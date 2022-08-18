Free Psychic Reading Online - Top 4 Psychics Sites for Free Readings

I was in an interview last year, and this guy nearly predicted everything about me by just looking at a few documents. As he was revealing these things, I couldn't help but ask him jokingly whether he was a psychic. To my surprise, he actually said yes! This is where the conversation got interesting. He told me he was actually an occult specialist as well who practiced fortune telling as a hobby.

Being someone who has always been intrigued by mystical sciences, I couldn’t help but ask him more about this field. That’s when he told me about the online psychic reading services that he offered on sites like Kasamba during his free time.

So I went on and started to dig more into the best online psychics. To my surprise, there were various platforms that seemed to offer real and free psychic readings. I decided to try a couple of them out, and to my surprise, these websites were pretty accurate, impressive, and reliable.

To help you out, I decided to create a detailed guide on psychic reading online. This guide includes everything from how the process works, what the best free psychic reading online services are, how much they charge, and how you can avail of their beginner discounts. Continue reading to enter into the world of the best online psychics.

Top 4 Sites for Free Online Psychic Readings in 2022

Kasamba — Most Popular for Free Love Psychic Readings Psychic Source — Best for Video, Chat, and Phone Psychic Readings California Psychics — Best for a Variety of Free Psychic Reading Online Services Purple Garden — Best for Mobile App Experience



1. Kasamba - Most Popular for Free Love Psychic Readings



If you are looking for an expert-vetted psychic reading platform, Kasamba is the way to go. This service has been serving as a guiding light in people’s lives for more than 20 years now. They have had more than 3 million individual customers so far, which speaks volumes about their focus on customer satisfaction and continued great services. What’s more, this site has pretty generous client-focused offers for all kinds of readings. So you can use these offers to get discounts on over 41 different categories of occult sciences. How cool, right?

In addition to psychic readings, this platform also rolls out horoscopes, zodiac compatibility, and love forecasts for every day, week, and month. You can always rely on the thousands of customer reviews left by their previous clients to get an understanding of a specific reader. Additionally, they provide a money-back guarantee for their services. So if you are not content with a reading, you can get your money transferred back into your payment method.

Some common psychic reading categories at their site include:

Tarot Readings

These involve your expert using a deck of 78 tarot cards to draw reading for specific questions that you ask. Tarot readings give you an idea of your current stance in your life and can answer some of your most pressing concerns. Although these readings can be different depending on your expert, they typically communicate things about your previous, current, and future life through free psychic readings.

Career Forecasts

Many of us have a tough time deciding which career path to embark on. When presented with dozens of options, we are unsure about what the future holds for us. This is where the hundreds of occult specialists at Kasamba can help you. They can use different tools and reading types to help you set sail towards the right path. If you are on the brink of switching jobs, you can also turn to them to determine if it is the right decision.

Love Readings

If you are specifically looking for insights into your confusing love life, then Kasamba is the platform where you can get the best help possible. The love psychics at this service are famous for their free psychic love reading. In fact, they have classified this category into various subcategories related to love life, including single and dating life, affairs and cheating, children, divorce, breakups, parents, lesbian, gay, marital, and soulmate readings.

Best Psychics at Kasamba

Love Specialist Isabelle



Isabelle at this site specializes in general psychic readings. She is one of the most sought-after experts on this platform, with a rating of 5 stars. Known for always giving on-point psychic predictions, she offers clear guidance with vast experience.

This specialist uses natural tools to give realistic readings that may be good or bad. So if you are only looking for some good news, it won’t work. Isabelle has experience in the most pressing relationship concerns, including divorce, marriage, and kids. She has an empathetic reading style.

Reach out to Isabelle for readings starting from $24.50 per minute.

Love Stefans Psychic Soul



Stefans is yet another famous expert at Kasamba that has mastered religion and spiritual readings. Stefans has spent years mastering his psychic art with the help of spirits and souls. He has a really friendly reading style that ensures that you are relaxed throughout your readings.

With a rating of 5 stars and more than 19,000 reviews left behind by his loyal customers, Stefan can get you answers from his gifted heightened sensory abilities.

Reach out to Stefans today for just $11.11 per minute.

When scouring the internet on the lookout for online psychic reading, I came across Psychic Source. This is a safe platform to get help from occult specialists who don't only have decades of experience but are also all original and born with such gifts.

The attention to detail in their services can be gauged from their focus on helping customers. Not only do they offer three modes of communication (phone, video, and chat readings), but they also serve as an information resource with free podcasts, media files, articles, and more on different life topics.

Since they have been in existence for more than thirty years now, you can expect them to have experts in nearly all areas of mystical sciences, specializing in different tools, styles, abilities, and more.

Some of the most in-demand services at Psychic Source include:

Angel Card Readings

As you can guess from their names, angel card readings are related to divine angels. They are carried out by using oracle cards with pictures of different angels on them, along with a special message that reflects an area of your life. In angel card readings, your expert addresses your concerns with the help of these messages and pictures, which can be taken as validations from the guardian spirits and angels.

Cartomancy Readings

Cartomancy readings also involve the use of a card deck. However, they differ from angel card readings. In this type of reading, your specialist will use a standard cards deck to give psychic predictions about different times of your life. Diamonds represent home problems, Hearts represent your emotions, Clubs are related to finances and money, and Spades represent different problems in your life.

Chakra Balancing

Chakra balancing involves the alignment of your energy. Consider it a type of energy healing that is associated with your chakra, which means a "wheel." This wheel represents your life, and as you know, it requires some force and energy to move. Your chakra reflects your physical and spiritual health and can be blocked or get weak at some point in your life. So these types of readings can unblock and rebalance your chakras for a healthy life, both spiritually and physically.

Best Psychics at Psychic Source

Psychic Annaleigh



Annaleigh is yet another clairvoyant with a rating of 5 stars. This clairvoyant expert has an empathetic reading style and can offer readings with or without tools. So far, Annaleigh has given most of her readings in the areas of love life, grief, loss, finances, family life, money, life meaning, and more.

Annaleigh has an experience of 29 years. She was born with clairvoyant abilities that are quite accurate, as per the customer reviews left behind on her profile. Not only that, but she is also an expert occult specialist who has written various articles on different psychic topics.

Her rates start from as low as $0.66 per minute.

Psychic Irena



Specializing as a clairvoyant, empath, and love psychic, Psychic Irena uses tarot cards to offer direct readings. She can also offer readings without the help of any tools. So far, most of the readings given by Irena are in the areas of love life, loss, grief, finances, career, destiny, and life meaning.

Irena has an experience of 40 years. According to her, she inherited her clairaudience and clairvoyance abilities from her mother and grandmother. So she is a gifted psychic who has a deep sense of compassion for others. Her reading style is really direct and straightforward. So you don’t need to wait for long to get the answers you need.

Her rates start from as low as $0.66 per minute.

3. California Psychics - Best for a Variety of Free Psychic Reading Online Services

California Psychics' telepathic reading and interpretation solutions have been refined over the course of its more than 25 years in business. They have a massive selection of licensed communicators who each specialize in different areas of the occult arts, charge different charges, and have diverse levels of professional experience. Users have the option to select anybody they may feel at home with, thanks to hundreds of options.

Because this business has been operating for so long, it has earned the respect of the occult community, which has led to a significant amount of readers and mystics enrolling themselves in the service. This wide range is fantastic from the aspect of the users because it gives them a greater selection of psychics. One could just pick a different psychic and continue if the first one doesn't work out.

The platform is capable of charging extremely competitive, inexpensive charges for its services, perhaps as a result of a large number of users and visitors it has. Additionally, the website offers starting discounts and complimentary trials. This is your opportunity to try out the service and delve into the world of mystical forecasts without incurring too much financial loss for those who remain dubious about the psychic arts. Additionally, a California Psychics coupon is available.

What’s more, just like all the other options mentioned in this review, this site also offers a wide variety of services. Some of the most popular ones include:

Pet Readings

Your pets are always striving to cheer you up. However, we frequently lack the knowledge on how to speak to them in a way that will help us get what we desire. Unintentionally delivering messages that produce undesirable outcomes, we frequently cross signals. Calling a pet psychic is most helpful if your companion has a behavioral issue that training hasn't been able to solve or if your pet's medical or mental health is an issue and the underlying cause is still unknown, despite a veterinarian's diagnosis.

This kind of psychic can assist in conveying the precise information that your companion wants you to understand. There may also be critical circumstances when your pet has vanished, in which case speaking with a clairvoyant is your best choice for acquiring crucial details that will aid in finding a lost pet.

Past Life Readings

It's highly likely that a past life medium will be able to identify the root reason for any detrimental cycles you may be experiencing in your current life regardless of your best efforts to resolve them.

With the aid of a qualified mystical adviser skilled in exploring the mind through a flashback and reading about your past life, you can become more conscious of the hidden truths inside you. Most of your recovery is basically developed by the information you learn from this kind of reading.

Missing Persons Readings

Nothing is more upsetting than watching a loved one or close friend go missing without any leads to assist you in finding them or give you some sense of closure. In reality, though, dozens of thousands of individuals are reported missing every year.

Too many grieving parents and families of loved ones are living this horrible nightmare, and while personal and official investigations may try to find answers, they are not always successful in doing so or providing the much-needed closure for those experiencing such an unfathomable loss.

This is why consulting a missing person's psychic, a spiritual guide who might be able to assist in locating the lost person or provide information assisting, can be helpful.

4. Purple Garden - Best for Mobile App Experience

A reputable psychic network, PurpleGarden.co, has a variety of psychic advisors who are driven to assist and heal others. Their thorough personal profiles highlight their areas of expertise, backgrounds, equipment, and spiritual affiliations. I appreciate that they also make genuine reviews available for prospective clients to see and that they use this information to help their advisers.

This is the ideal platform for quickly establishing a connection with a psychic because it is a simple application with straightforward functions and Live Video Readings. Anyone can get helpful advice and Psychic support from their cutting-edge psychic network regarding life, love, a profession, purpose, and much more.

You must deposit at least $15.00 into your Purple Garden account when you open one. It will cost a certain amount per minute to speak with a psychic. Per minute, 99 to $14.99.

Customers can register on Purple Garden's cashback program. Customers receive a credit for 5% of their expenditures. A customer becomes eligible for payback credit for their subsequent reading after they make a purchase of $10 or more. The total amount of cashback that a customer can get is unrestricted. Use your cashback credit before it becomes invalid after six months, or you'll lose it!

Additionally, Elite Customers at Purple Garden get access to the Tryout function, which lets them score complimentary live interpretations from up-and-coming mediums. Much like rewards, trials enable you to accumulate points toward a complimentary live session as you spend money. Its Purple Garden App enables you to monitor your progress toward a complimentary Tryout. Once you've acquired the points, an adviser accepting trials will provide you with a complimentary five-minute session.

Some of the best categories of psychic readings at Purple Garden include numerology readings and the following:

Palm Readings

Palm interpreters use their intuitive abilities to provide information regarding your history, current life, destiny, and life path. They will examine the lines on your hands to discern this information. They are gifted with the ability to read these lines.

Astrology and Horoscopes

Purple Garden also has experts in horoscopes and astrology readings who rely on cosmological bodies to discern information. Get an astrology reading or a birth chart analysis from a professional to find out exactly what the cosmos say about your life.

Oracle Card Readings

These kinds of psychics can assist you with both spiritual and life issues using Oracle guidance. They use oracle card decks to reveal information regarding your daily life and spiritual life.

Angel Insights

Unlike angel card readings, angel insights allow you to get in touch with your ancestors. You literally have angels on your side to help you with that. You can speak with a psychic medium about departed loved ones or your ancestors via angel insight.

Dream Analysis

Analyzing dreams helps you reveal key information about your life. While some dreams you see are meaningless, others can have symbolic meaning about the current or future time. Dream interpretations can assist you in deciphering and interpreting dreams that come from the subconscious mind.

Free Psychic Reading — Frequently Asked Questions

How Does a Free Psychic Reader Offer Psychic Readings?

A psychic reading is offered by a psychic reader by discerning information through their enhanced perceptual abilities. A free psychic reader relies on the natural extensions of the five human senses to discern information. These include claircognizance (factual knowledge), clairvoyance (vision), clairaudience (hearing), and clairsentience (feeling).

Is Psyching Reading Online Better than a Psychic Reading by Live Psychics?

Surprisingly, yes. Most services are better received in person rather than online. However, that's not true in the case of psychic readings. Online psychic readings tend to be more beneficial because they allow you to choose your own free psychic reader. You have thousands of professionals to pick from. So you can view their past experiences, specialties, customer testimonials, pricing, star ratings, and bio before you select them.

Moreover, free psychics can allow you to qualify for a free psychic reading if you are a beginner, while the live ones can be costly. What's more, online psychic readings are available 24/7, no matter what part of the world you live in. You can talk to them 24/7 without being restricted to business hours.

Are Online Psychic Readings Worth Receiving?

Yes. Online psychic readings are worth it due to many reasons:

They Offer a Sense of Direction

Psychic readings help you redirect your life by getting insights into the different times in your life. This way, you can embark on the right track towards your actual destiny rather than being misled.

They Offer Peace of Mind

The secret to a productive and happy life is peace of mind and contentment. If you are uncertain about things in your life and are always confused, you will find it hard to focus on your everyday life. You will always be confused about whether you made the right call about a specific scenario.

A psychic reader can help bring much-needed reassurance and clarity to your life. They will review your psychic medium and clear all your doubts. This way, you can be more content in your daily work and sleep peacefully at night.

They Affirm Your Decisions

Psychic readings can offer validation for any of your past or future decisions. This can help you be more confident in your decisions. They can tap into your energy and push you to make an extremely difficult decision about your career, love life, or education.

They Make You More Informed About Your Life

Our lives are full of mysteries and situations that are beyond anyone’s control. A psychic reader can observe your psychic medium to give you critical information about your life. You can get a deeper understanding of different aspects of your life and be more confident about your actions.

They Are Inspirational

Some days, all you need is a little push to get up and make major improvements in your life. Online psychic readings can give you this much-needed inspiration and motivation to improve your life with the help of free psychics. They uplift your spirits and make you brave enough to take bold steps.

They Offer Closure

Online psychic readings can offer closure after you have experienced trauma. Whether it is an unsuccessful relationship, the death of a loved one, or a life-changing event, a psychic online can help you get over it and move on.

They Predict the Future

A free psychic reading can give you a taste of your future. Although the best online psychics cannot predict every single event in detail for you, they can definitely help you with the little details about your future. Psychic predictions by free psychics can help you prepare for your future and approach it in a better way, whether it’s about your career, family life, or relationships.

How Should I Prepare for a Free Psychic Reading?

If you have never received a free psychic reading before and have one scheduled in the near future, here's how you can prepare yourself for the consultation:

1. Think About Your Goal

There are various types of psychic readings, including spiritual, love, tarot, pet, and astrological readings. While some occult experts specialize in one or two of these types, others can help you in all of these areas. So before you take your first free psychic reading, figure out which area of your life you need help in, and then find the relevant expert for it.

2. Keep Your Mind Open

Make sure not to go into your psychic reading session with any assumptions. Keep an open mind and do not assume anything about the psychic reader or the readings. You may not get the answers to all your questions as psychic reading is a mystical science. So make sure you are prepared for it.

3. Have Your Questions Ready

Before you go into a psychic reading session with your expert, make sure you have a list of all the questions you want to ask. Do not just make a list in your mind. Be sure to write these questions down and make them as clear as possible.

4. Take Notes

If allowed, make a recording of your session and take notes. Ask your reader if you can record the session and if they agree, record it for the future. Psychic readings can be really vague. Therefore, some things that your psychic reader says may not make sense during the meeting. But they may make sense at one point in the future. So make sure to take notes and check them later.

Why Do Psychics Ask Personal Questions?

The reason why the best psychics always ask personal questions is that you are seeking something deeper. So you should expect your expert to connect with you on a deeper level for them to discern clear readings. They need to make sense of the answers you give them and the readings they get.

Even the best psychics online ask personal questions and then reveal the information they got off from you. So it’s important that they have a deeper understanding of the information that they receive through their channels.

Why Do I Not Feel Connected to My Psychic Online?

There may be times when you may not feel connected to your psychic online. This is completely okay. Psychic reading is a mystical art that is full of doubts and confusion. Therefore, if you don't feel connected to your expert, do not stop finding another one. That's because you need your energy to meet with your experts. So if it doesn't meet, it's not because you or your expert are wrong. It is because you don't click. So you should find another expert who is more compatible with you.

Conclusion

This pretty much sums up our review of the best online psychics and free psychic reading online services offered by free psychics. In addition to reviewing these sites and their experts, we also addressed some of the most common questions we get regarding online psychic readings. We hope this guide comes in handy for when you are planning to go for your first reading by free psychics. Good luck, and don't forget to avail the free offers!