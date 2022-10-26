Best Live Dealer Online Casinos in 2022 Ranked by Live Casino Games, Bonuses and More

Nothing can beat the thrill of cozying up to a game of blackjack or poker at your favorite land-based casino. But for some, such a trip is a logistical nightmare.

Luckily, our list of the ten best live dealer online casino sites can bring that excitement right into your living room — and you won’t even have to put on a clean shirt.

We found Red Dog Casino to be our favorite place to play live dealer games, thanks to its fantastic live casino, large welcome bonus, and a stellar selection of slots. We’ve also got as many as 9 worthy alternatives.

Now, let’s discover the best live dealer site for you!

Best Live Dealer Online Casino Sites

1. Red Dog – Best Live Dealer Online Casino Overall

Pros

Over 20 active promotions

Welcome bonus up to $12,250

Great selection of RTG slots and table games

Top-notch customer support

No transaction fees

Low table limits

Great mobile compatibility

Cons

Players need to register to see the live games



When searching for the best live dealer casinos, most players overlook Red Dog for one simple reason: they don’t realize Red Dog even has live dealer games because you have to create an account to see them.

This is a fact we’re more than happy to shine some light on, as it has swiftly become one of our favorite live dealer casinos.

Live Dealer Games: 5/5

Red Dog’s live dealer casino is powered by Visionary iGaming, meaning you’ll have a great selection of live blackjack, baccarat, super 6, and both American and European roulette.

The blackjack tables come with various table limits, including two early payout blackjack tables permitting an unlimited number of players.

Fans of playing on a real roulette wheel will be happy to see that Red Dog offers real dealer and auto roulette games in both American and European rulesets.

Each of these comes with table limits ranging from $1–$100 up to $5–$1,000, making them a perfect choice no matter your bet budget.

You’ll also find punto banco baccarat (probably the most commonly played baccarat variant) and super 6, each with various betting limits and no max player capacity.

Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

Fans of online casino games will also find plenty to do at Red Dog, thanks to the site’s fantastic selection of games from one of our favorite providers: RealTime Gaming.

Whether you like spooky slot games like I, Zombie, the progressive jackpot Ghost Ship, or prefer to wind down with one of 14 different video poker titles, you’re bound to be pleased by the available library.

Best of all, all titles load fast and look great on pretty much every device.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

While Red Dog’s bonus codes are only available for their casino games, we feel they are well worth your time.

New players can activate the “WAGGINGTAIL” promo code to get a massive 225% slots and keno bonus of up to $2,450 on each qualifying deposit.

The winnings on this bonus are capped at 30x your deposit, but the fact that you can use this code up to 5 times more than makes up for the cap, easily making this one of the best casino bonuses.

Getting up to a $12,250 bonus doesn’t hurt our feelings, either.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Red Dog accepts a reasonable amount of deposit options, including Visa and Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Neosurf, and Flexepin.

It’s important to note that you’ll scoop an extra 20% on your bonus if you deposit with crypto or Neosurf.

Get started at Red Dog Casino by claiming your $12,250 welcome bonus

2. Slots.lv – Best Live Dealer Online Casino for Mobile

Pros

$7,500 crypto welcome bonus

$5,000 welcome bonus for credit card deposits

Ability to chat with dealers and other players

200+ online casino games

24/7 customer support

Plenty of slots and jackpot games

Cons

No sportsbook

Fewer live dealer games than other casinos



When you hear the name Slots.lv, you immediately think of a fantastic casino loaded with slot machines — and you wouldn’t be wrong.

But you might be surprised to hear that Slots.lv also has a decent live dealer casino.

It may boast fewer options than some other casinos on our list, but, like Red Dog, they have partnered with Visionary iGaming, so you know you’re in for a top-of-the-line experience.

Live Dealer Games: 4.5/5

Slots.lv offers plenty of the most popular live table games, so you’ll find a good mix of cards and roulette.

Blackjack fans have access to both regular live dealer blackjack and early payout in a variety of betting ranges.

You can also find American and European roulette, baccarat, and super 6. These are the most common games you’ll find at live dealer casinos, and Slots.lv’s selection has professional, courteous dealers.

We also like the chat function built into their system, letting you create a real casino vibe by conversing with your fellow players and the dealer — a particularly nice touch.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

Slots.lv has a robust collection that features some of the best online slots, including popular titles like Golden Buffalo, 777 Deluxe, and the massive jackpot slot title Reels and Wheels.

Speaking of jackpots, we were doubly impressed with Slots.lv’s collection of progressive jackpot games. Not only do they have dozens of jackpot slots, but you’ll find progressive jackpot bingo, Caribbean Hold ‘em, and the 3-card poker variant Let ‘em Ride.

They also offer plenty of virtual table games, including a great variety of roulette, baccarat, poker, and craps.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

New Slots.lv players can take advantage of one of two massive welcome bonuses.

Players who prefer to pay with fiat – your credit card, for example – will get a 200% match bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit and a 100% match up to $500 on your next eight.

That’s a total of up to $5,000 in bonus funds.

Cryptocurrency players, however, get a massive 300% match on their first deposit up to $1,500 and a 150% match up to $750 on their next eight, bringing their bonus potential up to $7,500.

Both bonuses give a massive amount of free play and are subject to a decent 35x rollover, but they can’t be used on live dealer games.

Sure, that last it's a bummer, but it’s pretty standard in most online gambling sites. Plus, it gives you something to do while waiting for your favorite dealers to start their shifts.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Slots.lv accepts Visa and MasterCard. The site also deals with cryptos like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

You can claim your payouts via check by courier, bank wire, credit card, or any of the above cryptocurrencies.

Join Slots.lv today to get your $7,500 crypto welcome bonus

3. Ignition – Best Poker Platform of All Live Dealer Online Casinos

Pros

35+ live dealer games

Plenty of live dealer blackjack tables

Renowned poker platform

$3,000 welcome package

High bet limits of up to $10,000 on live tables

Cons

Fees on credit card transactions

E-wallets not supported

When most people praise Ignition for its card games, they’re usually referring to the casino’s mindblowing poker section. But did you know that Ignition also happens to be one of the best live dealer online casino sites for other games like blackjack?

No? Well, now you do. Read on to learn more.

Live Dealer Games: 4.8/5

Ignition sticks to the fabulous foursome of popular live dealer games. Inside their impressive live casino, you’ll find super 6, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack.

Both super 6 and baccarat share the same two tables and have a variety of bet limits from as low as $5 up to $2,500. So whether you’re playing for fun or are a baccarat high-roller, you can play how you like.

You’ll also find American and European roulette. The live person tables and the auto roulette tables both have bet limits from $1 up to $3,000.

But as we’ve mentioned, Ignition is also one of the best blackjack sites.

With over 30 tables, two of which are early payout tables capable of handling an unlimited number of players, you’re spoiled for choice.

If you’re a more modest player, you’ll find $10 - $1,000 tables ready and waiting for you. But if you’re playing online with deeper pockets, you might be more interested in the $250 - $10,000 tables.

Alternatively, you can land somewhere in between. There are plenty of options, and the dealers are all knowledgeable and courteous.

Other Casino Games: 4.5/5

Ignition sports a respectable 300+ casino games, primarily centered around well-loved slot titles like Mythic Wolf and Instant Inferno.

You’ll also find a great selection of single-player table games for when you need a break from the live dealer experience.

You’ll find a nice variety of online blackjack variants like Perfect Pairs and Double Deck Blackjack, plus an excellent array of keno, bingo, roulette, three-card poker, and much more.

Ignition is far from the largest library on our list, but it’s incredibly well-rounded and well worth your time.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

We feel Ignition Casino has one of the best welcome bonuses out there. When you make your first deposit, you’ll get two match bonuses: one usable on Ignition’s excellent selection of casino games and the other on the site’s poker section.

How big your match bonus is depends on whether you deposit with fiat or cryptocurrency.

Fiat deposits will get two 100% match bonuses up to $1,000 each, while crypto users will get two 150% bonuses up to $1,500 each.

The casino portion on each bonus is subject to an excellent 25x wagering requirement, while the poker bonus is unlocked by playing poker and earning Ignition Miles.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Players can make deposits using Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, or vouchers.

Unfortunately, credit and debit card deposits are subject to a fee of at least 15.9%, depending on the card used.

That’s a bit steep for us, so taking that and the welcome bonus into account, we prefer to play with crypto at this casino.

Click here to try Ignition’s live casino games and claim your $3,000 crypto welcome bonus

4. SuperSlots – Best Live Dealer Online Casino Site for Bonuses

Pros

17 banking methods

300+ casino games

$6,000 welcome bonus

Slots Tournaments

400% crypto bonus

Cons

Max payout limits are low



SuperSlots is a great online casino with 24/7 live support, tons of depositing methods, great games, and a surprisingly excellent live dealer offering — this should be no surprise, given the focus of our article.

Live Dealer Games: 4.8/5

While most online casino sites have a single live dealer casino studio that they’re partnered with, SuperSlots goes the extra mile by having two fully-developed live dealer casinos.

The Red casino is powered by the famous and reliable Visionary iGaming. So you know you’ll find an excellent spread of blackjack, early payout blackjack, American and European roulette, punto banco baccarat, and super 6 tables.

The live video feed of each live dealer game looks great on any device, with the video stream remaining clear regardless of whether you’re viewing it on iOS, Android, or your desktop screen.

The Black Casino is courtesy of Fresh Deck Studios, another of the top live dealer studios.

While they offer a similar array of games — blackjack, roulette, and baccarat — you’ll find a few more variations on the rulesets.

For example, under blackjack, you’ll find Blackjack 14, Baltic Blackjack, Blackjack VIP, and so on.

Other Casino Games: 4.5/5

SuperSlots’ games library is packed full of a variety and contains a lot of games we had never heard of prior to playing here — which is kind of refreshing.

Among their 300+ slots, you’ll find a lot of fairly popular titles like Alkemor’s Elements — a great choice if you like games brimming with magic.

We enjoyed Nucleus Gaming’s Moon Bitten slot. It’s a dark and spooky vampire-themed slot with a solid 6 reel play space, plenty of free spins, wilds, and a chance to double up after a win to make even more.

Combine that with a great selection of online table games and video poker, and you’ve got a solid gaming experience to look forward to.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/7

New players can use the “SS250” promo code when making their first deposit at SuperSlots to get a whopping 250% match bonus up to $1,000.

After that, you can use the “SS100” code to get a 100% match up to $1,000 on each of your next five deposits, bringing the total possible bonus up to a whopping $6,000.

Though it has been the case with every casino so far, we feel it is worth reminding you not to try and use your welcome bonus at the live dealer casino.

SuperSlots doesn’t outright forbid it, but using your bonus on live dealer games does not contribute to the rollover at all, so it’s best not to even try.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Banking with SuperSlots is a breeze. Not only do they take pretty much all major credit cards, but they accept over 15 varieties of cryptocurrency.

Blockchain enthusiasts will be glad to know that SuperSlots accepts Bitcoin, Apecoin, Avalanche, Binance, BitcoinCash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, and USDCoin.

The site also accepts fiat deposits by cashier’s check, money order, and wire transfer.

Claim your $6,000 bonus by joining Super Slots today

5. BitStarz – Best Live Dealer Online Casino Site for Crypto Users

Pros

Massive selection of live dealer games

4,000+ online casino games

Weekly slots and table game tournaments

125% match up to 1 BTC first deposit bonus



Cons

Fiat bonuses feel lackluster

No dedicated mobile app

Rounding out our top 5 is the award-winning BitStarz Casino.

Not only is it one of the best crypto casinos out there, but its fantastic selection of Evolution Gaming live dealer games put this casino into a class of its own.

Live Dealer Games: 4.2/5

Depending on where you’re connecting from, you’ll have a different live dealer experience.

For the lucky — or crafty — player, you’ll find an impressive selection of games. Live dealer blackjack, baccarat, and roulette are a given, each boasting plenty of variants.

You can find Golden Wealth Baccarat, which is an elegant, VIP-styled version of the classic game with randomly generated multipliers.

Or maybe you’d like to try XXXtreme Lightning Roulette? This is an exciting twist on the game with double strikes and 2,000x multipliers, making it possible to get some massive payouts.

That merely scratches the surface, too. BitStarz also has three card poker, casino hold ‘em, Fan Tan, Sic Bo, Bac Bo, and several great game show-inspired live dealer games.

Other Casino Games: 5/5

With over 4,000 casino games, there’s more than enough to do at BitStarz. You can find an enormous library of the best crypto slots, video poker, blackjack, dice, and more.

Pulling up their “Top Games” list, you’ll see familiar titles like Buffalo Hold and Win, Book of Dead, Elvis Frog in Vegas, and more.

You can also find a solid selection of Provably Fair casino games if you’re a particularly suspicious sort of person.

Provably Fair games have a portion of the random number generator results calculated on your own device, which verifies that nobody is manipulating the game.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Players can enjoy a solid 125% match bonus on their first deposit plus 180 free spins spread out over nine days (that’s 20 a day for the folks at home).

If you deposit by credit card, your 125% match is good for up to a $100 bonus, while bitcoin users will get 125% up to 1 BTC on that deposit.

The fun doesn’t stop with your first deposit. In total, you can get a $500 or a 5 BTC bonus from the site’s welcome package.

Interestingly, BitStarz is one of the only casinos that lets you use the bonus on live dealer games and have it contribute at all.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

BitStarz accepts a variety of fiat currencies via credit card and Bitcoin, Litecoin, BitcoinCash, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance Coin, Tron, and Tether.

Crypto deposits and withdrawals have no additional fees tacked on.

Claim your 5 BTC welcome bonus and start playing Bitstarz’s exclusive live casino games

How We Ranked the Best Live Dealer Online Casino Sites

Live Dealer Games

We made sure to dig up only the casinos with the best live dealer games, so you can be sure to find baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and more inside.

Other Casino Games

Sometimes you need a break from playing with real cards.

That’s why we made sure every casino on our list has world-class slots, video poker, and table games to keep you rolling.

Welcome Bonus

While welcome bonuses are almost never usable on live dealer casinos — and when they are, it’s generally not worth it anyways — we know that live table games are only a tiny part of why you play.

That’s why every casino on our list also offers top-notch welcome packages. Because, why not play with house money?

Banking Options

All the live games in the world won’t do you any good if you can’t deposit your cash.

We tried to bring you a list of casinos that not only had great deposit options but reasonable fees – or no fees at all if we could help it.

Guide to the Best Live Dealer Online Casino Sites

Do Online Casinos Have Live Dealers?

Several online casinos have a portion of their site dedicated to live dealer casino games.

In fact, we’ve written an entire article on the subject (you’re reading it now).

What Is a Live Dealer Online Casino?

Live dealer games are a relatively recent creation meant to mimic the excitement of a real-world brick-and-mortar casino table from the comfort of your home.

In a live dealer table game, real dealers are live-streamed to your computer or mobile device from a studio, letting you play blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and more.

How Do Live Dealer Online Casino Games Work?

Live dealer games work just like other casino games; the only difference is that they are live-streamed.

Whether you’re playing live dealer blackjack, baccarat, roulette, or something else, there will be an easy-to-use UI letting you make your wager, hit, fold, etc.

The dealer has a screen in front of them, which lets them see what you’ve selected. In some cases, they can even know what you’ve typed in the chat field if one is provided.

Which Live Dealer Online Casino Is the Best?

After testing multiple sites, we can confidently say that Red Dog’s live dealer casino beats the competition.

With live dealer blackjack, baccarat, super 6, and both American and European roulette, Red Dog offers fantastic games with professional, courteous dealers.

Can Live Dealers at Online Casinos See Players?

No, the dealers cannot see you, so you don’t have to worry about combing your hair, wearing pants, or putting your face on.

Can I Use My Welcome Bonus on Live Dealer Online Casino Games?

While it depends on the casino, most will not let you use your welcome bonus on live dealer games at all.

Others, such as BitStarz, will let you use your bonus at live dealer tables, but it won’t contribute to the wagering requirement the same way that slots will.

So it’s best to save any welcome bonuses for regular online casino games.

Comparing the Top 5 Live Dealer Online Casino Sites

In case you need a refresher on our top five live dealer casinos, here’s a quick summary.

Red Dog: Overall best live dealer online casino site. There’s a great selection of games and a fantastic 225% match slots welcome bonus when you use “WAGGINGTAILS” on your first deposit.



Overall best live dealer online casino site. There’s a great selection of games and a fantastic 225% match slots welcome bonus when you use “WAGGINGTAILS” on your first deposit. Slots.lv: Our second favorite live dealer casino, Slots.lv has a small-but-fierce selection of live games brimming with great features — like in-table chat to socialize with fellow players and the dealer. Perfect for those craving the human touch of real-world casinos. Join today for a $7,500 crypto welcome package.



Our second favorite live dealer casino, Slots.lv has a small-but-fierce selection of live games brimming with great features — like in-table chat to socialize with fellow players and the dealer. Perfect for those craving the human touch of real-world casinos. Join today for a $7,500 crypto welcome package. Ignition: Your favorite poker site might just become your favorite place for live blackjack. With over 30 tables to choose from, Ignition proves it knows what card players want. Sign up and claim a dual $3,000 match bonus for casino games and poker.



Your favorite poker site might just become your favorite place for live blackjack. With over 30 tables to choose from, Ignition proves it knows what card players want. Sign up and claim a dual $3,000 match bonus for casino games and poker. SuperSlots: With two whole live casinos to choose from, and an eclectic selection of casino games, SuperSlots is our pick for variety and bonuses. Register today; there’s a $6,000 welcome bonus waiting for you.



With two whole live casinos to choose from, and an eclectic selection of casino games, SuperSlots is our pick for variety and bonuses. Register today; there’s a $6,000 welcome bonus waiting for you. BitStarz: Finally, we have the best live dealer crypto casino. Not only does BitStarz have a massive selection of live dealer and casino games — over 4,000 games in total — but they also offer a solid 5 BTC bonus for new players plus 180 free spins.

How to Sign Up at a Live Dealer Online Casino

If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry. We’ve created this handy step-by-step guide to walk you through creating your first live dealer online casino account at our #1 pick: Red Dog.

Step 1: Click here to navigate to the Red Dog Casino landing page and click “Play Now” to get started.

Step 2: Create a username and password. After that, provide Red Dog with a valid email address and click “Next Step” to proceed.

Step 3: Fill out all the personal details like your name, DOB, and other sign-up info. Go to the next step and fill out your personal contact information before finalizing the registration process.

Step 4: Deposit funds at the Cashier and enjoy Red Dog’s amazing live dealer games.

So, What’s the Best Live Casino Online?

We have taught you everything we can, and it is now time to set you free into the lands of live dealer cards and dice.

As stated above, we feel that Red Dog Casino is the best place to play live casino games, but you would do well at any of the casinos on our list.

Heck, it might be worth signing up for a few since they all have something special.

Just remember, you should only play for fun and always – always – gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: