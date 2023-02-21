Real Money Online Casinos: Top 11 Online Casinos for Real Money in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTVR.

11 Online Casinos for Real Money: Best Real Money Casinos Ranked Games, Bonuses & Fairness

If you came here looking to play real money casino games — we have just the online casinos you need.

Following our thorough market research, we’ve created a one-size-fits-all list of real-money online casinos you can rely on. We’ve played their games and tested their payout speed to ensure you’re getting the best treatment possible.

We recommend getting started with Ignition Casino, our top pick for today, thanks to its solid selection of slots, live dealer games, online poker app, and beautiful doubled-up welcome bonus.

Read on to see how Ignition stacks up against our other recommended online gambling sites.

Best Real Money Online Casinos

1. Ignition — Best Real Money Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Two 100% match bonuses (150% for crypto)

Poker app complete with tournaments

200+ real money games

24/7 customer support

30+ progressive jackpots

Cons:

Doesn’t offer as many classic slots

When it comes to real money online gambling sites, few places get it as Ignition does. It is as close to a full-service casino as you’ll find anywhere and has a reputation for reliability that is difficult to match.

Real Money Casino Games - 4.7/5

Ignition Casino sports over 200 online casino games, including a decent (at best) selection of classic slots, video poker games, and a robust collection of live casino games.

What really makes Ignition shine, however, is its poker app. Not only does Ignition Poker run great on PC and mobile devices, but you’ll find a wealth of tournaments and tables populated by real players.

Even better, the app features fully anonymous tables, meaning that you don’t have to worry about other players keeping notes on your playing habits and turning your personal quirks against you — this provides a fairly level play experience and makes the game a lot more enjoyable, we feel.

Not a fan of poker? That’s quite alright.

Ignition’s casino features tons of your favorite real money games, thanks to working with popular providers like RTG, Rival, and Betsoft.

You’ll find popular slot titles like Zombie FC, Mythic Wolf, and 777 Deluxe tucked right in alongside a great selection of blackjack, video poker, and online roulette. Plus, there’s Ignition’s mighty live dealer casino, with baccarat, super 6, roulette, and over 30 live dealer blackjack tables to join.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.8/5

One of Ignition Casino’s biggest draws is its exciting welcome bonus. New players can claim not just one 100% match bonus but two.

When you make your first deposit of up to $1,000, you can claim a 100% deposit bonus usable on Ignition’s fantastic selection of casino games, as well as a 100% bonus for the Ignition poker app.

The casino bonus comes with a slick 25x wagering requirement, while the poker bonus is unlocked by playing cash games and poker tournaments at a rate of $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles you earn.

If you use crypto to deposit, these top casino bonuses get bumped to 150% up to $1,500 each.

Ignition also has other sweet offerings, including a refer-a-friend bonus, weekly freerolls, and the Bad Beat Bonus, which is designed to put some money in your pocket to reduce the sting of receiving a bad beat while playing Texas Hold’em cash games.

Banking Options - 4.6/5

With fast payouts – usually under 24 hours for crypto – and accepting a diverse array of banking methods, Ignition Casino continues to prove why they deserve to be our #1 pick.

Players can deposit via credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and by voucher. The withdrawal methods are much the same but also include check by courier and match pay.

Click here to claim a dual bonus of up to $3,000 on your first deposit at Ignition!

2. SuperSlots — Top Real Money Online Casino for Crypto Players

Pros:

400% up to $4,000 crypto bonus

Up to $6,000 regular welcome bonus

Diverse selection of slot games

Red and Black live dealer casinos

Progressive jackpot keno

Cons:

10x winnings cap on bonus

Higher wagering requirements on some promotions

SuperSlots opened its virtual doors in 2020. Don’t let that newness fool you, though, as they have swiftly become one of the top online gambling sites for real money players. They’ve managed this by offering up a diverse game selection, solid customer support, and some positively massive bonuses.

Real Money Games - 4.6/5

With over 400 games composed primarily of online slots, SuperSlots makes it clear that it is unwilling to take a chance on players getting bored.

Players interested in live dealer games will be stoked to find that SuperSlots offers two complete live dealer casinos – dubbed Casino Red and Casino Black – powered by Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios.

Inside, you’ll find a nice variety of tables for live baccarat, super 6, roulette, and blackjack, with Casino Black featuring a more diverse array of blackjack rulesets.

