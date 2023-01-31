Best Online Slots For Real Money In 2023

Do you enjoy playing the best online slots with the best themes, the highest RTPs, and the best odds of winning?

Then you should join the top-rated online casinos that offer the best slot games.

There are numerous online slots sites available, some of which are superior to others. To assist you, we've compiled a list of the best online slots sites that we've personally verified. Each one is fully licensed and secure to use, and we'll highlight their standout slot as well as what else they have to offer in terms of online slots for each site.

Best Online Slots and Slot Sites

#1. mBit Casino (Fortune Genie) - Best Overall Online Slots That Payout Real Money

mBit Casino was established in 2014 and has proven to be one of the world's most trustworthy online gaming platforms.

Highlights

2,600+ Titles: A wide range of online slots based on single and multi-line formats, 3D and HD graphics, bonus rounds, and special features like free spins and wild symbols are a few examples of what you can find at mBit Casino. Choose from over 2600 different titles to play in different categories, such as cartoon, sci-fi, or nature-themed games. With 95.06% RTP, Fortune Genie is one of our favorites! With multiple slot versions that are also compatible with IOS devices, there is no better gaming experience than this!

No Deposit Bonus: The mBit Casino is a great place to get a little free casino action. With their no-deposit bonus of 50 free spins, you can play with their slots for free. However, you need to meet the requirements to avail of this bonus which is a max bet of 0.00015 BTC.

Loyalty Program: If you are a Bitcoin user, mBit Casino has a VIP rewards program called Planet Bitcoin, which you can enter into when you earn 4,750 loyalty points. This will grant you a permanent X5 boost to your casino comp points, weekly reload bonuses, a 20% cash-back bonus on losses, and much more.

Easy Communication: One of the best things about online slots mBit Casino is the support they offer their players. They have a contact email address for players to use as often as they like. Besides, the casino has its Discord server where you can ask questions, post messages to the team and connect with other players.

Pros

Supports crypto

No-lag website

2600+ titles

Planet Bitcoin VIP program

50 free spins

Cons

No FAQ section

#2. BitStarz (San Quentin) - Best Crypto Casino Site For Jackpot Slots

Founded in 2014, BitStarz casino is one of the most innovative online slots websites. It offers a wide range of casino games and sports betting.

Highlights

3,500+ Slots: BitStarz is a top online slots that provides more than 3500 slots to its online gamblers. This platform offers themes such as classic and modern slots, themed games, cartoon-style games, 3D animated slots, jackpot slots, and many more. Their San Quentin slot is one of our favorites, with a 96.03% RTP.

Quick Exchange: BitStarz allows you to buy bitcoin or Euro and deposit them in your BitStarz account, which then is available for use on the games that support Euro/Bitcoin. You can exchange bitcoin for Euro instantly through their exclusive exchange wallet.

Low Deposit: BitStarz welcomes players with the ability to play at low stakes, but it's not all free winnings. You can play at BitStarz for as little as $1. However, if you intend to earn all the bonuses on this platform with any regularity, you must deposit at least $20.

VIP Program: BitStarz's VIP Starz Program is designed to benefit all players. Deposit, play, and WIN! Opt for higher bonuses and low wagering requirements, and enjoy a wide range of deposit options and fast payments. You'll also be rewarded with increased multipliers and deals on selected games.

Pros

3500+ slots

Bitcoin slots

VIP programs

$1 low deposit games

Cons

No telephone support

#3. Ignition Casino (21 Wilds) - Best Bitcoin Gambling Platform For Table Games

Ignition Casino is a Curacao-licensed online casino that offers a variety of games and banking options to its players. It was launched in 2016.

Highlights

213 Slots: Packed with an exciting mix of online slots and table games, Ignition Casino is the place to be if you have a passion for Bitcoin gambling . Its massive game selection includes 300+ casino games: 213 slots, 28 table games, and more specialty games. We liked their 21 Wilds slot with 96% RTP.

Lucrative Bonuses: Ignition Casino offers some of the best bonuses for its players, including welcome bonuses, weekly boost bonuses, and Bitcoin reload bonuses. Besides, there are many reward programs. With a wide variety of games and fun, these promotions are among the greatest in online casino history. The Bitcoin welcome bonus gives you up to a $3,000 bankroll match on your first bitcoin deposit, while other bonuses include the frequent player program and deposit match offers.

