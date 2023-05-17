Best Online Casinos India: Top 10 Indian Online Casinos for 2023

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.

India has seen a large rise in the popularity of online casinos over the past few years. And while many of the best online casinos in India promise endless fun - it’s deciding which one to use that causes a headache to many players.

But we believe that it should not be that way, and we are here to help you decide which casino offers you the best services overall.

We found that Jackpot Guru stands out from the rest for a number of reasons. Amazing games, an exciting live dealer section, and a top-tier 100,000 INR welcome bonus are just some of the factors that make Jackpot Guru our favourite.

Let’s find out more.

Best Online Casinos in India

1. Jackpot Guru - Best Online Casino in India Overall

Pros:

Over 750 casino games

100,000 INR sign-up promotion

20 free spins upon the first deposit

Multi-billion jackpot prize pools

Cons:

Lacks a mobile app

Jackpot Guru is the best online casino you can join in India. Your journey here starts with a massive 100,000 INR welcome bonus and gets going with exceptional progressive jackpot slots.

Quality Casino Games and Payout Rates: 5/5

JackpotGuru boasts an impressive collection of over 750 titles from more leading game studios, including renowned names like NetEnt and Play N’ Go.

Their slot machines are packed with progressive jackpots that guarantee hours of fun and exciting prizes. Additionally, this platform also offers a wide variety of classic table games and immersive live casino experiences to its users.

Players can take their pick from a plethora of roulette variants, such as PowerUP Roulette, XXXtreme Lightning Roulette, and even the Football Studio Roulette.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

New customers who sign up at JackpotGuru Online Casino are entitled to a generous welcome bonus – a 100% match deposit boost of up to INR 100,000.

The playthrough requirement should be met within 14 days after the first deposit made by the player in order to qualify for the promotion. All slots carry a contribution rate of 100%, while other table games have 10%.

Banking: 4.85/5

The funds on this site are secured through a wide range of payment options available for Indian users, such as Visa, MasterCard, AstroPay, or Jeton methods. For those who prefer crypto banking – it is currently not offered on this platform yet, but there are still plenty of convenient methods open for use instead.

User Experience: 4.9/5

Although JackpotGuru doesn’t have a dedicated app, they do offer great mobile compatibility through instant play mode regardless of device type (Android/iOS).

The customer service provided on this site is top-notch, with Help Centre guidance available, as well as live chat at the bottom right corner of every page on the website.

Find out more about all the latest Jackpot Guru bonuses by clicking here.

2. Jackpot City - Best Indian Online Casino for Progressive Jackpot Slots

Pros:

Variety of jackpot slots with huge prizes

160,000 INR sign-up package

Dedicated mobile apps

500+ games from leading providers

5 dozen live casino games

Cons:

You need to register to access free-play

With a prize pool of over 3 billion INR on 3 dozen jackpot slot games, Jackpot City knows how to grab the attention of Indian players.

Quality Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.9/5

Jackpot City provides an impressive selection of games from multiple studios, ranging from over 500 slots to table games we all know and love.

Players can expect high payouts that make it one of the most rewarding online casinos in India. What truly sets this platform apart is the jackpots with huge prize pools!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Players at Jackpot City are eligible for generous welcome bonuses such as a 100% match boost on the first four deposits up to 40,000 INR per deposit.

Furthermore, there are other promotions to look forward to in addition to the sign-up offer. As for the welcome package, it goes up to 160,000 INR in total.

Banking: 4.8/5

When it comes to payment methods, Jackpot City has got you covered with bank transfers, credit cards as well as popular e-wallet services like Neteller and Skrill. Withdrawals are usually processed within hours or days, depending on your choice of channel.

User Experience: 4.85/5

To provide players with maximum convenience, Jackpot City offers dedicated apps for mobile devices that enable users to play anytime they want.

Moreover, there is an efficient customer service team on standby, ready to help with any queries or technical issues you might face regarding games or payments.

Follow this link to claim up to 160,000 INR in welcome bonuses at Jackpot City.

3. Pari Match - Best Live Casino Games of All Indian Online Casinos

Pros:

Best live dealer games in the industry

New players score up to 105,000 INR

Over 8k games in total from 100+ developers

Excellent blackjack games

Cons:

Cluttered website

Pari Match is known to some as a sports betting site, but on the online casino side, it stands out by offering an amazing live dealer section.

Quality Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.8/5

We are looking at a massive catalogue here, with 8,000+ titles from 100+ gaming studios. Players can pick from the latest releases or browse through some legendary hits. But the live casino section is the crowning jewel of this selection, with over 100 live games and some of the best croupiers an Indian player could wish for.

