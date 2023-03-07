What Is Instant Checkmate? Is Instant Checkmate Legit? Find Out!

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.com.



What is Instant Checkmate? Is Instant Checkmate legit? Can you trust this background check service? Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you decide for yourself.

The article also addresses common questions such as 'Is Instant Checkmate free?' and 'Is Instant Checkmate a scam?' by diving into the features of the service. Examine Instant Checkmate right here - pros, cons, pricing and more.

What is Instant Checkmate?

Instant Checkmate is a paid people-search service that provides subscribers with in-depth reports on any person. Information includes contact details, current and previous addresses, criminal histories, and employment history.

What is Instant Checkmate best used for? Instant Checkmate has super search capabilities than Google and other search engines. All the service's information comes from public sources, including government databases, social media, and company press releases. Accordingly, it's a helpful service to find old acquaintances, investigate new neighbors, or check out potential online suitors.

Instant Checkmate's service is comparable to that of other background-check providers like Truthfinder; however, its membership fee is higher, and users need to pay an additional cost to avail of many of its supplementary services.

The search engine's user interface is easy to use - all you need to do is enter a search query and hit enter. The next step is to spend some time researching the individual online.

Is Instant Checkmate legit to get verifiable information?

Yes! The service generates various documents on the individual. These include:

Past job experience

Previous and current residential address information

Different phone numbers

Significant documents (birth and passing away papers, marriage and divorce papers)

Traffic records

Criminal record

Family members and people with whom one is familiar

What Is Instant Checkmate Used For?

Instant Checkmate allows you to research someone using a wide range of search phrases. Some of these alternatives are explained below.

When doing a background check using a name-based search, all you need to do is input the person's first and last names, along with their city and state. You can still look for the individual even without all of this data.

People Search is an online database that allows you to look for individuals by searching their names in alphabetical order. You can search the names of those listed here using only the first and last letters of their names.

Is Instant Checkmate legit to check a person's criminal history? Absolutely. You can look at aggregate data on criminal, court, and arrest records under the "Criminal Records" menu option. The person's initial name, last name, and state of residence are all searchable criteria. Access to the entire report is only available to subscribers.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit? – Does it Really Work?

Established and operational since 2010, Instant Checkmate is a dependable platform that offers a people search, and public records search feature. The service is backed by a huge database comprising millions of federal, state, and county public records. All the collected information is presented in a user-friendly report.

As a service that handles private information, customers must read the terms of service and confidentiality policy before employing its facilities. To make an informed choice, also check out the company's reputation and customer feedback.

Is Instant Checkmate legit? Yes, if you use the services from the official brand website. However, be wary that there are plenty of lookalike services impersonating the brand.

To avoid being a victim of an "Instant Checkmate" hoax, ensure you’re visiting the official website by checking for the domain name and SSL certificate in your browser's address bar. If you see a green lock, you can be sure that the website you are browsing is secure and not a fake.

Communication from fraudsters often has spelling mistakes. They sometimes employ a slight variation of a business' name to make people believe they are affiliated with that company. For example, if you've seen a web page that uses the phrase "instant check, mate," that's a scam. If you come across a third-party advertisement that guarantees free access to Instant Checkmate or makes other dubious statements, it's likely a hoax.

Is Instant Checkmate a Scam?

No, Instant Checkmate is not a scam. Like other background check websites, the platform collects data from various government and private sources, then compiles the data into a single location.

While accessing the data Instant Checkmate provides from other sources is possible, it's a tedious task that necessitates multiple visits to public records offices, courthouses, police stations, and other record-keeping institutions.

Still wondering, 'Is Instant Checkmate legit?.' Our verdict is 'Yes'. Its key benefit is convenience. Instant Checkmate does the hard work for you so that your personal investigations and background checks are swift and effortless.

Is an Instant Checkmate Background Check Legal?

Is Instant Checkmate legit and legal? Yes, as long as you're using it in a personal capacity. The service is connected to various publicly accessible records, and it's permissible to use Instant Checkmate to conduct a background check.

You can use data acquired through background checks in many ways, some legal and some prohibited. So what is Instant Checkmate not used for? Using the service to conduct background checks on tenants or prospective employees is not permissible. Instant Checkmate explicitly explains the legalities around the use of its services.

Instant Checkmate Customer Reviews

What is Instant Checkmate's reputation with customers? Let's find out. However, before we look at customer comments and appraisals of the service, it is imperative to remember that the accounts of customers can vary significantly.

Looking at Instant Checkmate reviews is a good way to get an insight into what most people think of the company's services, its strengths and weaknesses, and how it can improve.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit? - Reviews on Sitejabber

InstantCheckmate has a rating of 2.26 stars out of 5 from 306 customers, implying that most users are unsatisfied with their experience. This company is ranked 31st among other similar Government Records sites. Complaints about InstantCheckmate generally center around problems related to credit cards, customer service, and phone numbers.

One user on Sitejabber wrote, "Was able to clear up any misunderstanding that I had with the membership and completely satisfied what I needed."

Another user reported, "The customer service is outstanding; very precise, and informational. I would recommend this service to anyone. Thank you for all your help."

Is Instant Checkmate Legit? - Reviews on Better Business Bureau

Instant Checkmate reviews on Better Business Bureau are predominantly unfavorable, with most consumers expressing displeasure regarding the need to pay for their services.

One user reported, “Seriously underwhelming. Not a scam company but definitely kinda misleading. Makes it seem like you'll get all this information on someone or yourself, and then all the information is missing. I have a criminal background but none could be found. I just feel that the site could be promising but I feel kinda cheated and I do not recommend it due to lacking critical information on basically everyone.”

Is Instant Checkmate Legit? - Reviews on Trustpilot

Instant Checkmate has an impressive score on Trustpilot, with 303 reviews and over half of the evaluations awarding it a 5-star rating.

One Trustpilot reviewer wrote, “There are obviously limitations with any search through any outfit but that doesn't make all services the same. The customer service was helpful. My experience overall was positive.”

While another one reported, “Many times I find information is incorrect. Also I think Instant Checkmate should collapse the older (expired) former addresses for NEIGHBOR information. The new format is awkward and gives less information so I’m not sure of the purpose of changing it. Photos should be more numerous since googling the name for free gets you the pictures. I still enjoy looking people’s info up. Thank you.”

Is Instant Checkmate Legit and Safe?

Instant Checkmate is undoubtedly secure. Security is a top priority for the company and a fundamental part of its operations.

In 2010, Instant Checkmate began its background check services to protect singles while they used online dating websites. Although the internet allows people to connect with people from across the globe, it's also full of fraudsters, criminals, and predators.

However, beyond online security, the service empowers individuals to find relevant information and get to know their neighbors, other parents, and long-lost family members. If you are searching for details about someone you met online or doing some research on the parent of your child's playdate companion, Instant Checkmate can help.

The site continues to focus on online safety. Instantcheckmate.com is confirmed with an SSL certificate visible in the website's URL and further protected by 256-bit encryption.

Is Instant Checkmate Free?

Unfortunately, Instant Checkmate is not free, but it's worth paying a premium for quality service. All of Instant Checkmate's services require payment. The homepage has a search bar hinting at a free background check, but the results are only accessible with a paid membership. Instant Checkmate may seem expensive, but it is cost-effective over time because it offers unlimited background check reports at one standard rate.

Unlike other services of its kind, Instant Checkmate does not offer single background checks; instead, it provides two bundle packages for searching the history of a single person as well as their family and acquaintances. Instant Checkmate is an ideal choice if you need to conduct multiple background searches.

You can also take advantage of the separate reverse phone lookup package, which is pretty cost-effective.

Price for Instant Checkmate:

Recommended - $35.12/month - 1 month of unlimited reports

- $35.12/month - 1 month of unlimited reports Power User - $28.09/month - 3 months of unlimited reports

It’s important to remember that no free trial is available; however, Instant Checkmate offers special promotions such as their $1 for a 5-day trial. If you terminate the subscription before the trial ends, your money will be refunded.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit? – The Bottom Line

Besides the fact that it does not have a reverse address lookup feature, Instant Checkmate is reliable and comes with all the necessary components for a people search engine. Moreover, its extensive criminal records and sex offender registry make it the ideal tool to determine if a particular person is a risk to you.

While Instant Checkmate offers services at a costlier rate than its competitors, some customer reviews point out its lack of clarity regarding membership renewals and charges. Pay attention to your subscription and get in touch with customer service if you are uncertain about any charges on your bill. The bottom line is, 'Is Instant Checkmate legit?.' Our answer is a resounding yes.