Criminal History Check PeopleFinders: Best People Search Website for Ease of Use Spokeo: Cheapest People Search Site US Search: Oldest People Search Website

BeenVerified: Best People Search Site Overall

Pros:

Offers diverse search options

Provides a user-friendly navigation experience

Boasts helpful customer support

Cons:

Additional fees may apply for certain data

Lacks the capability to generate individual reports

BeenVerified is an internet-based service that offers detailed background checks on individuals. It utilizes a wide range of sources, such as public records and social media platforms, to provide users with precise and current information.

Right from the start, you will receive essential personal information through the results. However, for a more in-depth investigation, the website contains an assortment of public records from the government. This allows you to access information such as criminal and arrest records, properties, relationships, and various other details.

Usability: 4.9/5

BeenVerified offers a notable advantage with its straightforward interface, enabling users to navigate the site and conduct searches with ease. The search outcomes are presented in a well-organized and easy-to-comprehend format, enhancing the clarity and readability of the information provided.

Features: 5/5

BeenVerified offers several notable features, including:

People Search : This tool enables users to search for individuals using various parameters such as name, phone number, email address, or social media username. The search results may include contact information, previous addresses, and other personal details.

: This tool enables users to search for individuals using various parameters such as name, phone number, email address, or social media username. The search results may include contact information, previous addresses, and other personal details. Criminal Records Search : Users can access criminal records such as arrests, convictions, and sex offender registries through BeenVerified. This feature can be beneficial for employers, landlords, or anyone who needs to verify an individual's criminal history.

: Users can access criminal records such as arrests, convictions, and sex offender registries through BeenVerified. This feature can be beneficial for employers, landlords, or anyone who needs to verify an individual's criminal history. Public Records Search: BeenVerified scans through public records, including property records, court records, and marriage and divorce records. This feature can help users obtain information about an individual's education, employment history, and other personal details.

Pricing: 4.9/5

BeenVerified also provides an advantage in terms of affordability, as it presents a variety of subscription plans that cater to various budgets. Users can opt to pay monthly or yearly, making it a cost-efficient alternative for individuals who require frequent background checks.

PeopleLooker: Best for Fast & Accurate Results

Pros:

User-friendly interface

Provides comprehensive search reports

Impressive customer service

Offers social media and genealogy search capabilities

Cons:

Does not offer individual reports as an option

PeopleLooker is a website that provides individuals with fast, affordable, and convenient access to reliable public records. By utilizing PeopleLooker, you can uncover information that might not be readily accessible through Google or other search engines.

Usability: 4.9/5

PeopleLooker is commonly acknowledged for its ease of use, as its interface is designed to be user-friendly and straightforward. This allows individuals to perform searches and obtain access to public records with minimal effort or confusion.

Features: 4.9/5

PeopleLooker provides several features that enable users to conduct extensive searches and access a diverse range of public records. Some of its notable features include:

People Search : Enables users to search for individuals using various parameters such as name, address, phone number, or email address.

: Enables users to search for individuals using various parameters such as name, address, phone number, or email address. Reverse Phone Lookup : Allows users to identify the owner of a phone number and obtain access to their public records.

: Allows users to identify the owner of a phone number and obtain access to their public records. Username Search : Enables users to search for individuals using their social media platform username.

: Enables users to search for individuals using their social media platform username. Address Lookup: Allows users to obtain information about a specific address, including its history, ownership, and associated public records.

Pricing: 4.8/5

PeopleLooker offers a monthly subscription model and provides customers with the option to try the service for 7 days for a fee of $1. If customers wish to continue, they can choose from two premium plans: a monthly membership priced at $22.86 per month or a 3-month membership priced at $18.28 per month.

TruthFinder: Best People Search Site Overall

Pros

Multiple search options

Dark web scan available

Toll-free call customer support

A+ BBB rating

Straightforward to use

In-depth reports

Cons

Pricier

Launched in 2015, TruthFinder might not be one of the old, traditional people search sites – but it has grown to be one of the most popular background check companies today.