You can play all the classic table games or dive into the more exotic stuff with Live Hindi Roulette or the Mega Fire Blaze Roulette.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

At Parimatch, new customers can benefit from the sign-up bonus package worth up to 105,000 INR at a match rate of 150%.

Furthermore, plenty of other bonuses and promotions await all types of gamers, such as a reload bonus offering 25% up to 14,000 INR plus several sports wagering deals since the platform features a complete sports betting service alongside its casino services.

Banking: 4.85/5

Casino players at Parimatch can access various banking methods such as bank transfers, debit cards, e-wallets, and some cryptocurrencies, among others.

E-wallet payouts are generally processed in roughly 12 hours which is relatively fast compared to other platforms out there. Payments may be made using UPI, Neteller, Much Better, or Skrill if you would like to deposit funds into your account.

User Experience: 4.75/5

You can enhance your mobile experience at Pari Match through their free mobile app for convenient gaming on the go or opt for instant play for most casino games on their website. It actually has one of the best casino apps in India!

The FAQ library is quite large, but if you still need some help, customer care is accessible through several channels such as live chat support, Viber, email contact form, or WhatsApp.

Follow this link and make your way to Pari Match to activate your welcome package now.

4. Europa Casino - Best Online Casino in India for Slots

Pros:

168,000 INR sign-up offer with 500 bonus spins

Over 600 slots from leading providers

20+ years of operation

Cons:

Lacks a casino app

Europa Casino is a highly reputable online gambling platform that has drawn the attention of players across India with a fine selection of classic slot machines and some exciting bonuses.

Quality Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.85/5

The selection of slots at Europa Casino is truly impressive. With over 600 games from 15+ software providers, you're sure to find something that suits your taste.

From well-known providers like Microgaming and BetSoft to niche studios such as Skywind, these slots boast impressive RTP rates regularly exceeding 96%.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

New customers can take advantage of an incredible welcome package worth up to 168,000 INR plus 500 free spins with a 100% match first deposit bonus at Europa Casino.

This site also has a loyalty system, daily leaderboards, and the Big Friday Quiz for exclusive prizes. Also, don’t miss the Mystery Parcel on Mondays for more bonuses and free spins for even more exciting prizes.

Banking: 4.75/5

Europa Casino offers about a dozen payment options for players to choose from. The list includes debit cards, RuPay, ecoPayz, Neteller, and Skrill, among others.

The withdrawal process is quick and efficient, with money typically arriving in 1 to 3 business days or 3 to 5 days, depending on the banking options used.

User Experience: 4.8/5

Most gaming options at Europa are available in instant play mode, making it easy for mobile users to enjoy their favourite games wherever they go.

Whenever help is needed, customer reps are available via live chat, phone, or email, along with a comprehensive FAQ library full of helpful information.

Check out the latest Europa Casino bonuses by clicking here.

5. Bitstarz - Best Indian Online Casino for Crypto

Pros:

20 free spins no deposit bonus

Over 4,000 casino games

5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome offer

Super-fast crypto payouts with no fees

Cons:

No sports betting

Cluttered website

If you are a fan of crypto gambling, you should definitely check out Bitstarz. It has been leading the crypto casino industry for pretty much a decade at this point.

Quality Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.9/5

BitStarz is a premier casino with a vast selection of games from some of the best gaming studios in the industry.

Players can expect to find something unique and special, such as the 5-reel thriller Master Of Starz. But classic table games like blackjack and baccarat are also available. And if that weren't enough, there's even a jackpot worth up to $200,000 on offer! Live casino games are also available.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Players who join BitStarz are rewarded with an impressive welcome deal – including 20 free spins just for verifying their email address – along with up to 5 BTC and 180 additional spins distributed over four deposits.

Moreover, users can compete in the Welcome Freeroll tournament for a $1,000 prize pool and potentially earn a $200 reward without any demands. Slot Wars and Table Wars are also open for any tourney fans willing to jump in.

Banking: 4.7/5

Gamers can rely on BitStarz when it comes to crypto banking experience, offering deposit support for Bitcoin (minimum 0.0002 BTC), Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Litecoin, Tron, Dogecoin, XRP, or Tether accounts - all without having to pay extra transaction fees.

When it comes time to make withdrawals, everything will be processed in minutes.

User Experience: 4.6/5

No extra software is required when playing at Bitstarz - mobile players only need their browser since about 95% of the gaming catalogue has been optimised for mobile gaming.

When help is requested, users will have access to friendly customer service staff via chat service or even social media. In fact, Bitstarz is well-known for its amazing customer support team; it has even won some awards for it.

Click here to grab up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins at Bitstarz.

How We Ranked Real-Money Online Casinos in India

Quality Real-Money Games and Payout Rates:

Our top priority when ranking online gambling sites is finding the best casino games. All of our recommended sites are regulated and approved by trusted gaming authorities, offering competitive payouts and reliable support.

The randomness of online games is ensured by independent auditing companies so that Indian players should feel secure and safe.

Online Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

One thing players look for when choosing an online gambling site is casino bonuses and promotions. From welcome bonuses to loyalty rewards, we make sure that the top online casinos offer a wide range of bonuses that can entice new players and reward regular customers.

Banking:

Convenient banking methods such as eWallets, crypto, and credit cards are also important when it comes to selecting casinos online. We thoroughly test all banking options offered by our recommended casino sites to ensure they are fast, secure and user-friendly.

User Experience:

User experience is paramount for Indian players. The best Indian casino sites have intuitive websites with clear navigation on all devices (we only review optimised mobile casinos), allowing for smooth transitions between sections for a seamless gaming experience.

Why Is Jackpot Guru the Best Overall Casino in India?

The search for the top online casino in India can be long and tiring, but luckily there’s Jackpot Guru to make your life much easier.

Jackpot Guru offers a fantastic gaming experience as well as unbeatable bonuses and promotions, making it the premier choice for Indian players looking for an exciting online casino:

Sign-Up Bonus : Get a fine 100,000 INR sign-up bonus and 20 free spins at registration with Jackpot Guru. This offer is on par with the best online casinos in India.

: Get a fine 100,000 INR sign-up bonus and 20 free spins at registration with Jackpot Guru. This offer is on par with the best online casinos in India. Jackpot Prizes : Play for prizes that reach into the multi-billion INR jackpots available on some of their most popular games. Jackpot Guru offers some of the biggest jackpots around!

: Play for prizes that reach into the multi-billion INR jackpots available on some of their most popular games. Jackpot Guru offers some of the biggest jackpots around! Variety Of Games: With over 750 casino games from leading software studios, you’ll always have something new and exciting to play.

Why Should I Use Online Casinos in India?

Online casino gaming has become an increasingly popular activity among players in India, offering a convenient and secure way to play all your favourite casino games anytime and anywhere. Here are some of the main advantages of using online casinos in India:

Convenient Accessibility: One of the key benefits of online casinos is their accessibility. Players in India can access their favourite games from any location without having to go to a physical land-based casino. This gives them the flexibility to play whenever they want, where they want, without having to leave their homes.

One of the key benefits of online casinos is their accessibility. Players in India can access their favourite games from any location without having to go to a physical land-based casino. This gives them the flexibility to play whenever they want, where they want, without having to leave their homes. Generous Bonuses and Promotions: Online casinos often feature generous bonuses and promotions that cannot be found in traditional land-based casinos. These bonuses can include welcome offers, no deposit bonuses, reloads, free spins and more.

Online casinos often feature generous bonuses and promotions that cannot be found in traditional land-based casinos. These bonuses can include welcome offers, no deposit bonuses, reloads, free spins and more. Extensive Selection of Games: The range of games available at most online casinos is another major benefit that appeals to many players in India. There is usually a wide selection of classic casino games such as slots, roulette, blackjack and more, as well as unique variants with different features and bonus rounds.

The range of games available at most online casinos is another major benefit that appeals to many players in India. There is usually a wide selection of classic casino games such as slots, roulette, blackjack and more, as well as unique variants with different features and bonus rounds. Secure Play Environment: Online casinos use modern security measures such as encryption technology to ensure player data is safe from malicious hackers or other cyber threats.

Best Online Casinos in India: FAQs

What Are the Best Indian Casinos Online?

The top India online casinos available to online gamblers are:

Jackpot Guru is the best online casino overall; Jackpot City offers the finest jackpot games, while Pari Match has the best live dealer games. Europa Casino is our top pick for classic Indian casino games, and Bitstarz is the best option for gambling online with cryptocurrency.

Are Online Casinos in India Safe to Use?

Yes, internet casinos in India are safe. Most reputable sites use strong encryption technology and secure payment processing systems such as PayPal and Skrill to protect players' data and funds.

Additionally, looking up customer reviews can give you insight into how reliable a particular casino is before investing your money in it. Remember to always practice responsible gambling habits when playing at an online casino in India.

Can I Win Real Money Playing Online Casino Games Online in India?

Yes, you can win real money at Indian casinos online. But since that requires wagering real money, make sure to check out free games first before putting your own Indian Rupees on the line.

Free games will get you accustomed to the platform without any risk. And once you're confident enough, you can spin that roulette wheel or play online rummy for real money. We only review online casinos that offer demo play.

How Can I Find the Safest Online Casinos in India?

If you are considering playing casino games at an Indian online casino, it is important to make sure the site is legitimate and trustworthy. Here are some tips on how to determine that:

Read reviews from other players who have played at the site before. Talk to people who have experienced the casino in person or read up on comments from forums or social media posts about the site.

Make sure that the casino holds a valid license from a recognised gaming authority before signing up. This shows that the operators of the site adhere to certain regulatory standards and abide by all rules of fair play.

Check for any awards or certifications awarded to the online casino by reputable industry bodies such as eCOGRA or iTech Labs – these can be seen alongside games-specific information on each individual game.

Research into their customer service team – they should be professional, friendly and available via phone, email and chat 24/7 throughout the year; this way, you can always get help when you need it in case of any issues with payments, bonuses or technical problems with gaming sessions, and more.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Indian Online Casinos

Jackpot Guru: This is the best online casino site in India overall. The online casino welcome bonus available on this platform is a 100,000 INR package with 20 free spins on the side.

Jackpot City: If you want to play jackpot slots in India, Jackpot City should be your #1 option. New players are eligible to claim up to 160,000 INR in sign-up casino bonus money.

Pari Match: The best option for live casino games, featuring an abundance of classic casino games with top-notch croupiers. Make sure to score your welcome bonus once you create a new account at Pari Match.

Europa Casino: If you want to play classic online slots, Europa Casino is the best option for Indian players, offering a generous 168,000 Indian Rupees welcome bonus with a whopping 500 free spins.

Bitstarz: The No. 1 crypto casino online for Indian players, offering over 4,000 games to Indian players and a super-impressive welcome bonus package of 5 BTC and 180 free spins.

How to Join an Online Casino in India

To join Indian gambling sites, just follow these 3 steps. We're using Jackpot Guru as our example, but the steps apply to all other online casinos listed in this guide.

1. Register Your Online Casino Account

Follow this link to visit Jackpot Guru online casino.

Click the button saying "Grab Your Bonus."

Enter the info required in the registration form. Follow the 3 steps.

2. Email Verification

The online casino will send you a verification link via email.

Open the message and click the link.

Log in to your account.

3. Fund Your Account and Claim the Welcome Bonus

Enter the cashier.

Set your payment method.

Make the first deposit.

Claim your welcome bonus.

Check out the local games and play online casino games in India.

Tips & Strategies for Playing at the Best Indian Casinos Online

Joining an Indian casino site can be a rewarding and enjoyable experience, but there are some important tips and strategies you should be aware of before getting started. Here are a few tips to help make the most of your online gaming journey for Indian players:

Look out for Local Payment Options : Many online casino sites now offer popular payment methods specifically tailored towards local customers. This could include things like e-wallets or bank transfer options, which allow users to deposit funds in local currency rather than converting it into another currency first. It's also worth checking whether any foreign transaction fees or taxes apply before signing up.

: Many online casino sites now offer popular payment methods specifically tailored towards local customers. This could include things like e-wallets or bank transfer options, which allow users to deposit funds in local currency rather than converting it into another currency first. It's also worth checking whether any foreign transaction fees or taxes apply before signing up. Find Bonuses & Promotions Specific to India: Online casinos will often have specific bonus offers or promotions aimed at their Indian players.

Look for things such as cashback on losses, free spins on popular slot games, or even entries into exclusive tournaments only open to players from India.

Know Your Limits : As with any type of gambling activity, it's important to set your limits in order to ensure responsible play. Make sure that you know when to walk away if you go on a losing streak, and try not to chase your losses in the hopes of recovering them.

: As with any type of gambling activity, it's important to set your limits in order to ensure responsible play. Make sure that you know when to walk away if you go on a losing streak, and try not to chase your losses in the hopes of recovering them. Seek Out Language-Specific Tables: Many online casinos now offer language-specific tables or rooms dedicated solely to Indian players. Playing alongside other people from the same country can be a great way of making friends while enjoying some exciting gaming entertainment!

Are You Ready to Play on Indian Online Casino Sites?

We hope you had fun reading our online casino reviews and that you found the best casino sites to suit your style.

Again, our top pick is Jackpot Guru, a modern gambling site packed with the best game providers and top-tier jackpots. Don't miss the other casino websites in this guide, either; they all bring unique to the table. Pari Match is the best live casino out there, for example.

Stay safe and enjoy responsible online gambling!

DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.