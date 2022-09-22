Best Online Bingo Sites in the UK: Ultimate List of the Top UK Online Bingo Sites & Bingo Games in 2022

Who doesn’t love a bit of online bingo?

If you love bingo as much as we do, you should check out our list of the best online bingo sites in the UK. We ranked them by their variety of online bingo games, bonuses and promotions, design, and more.

Overall, our top pick is Mecca Bingo — they simply nailed it! Plenty of bingo rooms, exciting bonuses, an easy-to-use website, a variety of banking options, and more.

But we found some other exciting UK bingo sites, too. Keep on reading to find out more.

Best Online Bingo Sites in the UK

Mecca Bingo: Best UK bingo site overall

MrQ: Best for 75 ball bingo

Two Fat Ladies: Best bingo variety

Moon Bingo: Best for live bingo

PlayOJO: Most generous bonuses



1. Mecca Bingo - Best Online Bingo Site in the UK Overall

New customers only. Deposit and stake £10 on bingo to qualify within 7 days of the initial deposit. Some prizes have wagering requirements and expiry dates. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

“Spend £10, get up to £120” bonus

bonus Beautiful site and app design

Plenty of extra casino games

25 top-quality bingo rooms



Cons:

Live chat support can be a little unresponsive



Having been around for several decades, Mecca Bingo is a staple part of the UK bingo world, both online and across towns and cities in the country. And that’s because they get almost everything right!

Bingo and Other Games: 4.9/5

There are a total of about 25 excellent bingo games to play at Mecca Bingo of a variety of themes and rules. 75 ball, 80 ball, 90 ball, specials… you name it! It’s all there.

Within those games are a couple of amusing themed games such as The X Factor, Deal or No Deal, and Britain’s Got Talent. So if you like your TV shows, these could be the best bingo games for you.

Outside of bingo, Mecca continues to impress. It has a fantastic portfolio of slots, including all the classics like Rainbow Riches, Starburst, and Reel King Mega. There are even lots of live casino games such as roulette and blackjack - what more could you ask for?

Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5

When you sign up and place your first deposit of just £10 at Mecca, you’ll be rewarded with an exciting “Spend £10, get up to £120” bonus. That’s a great way to get started and could prove to be quite lucrative.

And that’s not all, either. Once you’ve played through this, you can take advantage of ongoing bonuses for all players, like extra bingo games, prize draws, and fantastic jackpots, just to name a few.

Website and App: 4.85/5

Using the Mecca website is a dream. It’s designed in an attractive, minimalistic way that’s easy to navigate - it will only take you a few clicks to get to exactly where you want to be.

If you prefer, you can download the mobile app, which is just as good to use as the desktop site. It’s available for free on the App Store and the Play Store, and it’s quicker and more attractive than the regular mobile site, so we recommend grabbing it if you like to play bingo on the go.

Overall: 4.85/5

Mecca is an absolute classic, and we salute them for managing to stay at the top of the game for so many years!

With the amazing site and app and those generous bonuses and great variety of games, we’re not surprised they’re still the most popular and, in our eyes, the best bingo sites for UK punters.

Click here to find out more about the latest Mecca Bingo bonuses & promotions.

2. MrQ - Best British Bingo Site for 75 Ball Bingo

24 hours free bingo will begin upon registration, giving access to the Free For All room • Winnings are uncapped and paid as cash with no wagering requirements. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Flawless mobile app and desktop website

An exciting selection of 75 ball bingo games

No wagering on the welcome bonus

Play bingo for free for 24 hours as a welcome bonus

Games from the best software providers



Cons:

Limited banking options



On the subject of neat mobile apps and websites, MrQ’s are just as good, if not better, than Mecca. If you are a fan of 75 ball bingo, you should definitely check out what this online bingo site has to offer!

Bingo and Other Games: 4.9/5

Some players might be put off by the fact that MrQ has a pretty limited range of bingo games to play, but the games it does have are of high quality. The main downside to the bingo curation is that there’s no 80-ball bingo, but you can go with 75 or 90 instead. And the 75-ball bingo was our favourite here!