With over 60,000 5-Star reviews, TruthFinder is worth its salt as a people search site that gives accurate and comprehensive reports. Its A+ BBB rating further lends credibility to its reputation.

Usability: 4.9/5

One of the most easy-to-use people search sites, TruthFinder has a minimalistic design with a user-friendly interface. The site is neatly organized into multiple sections, making it easy to search.

In addition to the people search website, users have access to a complimentary Android mobile app. This allows you to search and speedily find information about an acquaintance wherever you are.

Features: 4.9/5

You can look into someone on TruthFinder using the people search, reverse phone lookup, public records, and background check services. All you need is someone's name, phone number, email address, or even address to perform a lookup on the people search site.

The People and Background Search are great options to verify online dates, connect with estranged family or friends, look up a new roommate, or even find out what appears on a background check on you.

Besides that, TruthFinder goes through millions of public records to give you any information available on a person's criminal records, arrest records, public information, and more.

With the digitalization of the world today, people are fairly prone to identity theft. To ensure your information isn't getting used for illegal activities by cyber criminals online, you can perform a dark web scan using the people search site. In fact, the scan searches and monitors the web for possible future identity theft.

What TruthFinder Can Uncover: 4.9/5

With the millions of public records it digs through, it isn't surprising that TruthFinder offers the most detailed search results, compared to other people search websites.

Information you could discover from a detailed report on TruthFinder includes:

Criminal history

Arrest records

Traffic offenses

Contact information

Education history

Employment history

Birth & death records

Social media accounts

Dating profiles

Location history

Dating site profiles

Possible relatives & family members

Pricing: 4.7/5

TruthFinder is a more premium people search website and might not be the cheapest option. But if you're looking for high-quality and detailed reports, this is a good choice. Nonetheless, TruthFinder's reverse phone lookup is free if you’re just looking for some basic information about a new caller.

Price summary:

1-month unlimited reports – $28.05/month

3-month unlimited reports – $23.28/mo (Power Users – Billed at $46.56 every two months)

Intelius: Best People Search Site for Detailed Reports

Pros

Very detailed reports

Wide search options

Sources from over 20 billion public records

Simple user interface

Quick turnaround time

Reputable, with excellent ratings

Huge database of public records

Cons

Limited to the U.S.

Established in 2003, Intelius leads the pack as one of the most reputable people search sites today.

If you’re looking for a seamless day-to-day people search website, Intelius might be the best option. The people search platform scours through millions of records, giving you a good base to discover tons of information about that new neighbor, potential date or anyone else.

Usability: 4.9/5

Intelius stands out with its intuitive web design and simple interface. You'll see the search parameters from the first page, with intuitive hints on keywords you need to enter for a quick and stress-free search.

Again, with the vast public records it sources information from, the people search website does a great job presenting the information in an easy-to-read format.

Features: 5/5

Intelius provides broad search parameters to increase the odds of finding what you're looking for. You can confidently look up someone with the standard people search, where you can glean various public records and criminal details just with someone's first and last name. To refine the search further, you can add the person's state or city for more accurate results.

The reverse phone and address lookup can help you unmask information behind a new phone number or find property records. The reverse address lookup works very well if you're looking to get a mortgage.

What Intelius Can Uncover: 4.9/5

Intelius' key advantage is its expertise in generating in-depth and up-to-date reports on people and property. The results may even surpass your expectations.

Some information an Intelius search can unearth include:

Social media profiles

Arrest records

Traffic offenses

Misdemeanors

Sexual offenses

Court records

Family members and relatives

Address history

Phone number

Assets

Bankruptcies

Pricing: 4.9/5

The platform offers a basic information search for free. With this, you can find more primary information about someone, such as their age or places they have lived. However, you'll have to get a paid subscription for more exhaustive reports.

The good thing is that the subscription fees are currently more affordable than most people search sites. Moreover, considering the wide range of information you can get and the ease of use, Intelius is excellent value for money.

Price summary:

1-month unlimited reports – $24.86/month

2-month unlimited reports – $21.13/month ($42.25 charged every 60 days)

Instant Checkmate: Best Among People Search Sites for Criminal History Check

Pros

Toll-free call support

Detailed criminal records

Quick & precise reports

Can download reports in PDF

Easy-to-use interface

Reputable

Cons

Single reports aren’t available

The 'detective' in the group, Instant Checkmate is the best choice among people search websites for keeping yourself and your loved ones safe. It discloses the criminal history of anyone you want to run a background check on.

The background check service is accredited with an A+ BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating, thus solidifying its legitimacy as a great option among the list of people search sites.

Usability: 4.9/5

Instant Checkmate combines an instant search function with an intuitive navigation bar to give you a seamless search experience.

The people search website equally does a great job offering even the most detailed reports in precise form, so you don't have to spend time poring through a report for specifics.

On the whole, you probably won't have a challenge using the site, but if you do, the service has quite a responsive and toll-free call support that you can reach out to.

Features: 4.9/5

Instant Checkmate offers four main direct search options; people search, a reverse phone lookup search, a criminal and arrest records search, and an inmate search.

The people search website only requires someone's name and the city they live in to reveal information about them. Also, it helps that with just a phone number, you can uncover details about a strange caller.

Undoubtedly Instant Checkmate's most significant feature yet, the criminal records search scours through an avalanche of records. The best part is you can narrow down and sift the criminal background checks by state, city, and even zip code.

Finally, for people looking to reconnect with long-lost friends or family who might have been incarcerated, the inmate search offers a quick look into the country's prisons, jails, and more.

What Instant Checkmate Can Uncover: 4.8/5

Being a comprehensive background check platform, Instant Checkmate does much more than uncover a criminal past.

Here are some details that Instant Checkmate can potentially lift the lid on:

Location history

Address history

Birth and death records

Phone number

Relatives

Social media profiles

Weapon permits

Arrest records

Court records

Felonies

Pricing: 4.8/5

Offering relatively pricier subscription options than other people search sites, Instant Checkmate still maintains a good balance between price and value, especially if you're committing for a while.

You won't be able to purchase a single report, and you'll have to pay an extra $1.99 to download reports in PDF, which is okay for a tangible point of reference.

Price summary

1-month unlimited reports – $35.12/month

3-month unlimited reports – $28.09/month

PeopleFinders: Best Among People Search Sites for Ease of Use

Pros

Provides a wide range of information about individuals

Easy-to-use interface

Can help find lost friends or relatives

Can be used for background checks on potential employees or romantic partners

Cons

Information may not be up-to-date or accurate

Some information may be confidential and should not be publicly available

The cost of accessing specific information can be expensive

May invade an individual's privacy if used without their consent

PeopleFinders is one of the best popular people search websites that allows users to search for and obtain information about individuals. As one of the popular people search sites, it provides a wide range of information about individuals, including their contact information, criminal records, and background information.

Among people search websites, ease of use is its differentiating feature and it allows users to search for people by name, address, or phone number. PeopleFinders can help find lost friends or relatives, conduct background checks on potential employees or romantic partners, and more.

Usability: 5/5

PeopleFinders is generally considered easy to use. The website has a user-friendly interface that allows users to search for people by name, address, or phone number. The search process is straightforward, and the results are presented in a clear and organized manner.

Users can also filter their search results to narrow down their options. Additionally, the website offers various search options, including searching for people by location, age, or even criminal records, allowing users to find the information they need more quickly. Overall, Peoplefinders is designed to be user-friendly and easy to navigate, which makes it accessible to people with a wide range of technical skills.

Features: 4/5

Like Intelius, PeopleFinders allows you to locate people based on their name, phone, or address. The latter offers an extra option - email address search.

You can stop wondering about unknown callers by using the reverse phone lookup. The people search site has a reverse address feature that lets you find someone or learn about the residential history in the area. In addition, the free email lookup is your best partner if someone emails you and you need fuller details about who and where it came from.

Now let's talk about precision. If there's something consistent you can find in People Finder reviews, it's accuracy. We'll give the site a generous A rating.

The website gives adequate information for free. This includes contact details, address history, and information on relatives, plus a list of their neighbors with their personal details. Searching for friends is quick and easy, and the results show the most convenient ways to get in touch with them.

What PeopleFinders Can Uncover

PeopleFinders can uncover a wide range of information about individuals, including:

Contact Information: This can include an individual's name, current and previous addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Background Information: This can include criminal records, arrest records, and background information such as employment history and education.

Property Records: This can include information about an individual's property, including the address, property type, and owner's name.

Public Records: This can include information such as marriage, divorce, and bankruptcy records.

Social Media Profiles: PeopleFinders can search for an individual's social media profiles, such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Relatives and associates: PeopleFinders can provide information about an individual's relatives and associates, including their names and contact information.

It is important to note that not all information is available for everyone, and some of the information might not be accurate or up-to-date. Also, certain information may be confidential and should not be publicly available.

Pricing

PeopleFinders offers paid solutions:

PeopleFinders is among the top people searches, but it does come with a few red flags. First, its transparency in data collection is dubious. Also, you can find little to no information about a person's social network details.

But you can purchase individual reports, which most companies don't offer. That's a thumbs up if you're on a budget and only doing single searches.

Spokeo: Cheapest People Finder Site

Pros

Automatic updates on searches

Affordable & quick

Reports are downloadable in PDF

Simple user interface

Cons

Limited information on criminal records

Looking for a budget-friendly people search company? You might have just found it.

Displaying a good balance between affordability and wide searches, Spokeo seems to be the sweet spot for people looking for fairly casual information on a person.

The site claims to secure its information from about 12 billion records. To illustrate their legitimacy, you’d want to know that they’ve attracted recognition from reputed publishers like Forbes and New York Times.

Usability: 4.9/5

Spokeo checks the main boxes that make a great website; an orderly interface with organized white spaces. You won't have trouble using Spokeo, even if you're new to search sites.

If you encounter trouble, the site's customer service and search assistant team will work quickly to solve any issues.

Features 4.7/5

While still being intentional in keeping everything straightforward, Spokeo doesn't have many features but has all the essential functions of a great background check company.

Using a name, phone number, email address, and even physical address, Spokeo can find a wide range of information on someone.

From the largely positive customer reviews, the reverse address lookup seems to be a great way to find out more about a property.

However, one of Spokeo's most significant features must be automatic updates. This means that in case of any development, Spokeo will update your report and alert you even to give you a more accurate look into that friend, family, or associate.

What Spokeo Can Uncover: 4.7/5

Spokeo is an excellent option for finding deep, personal information.

Here's what you expect:

Contact information

Location history

Family $ associates

Social media accounts

Criminal records

Personal details

Wealth records

Pricing: 4.8/5

Spokeo is pretty rewarding for its price. Being the cheapest people search service on this list, the site remains committed to giving you quality reports and value for your commitment.

Price Summary:

1-month membership – $19.95

2-month membership – $14.95

US Search: Oldest People Search Engine

Pros

More than 25 years in business

Affordable basic information searches

Fast results

Cons

Limited criminal records

Pricey detailed reports

Launched in 1993, US Search is a veteran of people search engines.

US Search pores local, state, and federal records to identify general details about people. The service, therefore, works best for people trying to locate acquaintances. You could even use the site to find information about a property.

Usability: 4.5/5

Although established in 1993, US Search has kept up with the times with a flawless user design, providing a step-by-step method for searching using someone's name, phone number, or address.

Features: 4.3/5

The hallmark of US Search lies in its quick reports. In just a couple of minutes, you'll be able to get search results with detailed contact details. Above all, the website stores your reports for one year, making it easy to return for reference.

What US Search Can Uncover: 4.3/5

A top site for combing through primary information about people and property, here’s what you may find from a US Search report;

Phone numbers

Personal details

Employment & education history

Social profiles

Property ownership & value

Pricing: 4.4/5

US Search offers one of the cheapest rates for one-time reports, but you'll have to pay a premium to access fuller reports.

Price summary:

Ranking Methodology for the Best People Search Sites

When ranking the best people search sites, a variety of factors should be considered, including:

Quality of Information : The most important factor when ranking people search sites is the quality of the information they provide. This includes the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of the information.

: The most important factor when ranking people search sites is the quality of the information they provide. This includes the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of the information. Search Capabilities : The ability to search for individuals by name, address, phone number, and other criteria is crucial. The more search options available, the more likely the site will be able to provide accurate results.

: The ability to search for individuals by name, address, phone number, and other criteria is crucial. The more search options available, the more likely the site will be able to provide accurate results. Privacy and Security : The site should have clear policies to protect individuals' privacy and ensure that the information is used ethically.

: The site should have clear policies to protect individuals' privacy and ensure that the information is used ethically. Support : The site should have a good customer support service to help users with questions or issues.

: The site should have a good customer support service to help users with questions or issues. Ease-of-use : A website's design and layout are critical as it ensures the information is clear and the site is easy to navigate. People search websites with an aesthetically pleasing user interface, straightforward layout, and mobile-friendly design scored higher on this list.

: A website's design and layout are critical as it ensures the information is clear and the site is easy to navigate. People search websites with an aesthetically pleasing user interface, straightforward layout, and mobile-friendly design scored higher on this list. Features : Companies that provide a range of helpful features and online tools and deliver on their promises scored higher on this list.

: Companies that provide a range of helpful features and online tools and deliver on their promises scored higher on this list. Pricing : Another essential aspect of any service is the price. Regardless of features, quality, and usefulness, customers will only be satisfied if the service is reasonably priced. As such, value for money was considered and affected the ranking awarded to each search engine.

: Another essential aspect of any service is the price. Regardless of features, quality, and usefulness, customers will only be satisfied if the service is reasonably priced. As such, value for money was considered and affected the ranking awarded to each search engine. Database : A feature specific to people search websites, online background checking services, and other search engines offering to reveal "hidden" information is the size of their online database. The more extensive the database, the more information can be uncovered.

: A feature specific to people search websites, online background checking services, and other search engines offering to reveal "hidden" information is the size of their online database. The more extensive the database, the more information can be uncovered. Accuracy: Building on the previous point, accuracy is non-negotiable. The amount of data discovered will be irrelevant if the information is incorrect or outdated. As such, accuracy was taken into consideration when ranking the following top picks.

What Is a People Search Service?

You may be searching for family members you never knew you had or just researching a potential date. A people search service lets you do that with just a few clicks. You can easily track someone with an online people search database by providing the information you have – name, phone number, or address.

Best People Search Engines – A Buying Guide

What Is the Best Site To Find Someone?

BeenVerified is the best option among people search sites to find someone you’ve been looking for.

The people search website provides in-depth reports by browsing through more than 20 billion records. Intelius also gives one of the most detailed contacts and personal details in its reports, making it relatively easier to track down someone you have lost contact with.

Are There Any Free People Search Sites?

Yes, there are a couple of free people search sites. However, most people search sites pay to get their information from reputed sources, so you need to pay for searches on many search engines to get anything more than basic results.

How To Find Out Where Someone Lives?

Depending on which of the people search sites you use, you can find someone's general details using their name, phone number, social media username, and email address.

Usually, these reports contain address and location history addresses that you can use to find out where someone lives.

