Life is already complicated as it is, and the world has always been a volatile place for humans to coexist with each other. Living life each day as it comes is no mean feat; that is why people have turned to famous psychics for generations to help them make sense of what is happening around them. Psychic reading is as old as man himself, and they come in different forms.

If you are facing uncertain times and desire clarity, seeking the help of an online psychic to give you clarity is something that can help you. You may have questions about your love life, career, or projects planned for the future and consulting an experienced psychic can guide you to make the best decisions, especially when you have different options to take.

It may be that you had a premonition that something is wrong with you or there is negative energy around you; a psychic reading can confirm your suspicions. Or maybe you had no idea and are walking into a risky situation; consulting a psychic can help you avoid such a route.

Today, dozens of popular psychic reading websites offer themselves as platforms to users for a paid subscription. However, not all of them offer value for money, hence this review. In this piece, we review the best psychic reading sites on the internet and what makes them tick.

The six psychic sites that appear on our list are some of the best on the internet, with trained and experienced and authentic psychics who offer their services using different mediums.

6 Best Psychic Reading Sites With Free Minutes

1. Mysticsense – Best psychic website for newcomers

Mysticsense ticks all the boxes for mode of contact. This site has one of the best site interfaces that even a first time user can get a hang of. With so many years of experience, it has thousands of positive reviews posted by clients who are satisfied with its services. You can connect with a psychic on Mysticsense using your phone or computer, and they offer different pricing plans, so even if you have inky a small budget, you can still have your readings.

They also have an email option in case you want the readings sent to you via email. This option is best if you have different questions you need answers to. Furthermore, they have different specialists trained in different sets of readings, so feel free to take your pick of free psychics. There are tarot readers, mediums, astrologers, numerologists and many more. If you are not impressed with a particular psychic, the site will provide you with credits to consult another reader.

Pros

Different specialist psychics

Free five minutes for first timers

Multiple contact mode

Quality articles for free



Cons



It does not have a Mobile app

They do not offer horoscope

2. Kasamba – Best free psychic reading website for love questions

Second, on our list is Kasamba. Kasamba was established in 1999 and is about 23 years old. For more than two decades, Kasamba has been offering accurate psychic readings and still going strong. This is a highly rated site that has catered to more than 3 million clients till date. Although they don’t offer phone and video readings, Kasamba does email and chat psychic readings.

Their dream analysis and energy healing are some of the best in the business. Besides, you get to read the bio of the psychic before deciding whether to work with them or not. Kasamba is easy to use, and they offer discounts for their services.

A first timer gets a free 3-minute session, after which they pay just 70% of the price for a paid session. This discount is a good cost-cutter for newbies. Moreover, you also use the free session to test the psychic to know if they will be worth the money you will pay for them. You will find different types of psychic readers with their profiles boldly displayed for you to make your pick.

Pros

Free minutes for first timers

70% discount for the second session

Great for career prediction LS and love sessions

Money-Back guarantee

Best love psychic reading



Cons



No video or phone sessions

Mobile app open to only members

3. Purple Garden – Best for optimized searches

Purple Garden is another psychic reading website we believe you should try out. It has garnered quite a reputation in the short time it has become active on the internet because of the accuracy of its readings. Purple Garden makes it easy for clients to find the psychics they need, and their predictions are mostly accurate. There are alchemists, empaths, tarot readers, astrologists and dream interpreters on the platform.

In addition, their interactive tool makes it easy to find psychics that have the profile you are looking for. All of them are genuine and certified psychics with high skill levels. The first time you engage a psychic on the platform, you will not pay a dime as the session is free, so you get a feel of their services before you actually pay for it.

Purple Garden operates a transparent policy with optimized search results that recommend psychics based on your search history. It is easy to use and offers value for money.

Pros

Optimized searches

Free minutes

Available in Video, Chat and Text

Cons

Limited tarot card reading options



4. Keen – Most affordable psychic reading website

Fourth on our list of the best psychic reading sites is Keen. Keen had been around for more than 20 years with veteran status in the business. What made Keen even more popular was their regular publications in major lifestyle magazines. Keen offers different types of psychic readings via chat and phone, including emails. Keen also boats one of the largest catalogues of practising psychics, numbering more than 1700 register led psychics.

Today, many people use Keen to make sense of the happenings in their lives and make the right decisions for their futures. There are Numerologists, dream interpreters, palmists and different experts to give you the clarity you seek. However, due to a large number of experts on the platform, finding the right one can get tricky; that is why their search tool comes in handy. You can filter types results based on the speciality, price, active psychic, and other ratings. Keen also posts the bios of their psychics, including reviews posted by customers.

The first minute is offered free, while the first minute after that is priced very low to make it affordable. There are hundreds of trained psychics on the platform, and it is available in Mobile Android and iOS versions.

Pros

So many psychics to pick from

Different modes of contact

Regular psychic evaluation to maintain the standard



Cons



Quite pricey



5. AskNow – Best for free live psychic chat readings

As the name suggests, AskNow is a site that will give you answers to your questions. It offers readings on any area you can think of, but AskNow has been able to distinguish itself when it comes to relationship and career advice. Their medium readings are also top-notch due to their talented in-house mediums.

You’ll find Tarot readers, spiritual readers, dream analysts, numerologists, and insight into your past life on Asknow. Issues concerning finance, career and love can be resolved when you get more clarity on the issue. For those seeking a free psychic reading near me, they can get one for free for five minutes. You can enjoy your free minutes either via phone or live chat.

After using your first free minutes, you can then purchase minutes at discounted rates moving forward. Another reason why it has become such a huge draw for many because they offer services in Spanish too. If you are a Spanish speaker, you can use the filter to search for Spanish Psychic expert at no extra cost.

On top of that, there are tutorials, videos and articles to help you understand readings and get an insight into life.

Pros

Stringent screen process to get the best psychics

Vetted and accurate readings

Best for finances

Easy to use mobile app

Cons

Not ideal for users who prefer video sessions



6. Oranum – Best for video readings

Last but not least, in our review best psychic reading site is Oranum. Oranum is the best we have seen for video readings, so if you prefer conversing with the psychic live, Oranum is the platform to try out. The psychics on the platform are very active and post live posts to give you an idea of how they operate even before you engage them. The platform is modern and uses intuitive tools to simplify your search.

We rate their video readings highly because you can engage with a psychic at the other end and see their facial expression, cues, and body language as you interact. You can also learn general information that will help you by following their instant stories as they relay messages and life experiences that can guide you. This is why Oranum offer value for free even before you engage any psychic on their platform.

Besides video chats, they also have call and chat sessions for private users who wish to hide their identities. Pricing is set by the psychics, so you will definitely find one you can afford. Sessions are paid for with Oranum credits, and a client needs up to 10,000 coins to validate a credit card. However, credit card validation is very easy.

For free readings, you can join the live chat of a psychic and get answers to general questions you may have. While some will answer your questions for free, others may request payment though.

Oranum is an industry leader that boasts some of the best online psychics on the internet.

Pros

Advanced video sessions

Easy to use

Different experts with varying degrees of expertise



Cons



Free sessions are insufficient



How We Chose The Top Free Psychic Reading Sites

Many people interested in engaging a psychic have a hard time deciding which one to use because there are so many of them, and they promise quality services. However, we know from experience that many of them are scam sites. We also know that even the ones that offer value don’t offer the client equal value.

So how do you know which site to use?

That is what this review is for. But before we review them, here is a quick rundown of how we chose the sites.

Screening Process

The first thing we looked at was how the psychics are picked by the website. We know that the best sites have a standard that all in-house psychics must adhere to. Opening their platform to all will attract different types of shenanigans which are either fake or with limited talent. But the best ones offer clients accurate psychics readings because their psychics are qualified.

One way they do this is to give the customer the option to evaluate the legit psychics on their platform before they pick anyone. Their ratings consist of customer feedback, bio, ratings and other necessary information. With this information, you can make an informed choice when selecting the psychic to work with.

Mode of Contact

Another thing we looked at was the mode of contact available. The best sites offer users different contact methods to perform online readings. They include phone, chat, and video. This gives you different options, unlike a site that offers only one option that you may not like. If you want to keep your identity anonymous, you can opt for the phone or free psychic chat option.

If you feel more comfortable having the session in live psychic chat where you can see the psychic and they can see you, this option is also available. Some people even prefer to vary the mode of contact to reflect their mood. Whatever the case may be, it pays to use a website that offers different options.

Specialists

We looked at the number of specialists on the platform. As you already know, there are different types of psychic readings and specialists who perform them. These forms of readings offer users different approaches depending on their situation. For instance, If you see the same numbers repeatedly, you need a numerologist. If it is a dream, a dream interpreter will help you make sense of the dream.

The best psychic websites have a wide range of psychic specialists who offer different types of readings. Having more options can only be a good thing.

Discounts

Psychic sessions are cheap, but the more time you spend with the psychic, the higher your bill. This is why some customers can plan to spend a few dollars only to rack up tens of dollars in a single session. This is why discounts can be a good thing as they help reduce your bill. Psychic sites have different billing per minute, but some of them offer their services on a budget. Sites like Kasamba and Mysticsense have competitive rates that help customers reduce their bills for cheap psychics.

Some also offer bonuses after a certain amount has been spent. If you use the services of some of these websites, you enjoy quality readings at affordable rates.

Guarantees

Guarantees were high on our list when choosing the site, and all the ones we picked offer such guarantees to their customers. Guarantees range from maintaining a money refund policy to quick chats with the customer before engaging any psychic on their platform. A Guarantee policy is simply a statement of intent that the client will get value for his or her money, and if they don’t, they will be compensated either by getting all their money back, part payment or a free session.

Experience

Besides the specialities of the authentic psychics on the site, we also looked at their experience level. While we couldn’t review all the true psychics on the platform, we can say with a high degree of certainty that many, if not all, the popular psychics on these reputable sites are not greenhorns but have been in the practice for years.

Sites like Keen have affordable psychics with 30 years worth of experience. The more experienced a psychic is, the more value they will offer during the session.

Types of psychic reading services

Tarot Card Reading

Tarot cards are quite popular for psychic reading and remain a common form of analyzing current and future events in a person’s life. This involves different cards, with each one having a special meaning. With the aid of tarots, people arrive at solutions to different problems plaguing their lives. On many psychic reading sites, tarot cards are commonly offered.

Palmistry

Palmistry is one of the oldest forms of psychic readings and has been passed down from one generation of psychics to the next. If you did a deep dive into history across different civilizations, you would notice that Palmists have always existed, and they still do today. Palmists get knowledge and insight about their clients by reading their palms so as to learn more about them and predict their future. The lines on the palms have hidden messages that the palmist uses to decode meanings and make interpretations.

Numerology

Numerology is the study of numbers. Numerologists believe that numbers have meanings, especially your date of birth, anniversary, and any date to mark a special occasion or the start or end of a project. They also believe that if you keep seeing a particular number every day, then there is a message to learn from it. These numbers may even appear in your dreams or as visions. Whatever the case, numerologist ls can help you interpret the numbers, so you understand what it means.

Mediumship

Spirit mediums are as old as the beginning of time, and they are perhaps the most powerful types of good psychics around. The best psychic reading websites have mediums, and they can uncover deep secrets about life. Online psychic mediums uncover secret spirits around us that we can’t perceive. They can unlock secrets from the past and peer into the future or discover what certain things are happening in the present. They can also communicate with the dead on your behalf.

Oracle Reading

Oracles are part of the culture of almost every civilization that has ever existed. Before a major decision was taken in many civilizations, the oracle was consulted for guidance. Oracles use different instruments to discover mysteries.

Angel Card

An angel card reading is different from a tarot card reading. While tarots focus on the energies around humans to make interpretations, angel cards rely on information from gurus, archangels and saints to get information. Although it is not as popular as tarot card reading, it remains an effective way to discover hidden secrets about life.

Offline vs. Online Psychic Reading: Which Should You Go For?

For a long time now, there has been a long standing debate about which type of psychic reading is better; an offline or online reading.

Internet or online readings have become very popular, especially those who don’t live close to a psychic or know anyone nearby. They may also feel uncomfortable sitting in the presence of a psychic as their lives unravel before their eyes. For such people, online reading is the best.

Then there are those who prefer to make physical contact with the psychic in the old school way. For such people, the value of the session can only be mined if they are in the presence of the psychic and can see their facial expressions and communicate freely.

To be fair, none can be said to be greater than the other, so the choice is yours.

The positive about online psychic reading is that you have access to some of the most talented and experienced psychics, even if they don’t live close to you. You do not have to make trips to them, so you can have an emergency session at shirt notice before you make a major decision. However, online readings can be quite expensive as the session progresses.

As for offline sessions, you get to see the psychic in flesh and blood, and you can ask them for clarity as much as you want. However, you have to make the trip to their place, which will take you more time since you have to be physically present. This robs you of the chance of doing an instant reading at short notice. At the end of the day, the choice is yours, and you decide which method you want to use.

Best Online Psychic Reading Sites Guide

Many people who have used psychic reading sites for years know what to look out for when picking the sites to use, but not everyone is that experienced. Over the last few years, the number of psychic websites has grown in leaps and bounds as many more people have become open to the idea of seeking spiritual psychics help to navigate life’s maze.

This has had a dual effect. Just as legit psychic reading websites have become prevalent, so also have fake websites. Today, many people lose their money to fake scam sites parading themselves as legit psychics websites.

In this Guide, we want to show you what to consider when choosing a psychic website for your spiritual readings. If you use our guide below, you should easily identify true psychics to consult.

Free Minutes

The first thing you want to check when reviewing a psychic reading site is whether they offer free minutes. The best sites offer first-time users between 3-5 minutes free so they can evaluate the quality of the site before they start paying for it.

Scam sites don’t do this because they know they will be found out. Moreover, free minutes also help you rate the quality of the readings they offer and which type of legit psychic reading will be suitable for you.

Contact Method

The contact methods on offer also matter. How do you get in touch with the expert psychics on the platform? Is it by phone, video, live chat, text, or email? The last thing you want is to use a site that has few or only contact methods.

If you are extremely shy and would like to hide your identity, the last thing you want is a site that offers only video psychic readings. If you would like to see the psychic you are talking to on the other end, a text and the chat-only platform is not the ideal one for you.

The best psychic predictions sites offer users different contact methods to broaden their options. So when making your choice, do so based on your preference and which contact method you will mostly be comfortable with.

Types Of Specialty Psychics

How many types of psychics does the platform have? Only a few or many. Do not conflate the number of psychics on the platform with the number of specialty psychics, as they mean two different things.

A site may have hundreds or thousands of free psychics, but if most of them are numerologists, for instance, such a site will not hold as much value to you compared to a site that has psychics la with different disciplines.

When searching for the right site, consider one with different speciality psychics near me to broaden your consultation. An ideal website should have dream interpreters, astrologists, palmists, spirit reading medium, Tarot card readers, aura, and angel readers, to mention a few. The more expert psychics they have, the better.

Experience Level

An experienced psychic will read you much better than an inexperienced one; that is why the best sites are highly rated because they have so many experts that provide accurate psychic readings online. The best psychic reading site may have only 50 active psychics, but they will offer more value than those that have hundreds of mid-level and inexperienced psychics.

The quality of the real psychics readings is what matters, not the quantity. Most gifted psychics can offer you accurate psychic readings even without meeting you in person because they are very emphatic and highly experienced.

Customer Reviews

Another way to choose the best platform for your free chat psychic reading or free phone psychic reading is to read their customer reviews. Highly rated sites have an extremely high amount of positive reviews.

The good thing about customer reviews is that they reveal the quality of service even before you engage any of their cheap psychic reading using their free minutes. So before you commit your funds, take the time to read the reviews posted to get a fair idea about the quality of their service.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Never use a psychic medium reading website if they don’t offer a satisfaction guarantee for their best online psychic readers. The best psychic websites will offer you a guarantee in the form of a refund or free credits to consult another psychic if you are not impressed with the quality of service.

Pricing

Another thing you should look at is the quality of their pricing. Do they offer single or Multi-level pricing? Oftentimes, sites that offer single pricing are more expensive and offer less value. On the other hand, the ones with different pricing policies are more affordable, so you will find one you can afford on a budget.

Quality Of Website

The quality of the website is another thing to look out for. You don’t want to use a website that is too hard to operate or difficult to understand. The website template must be easy even for first-time users, and navigation from one page to the next should be easy.

Search Filters

If you are faced with hundreds and thousands of psychics, how do you know which ones to go for? This can be challenging, especially if you have never used such a website before. This is why you should only use sites with search filters to simplify your search results. Very good ones have filters to help you simplify your search; you can search for the best psychic reader based on experience, pricing, specialty, and reviews. Some websites even recommend psychics based on your search history or needs.