Hot Drop Jackpots: Ignition Casino's Hot Drop Jackpots slots, available on mobile and desktop, are one of the most exciting ways to play progressive jackpots. You can enjoy $240k in one hour by winning the Daily, Hourly, or Super Jackpot on each slot machine.

Software and UI: If you like two-cent slots, cheap table games, and a no-frills experience, then Ignition Casino is a great choice. The casino uses the industry's top game providers, Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming, etc., to create hundreds of games. With Ignition Casino's user interface, you can play anywhere, including phones, tablets, or PCs.

Pros

Accepts US players

213 casino slots

Hot Drop Jackpots up to $240k

Up to $3000 Bitcoin bonus

Free slots

Cons

Limited mobile slots

No Skrill or PayPal option

#4. Bovada (Gold Rush Gus) - Best Bitcoin Games Offering Poker Tournaments

Bovada Online Sportsbook and Casino has been operating since 2011, when the government of Curacao originally licensed it.

Highlights

Games Software: Bovada is one of the largest online slots focused on providing an outstanding gambling experience to players from both sides of the border. With over 130 slots from BetSoft, Real Time Gaming, Rival Gaming, and more, there is no shortage of online casino games. However, the Gold Rush Gus slot has our hearts!

Progressive Slots: Progressive slots and video poker offer jackpots that exceed $300,000. The site's video poker selection includes Deuces Wild and Joker Poker 1. Bovada also offers multi-table tournaments in its poker rooms. In addition to offering multiple betting options, Bovada's sportsbook is suitable for placing bets on competitions worldwide.

Welcome Bonuses: Bovada's welcome bonus is among the most generous among online sportsbooks. The site offers a $250 new player bonus, which you can redeem in 30 days. You can also claim up to three additional bonuses worth $3,750 each after making your first deposit at Bovada. Bovada bonuses are applicable on slots, poker rooms, and sportsbooks.

Payment Options: Bovada accepts US dollar deposits and withdrawals only. The minimum deposit limit is $20. Deposits and withdrawals can be made using fiat and many cryptocurrencies.

Pros

Progressive jackpots

Mobile slots

Bonuses up to 125%

Cons

A small selection of slots

Minimum deposit limit of $20

#5. Cafe Casino (Cyberpunk City) - Unlimited Referral Program With Real Money Slots

Cafe Casino , one of the newest online casinos, first opened its virtual doors in 2016. It has already established itself as an excellent destination for fans of slots, video poker, table games, and other popular casino games.

Highlights

150+ Slot Machines: Enjoy the widest range of slot games that pay real money on your mobile or tablet device with Cafe Casino. With over 150 varying slot machines to choose from, you can play just about anywhere you are. Low-limits slot machines priced from $0.01 per line provide a cheaper alternative to any physical casino. With extra features like free spins, multipliers, and jackpots, it's easy to get swept up in the thrill of it all.

Cafe Casino Perks Program: Cafe Casino Perks Program is a unique loyalty program that rewards every player at the site with Cash Back and exclusive prizes as a sign of appreciation for their loyalty. Sign up today and earn Perk Points by playing your favorite games. You can redeem these points for real money slots , table games, and specialty games if you prefer not to cash out.

Bonuses and Promotions: With a 250% welcome bonus up to $1,500 and the potential to earn 300 free spins via promo codes, Cafe Casino is well worth checking out. When a player makes their first deposit using Bitcoin, they'll receive a 350% bonus on top of their initial deposit. There is a $100 refer-a-friend bonus available at Cafe Casino in addition to the normal welcome bonus for referring a friend through your unique referral link.

Helpful Customer Service: Want to ask a question from the Customer Service team? You won't have to wait long at Cafe Casino as they offer live chat for all your inquiries and questions.

Pros

Cafe Casino Perks Program

Up to 350% crypto bonus

150+ slots

Low limits with $0.01 per line

Cons

Only accepts USA players

#6. Red Dog Casino (Aces and Eights) - Best High Stake Slots With No Deposit Bonus

Red Dog Casino was launched in 2019 and is known for its selection of real-money casino games.

Highlights

100+ Slots: Red Dog Casino has over a hundred unique slot machines, in addition to a variety of video and table poker games. The best part is that before placing real money bets, players can try out the game in a "free play" mode or a "real money" game. Aces and Eights have the highest RTP of 106.72%.

$45 No-Deposit Bonus: Red Dog Casino offers a fantastic welcome bonus to all new players who register at this gambling site. The offer is even more exciting as it's a standard bonus and a free chip. The free chip is worth $45 and can be played on any game.

260% Slots Bonus: The online slots offer a 260% slots bonus. All you have to do to claim the bonus is deposit at least $10 and enter the bonus code "Q260MORE" after that, your bonus will be instantly available in your account.

Software Providers: Red Dog Casino welcomes players from all over the world. It offers various games you can play on your mobile or desktop devices. In the list of tens of software providers, Real Time Gaming (RTG) and Visionary iGaming (VI) are leading providers of quality and innovative games.

Pros

No transaction fee

Accepts USA players

$45 no-deposit bonus

Cons

A small selection of slots

#7. The Sun Vegas (Circus Circus Las Vegas) - Classic Casino Portal For Slot Machines & Video Poker

The Sun Vegas is a UK-based casino launched in 2019 by VF 2011 Limited.

Highlights

700 Online Slots: The Sun Vegas is for you if you love slots. With more than 700 of the most popular online casino games on the market, you're sure to find a slot or table game to suit your tastes. But if you want to play in progressive jackpots, classic slots, and video slots in style, this site has all the bells and whistles to make your gaming experience exceptional.

New Customer Offer: If a new player registers at Make a first deposit of at least £300 at Sun Vegas Casino and you'll get a 100% match bonus up to £300. If you do this, your total money in the bank will rise to £600. With this sum, you won't have to worry about going into debt or spending your own money while enjoying your favorite casino games. When playing with bonus money, the maximum bet at Sun Vegas is £5, the same as at other casinos. But there's a £10 fee attached to deposits made through the mobile app.

Loyalty Program: Comp points are given to the casino's most loyal customers. Earning comp points from playing slot machines, video poker, roulette, blackjack, and other games will qualify you for VIP treatment. In order to withdraw cash from your account, you must redeem your comp points at a rate of 100 points per £1.

Pros

700 online slot titles

3D games

Accepts Paypal, Skrill, and crypto

100% deposit match on £300

Cons

No free spins in the welcome bonus

#8. Super Slots (Rags to Witches) - User-friendly Slots Casino Games With Progressive Jackpots

Super Slots is one of the newest members of the online casino industry. The brand was launched in 2020.

Highlights

250+ Slots: Super Slots is a fun and community-oriented site that offers over 250 slots and a variety of casino games. They have many well-known providers, such as Betsoft, Microgaming, and NetEnt. With multiple game providers, they have a large selection of video slots with some of the best stories in the business. Their popular slots include Rags to Witches, The Wild Show, and Tower of Fortune.

Bonuses and Promotions: The website offers several bonuses, which include a no-deposit bonus and weekly and jackpot bonuses. However, you must be a VIP member to claim the biggest rewards. Most promotions have no specific wagering requirements.

Crypto Banking: The Super Slots website accepts various deposits and withdrawals. You can use credit cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, direct bank transfers, or cash to make your bets. All banking methods are safe and secure.

User-friendly: Super Slots is a user-friendly casino. It has intuitive game categories and an advanced search tool that makes it easy to navigate through the site and find the games you want to play.

Pros

Crypto casino

No deposit, weekly, or jackpot bonuses

250% amazing slots

Cons

Less mobile version games

#9. Wild Casino (Quest to the West) - Best Reliable Slot Machine Online For Fast Payouts

Wild Casino has been operating since 2018 and is a highly trusted site for gambling enthusiasts.

Highlights

333 Slots: You can play 333 slots, which Nucleus Gaming, Betsoft, and Dragon Gaming power. We enjoyed playing in this casino, as there was an RTP of 97.53% on Quest to the West!

Agile Payouts: Wild Casino offers one of the industry's fastest online payment processing systems. Funds can be withdrawn within 2 to 3 minutes after you have finished playing at the casino.

$9,000 Welcome Bonus: Get your luck turning with a Wild Casino bonus. Enjoy a welcome bonus of up to $9,000, with a maximum cash out of $2,500. Make a deposit and play through this money first. Then you can withdraw the bonus!

Pros

$9,000 welcome bonus

333 online slots

Fast payouts

Cons

Mediocre customer support

No free-spin offers

#10. Slots.Iv (Mythic Wolf) - Best Progressive Jackpots With Online Real Money Casino Slots

Slots.Iv was launched in 2013, and it is owned and operated by Lynton Limited Casinos.