Also, most often, a report would list possible relatives and friends, which you could also use as leads to find out where someone lives.

Can I Find Someone Just by Using Their Name?

Yes, you can find someone just by using their name.

However, the search results would be wide for someone with a popular name. To have a better shot at finding someone using their name, it would be great if you had information on the state or city they lived in to narrow down the search.

Tips on Choosing From the Best People Search Sites

The most reputed people search engines guarantee the best odds at relevant and accurate information about someone.

Here are tips you could use to choose the best people site.

Reputation

It’s no secret that the best people search sites have tons of great user reviews.

A good place to start is to check social forums and network platforms like Quora, Reddit, Facebook, and more. It will help you figure out what real users think of these people search sites.

Site Database

Site database suggests how much information a people search company can get on a person or property.

It's important to pick a site that gets its information from multiple databases, like the sites reviewed above, which dig information from millions and billions of public records.

User Experience

The best people search engines should have a simple user interface to allow for a pleasant experience using the site.

Above that, the search parameters should also be intuitive and fast to give everyone – experienced or not – an easy time finding what they’re looking for.

Pricing

Most people search engines offer relatively similar pricing for their services. But the more expensive people finder sites offer more comprehensive reports. Your best bet would be to opt for an affordably priced site that offers accurate searches.

Benefits of Using People Search Sites

Relying on traditional means to find someone isn't ideal. You'll likely end up empty-handed or with limited resources within your means. That's what you need people search sites for.

Fast Search

There’s no need to go to the public library or local authorities to search for someone and figure out how you can reach them. The best search sites for people can deliver the information to you at any minute.

Bulk Search

If you're looking for multiple people, manual work will cost you four cups of coffee and a bad headache. Instead, a people search engine will streamline the process and give you exactly what you're looking for.

Accurate Results

There’s no stopping you from hitting the books to find accurate information. But why do that when you can tap into an online person finder? These sites have more up-to-date information than those in print.

Background Checks

Aside from conveniently finding people online, a person search engine lets you run checks on someone's historical data, criminal background, and more.

Are There Any Free People Search Sites

Do totally-free people search sites exist? They do. Here are a few good examples:

Google

It's the mother of all search engines, so you can also use it to locate people. However, because it's a fully-loaded engine, doing Google people search will redirect you to many landing pages and search results. Information is all over the place, so it will take time if you're looking for something in particular.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn shows business profiles. You'll mostly see people's professional backgrounds, and you don't even need an account to check them out. But if you want to get more personal, there are better places to look at than the site.

Facebook

Almost everyone is on Facebook now, so it can pass off as a people search engine. The problem is that this social network site has hundreds of duplicate accounts and similar names.

TruePeopleSearch

TruePeopleSearch is a free people finder where you can locate someone via their full name and address. Like most people finder sites, it can do the hunting job, but to a certain extent. You can only find a person from the site's database of common names in the United States.

How To Get Started With People Search Sites

1. Sign up for your preferred service.

Click signup, enter your first name, last name, and verify your email.

2. Pick a subscription.

Select the most suitable payment plan for yourself and the ideal payment method to use.

3. Make a search.

Once your account has been activated, go to the search bar and enter your/someone's name, phone number, email address, social media username, and more, depending on what the site allows.

4. Refine the search.

The site might ask you to provide extra details to narrow your search. Here you can add someone's state, city, or religion.

5. View your results.

You'll get a prompt to view the report when your results are ready.

What Is the Best Site To Search for a Person?

Among the best people and background check services, BeenVerified takes the top spot. With access to billions of public records, broad search parameters, and fast search reports, it's an effective option for finding diverse and accurate information about someone in a few clicks.

Instant Checkmate and Intelius are other popular alternatives with extensive searches and detailed reports.

Note: For purposes of employee, tenant, and consumer credit screening, it’s important that you only use FCRA-compliant people search sites.