Outside of bingo, MrQ is one of the very best. It has tons of slots, table games, and live casino rooms from the best software providers in the business.

We found games from the likes of NetEnt, Evolution, and Microgaming, and that means you’re guaranteed to be playing the highest quality games in the world of online casinos.

Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5

With your first £10 deposit at MrQ, you’ll get 20 extra spins to play on the Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch slot game. But this offer is for casino players.

As for those who want to play bingo, there’s an exciting welcome offer - play bingo for free for 24 hours! The best thing? There’s no wagering requirement applied to this promotion - wow!

Website and App: 4.8/5

Actually, using the MrQ website and mobile app is a fantastic experience. The software design is second to none, and that’s characterised by beautiful graphics, sensible layouts, and smart animations that help to bring the bingo-playing experience to life.

The mobile app, in particular, is exquisite. You can play all the games on it, it loads faster than the regular mobile site, and it looks better than pretty much every other bingo mobile app we’ve ever played in the UK.

The site and app also make it easy to withdraw, and users can choose to place their bets with a debit card, PayPal, bank transfer, and more.

Overall: 4.8/5

A well-designed app or site really elevates the casino gaming experience, and MrQ is a testament to that. A fantastic place to play bingo, especially 75 ball bingo.

Follow this link to learn more about MrQ Casino's promotions.

3. Two Fat Ladies - Best Variety of Bingo Rooms of All Online UK Bingo Sites

New players only. Valid until further notice. Min dep £10. 200% Bingo Bonus [BB] max £88 + 20 bonus spins on Irish Luck (valid for 3 days, wins cap: £3). BS wins are granted in Games Bonus [GB] & valid on selected games only. WR: 4x (dep+BB); 85x GB. GB wins cap: £100 + initial bonus. UK: The deposit balance can be withdrawn at any time. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

30+ amazing bingo rooms

200% deposit match up to £88

20 extra spins with the welcome bonus

Dedicated mobile app

Slots from the best providers



Cons:

The site design looks dated

No live casino games



If you’re playing bingo at Two Fat Ladies, you’re spoilt for choice. There are a lot of exciting options available here.

Bingo and Other Games: 4.9/5

With 30+ brilliant bingo games available, Two Fat Ladies has the best choice of all our top picks. That’s an impressive curation, and it contains the likes of Britain’s Got Bingo, ‘90s Extreme, and Soap Party. Some great bingo games indeed.

Within those 30+ bingo games, there are 52 ball, 75 ball, or 90 ball options, so enough range for all kinds of bingo players.

Two Fat Ladies has a lot of slots to play, too. There are hundreds of them, including all the classics from all the best providers, like Microgaming’s Immortal Romance and NetEnt’s Guns ‘n’ Roses.

Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5

There’s £88 waiting for all new players at Two Fat Ladies who deposit £10 or more - with exciting 88 extra spins!

The wagering requirements for this bonus are pretty average for a bingo bonus at 4x. It shouldn’t be too much hard work to get to a point where you can withdraw your winnings.

Website and App: 4.7/5

The appearance of the Two Fat Ladies website is a little disappointing compared to our top two so far, but by no means the worst. It just feels a little dated, like it hasn’t been updated in quite a few years. A refresh of the design would go a long way here.

There is a dedicated mobile app, which is good news. It means the games load faster, and the mobile bingo experience is all around smoother, but the app struggles with the same issue as the desktop site. It’s just not the most modern and exciting design.

That all being said, both the desktop site and the mobile app are really easy to use. Just because they don’t look amazing doesn’t mean they’re not functional.

Overall: 4.75/5

Two Fat Ladies deserves its place in our top five for the great range of bingo games alone, but it gets extra points for a top bonus and a nice choice of online slot games.

Click here to see what bonuses and promos are offered by Two Fat Ladies.

4. Moon Bingo - Best Online Bingo Site in the UK for Live Bingo Rooms

New players only. 18+. Valid until further notice. Min dep £10. 200% Bingo Bonus [BB] max £100 + 50 extra spins split into two slots, Gonzo's quest and Starburst, respectively. Extra spin wins are granted in Games Bonus [GB] after all spins are used & valid on selected games only. WR:4x(dep+BB); 85x GB. WR vary by game. GB wins cap: £100 + initial bonus. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

20 extra spins and 100% deposit match welcome bonus

Amazing selection of live bingo rooms

All the classic slot games

Great for mobile gambling



Cons:

No live casino games

Dated website



Do you like playing live bingo games? Then Moon Bingo might be your best option.

Bingo and Other Games: 4.7/5

Moon Bingo has 21 bingo games to play, a strong portfolio indeed. They’re made up of a selection of live games, as well as a lot of table games such as 90 Bingo Ball and Swedish Bingo, and of course, live bingo games are there to bring in the most fun!

Outside of bingo, Moon Bingo holds up okay. It does have an awful lot of great slot games, including all the classics (NetEnt’s Hotline 2 and Inspired Gaming’s Reel King Megaways are a couple we really recommend).

Casino Bonuses: 4.75/5

There’s a very exciting welcome bonus waiting for you here. Not only do you get a strong 100% deposit match in bonus cash to play with after depositing just £10, but you also get 20 bonus spins to use.

Website and App: 4.7/5

Like Two Fat Ladies, the Moon Bingo website feels like it could do with an update. It has a dated feel to it which means it’s not super pleasing to use.

The site functions absolutely fine and is easy to navigate around, thanks to handy menus and such. It just lacks inspiration aesthetically.

Overall: 4.6/5

A sensible app and a wide range of slots are two good reasons to play at Moon Bingo, but the best thing overall is that awesome selection of live bingo games.

Follow this link to discover all the latest Moon Bingo bonuses to use.

5. PlayOJO - Most Generous Bonuses of Any Bingo Site in the UK

1st deposit only. Extra bingo tickets worth up to 10p each in 9 bingo rooms. Extra spins on Fishin’ Frenzy are worth 10p each. Bonus bingo in the Launch Pad room for players making a bingo cash wager. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus for bingo players

Loads of fantastic online slot games

Win more prizes through ClubOJO

Special promotions for all players



Cons:

Not the best bingo variety



PlayOJO is an amazing online casino in general. It has very attractive features for gamblers of all interests and can also be an amazing choice for bingo players in the UK. Let’s find out more.

Bingo and Other Games: 4.65/5

The variety of bingo games is not the best here, but whatever is available should be enough for the majority of bingo lovers.

It’s the other games on the site that impressed us the most, though. PlayOJO has all the best slots from all the greatest providers. For example, there’s the amazing Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead from Play ‘n GO and many more exciting, well-known titles from leading providers.

Casino Bonuses: 4.85/5

Where this online bingo site shines the most, however, is the bonuses and promotions department.

PlayOJO offers players an amazing welcome bonus of 500 extra bingo tickets and 50 extra spins! As if it was not enough, PlayOJO also offers you 5 days of free bingo - phew!

Website and App: 4.6/5

Using the PlayOJO website and app is pretty good overall. It’s not the most stunning interface, but everything is exactly where you would expect it to be, and that makes it easier to use.

We particularly recommend downloading the mobile app if you are going to play on the go, as it is just that bit better than the mobile site. Everything seems to work a bit more smoothly, and it looks a lot better, making the bingo gaming experience more immersive.

Depositing and withdrawing are pretty simple, too, thanks to a reasonable range of payment methods and fast processing times.

Overall: 4.65/5

If you love to play bingo online and also enjoy generous bonuses, make sure to check out what PlayOJO has to offer - you won’t be disappointed.

Check out PlayOJO casino and everything it has to offer by clicking here.

Ranking Methodology: How We Picked the Best UK Bingo Sites Online

Bingo and Other Games:

What good is an online bingo site without plenty of online bingo games? We like to see a nice range of bingo games with a great variety. Plus, there should be a nice range of slots, blackjack, and other casino games to play in between bingo sessions.

Casino Bonuses:

It’s always nice to get some extra cash to play bingo with when you sign up for a new online bingo site, and all our top picks provide just that - or something close to it. Bonuses can be even better if the casino throws in some bonus slot game spins for good measure. But please play responsibly with them.

Website and App:

Good-looking websites make the whole bingo experience even more enjoyable. We also rated the mobile compatibility to make sure you can gamble on the go.

We used a similar ranking methodology for creating the following lists:

Guide to Playing Online Bingo in the UK

Is It Possible to Play Free Online Bingo in the UK?

Some online bingo sites offer free bingo in the form of demo versions of the games. This is a good way to try out a game before you play it for real funds.

What’s the Difference Between Bingo and Slingo at the Top UK Bingo Sites Online?

Some online bingo sites feature a separate game called Slingo, which is a cross between slots and bingo. As confusing as it might be when you first play it, it’s a lot of fun and well worth a go.

What Types of Bingo Games are Available at UK Online Bingo Sites?

Common forms of online bingo include 90 ball bingo (probably the most common form), 80 ball bingo, 75 ball bingo, 30 ball bingo, and different variants of jackpots. There’s also Swedish bingo, which is a variation of 75-ball bingo on a slightly different grid.

Which Bingo Bonuses are Available for UK Punters?

Any online bingo site worth its salt will offer some kind of welcome bonus for new players. For bingo, that will often be in the form of extra cash to play with, but it could also be free games of bingo with fixed amounts per play.

You might also see extra spins for slot games or so on.

What Are the Best Online Bingo Sites in the UK Right Now?

After extensive research, we found that these are the 5 best bingo sites in the UK right now:

Comparing the Top 5 Bingo Sites in the UK

We’ve learnt a lot about online bingo today and online bingo sites for UK players. So let’s reflect on the most important info, our top picks. Here’s a quick look back at them:

Signing Up at the Best Online Bingo Site in the UK

Here in the UK, we’re fully confident that the best bingo site is Mecca Bingo. So here’s a quick look at how to sign up for an account there.

1. Get Started

Get the ball rolling by heading to this link and pressing the blue “Join” button in the top-right of the screen.

You’ll be taken to a new page where you’ll need to enter your email address, confirm that you are 18 years old or over, and agree to the terms and conditions.

On the next page, enter a username and password to log in with, followed by your name, date of birth, mobile number, and address.

2. Confirm Your Account

You may have to upload some documents to prove your identity. This will be a proof of address and a utility bill, so it might be worth having those to hand.

You’ll also need to confirm your email address by following the link sent out to you.

3. Place Your Deposit and Claim the Bonus

Now, just go back to the homepage and find the cashier section to place your deposit. Choose a method that works for you, and follow the instructions on the screen.

Make sure you put down at least £10 in order to claim the bonus. If you do, it should be credited to your account automatically. And remember, please play responsibly!

Top UK Online Bingo Sites: Final Words

There’s no denying that Mecca is the best bingo site for UK players. Despite great competition from the rest of our top five, we believe that Mecca is really the full package.

But you might not be so sure about that. And for that reason, we fully recommend checking out the rest of our picks.

MrQ and Two Fat Ladies are our runners-up and offer some really exciting features, too.

So, if you are having a hard time making a decision, take one more look at our top picks, try to understand what you prefer in gambling, and choose the online casino that fits your needs the best.

As always, please remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We always emphasize that gambling is purely for entertainment purposes. It comes with financial risks, and you must not stake any funds you cannot afford to lose. It’s helpful to remember that when it comes to gambling, the house always wins!

Be vigilant. If you suspect you may be developing an addiction or if you know anyone who is, call the National Gambling Helpline at once. You can reach their advisors at 0808-8020-133, who can offer assistance to make gambling a safer venture for you.

Gambling sites are strictly 18+ only. Some gambling sites listed on our site may be restricted in your region. It’s always a best practice to do your due diligence and check local laws and regulations to check if gambling is legal in your area.

These resources offer invaluable information to help prevent or eliminate gambling addiction: