Best Online Pokies in Australia: Top 10 Aussie Online Pokies Sites with High RTP Games and More

If you love online pokies as much as we do, you should definitely check out our list of the best online pokies in Australia.

We sent out our team of expert gamblers on the quest to find the top online casinos that offer users some of the most exciting pokies, and after days of research, we have compiled a comprehensive list for you to check out.

We found the best online pokie game to be Golden Buffalo at Ignition - but there are 9 other options worth a try.

Keep reading to find out more about them.

Best Online Pokies in Australia

1. Ignition (Golden Buffalo) - Best Online Pokies in Australia Overall

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus with low wagering

Wide variety of progressive jackpot pokies

Exciting loyalty program

Plenty of table games, including poker

Fast payouts

Cons:

Game variety could be better

The quality of the pokies, the bonuses, and just about everything else at Ignition is second to none, and in our opinion, that makes it the best place to play real money online pokies for Australian players.

Best Online Pokie: Golden Buffalo

The best pokie game in the Ignition portfolio is iSoftBet’s Golden Buffalo. It offers an impressive 4096 ways to win plus a bunch of exciting online pokies bonuses such as free spins, all wrapped up in a beautifully animated package.

Other Online Casino Games: 4.85/5

Golden Buffalo is far from the only good casino game offered by Ignition. This online casino also offers tons of poker, blackjack, roulette, and more, both in video and table form. In fact, Ignition is primarily known for its amazing poker section, which is well-known around the world.

The only downside is that the total number of online pokies at Ignition overall is a little over 70, which isn’t super high. But that being said, those 70 games are from leading providers in the industry and individually hand-picked by the Ignition team to ensure the best quality.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

All new players at Ignition can claim two welcome bonuses: 100% up to A$1,000 to use in the casino, followed by a further 100% up to A$1,000 to use in the poker rooms. Use the code IGWPCB100 when you put down the deposit to activate this bonus.

If you choose to pay using crypto, you can get even more out of the bonus. Those figures go up to 150% up to A$1,500 for both the poker and casino bonuses. For this, you’ll need to use the code IGWPCB150 instead - the crypto welcome package goes up to $3,000 in total!

And it gets even better.

The wagering requirements for this welcome bonus are quite low, especially compared to most of the competition - it is just 25x. As a result, you should be able to withdraw your wins from the bonus much easier here.

Another thing to note is that Ignition boasts ongoing bonuses for all customers, such as a brilliant loyalty program plus additional deposit bonuses. These certainly help to keep things interesting and exciting for the users.

Rest of Website: 4.9/5

Using the Ignition website is super satisfying on either a mobile phone or a desktop computer, thanks to some sensible design work. Everything is well laid out and looks fantastic, and that makes it a joy to use.

Ignition also offers loads of interesting information about the games and the providers, which can make things easier for players, plus a wide range of banking methods. These include plenty of cryptocurrencies plus eWallets like Zelle, as well as the classic credit or debit card.

Overall: 4.9/5

Ignition has got things down.

If it were to simply add a few more pokies for real money to its portfolio, it would be near enough to a perfect score. But that’s just us being picky!

Explore the latest Ignition casino bonuses

2. Red Dog (Desert Raider) - Most Generous Welcome Package of All Online Pokies Sites in Australia

Pros:

All pokies are available in free-play mode

225% welcome deposit match

The welcome package is up to $12,250

High-quality pokies from RealTime Gaming

Excellent website and app

Cons:

No live casino games

High minimum withdrawal

If you are anything like us, it means that you love generous bonuses and promotions. And the best place for that is Red Dog Casino, as we found.

Best Online Pokie: Desert Raider

Desert Raider is one of the finest pokies from RealTime Gaming, packed with exciting features such as free spins, expanding wilds, and scatter symbols. You can even play pokies in free mode to get a little practice before you play for real money.

Other Online Casino Games: 4.8/5

All the pokies on the Red Dog casino site are developed by RealTime Gaming, one of the best casino software developers in the world. They’ve brought over 200 pokies, blackjack, and roulette games to the table, and there’s guaranteed quality across the board.

We also found that there’s an exciting live dealer section at Red Dog Casino featuring 10+ live dealer games.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Red Dog online casino is well-known for providing its pokies players with numerous generous bonuses and promotions.

If you are just getting started at this online casino, you have the opportunity to score a very generous welcome package which is a 225% deposit match. We found that the welcome package can go up to $12,250 in total, which is amazing.

To be able to withdraw your wins, you’ll need to play through the bonus 35 times, which is about average in the industry.

Rest of Website: 4.85/5

The visual design on the Red Dog website (both desktop and mobile, even though there is no dedicated mobile app) is about as good as it gets. Everything is big, bright, and clear, and that makes finding your way around super easy, no matter the size of your screen.

Red Dog also offers a reasonable range of ways to pay. You can deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin, credit/debit cards, Neosurf, and more with no fees, so take your pick.

Unfortunately, however, you will have to meet a pretty high minimum withdrawal threshold of A$150 before you can cash out.

Overall: 4.8/5

After a detailed overview of Red Dog Casino, we found that it is a great place for gamblers of all different interests, including those who want to play online pokies. The website is very user-friendly and easy to use, which makes it a great option for beginner players.

Check out Red Dog Casino and its latest casino bonuses.

3. Ricky Casino (Buffalo Hold and Win) - Best Variety of Online Pokies in Australia

Pros:

Over 1,500 games to choose from

A$7,500 in deposit bonuses plus free spins

Excellent mobile casino site

Plenty of live dealer games

Cons:

Not the best design

The fantasy/gaming-themed Ricky Casino is an attractive place to play online casino games, and there are a lot more nice surprises waiting for players under the surface.

Best Online Pokie: Buffalo Hold and Win

Yep, it’s another buffalo-themed pokie game. Except for this one, developed by Booming Game, it is powered by the awesome Hold and Win reel mechanics, meaning high volatility but lots of ways to win. There are some big jackpots to win here too!

Other Online Casino Games: 4.9/5

There are over 1,500 total casino games on the Ricky Casino website, one of the most impressive hauls out there. But as we know, it’s not just about quantity.

Ricky Casino’s game portfolio has quality, too, as we can tell by the list of providers who have contributed. That list includes Play ‘n GO, NetEnt, and more. You’re going to get some great games here!

Within that 1,500, you’ll also find a neat selection of live dealer games such as blackjack, baccarat, and even some speciality games.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

There is a very exciting welcome package for the users of Ricky Casino. Once you make your first deposit, you can score a welcome package that goes up to A$7,500.

And that's not all. You can receive additional 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5 with the welcome package. Also, there are other bonuses waiting for the users of Ricky Casino, too. You can find out more about that at the Ricky Casino website.

Rest of Website: 4.7/5

Ricky Casino offers crypto, credit card, and eWallet banking options, excellent customer service, and no fees, all wrapped up in a neat fantasy package.

The layout could be a little more intuitive in certain sections of the site, but for the most part, you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting to where you need to be.

Overall: 4.75/5

There’s no denying that Ricky Casino is a high-octane thriller of a casino site, and although it does have some flaws, it absolutely deserves its place at number three in our top picks.

Click here to learn more about Ricky Casino and what it has to offer.

4. Joe Fortune (Fury of Zeus) - Highest RTP Online Pokies in Australia

Pros:

Amazing variety of high RTP slot games

User-friendly interface

150% welcome deposit match plus 30 free spins

Variety of banking options supported



Cons:

The game library could be better

If you’re new to online casino gaming, Joe Fortune will be a perfect choice for you, thanks to its ease of use and helpful info. But make no mistake, this is a fantastic place to be for veteran punters as well.

Best Online Pokie: Fury of Zeus

Fury of Zeus, created by Woohoo Games, is our favourite real money online slot game at Joe Fortune. This is a 5x3 reel set, which comes with 20 paylines and 96% RTP.

Other Online Casino Games: 4.75/5

The games portfolio at Joe Fortune is a little over 300, which is a pretty strong selection, although the site is missing a few of the bigger software providers.

While the game library at Joe Fortune is decent, we believe it could be a lot better if it featured games from more providers.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5

Your first three deposits at Joe Fortune will be matched to various percentages (from 60% to 100%) up to the value of $5,000 in total. That’s a lot of bonus cash once again, even if the percentages aren’t super high by comparison. The first deposit bonus is a 150% match plus 30 free spins.

There are other bonuses that you can find once you visit the promotions page at Joe Fortune.

Rest of Website: 4.8/5

Using Joe Fortune's desktop version is a dream. The site design is super minimalistic, and we’re big fans of that, as everything is crystal clear and easy to find. It looks modern and fresh, and it’s a fantastic place to play online casino games.

The mobile compatibility is really strong, too. While there is no downloadable version, there really is no need for one at all. The website works perfectly on all mobile devices.

Furthermore, players can choose from a wide variety of banking methods. They include six different cryptocurrencies plus all sorts of eWallets and more, such as Neosurf and credit cards.

Overall: 4.75/5

Joe Fortune is one of the newer Australian online casinos from our top picks today, but it quickly found its way into our top picks, and deservedly so.

Click here to find out more about Joe Fortune and all its latest bonuses.

5. Bitstarz (Elvis Frog in Vegas) - Best Australian Online Pokies Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

Over 4,000 games in total

Exclusive crypto titles included

Massive crypto welcome bonus

Games from leading providers

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

If you are looking for the best online pokies site in Australia for crypto gambling, there is no better option than Bitstarz. Let’s find out why.

Best Online Pokie: Elvis Frog in Vegas

Our favourite game at Bitstarz was Elvis Frog in Vegas. An exciting slot game from BGaming that takes you on the journey to Vegas, giving you endless fun and exciting gaming experience.

Other Online Casino Games: 4.8/5

There are an astonishing number of games available at Bitstarz, over 4,000 of them, in fact. Most of them are pokies, but you can also get your hands on some video roulette, poker, and other table games.

We found that the majority of the games you can find at Bitstarz are from leading providers in the industry, ensuring fun like no other.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

There are numerous generous bonuses and promotions waiting for the users at Bitstarz. Once you make your first deposit, you can score up to 5BTC welcome package, plus additional free spins, which can go up to 200 in total.

Rest of Website: 4.4/5

It seems to be the case that Bitstarz has tried to pack as much into its homepage as possible. With the 4,000 games they boast, who can really blame them? Although the downside of this is that the page appears quite cluttered, and it can actually be quite difficult to search through.

Other than that, things are looking pretty good here. The graphic design work is nice, there’s great support available, and there are plenty of banking options supported, including crypto and fiat methods. All crypto withdrawals are processed instantly, which is a huge advantage.

Overall: 4.6/5

For many, crypto gambling is the way to go. If you are one of those players, you should definitely give Bitstarz a go.

Click here to explore more about the latest Bitstarz Casino bonuses & promos.

How We Ranked the Online Pokies in Australia

Game Library:

When working on our list, we focused on several important factors. The first was the game variety. We picked online casinos that offer users a variety of games from leading providers to ensure the diversity and quality of the games.

Casino Welcome Bonus:

One of the best ways to get some funds to play all those games is a strong welcome bonus. Here, you might be able to grab bonus cash or free spins to play with when you sign up. Just make sure the wagering requirements aren’t too high, or withdrawing becomes a bit tricky.

Rest of Website:

In this section, we’re talking about not only the visual design of the site and how easy it is to use but the level of customer support available, the number of payment methods supported, and other factors.

Best Online Pokies to Play in Australia: FAQs

What’s the RTP of an Online Pokie?

The Return to Player rate of a slot refers to the percentage of the stake you’ll receive back on average. A 96% RTP casino game would, on average, pay back A$96 for every A$100 staked.

The algorithms that go into determining the RTP are super complicated and involve random number generators, which can seem a little like black magic, but the bottom line is that the higher the RTP, the better.

Can I Play Free Online Pokies in Australia?

Yes. Free online pokies are a neat way to try out a game before you play them for real money. But be aware - free pokies are simply demos, so there’s no way to actually win cash from them. You can simply practise or find out whether you like a game or not.

What are the Best Australian Online Pokies?

We did extensive research for you, and after days of analysis, we found that these are the best online slots and their sites in Australia:

How Can I Get Free Spins When Playing Aussie Pokies Games?

Free spins generally come in one of two forms: free spins from the best casino bonuses or free spins from within the pokie games themselves.

The former will be awarded as part of one of the bonuses we’ve been discussing throughout this article, whereas the latter comes from free spins bonus rounds that you’ll usually trigger by landing a combination of scatter symbols on the reels.

Top 5 Australian Online Pokies Sites, Compared

Ignition: Our favourite online casino has an awesome double welcome bonus of 100% up to A$1,000 in the casino (where you can play the epic Golden Buffalo pokie), followed by the same amount for the poker rooms. Use the code IGWPCB100 to claim it. You can score a welcome package up to A$3,000 if you make your first deposit using crypto.

Our favourite online casino has an awesome double welcome bonus of 100% up to A$1,000 in the casino (where you can play the epic Golden Buffalo pokie), followed by the same amount for the poker rooms. Use the code IGWPCB100 to claim it. You can score a welcome package up to A$3,000 if you make your first deposit using crypto. Red Dog: All the awesome pokies at Red Dog are available to play for free, including Desert Raider, and we’re big fans of that. When you are ready to play for real money, you can get a mega welcome package of up to $12,250.

All the awesome pokies at Red Dog are available to play for free, including Desert Raider, and we’re big fans of that. When you are ready to play for real money, you can get a mega welcome package of up to $12,250. Ricky Casino: The amazing Buffalo Hold and Win is just one of the stunning choices of slot games at Ricky Casino. Try it out with up to A$7,500 in bonus funds when you sign up for a new account.

The amazing Buffalo Hold and Win is just one of the stunning choices of slot games at Ricky Casino. Try it out with up to A$7,500 in bonus funds when you sign up for a new account. Joe Fortune: Claim up to A$5,000 in a welcome bonus with your new account at Joe Fortune, the most attractive website for both desktop and mobile devices. Make sure you check out the Fury of Zeus pokie while you’re there, too.

Claim up to A$5,000 in a welcome bonus with your new account at Joe Fortune, the most attractive website for both desktop and mobile devices. Make sure you check out the Fury of Zeus pokie while you’re there, too. Bitstarz: Get started at Bitstarz, play crypto slots, and you will be able to score a generous welcome package of up to 5BTC plus an additional 200 free spins.



Steps to Get Started at the Best Aussie Sites to Play Online Pokies

In our opinion, Ignition is the best place to play real money pokies. It’s a fantastic place for Australian pokie players. Here’s how to get an account:

1. Visit the Online Pokies Website

Visit Ignition online casino website. Get the ball rolling by pressing the "Join" button on the homepage.

In the box that pops up, enter your first and last name, date of birth, email address, postal code, and mobile number before choosing a password.

2. Activate Your Account

Once you have provided all the information, you should activate the account via email.

3. Make Your First Deposit & Start Playing Online Pokies

Now, it’s bonus time! Go over to the “Cashier” section from the homepage and choose the payment method you want to go with.

Enter the amount you want to put in, ensuring it’s in line with the bonus terms and conditions, and be sure to type in the correct bonus code based on whether you’re paying with cash or crypto. Enjoy.

So, What Are the Best Online Pokies to Play in Australia?

Australian players are not going to want to miss the fantastic online pokies games we’ve checked out today and the brilliant online pokies casinos we found.

After extensive research, our top pick is Golden Buffalo at Ignition, while Desert Raider at Red Dog Casino is a close runner-up. However, there are eight other options we have listed for you.

Make sure to pick the one that fits your interests the best, and don’t forget to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.