Online slots fans will find a comfortable mix of their favorite games and some downright interesting offerings. Selections range from standard leprechaun fare like Lucky Clovers and Lanna the Lucky to more peculiar titles like the anime-styled Seirei Academy or the Mexican freestyle wrestling slot game Lucha Libre Wins.

SuperSlots also sports a nice keno and scratchcard offering, with two of the keno games rocking some fairly sizable progressive jackpots.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.7/5

New players can use the “CRYPTO400” promo code while making their first crypto deposit to get a massive 400% match bonus up to $4,000 with steep but workable 48x wagering requirements.

This offers up a massive amount of play, and while the wagering requirements are a little stiff, a dedicated player should make short work of them.

If you’re not keen on using crypto to play, you can claim up to a $6,000 regular welcome package across your first six deposits.

Banking Options - 4.7/5

SuperSlots is really targeting the crypto casino crowd, and we love it. With over 15 forms of cryptocurrency accepted for both deposits and withdrawals, chances are whatever you’re holding, you can use to play casino games here.

Deposits can be made by credit card, debit card, cashier’s check, bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, ApeCoin, Avalanche, Binance, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, and USDCoin.

Follow this link to claim your gigantic 400% welcome bonus of up to $4,000 at SuperSlots!

3. Slots.lv — Best Real Money Online Casino for Online Slots

Pros:

Up to $5,000 in bonuses

250+ online casino games

Hot Drop Jackpot games

Library constantly updated with new titles

Cons:

Small selection of live dealer games

Doesn’t offer many bonuses for regular players

Slots.lv is – as you can imagine – a great place to find hundreds of your favorite slots. Coupled with their fantastic customer service, solid welcome offer, and exceptional mobile compatibility, it’s easy to see how they made it into our top five. Let’s dive in and take a look, shall we?

Real Money Casino Games - 4.6/5

We feel that Slots.lv’s biggest strength is its progressive jackpot offering. Besides their Hot Drop Jackpots, they have over 40 games with some pretty solid jackpots – and we’re not just talking online slots here.

Sure, you’ll find a great selection of progressive jackpot slots like Cyberpunk City, Reels & Wheels, and A Night with Cleo, but you’ll also find progressive jackpot bingo, Let ‘em Ride, and Caribbean Stud and Caribbean Hold ‘em.

This is a great way to chase big real-money wins no matter your favorite way to play.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.5/5

While Slots.lv doesn’t offer as broad a selection of promotions as some of our other online real money casinos, they do have a rather nice welcome package. When you sign up, you can get a 200% match bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit and a 100% match of up to $500 on your next eight.

This amounts to a total of $5,000 in welcome bonuses that you can claim if you max out your deposits.

If you prefer to play with crypto, your bonus gets even better with a 300% match up to $1,500 on your first deposit and a 150% match up to $750 on your next eight.

These are both great welcome bonuses, and both are subject to 35x wagering requirements, which are fairly reasonable considering the great match percentages.

Banking Options - 4.4/5

Slots.lv is not the fastest when it comes to fiat payouts, given that most of their options take 3-10 business days, but their crypto payouts process in under a day, which is fairly reasonable.

You can make payments into your Slots.lv account by credit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Claim up to a $5,000 welcome package and explore some of the finest progressive jackpots at Slots.lv!

4. Red Dog — Best Bonuses of All Online Casino Sites for Real Money

Pros:

240% welcome bonus + 40 free spins

Over 150 great RealTime Gaming titles

Great selection of video poker

Solid live dealer game selection

Cons:

Only one game provider

Most bonuses are only usable on slots and keno

Red Dog is the little casino with the big bark. While a lot of players might overlook them for what seems to be a rather small selection of games, Red Dog proves it can hold its own and deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the rest of the casinos on our list.

This real money casino has become well known for its great customer support, a solid selection of bonus codes, and great live dealer casino powered by Visionary iGaming – one of our favorite live dealer studios.

Real Money Games - 4.4/5

Players who are familiar with RealTime Gaming games will know just what they’ll find at Red Dog, but we’ll give a quick overview for the uninitiated.

RTG is known for having a rather diverse array of slots with fairly classic gameplay. They generally don’t do anything too wild or weird but instead focus on providing fun games with a reasonable payout percentage – usually hovering around an RTP of 96% for slots.

Red Dog also has a great selection of over 12 video poker games, including Joker Poker, Sevens Wild, Aces and Eights, and Tri Card Poker, just to name a few. Much like Red Dog’s slots, these poker games run beautifully on PC and mobile devices.

And if you’re looking for something a little more social, Red Dog’s live dealer casino sports a great selection of blackjack tables as well as European and American roulette, baccarat, and super 6.

All live dealer games have several table limits, so no matter your skill or comfort level, you’ll find a table in your budget.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.8/5

What Red Dog Casino is probably most known for are the bonus codes… and there are plenty.

Whether you’re looking for massive match bonuses, free spins offers, or just a little extra cash to play cards with, Red Dog has the code for you. And barring the different welcome bonuses they offer, most can be used at any time, meaning it really pays to stay with Red Dog.

Today’s big welcome bonus is a fantastic 240% match up to $2,400 plus 40 free spins on the obscenely cute Spring Wilds slot title when you use the “ADORABLE” promo code. This bonus comes with 35x wagering requirements and must be used on Red Dog’s slot games, keno, or board games.

Banking Options - 4.6/5

Red Dog Casino does not charge any additional fees on withdrawals or deposits, which we obviously love. Furthermore, they have a fairly solid list of payment options available and will accept payments via Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Flexepin, and Neosurf.

Use the “ADORABLE” promo code at Red Dog to get a nice 240% match bonus plus 40 free spins on Spring Wilds today!

5. Slot Madness – Best Real Money Online Casino for Table Games

Pros:

$25 free play chip with MAD25 code

Over 300 slots and table games

Fantastic selection of bonus codes

Massive selection of video poker

Cons:

Only one software provider

Low max payout on some bonuses

Rounding out our top five online casino sites is Slot Madness. It’s another gambling site that plays host exclusively to RealTime Gaming games like Red Dog but still manages to maintain a unique gambling experience, even with an overlap in their catalogs.

Real Money Games - 4.6/5

Slot Madness has a rather robust selection of games and seems committed to keeping things fresh by adding new games regularly.

The most recent additions to the Slot Madness library are Giant Fortunes and Alien Wins. Both games are new enough that there’s not much written about them, but from the little we played, they feel on par with the rest of Slot Madness’ catalog, and we expect they have an RTP rate of around 96%, like most RTG slots.

The table game selection is a little thin, only sporting three varieties of blackjack (Suit ‘Em Up, Perfect Pairs, and 21) and a tri-card poker game.

Thankfully, Slot Madness doesn’t skimp on its video poker selection, as we found 14 different games, including Jacks or Better, Loose Deuces, Sevens Wild, Bonus Poker, Double Bonus Poker, and several more. Each one ran beautifully on both mobile and desktop devices.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.5/5

There are a ton of bonuses to claim at Slot Madness, starting with the exclusive offer of $25 in free play when you sign up using this link and put in the “MAD25” promo code. This is a free no-deposit bonus that comes with a fantastic 30x wagering requirement when you use it on slots. That is one of the lowest rollover requirements we’ve seen for a no-deposit bonus.

On top of that, there is no shortage of other bonus codes available. Once you’ve used your $25 in free play, you can use the MAD275 promo code to get a 275% match bonus on your first deposit with 30x wagering requirements and no max payout cap.

There are also bonuses specifically geared towards progressive jackpot games, which is exciting and rare.

Banking Options - 4/5

Slot Madness accepts Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and prepaid cards like Netspend, GreenDot, and American Express Serve.

Weekly payout limits are lower than we like to see, being capped at $2,500 a week. This means if you win big, you’ll have to break up your payout over several weeks – which isn’t too bad. It’s just a little annoying.

Click here to sign up and use the MAD25 promo code to get $25 to use on one of the best collections of video poker in the industry.

What Goes into Finding Real Money Casino Sites?

Real Money Games:

Every casino on our list has great real money games from respected software providers, so you can worry less about whether they are fair and more about how you’re going to start betting.

Bonuses and Promotions:

It’s always more fun to play with a little extra, especially if you get to keep the winnings. We made sure to only bring you casinos offering great bonuses with reasonable wagering requirements.

Banking Options:

Whether you consider “real money” to be cryptocurrency or fiat, we wanted to make sure every casino accepted the ways you like to pay.

Guide to Playing at Online Casinos for Real Money

What is the best online casino for real money?

After digging in and researching real money online casino sites, we found that Ignition Casino is the overall best online casino for real money. A few other best online casinos for real money players are:

Do real money online casinos give you free bonuses for signing up?

Every casino on our list has some form of a welcome bonus, letting you start with a fistful of bonus cash when you make your first deposit. You have to make a deposit to claim them, though, so they’re not exactly “free.”

Is it safe to play real money casino games?

So long as you are playing on legitimate sites, real-money gambling is absolutely safe. This doesn’t mean you have no chance of losing money – it is gambling, after all – but playing at a licensed and regulated online casino means you don’t have to worry about your information being sold off or games being rigged against you.

Which real money online slots have the biggest payout?

Real money players looking for big-payout slots are probably already aware that the biggest winnings tend to come from progressive jackpot slots like Reels & Wheels XL or the Hot Drop Jackpot games found at casinos like Slots.lv.

These progressive slots often wind up with jackpots in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, though the RTP rating tends to be much lower than other games. High risk, high reward.

What is the best online casino game to play for real money?

The best online casino games to play to win real money are blackjack and baccarat. Of all the online casino games, blackjack and baccarat are games with an extremely low house edge, and a little bit of game knowledge gives the player a fair chance of winning real money.

Can you really win money at online casinos?

We wouldn’t recommend any real money casinos if you don’t stand a chance at winning real money — we’re not here to rip you off. So long as you don’t play free online casino games and place real money wagers, you stand to win money at each of our recommended casinos.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Real Money Online Casinos

Ignition: With its solid casino game library, real money poker tournaments, and top-notch live dealer casino, Ignition was an easy pick for #1. You can claim two 150% match bonuses up to $1,500 (total $3,000) spread across casino games and the magnificent poker app.

SuperSlots: SuperSlots is one of our favorite online casinos largely because of its commitment to variety. Two live dealer casinos, a great selection of table games, and a nice balance of popular and eccentric slots titles. The fact that they have a 400% cryptocurrency welcome bonus doesn’t hurt, either.

Slots.lv: If progressive jackpot games are your forte, then Slots.lv is your new home away from home. Or home in your home, since you can play at your new home while sitting in your old home. Either way (let’s pretend that didn’t happen), with over 40 jackpot games at your fingertips, you’d be mad not to visit Slots.lv and claim your 200% match welcome bonus.

Red Dog: If you’re looking for a smaller real-money casino with a solid selection of slots and a surprisingly well-rounded live casino, try Red Dog. You’ll also find a ton of bonus codes keeping you in match bonus heaven for a good, long while. Use the “ADORABLE” promo code for a 240% match bonus plus 40 free spins on the Spring Wilds slot.

Slot Madness: Last but not least, we have Slot Madness. Another fantastic RTG casino site that is jam-packed with high-RTP slots, video poker, and a whole mess of bonuses. Sign up and use MAD25 to get a fantastic $25 no-deposit bonus that comes with a 30x rollover requirement.

How to Start Playing Casino Games for Real Money

We’ve said enough — you’re ready to start playing real money online casino games… but where do you start? To make things even easier, we’ve made a step-by-step guide to get you started at our top pick, Ignition Casino.

Step 1: Open Ignition’s Official Website

Make your way to Ignition Casino by following this link, then press the orange “Play Now” button.

Step 2: Create Your Account

Provide all your details by filling out the registration form. Your name, date of birth, contact information, and so on. Fill out each empty field before checking the box to certify that you are, in fact, old enough to gamble.

Step 3: Deposit & Play Real Money Games

Verify your phone number and log in (you will receive an SMS text by Ignition). After that, you can head over to the Cashier, activate your welcome bonus, and make your first deposit. Now you can start playing real money slots and table games – Congratulations!

Still Looking for a Real Money Online Casino to Join?

Now that you have a better understanding of what goes on in the world of real money gambling, we feel comfortable setting you free.

While Ignition Casino is our overall favorite pick for real money casino players, each site on the list specializes in something, so it’s well worth checking them all out.

Heck, you may even want to sign up for a few of them. One for poker, another for crypto slots — just remember that you should never wager more than you can afford to lose and always focus on fun first.