Highlights

200 Slots: Don't let the simple design of Slots.Iv fool you: You'll find some of the best jackpots on the market and a rewarding experience overall. Give 200 slots a spin on this casino website, where you can enjoy games from 14 software developers, including some of the best progressives. We had a blast playing their Mythic Wolf slot with a 96.36% RTP.

$5,000 Welcome Bonus: The casino offers all new players an excellent bonus of up to $5,000 on their first deposit, along with fantastic promotions and tournaments that you can access 24/7. All you have to do is open an account, deposit a small amount of money and start playing!

Hot Drop Jackpots: At Slots.Iv, there is a hot drop jackpot every hour, and if you are lucky to be on the hunt when it happens, you will get a chance to win one of the Super Jackpots reaching $250,000.

Mobile Optimization: The mobile version of Slots.Iv is fully responsive and optimized for iOS and Android tablets and smartphones. This casino offers a modern website with a fun aesthetic that's easy to load with a clean design that's easy on the eyes.

Pros

High payouts

$5,000 welcome bonus

Hourly and daily jackpots

Cons

Not all slots available on mobile

Lack of variety

How We Made This List of Best Online Slots That Pay Real Money?

We came up with this list of the best online slots by first looking at the games played the most. We then looked at the games that were most popular on each site. Finally, we narrowed the list to include sites with a good reputation and a large user base.

What We Looked For

Popularity: We looked at each casino's popularity to find the best online gambling sites. We wanted to ensure that the casinos on our list were well-known and popular among players.

We looked at each casino's popularity to find the best online gambling sites. We wanted to ensure that the casinos on our list were well-known and popular among players. Slots Selection: We wanted to ensure that each player could find something they loved, whether they prefer classic games like video slots or they're looking for something more unique and innovative.

We wanted to ensure that each player could find something they loved, whether they prefer classic games like video slots or they're looking for something more unique and innovative. Bonuses: We wanted to see how much each site offered in terms of free spins, no deposit bonuses, and cash-back offers. We also ensured the online slots payout fast.

Buyer's Guide - Which Online Slots Pay Real Money?

Before you choose from all the online casino sites that are out there, it is important to evaluate and understand a few factors.

Overall Ratings

This is perhaps the most important factor because it will tell you how reputable and trustworthy the casino is. Look for online casinos with good ratings since they have been in business for some time and have a track record of providing quality services.

Game Variety

The more games the casino offers, the better it will be for players as they can choose what they want without having to go through other games they may not like playing at all times. Some online casinos offer hundreds of games, including slots, table games, poker, and other options like bingo too! However, if you want to earn & win real money in a short time we recommend you to check online casino slots Malaysia .

Banking Options

The best casinos offer multiple ways to deposit and withdraw money. This can include credit cards, bank accounts, and even cryptocurrencies. If you're looking for the most flexibility, consider finding a casino that offers multiple options.

FAQ’s: Online Slots

Q1. How to play slots online?

You can play online slots easily!

All you have to do is choose from various games and click on the play button. From there, you can choose how many coins you want to bet per spin and how many lines you want to play on. Then it's just a matter of waiting for your results!

You'll be able to see your balance in the top right corner of your screen, so if you're wondering what your current balance is after playing a few games, just check out that box.

Q2. Can you win real money on online slot machines?

Yes, you can play slots for real money online to win big, but it's not as easy.

To play real money slot games, you need to make sure you're playing at a reputable casino. The most reputable casinos will offer deposit casino bonuses and other promotions to get you started. They'll also offer regular players' club rewards, which give you extra perks for playing online slots regularly. And if you ask, are online slots rigged? Luckily, they aren't.

Conclusion- Which Are The Highest Paying Real Slots Sites Online?

If you are searching for the best online slots of 2023, check out our top ten casino selections. We have discussed each casino's offerings in detail and highlighted their best online slot games !

DISCLAIMER: Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly. The casinos do not accept responsibility for any losses incurred while gambling on our site. It is the responsibility of the user to ensure that they are in compliance with their local laws regarding online gambling. Users under the age of 18 are not permitted to use this website. By using our website, you acknowledge and agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy."

It is important to note that online gambling laws and regulations vary by jurisdiction, so it's always a good idea to consult a legal expert before publishing a disclaimer to make sure it is compliant with local laws.

It is also important to include links to resources that can help individuals with gambling addiction such as contact information for help centres or hotlines, and links to responsible gambling organizations.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: