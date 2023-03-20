Is Pet Insurance Worth It? Pros, Cons, and Costs

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.

With inflation on the rise, many Americans are closely examining their monthly expenses. While some are reducing or canceling their memberships and services, others are evaluating the true value of each.

One essential safety measure that should not be overlooked is maintaining life and auto insurance. But what about pet insurance? Is pet insurance worth it?

Although it comes at a cost, the peace of mind and protection it provides for your beloved cats and dogs is priceless.

At the top of our list of the best pet insurance companies in 2023 is PetsBest. Let’s dive into all the things you need to know about pet insurance to determine whether its worth it for you.

Is Pet Health Insurance Worth It: An Intro to Pet Insurance

Pet insurance is simply a kind of security against potential occurrences like illness, damage, and other common problems that our four-legged pals can experience. Let’s cover some of the salient pros and cons of pet insurance first!

If you have pet insurance and your pet becomes sick or hurt unexpectedly, you won't be responsible for paying all of the vet fees that result from the occurrence. Like with human insurance, the majority of pet insurance providers will cover up to 90% of the costs brought on by your pet if you meet the requirements for protection. With that in mind, is pet insurance worth it?

Regular payments are required for normal insurance as well as pet insurance. When it comes to pet insurance, the policyholder won't be reimbursed until they have satisfied the deductible, which is a sum they must pay out of pocket before the insurer will start disbursing money. Depending on their specific contract, the cost may vary for various clients and businesses.

Imagine that Gary, your adorable bulldog, breaks his leg while attempting a daring jump from the bed. You take him to the veterinarian, who treats him and charges you $1,500 for their services.

Happily, you won't need to worry about paying your deductible; instead, you should contact your insurance company to file a claim. If everything is in line, they might pay up to 90% of the price. Your insurer would pay an astounding $1,350, leaving you with only a little co-payment to consider. So is pet health insurance worth it?

Is Pet Insurance Worth It: Why You Should Get Coverage for Your Pet

Is pet health insurance worth it? Despite our best efforts, there are times when unforeseen occurrences take place. Even if not, there could still be issues like a dog or cat getting an illness, or a puppy being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Thankfully, pet insurance typically covers the costs associated with all of these problems, so you don't need to stress about how you will pay for your veterinarian's fees.

A great approach for pet owners to ensure their financial stability is to purchase pet insurance. Owning a pet can be expensive, especially if there's a potential that your pet can experience health difficulties, behavioral disorders, or even genetic diseases.

There are pet insurance policies available to help cover the costs of any procedures, examinations, vaccines, or other related costs to help reduce major expenses. We advise looking into pet insurance options to perhaps save up to $1,000 annually. With the best pet insurance, your savings could be even more.

Is Pet Insurance Worth It: Are Pet Owners Buying Pet Insurance?

NAPHIA calculated that there was a 28% increase in the US in 2020 and 2021 after observing growth in demand for pet insurance coverage. Dogs made up 82% of the insured pets, while cats made up only 18% of the total.

Given that 78% of pet owners acquired new pets during this period, Forbes Adviser found that this may be related to the epidemic. The majority of respondents—50%—indicated they had pet insurance, and 21% said they planned to in the future year.

Is Pet Health Insurance Worth It: Tips for Buying Pet Insurance

Is pet health insurance worth it? We’ll take you through some tips and tricks to get the most affordable pet insurance while covering your family furry friend.

Use the company's online pricing tool to find out how the price may change depending on the age of your companion to see is pet insurance worth it before committing to coverage. The first month's premium, as well as projections for the following 10 and 12 years, are provided by this system. Understanding the pros and cons of pet insurance in protection is crucial in deciding is pet insurance worth it too. The fact that specific treatments or tactics are not covered by the policy is the problem that officials are informed of the most frequently.

Pre-existing conditions are rarely covered by insurance , and even when they are, they may still be considered pre-existing if they manifest during the first year of coverage.

A simple answer to the question “Is pet health insurance worth it?” with newborn pets is “YES.” Before your animal companion develops any pre-existing conditions that could potentially result in the insurance company refusing a claim, it is advised that you register it between 6 and 8 weeks old and purchase an insurance policy for it (but bear in mind the exemption mentioned above).

One method to save money is to consider accident-only insurance, which only covers medical care for accidents, not illnesses. Many owners make such considerations when deciding is pet insurance worth it, where the monthly cost of the ASPCA's accident-only policy is $35, assuming there is no increase in price with age. You may still have to pay for deductibles and copayments, depending on the general health of your pet. Consequently, it could be a better idea to go for a higher deductible, a smaller rate of repayment, and a yearly upper limit of either $5,000 or $10,000 instead of an unlimited sum.

These are popular ways to lower your premiums, yet you should be aware that it also increases the risk of you being financially responsible for any future vet bills for your pet. Remember that even the best cheap pet insurance may cover less, leaving you to pay more out of pocket.

Is Pet Insurance Worth It: What Does Pet Insurance Pay For?

To answer the question, “is pet insurance worth it,” you will have to ask yourself the question, “what does the insurance pay for?” The pet insurance plan will pay for your pet's emergency veterinarian care if it is necessary due to an illness or injury. There are many policies that will pay 80%, 90%, or 100% of the cost of care (once the deductible is paid).

You must continue to make payments in order to maintain coverage, just like with other types of insurance. Your insurance provider will cover the entire qualified claim up to the policy's maximum limit after the deductible has been paid but there are more pros and cons of pet insurance we cover below.

Is Pet Insurance Worth It: What Most Plans Cover

Genetic disorders such as von Willebrand disease, hip dysplasia, and hyperthyroidism.

Prescribed drugs.

Urgent medical needs (gastrointestinal issues, glaucoma, skin allergies, etc.).

Injuries caused by accidents (swallowing foreign objects, bite wounds, broken bones, etc.).

Costs of emergency medical care.

Chronic health conditions (diabetes, arthritis, heart conditions, etc.).

Diagnostic tests (x-rays, fecal exams, bloodwork, allergy tests, MRIs, etc.).

Dental issues like gingivitis, tooth resorption, and periodontal disease.

Surgical procedures for situations like cataracts, bloat, and issues with the cruciate ligament.

The diagnosing and treating of cancer.

Is pet health insurance worth it? Many service providers provide extra benefits that can help you save money on your pet's veterinarian care. Some providers also have waiting periods before some things are covered. You can see an example of how waiting periods work in our Pumpkin pet insurance review.

In accordance with the details of the plan, pet insurance may additionally reimburse you for items like:

Lost pet reward posters.

Funeral and cremation plans, assisted suicide, and death care.

Costs associated with getting pregnant and having a baby.

Cancellation penalties for unused vacation time.

Counseling for Behavioral Change.

Physical therapy, acupuncture, and chiropractic adjustments.

Is Pet Insurance Worth It: What Pet Insurance Doesn’t Cover

Most policies for pet insurance do not cover any pre-existing medical issues. However, some insurance companies will pay for the treatment of treatable disorders once a specified period of time has passed without a return of the sickness.

It is important to note that although pets that have received a diagnosis of a condition are still covered by the policy, the condition itself will not be, which makes it even harder to decide is pet health insurance worth it in such instances.

Your pet insurance coverage may be rendered ineffective in certain conditions, which makes the list below all-important in deciding is pet insurance worth it. Under certain circumstances, your pet insurance policy may not be valid. Here are some examples:

Specific exclusions.

Preventive medical care.

Elective operations.

Health checkups.

Boarding or Daycare .

Vaccinations.

Accessories for your pet (food, toys, treats).

Cosmetic techniques.

Claims for personal culpability.

Property damage from pets.

Normal medical maintenance.

Surgical sterilization of female and male animals.

A Health and Wellness Program can be the best option for you if you're looking for additional protection for medical services. This kind of bonus pays for annual exams, vaccinations, sterilization procedures, and basic dental care.

Is pet health insurance worth it? Make sure you carefully review the terms and conditions to get a better understanding of the insurance coverage. By analyzing several service providers and highlighting their main attributes, Policy Advisor can help you find the best life insurance coverage for yourself so that you can make an informed decision.

Is Pet Insurance Worth It: How Pet Emergencies Can Lead to Long-Term Expenses

The disadvantages of not having enough money to pay for veterinary treatment may be felt by the animal so it’s not just the question of ongoing costs when asking is pet health insurance worth it. Additionally, the interest on debt generated as a result of overspending will be a further expense. Studying the available pet insurance options is a wonderful method to avoid this problem.

If Fido's owner lacks the finances to do a thorough evaluation and treatment when Fido dislocates his hip, it becomes an issue of waiting to "see how it heals" rather than question “is pet health insurance worth it?” at this point, as the best course of action if his hip has been dislocated repeatedly, and it is difficult to put it back in place.

This could result in high medical expenses for the pet owner and protracted misery for the pet.

Pet owners may choose to treat urinary tract infections with antibiotics rather than spend the money on a culture, contributing to the overuse of medicines and the development of drug-resistant bacteria.

This will necessitate more expensive medications and might even result in hospitalization or even fatal consequences (according to the CDC, 35,000 Americans die each year due to antibiotic-resistant illnesses). All these make for important considerations when deciding is pet insurance worth it in the long run.

In some cases, additional research or medical care is necessary. The cost of pet insurance is likely to be accepted by pet owners who don't want to worry about the expense of providing medical treatment for their animals.

Is Pet Insurance Worth It: Breed-Specific Health Risks

Is pet health insurance worth it? In particular, if you are considering owning a pup or kitten and are concerned about the expense, it is important to keep in mind that the medical bills for specific breeds of dogs and cats can be much higher than the average cost. According to the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals, pugs, for example, have a high risk of developing hip dysplasia, with treatment costs ranging from $1,700 to $5,000.

The development of triangular outgrowths on the spinal bones, which causes the spinal column to incline, is a symptom of the disorder known as hemivertebrae.

Compared to other dog breeds, French Bulldogs are more susceptible to this problem. To diagnose the issue, medical imaging is required, and surgery may be needed to fix it. This can end up costing quite a bit of money.

Bigger breeds of dogs are more susceptible to health problems like heart disease and rheumatism than smaller ones are. The cost of treating these illnesses can add up over many years and play a huge role for such owners asking is pet health insurance worth it.

It is crucially important to consider probable medical difficulties that are unique to the sort of pet you have while budgeting for your animal companion's care.

Is Pet Insurance Worth It: Alternatives to Pet Insurance

If you do not want to get pet insurance to cover the costs of caring for your animal, consider the following alternatives:

Obtaining financial support from a banking institution is an option to cover the cost of veterinary care for your animal. Nowadays, the rates of interest for personal loans may be anywhere from four to 36%, and even more, if the lender suspects the borrower's lack of financial security.

It's possible that your vet will collaborate with you to set up a payment arrangement that necessitates payments to be made either on a weekly or monthly basis.

Find crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe or Waggle, which are platforms specifically designed for canines, allowing donations to be sent straight to the vet if you are in need of funds to cover the medical costs for your furry companion but don't have the financial means.

Ask your vet if they accept Care Credit if you're having trouble finding the funds to pay for your pet's veterinary bills. Care Credit is a credit card designed for medical expenses . Additionally, there are other potential sources of financial help for animals.

. Additionally, there are other potential sources of financial help for animals. Establishing a savings account specifically for your pet's medical needs is a good way to get ready for any unanticipated expenses. Setting up one of these accounts has the benefit of eliminating the necessity to pay a yearly fee for pet insurance. The downside is that treating serious conditions, like a torn ACL or cancer, could be quite costly for your pet.

It is feasible to cover the cost of the veterinarian's services for your pet using a credit card but is pet health insurance worth it instead? We found that this option isn't really optimal because the typical interest rate for credit cards currently stands at 16.45%.

Pros and Cons of Pet Insurance: So, Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

There are several important pros and cons of pet insurance you need to think about when choosing coverage, and most ultimately, is pet insurance worth it? Prior to selecting a choice, pet owners should consider the following:

Pros: Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

Price is the major issue when considering the pros and cons of pet insurance. While shopping for pet insurance, it's crucial to compare rates and requirements from insurance companies to get the best offer. Although other sorts of pets can be insured as well, you should typically budget between $15 and $40 monthly for a cat and $30 to $70 monthly for a dog.

The monthly payment may vary depending on the breed, sex, age, and weight of your pet. When compared to daily expenses, questioning is pet health insurance worth it seems in vain as pet insurance is more affordable, because these prices cover things like treatments, rehabilitation, and any prospective operations they might need.

When you have pet insurance, it's similar to having other types of insurance in that it gives you peace of mind knowing that the costs associated with your pet's illness or accident will be covered.

This could be of great assistance to pet owners who may find it difficult to put their pet's medical needs ahead of other costs. They can make plans in advance and ensure that their pet's care is covered thanks to pet insurance without having to worry about the financial repercussions.

When you sign up for pet insurance, you are not required to change to a different veterinarian . Pet insurance is accessible to everyone, unlike human medical policies that only cover services from specific providers. After you join, you won't need to find a new veterinarian. You can continue to bring your pet to the same vet.

. Pet insurance is accessible to everyone, unlike human medical policies that only cover services from specific providers. After you join, you won't need to find a new veterinarian. You can continue to bring your pet to the same vet. When it comes to pet insurance, you have a wide range of options. You are free to choose a plan that meets your needs if all you need is basic coverage to pay for routine checkups and immunizations.

As an alternative, you can select coverage that offers these advantages if you'd like a more comprehensive one that covers things like surgery and prescription drugs. Look at the pros and cons of pet insurance coverage you are looking into, to see if they have different choices rather than simply asking “Is pet health insurance worth it?”.

Accident-only policies are a wonderful option if you're looking for a reasonably priced pet insurance plan. As a result, you may develop a strategy that accommodates both your financial situation and your pet's needs.

Cons: Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

Even if you purchase pet insurance, you still need to pay the required amount. Pet insurance may help you save money, it's true, but depending on the specifics of your pet's illness, you might still be required to make additional payments for things like medical attention or surgery.

for things like medical attention or surgery. There is a distinct process involved in filing a veterinary claim, in contrast to the one used for human medical insurance. Typically, a physician will handle filing the claim with your regular health insurance company to lessen the financial burden on you (even though bills may come in afterward).

When it comes to pet insurance, in contrast, you must pay the full amount all at once and submit a claim on your own to the provider. This delay can put off many owners asking is pet insurance worth it. Still, if the claim is valid, the provider will repay you later.

Be aware that preexisting ailments are frequently excluded from coverage when deciding is pet insurance worth it. Moreover, no compensation is given for prescription drugs. A service provider may decline your application and force you to cover your pet's medical expenses out of pocket if they discover that your animal has a pre-existing condition.

Before any health issues emerge, make sure to get a proper strategy for your pet for the greatest results. In this manner, your pet won't have to endure any traumatic procedures without insurance.

You're unlikely to take advantage of all the perks that come with pet insurance, which may feel like a weight on your scale determining is pet health insurance worth it. Yet, in the long term, paying the little monthly premium for insurance might be a wise financial move. On the other hand, if your dog is healthy and doesn't currently require any medical attention, you can find yourself paying for unnecessary insurance premiums.

It is a good idea to consult with your veterinarian to get the finest insurance coverage and take into account their advice because it is difficult to evaluate the costs and benefits until the plan is in place. You can avoid squandering money by only purchasing the insurance that your pet may actually require.

Is pet insurance worth it? You have read the pros and cons of pet insurance, and feel that you can finance it. To safeguard the health of your pet, pet insurance offers a variety of advantages, making it a reasonable investment if you can afford it.

Is Pet Insurance Worth It: FAQs

To help you decide is pet insurance worth it for you, we’ll cover a few of the most frequently asked questions and cover some important pros and cons of pet insurance along the way.

What Does Pet Insurance Cover?

When considering whether to purchase pet insurance, it's important to weigh the pros and cons of pet insurance. Is pet health insurance worth it? It can provide peace of mind and financial protection in the event of unexpected veterinary costs, it can also come with high monthly premiums and deductibles.

One potential advantage of pet insurance is that it can help cover the costs of unexpected medical emergencies or accidents. This can be particularly valuable for pets with chronic conditions or breeds prone to certain illnesses.

However, pet insurance may not be the best choice for every pet owner. Some policies may have exclusions or limitations on coverage, and certain conditions may not be covered at all. Additionally, some pet owners may find that they are better off setting aside money each month for their pet's medical expenses rather than paying for insurance.

Ultimately, the decision to confirm “is pet health insurance worth it?” should be based on a careful consideration of the pros and cons of pet insurance like costs and benefits of different policies, as well as the specific needs and health risks of your pet.

The Short Answer: Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

Yes, pet insurance is a good investment for anyone who owns a pet and can easily afford it. For those who are more financially constrained, as discussed in this review, there are different ways of ensuring that your pet gets the needed treatment and care when they need it.

Should I Get Pet Insurance and Are There Different Types I Can Go For?

The insurance plans provided by various companies that provide pet insurance are often divided into those for adult dogs, puppies, adult cats, and kittens. There are various pet insurance options available. The best pet insurance for cats may not be the same plan as the best pet insurance for dogs and these differences can mean different answers to the question “is pet insurance worth it?”

Many of these plans concentrate primarily on providing coverage for accidents, while others are protection-focused, providing coverage for a wide range of conditions. A comprehensive policy will typically provide coverage for medical issues, physical ailments, and mental health issues.

The cost of insurance that simply protects you in the event of an accident is typically lower than insurance that offers comprehensive protection. Preventive care is typically offered in addition to normal therapy, although it is still covered.

How Much Does Pet Insurance Cost?

There’s no one answer to the evergreen question “is pet health insurance worth it”, as the cost of insurance will vary depending on the terms of payment, premiums, and other factors that are all outlined in the contract with each client.

A complete pet insurance policy may typically be purchased for $40 to $60 per month. But, you can save $15 to $25 a month if you choose to get a plan that solely covers accidents or preventive care.

Is Pet Insurance Worth It: Conclusion

It's never easy to anticipate the unexpected, especially when it comes to our furry friends. That's why having pet insurance can be a huge relief when it comes to paying for unexpected medical bills.

Is pet insurance worth it? When deciding if pet insurance is worth it for you, consider both your current financial situation and any potential health issues that may arise based on your pet's breed. And don't forget to do your research on specific pet insurance companies to find the best coverage for your beloved pet.

