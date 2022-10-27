Best Online Gambling Sites in South Africa: Where to Gamble Online for Real Money in South Africa

There are countless options available for South Africans looking to gamble online for real money – but that much variety isn’t always good news.

To help you avoid online casinos with shady licensing and slow payout speeds, we’ve researched the market and created a list of the best online gambling sites in South Africa.

All of them are licensed, have a great variety of real-money games, and will pay out swiftly if you win.

That being said, PlayOJO and its ‘no wagering requirements’ policy alongside top-quality casino games is our top-recommended South African real money gambling site, but we have nine more alternative options we’d like you to check out as well.

Let’s begin.

Best Online Gambling Sites in South Africa

1. PlayOJO — Best Online Gambling Site in South Africa Overall

Pros

Over 1,900 casino games

50 free spins welcome bonus

Downloadable mobile app

No minimum withdrawal

No wagering requirements

Cons

Live chat isn’t available 24/7



First on our list of the best online gambling sites for South African players is none other than PlayOJO.

PlayOJO is a rich South African online casino in terms of game variety and bonuses. It’s perfect for players looking to get incentives they can actually benefit from since the site doesn’t have wagering requirements.

Game Selection: 4.9 / 5

PlayOJO has over 1,900 real money games you can choose from. So, whether you enjoy playing online slots, live casino games, roulette, blackjack, or video poker — we’re pleased to let you know that this South African online casino has it all.

Wondering what games you can play for real money here? Only the best from numerous reputable casino software providers, such as NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Better Gaming, and Red Tiger Gaming.

There’s even a must-visit Slingo selection for fans of bingo and online slots.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9 / 5

While PlayOJO doesn’t have the biggest bonuses you can get from an online casino, it shows generosity in another way. As soon as you make your first casino deposit, you’ll get 50 free spins on Book of Dead with no wagering requirements at all.

That’s right. No wagering requirements!

Just use the free spins and withdraw your winnings if you get any. However, make sure you deposit at least R100 to qualify for this welcome bonus.

Need more? You can always check the casino ‘Kickers’ section to see the latest promos available at PlayOJO.

Last but not least, you’ll earn cashback with each of your bets at this South African gambling site.

Banking: 4.7 / 5

If you’re ready to make that first deposit, note that the minimum deposit amount is R100 for any method.

Some deposit methods at PlayOJO include Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, and more.

What makes banking so much better at PlayOJO is that there’s no minimum withdrawal amount required for you to get your winnings. So, no matter how small your winnings are, you can withdraw them right away.

Here’s a brief list of all the payout options available:

Wire Transfer

Neteller

Skrill

Webmoney

ecoPayz

iWallet

Venus Point

PlayOJO tries its best to process payouts in just a few hours. However, note that you’ll need to provide documents like ID to make your first withdrawal.

Mobile Compatibility: 5 / 5

PlayOJO has a great web design that runs fast, even on mobile browsers. If you prefer playing on an app, you can download the PlayOJO casino app on the official site if you use an Android device. Meanwhile, iOS users can download it directly from the Apple App Store.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

You can always email PlayOJO’s customer service team at support@playojo.com for any queries or concerns. For immediate help or assistance, you can chat with a live agent during operating hours, from 6:00 PM to 12 MN GMT.

Click here to explore PlayOJO’s gaming catalogue and get 50 free spins on Book of Dead!

2. Punt Casino — Top SA Gambling Site for Crypto Players

Pros

Regular welcome bonus up to R10,000

Exclusive 200% match bonus

Low minimum deposit

Daily cashback bonus

Bitcoin-friendly



Cons

No live casino games



If you’re a crypto player looking to get the biggest bang for your buck, you might find Punt Casino just right. Our #2 pick may only have over a hundred titles, but it has awesome bonuses you can redeem. Let’s take a look at them below.

Game Selection: 4.4 / 5

Punt Casino has 140+ games — all from the popular casino software developer RealTime Gaming. That said, it’s a great South African online casino site for online slots since this is the type of casino game that RTG is most known for.

Unfortunately, if you’re craving some live dealer table action, you’ll have to go elsewhere. Punt Casino has no live dealer games. Still, you’re not stuck with just slot games here. The casino also has other table games, such as Super 21, blackjack, and poker.

Related: Crypto slots

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.85

New South African players at Punt Casino are eligible to get a welcome bonus package of up to R10,000. This offer lets you collect bonuses on your first three deposits.

Here’s a quick guide on the welcome bonuses and the promo codes you need:

Code: WELCOME100 (1st Deposit): 100% match bonus up to R3,500

(1st Deposit): 100% match bonus up to R3,500 Code: WELCOME75 (2nd Deposit): 75% bonus up to R2,500

(2nd Deposit): 75% bonus up to R2,500 Code: WELCOME125 (3rd Deposit): 125% bonus up to R4,000

Each bonus you get comes with 40x wagering requirements, which is more or less industry standard.

Aside from this generous welcome bonus, Punt Casino also offers a 15% daily cashback and other daily bonuses like free spins. In fact, you can use our exclusive bonus code PLAY200 to claim a 200% match bonus on your first deposit and 50 free spins.

Banking: 4.7 / 5

South African players at Punt Casino have a few options to choose from when it comes to deposits and withdrawals.

The minimum deposit required is R25, and you can choose from various deposit methods, such as Visa, MasterCard, EasyEFT, SID Instant EFT, and Bitcoin.

Your options for payouts are also the same. Here’s a quick guide on the minimum payout amounts per option and how long it will take for you to get your money:

EasyEFT: Minimum R500 (3-7 days)

SID Instant EFT: Minimum R500 (3-7 days)

ecoPayz: Minimum R500 (48-72 hours)

Neteller: Skrill: Minimum R300 (48-72 hours)

Bitcoin: Minimum R300 (Up to 24 hours)

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7 / 5

Punt Casino has a mobile-friendly website, so you can play your favourite games on the go. Aside from that, the casino’s user interface is also easy to navigate and looks great even on a small screen.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

For queries or concerns, you can contact Punt Casino’s support team 24/7 by sending them an email at support@puntcasino.co.za or chatting with one of their live agents.

Use the code PLAY200 to claim an exclusive 200% match bonus and 50 free spins at Punt!

3. Yeti Casino — Best South African Gambling Website for Jackpots

Pros

Over 500 real money casino site games

Welcome bonus up to R3,333

Tons of casino software providers

Casino slots tournaments

Weekly reload bonus

Cons

Live chat isn’t available 24/7

Cluttered casino site

Looking to win big? Then you have to try Yeti Casino’s jackpot games!

This South African gambling site has a great selection of jackpot games to test your luck — all of which are powered by industry-leading game studios like Microgaming.

Game Selection: 4.6 / 5

Yeti Casino has over 500 real-money online games from different casino software providers, such as Novomatic, Elk Studios, Blueprint Gaming, Microgaming, and Thunderkick. In addition, some of the live casino games on the site are from Evolution Gaming.

Suppose you’re more interested in the casino’s jackpot games. In that case, some of the titles you can play here are Mega Moolah, Hall of Gods, Mega Fortune, Arabian Nights, and Atlantean Treasures Mega Moolah.

All of these Mega Moolah variants have a jackpot that starts at $1,000,000 and rises until, eventually, one lucky player wins it.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6 / 5

If you’re new to Yeti Casino, you can get a 100% welcome bonus of up to R3,333. On top of that, you’ll also get 50 free spins on Starburst or Joker Pro.

This bonus comes with a 40x wagering requirement, so be ready to spend a bit of time at this online casino in South Africa to complete this right away. The minimum deposit amount to trigger this bonus is R100. Also, the max bet is R50, so don’t go beyond that to keep your winnings.

But that’s not all Yeti Casino has for its South African players. You can also get a reload bonus every Wednesday. And if you enjoy playing casino tournaments, you’ll be pleased to know that this SA online casino always has them.

Banking: 4.6 / 5

Yeti Casino has lots of payment methods available on the site, but players in South Africa have three options to make a deposit and withdrawal, including:

InstantEFT: Minimum R80

Skrill: Minimum R200

Neteller: Minimum R200

The minimum withdrawal amount is R300. Also, you may have noticed that the options on this site seem quite limited, but on the bright side, Yeti Casino’s transactions are absolutely free!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

Yeti Casino is optimised for mobile players, too. So, even if you want to play games for real money on this site on your smartphone, you’ll be fine.

We also like how easy it is to browse the casino’s gaming catalogue and navigate the website. However, we must mention that the overall design and layout of the site feel a bit cluttered and unappealing.

Customer Support: 4.6 / 5

Yeti has a few support channels for you to reach them. Should you need help or assistance, you can call them at +356 2034 1663 or chat with them on the website during operating hours: 8:00 - 1:00 (Casino Time, UTC).

Other than that, you can also email them at support@yeticasino.com.

Click here to join Yeti Casino and get a 100% up to R3,333 welcome bonus!

4. Yebo Casino — Best No-Deposit Bonus of Any SA Online Gambling Site

Pros

Welcome bonus up to R12,000

R350 Free Chip (no deposit required)

Weekly bonuses

Low minimum deposit

Cons

No live dealer games

Could have more slots

Yebo is one of the best online casino sites in South Africa, with hundreds of games you can play. We know that South African online casinos with no-deposit offers are hard to come by these days, so if you’re looking for that, this gambling site is worth checking out!

Game Selection: 4.4 / 5

This online casino is powered by RealTime Gaming, so you’ll find popular games here like Asgard, Bubble Bubble, Cash Bandits, Lucky 6, and Cleopatra’s Gold. You can also find casino table games, such as Super 21, blackjack, and Pontoon.

However, like Punt Casino, Yebo doesn’t have any live dealer games.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6 / 5

New to Yebo? If yes, you can get a welcome match bonus of up to R12,000. To redeem it, use the bonus code NEW350. This bonus comes with a 40x wagering requirement.

You’ll also get an R350 Free Chip to get the party started before you even deposit money.

Banking: 4.6 / 5

Yebo Casino has a few great banking options for its customers. Here are the deposit methods available for South African players:

Visa, MasterCard

EasyEFT

SID Instant EFT

Bitcoin

Neteller

Skrill

ecoPayz

Wire Transfer

Keep in mind that whatever your preferred deposit option is, the minimum deposit amount is only R25.

Meanwhile, you can get your winnings through the following methods:

EasyEFT: Minimum R500 (with R100 fee)

ecoPayz: Minimum R500

Neteller: Minimum R500

Skrill: Minimum R300

Wire Transfer: Minimum R500 (with R100 fee)

Mobile Compatibility: 4.55 / 5

Like all of the aforementioned gambling sites in South Africa, Yebo Casino is easy to navigate, even on a mobile device. You can use mobile browsers like Chrome and Safari to access your account and play the games at the casino.

Instant Play games are also available here, so you won’t need to download anything to have a great gaming experience.

Customer Support: 4.8 / 5

You can send the casino an email at support@yebocasino.co.za for any queries or concerns, but if you need immediate help or assistance, you can chat with the casino’s live agents or give them a call at +1 800 837 867 or +1 800 064 594. Yebo’s customer support is available 24/7.

Sign up at Yebo Casino and get R350 Free Chip or up to R12,000 as a welcome bonus!

5. Europa Casino — Best Bonuses of All South African Gambling Sites

Pros

Over 1,400 online casino games

Welcome bonus up to R24,000

Downloadable casino software for Windows

Wide variety of banking options



Cons

Cluttered homepage and dated design

Chat support is unavailable when not logged in



If you’re in the market for a new online casino because you want to score a big welcome bonus, then go ahead and give Europa Casino a try.

Game Selection: 4.7 / 5

Another online gambling site in South Africa worth checking out if you’re looking for an excellent game selection and variety is Europa Casino. This site has over 1,400 real-money online casino games from developers such as Red Tiger Gaming, NetEnt, Playtech, Eyecon, Microgaming, and Booming Games.

Love the action and excitement of a live dealer casino? Some of the live dealer games available here include Quantum Roulette Live, All Bets Blackjack Live, and Mega Fire Blaze Roulette Live.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7 / 5

Europa Casino has a big welcome bonus for new players. Simply sign up to get a 100% welcome bonus of up to R1,000 and another R24,000 throughout your first year playing here.

After claiming your first deposit bonus, you’ll be eligible to get more bonuses on your first deposit each month for the following year. All in all, you can score a total of R24,000 in bonuses.

Note that the wagering requirements for the bonuses you’ll get are only 30x.

If that’s not enough for you, know that the casino also lets you earn comp points that you can save until you can exchange them for exclusive offers like deposit bonuses and promotions.

Banking: 4.8 / 5

Europa Casino online has loads of banking options available. For deposits, the minimum amount required is R100.

Here are some of the deposit options available for South African players:

AstroPay, Banco BCI, Banco BICE, Banco de Chile, Banco Estado, Banco Local, BCP, Boleto Rapido, Caixa, Credichile, ecoPayz, Envoy, Giropay, iDebit, Instadebit, Instant Bank Asia, Instant Banking, Interac, Itau, and more.

For payouts, you can choose from the following:

AstroPay, Bank Transfer, Banking Payout, ecoPayz, InstaDebit, Interac, MuchBetter, PayRetailers, Skrill, and SmartEFT Payouts.

The minimum payout amount you can request is only R20.

Mobile Compatibility: 4 / 5

Even if the casino doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app, you can still download the casino’s software for Windows.

Additionally, the casino loads fast on mobile, so you can easily play live dealer games for real money on your phone.

All that said, the site doesn’t look very appealing and could definitely use a creative touch.

Customer Support: 4.4 / 5

This gambling site has a live chat support team, but you can only use this option if you’re logged into your account.

You can also email Europa at support@europacasino.com or call the casino’s international number: +44 1472 517 323, for queries or concerns. They operate from 6:00 AM to MN GMT.

Explore thousands of games at Europa Casino!

How We Chose the Best Online Gambling Sites in South Africa

Game Selection

Variety is always nice. Therefore, we made sure to only list South African gambling sites with hundreds or thousands of games you can choose from. This way, you won’t get bored of playing the same games over and over again.

Bonuses & Rewards

As a new player, you should always consider getting any bonus available at the casino, as this could improve your winning chances. Of course, we only picked online gambling sites with the best offers available for South African players.

Mobile Compatibility

Real money gambling sites in South Africa must have mobile-optimised versions of the site or a dedicated gambling app. Whatever the case, you need to enjoy smooth and hassle-free gaming sessions on your mobile.

Banking Options

Transactions can make or break your casino gaming experience. Therefore, SA gambling sites must prioritise their customers’ safety when making a deposit and requesting payouts. Of course, the options should also be convenient for players in South Africa.

Customer Service

Many customers keep coming back to a business because of excellent customer support. This is also the case for South African online casinos.

The easier it is to get help when needed, the better. 24/7 support is always nice to have, but if they can’t offer that yet, it will always boil down to how they resolve customer concerns. But don’t worry; we made sure that the best online casinos in South Africa on our list have excellent customer service.

Can I Gamble Online for Real Money in South Africa?

Yes, you can start gambling at multiple casinos in South Africa, including PlayOJO, Punt Casino, and more.

We suggest you go with PlayOJO when you want to gamble online because it has a ‘no wagering requirements’ policy on any bonus you receive.

Which Gambling Site is Best in South Africa?

The best gambling sites for South African players right now are:

Can I Claim Bonuses at South African Gambling Sites?

Yes, nearly all gambling websites offer online casino bonuses for new South African players. We’ve found the best casino bonus at Europa Casino — you can claim a 100% up to R1,000 bonus on your first deposit and a further R24,000 in your first year of playing here.

Can I Get a No Deposit Bonus From SA Online Gambling Sites?

Yes, you can get a no-deposit bonus from South African online casinos. One of our top picks, Yebo Casino, has a no-deposit offer for all new SA players. You can get an R350 Free Chip by signing up and using the code NEW350, followed by a welcome bonus of up to R12,000.

How Do I Choose the Best South African Gambling Site For Me?

To choose the best South African gambling site for yourself, you’ll need to ask yourself what you’re expecting to find.

If you’re looking for earn-to-earn bonuses, you can’t go wrong with PlayOJO. If you’re looking for South African betting sites, on the other hand, you should join a site like Rabona with a sportsbook section.

And if jackpots are your jam, then you’ll need a great selection of jackpot slots, like the one you’d find at Yeti Casino.

Ultimately, the best gambling site will be the one that best fits your needs — there’s no universal answer.

Comparison of the 5 Top South African Gambling Websites

PlayOJO: The ‘no wagering requirements’ policy at PlayOJO is the primary reason this casino found itself sitting at the top of our list — in addition to over 3,000 real money casino games and superb mobile and desktop gameplay. You can claim 50 free spins on Book of Dead on your first deposit and spend or withdraw your winnings in any way you like because of the zero rollovers!

Punt Casino: Play your favourite RTG slot games at Punt Casino. Use the bonus code WELCOME100 to get a 100% match deposit bonus of up to R3,500. Then, get more on your next two deposits and claim up to R10,000 in total.

Yeti Casino: Test your luck on some of the best progressive jackpots at Yeti Casino. Join the casino and get a 100% welcome bonus of up to $3,333 plus 100 free spins on the popular slot games Starburst or Joker Pro.

Yebo Casino: Want to explore the online casino for free? Create a Yebo Casino account and use the code NEW350 to get an R350 Free Chip. When you’re ready to deposit, you can claim a welcome match bonus of up to R12,000.

Europa Casino: Play over 1,400 casino games at Europa Casino and earn comp points for every bet you place. Get a 100% up to R1,000 bonus on your first deposit and claim up to R24,000 more in your first year playing here.

How to Sign Up & Start Gambling for Real Money in South Africa

Here’s a quick and easy-to-follow guide to start gambling for real money with PlayOJO. The sign-up process will be similar at most other South African gambling sites.

1. Create a Casino Account

Visit the PlayOJO website



Click Join Now on the casino homepage.



Enter your necessary personal details like name, date of birth, gender, etc., and click the green arrow.



Optional: set a deposit limit.

Tick the boxes to confirm you’re over 18 and click Go Play.

2. Make a Deposit and Enjoy Playing!

Click Deposit on your account dashboard.



Choose your preferred payment option.



Enter your banking details and the amount you’d like to deposit.



Click Submit, and you’re all set!



Ready to Start Online Gambling for Real Money in South Africa?

Thanks to the internet, online gambling in South Africa for real money is now more accessible than ever.

And among a nearly endless selection of SA casinos, we chose PlayOJO as the best one you can join right now. Punt Casino and Yeti Casino also came close to the #1 spot — and you can’t go wrong by playing there, either.

With that said, be sure to drop by any of our recommended online gambling sites to score the best casino bonuses and gain access to the hottest casino games.

Wherever you end up gambling online, good luck and remember to play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.