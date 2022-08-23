Free Online Psychic Reading - Best Spiritual Consultation Sites for Genuine Help

It’s true − life can be frustrating at times.

But what happens if our plans don't pan out? Should we shut ourselves away from the outside world? … maybe.

However, it isn't always as simple as that. We have to deal with life's unexpected twists and turns.

When you don't know where to start, a free psychic reading might help you find the necessary answers.

By connecting with you and the universe, a gifted psychic can have a broader view of what’s in store for you, and help you make the right decisions.

But how do you know if an online psychic reading website is legit or fake?

Well, that’s what we’re here for.

After carefully reviewing dozens of websites for things like screening processes, customer reviews, accurate readings, ease of use, and more…

We came up with this list of the best websites to get a free psychic reading.

Let’s get started.

Best Free Psychic Reading Websites - First Look

Kasamba - Best online psychics overall (free minutes + 70% OFF )

) Psychic Source - Cheap phone readings (+ free questions)

AskNow - Accurate tarot readings (5 minutes FREE*)

Keen - Cheap $1.99 offer for 10 minutes

Oranum - Free psychic video sessions + 10,000 credits



1. Kasamba - Best Free Psychic Reading Website (Love Experts)

Easy matching tool to find the right psychic for you

Free mobile app to talk to psychics 24/7

70% OFF your first reading

Thousands of positive customer reviews

30+ types of psychic readings

3 free minutes for every psychic you try



Kasamba has provided accurate psychic readings for 20+ years and is often ranked as one of the best online psychic websites.

A wide variety (30+) of psychic readings are available, all of which may be easily selected thanks to the user-friendly interface.

Love and relationship readings

Kasamba has various options for accurate love readings, including parents and children, affairs, singles and dating, and more.

It's also possible to obtain free psychic love readings at very affordable prices with the special 70% discount on your first session.

Make the right career move

Are you thinking about jumping ship, but you’re not 100% sure? If you want a psychic to tell you what your future or current job holds, you may want to get a career reading.

Free horoscope readings

Checking your daily, weekly, or monthly horoscope on Kasamba's psychic portal is completely free!

How to get a free psychic reading session

When you sign up, you instantly get 3 free minutes and 70% off your first reading, making it simple for new members to get started.

Choose your preferred psychic and the sort of reading you’d like, and you're ready to go.

>> Get 3 free minutes + 70% OFF on Kasamba >>

Many types of online readings

The sole drawback of Kasamba is the absence of video-based live readings. However, they compensate for this by offering reasonably priced readings through chat, phone, and email.

If you absolutely want video readings, then Oranum (more on this site later) is the preferred choice).

Customer Reviews

While we could spend hours talking about the thousands of customer reviews the site has received, let us just sum it up.

In short, most customers find Kasamba’s advisors to be helpful and incredibly accurate. This has helped them get clear guidance to get their lives back on track.

Additionally, Kasamba’s psychic readers are said to be very compassionate and to be able to “connect” with you in just a few seconds.

*Free Psychic Reading Services

Aura readings

Crystal readings

Rune casting

Fortune telling

Palm readings

Picture readings

Dream analysis

Spiritual readings

Past life readings

Universal laws

Tarot card readings

Angel card readings

Astrology readings

and more…



2. Psychic Source - Cheap Psychic Phone Readings + FREE Questions

Affordable introductory prices ($1/minute)

Video psychic readings are available

Free mobile app for iOS and Android devices

3 free minutes with a Master Psychic

Simple, modern design to avoid wasting time



Like Kasamba, Psychic Source provides some of the top psychic readers in the industry. Empathetic and easy to talk to, they’re perfect for first-timers.

The website is easy to navigate with clear sections and a modern design. You get live video, chat, and phone psychics, and you can download the app for free on iOS and Android devices.

Wide variety of psychics

Besides its ease of use, Psychic Source gives you a wide variety of psychics to choose from − including love psychics, tarot card readers, astrologers, and more.

With the "Find a Psychic" function, you can find a psychic reader suited to your specific situation, so you don’t need to waste hours of your precious time just to find the right pick.

Free spirituality guides

There is a wealth of information on the online psychic reading platform.

If you want to know everything about online psychic readings, you can read astrological articles, watch video conversations with prominent Internet psychic readers, and more.

Helpful glossary for beginners

Is your understanding of psychic jargon lacking?

If so, there is a glossary section on the site where you can know more about words like "Angel card readings," "Cartomancy readings," and others.

How to get a free psychic reading

To get free readings on Psychic Source, you just need to sign up and take advantage of their introductory offer.

If you go for the cheapest package, you can get a 10-minute session plus 3 free minutes for only $10., which is easily one of the best deals we’ve seen.

>> Get readings from only $1.00/minute on Psychic Source >>

There is just one downside to Psychic Source: the price of their Master readers, which can vary between $10-$20 per minute.

But I guess that’s the price to pay (pun intended) for accurate readings from top professionals.

Customer Reviews

As expected, many customers like Psychic Source’s modern website and the ease with which they managed to find the right psychic reader for them.

Like Kasamba’s, the best psychic readers on the website are compassionate and accurate. Many people have been able to turn their love life around or make a big career move after a cheap psychic reading.

*Free Psychic Reading Services

Career psychics

Clairaudients, clairsentients, clairvoyants

Energy healing

Intuitive, empath

Love psychics

Pet psychic readers

Psychic mediums

and more…



3. AskNow - Best Site for Free Tarot Readings (1-888-815-1999)

Cheap $1/minute phone psychics (+5 free minutes)

24/7 customer service

Experienced tarot readers

Thoroughly vetted psychic readers

Great customer reviews on independent websites



With its well-designed website and top-notch psychics, AskNow has been operating for 16 years and has a lot to offer.

Most notable, AskNow stands out for its plethora of tarot readings, with psychics having received 100s of customer reviews.

Psychic readings may be done over the phone or online, depending on your preference.

Thoroughly vetted psychics

"Psychic Spotlight" is a very simple yet efficient feature that displays − you guessed it − the best online psychics available.

Additionally, AskNow is known for having one of the most stringent screening processes in the industry, which means you’ll only find reputable professionals with actual experience on the site.

They don’t accept new psychics with an unproven track record.

Satisfaction guarantee to protect you (and your wallet)

It’s simple − if you’re unsatisfied with your online psychic reading, AskNow will give you your money back.

Rest assured you won’t fall on a “fake” psychic on the site, but it can sometimes happen that you’re not really a good “fit” for each other. In other words, you can’t “connect” on a deeper level.

Videos and guides for beginners

The website has videos on how to get the most out of your first reading and how to get the most out of your reading session. We definitely recommend checking them before your first psychic reading.

How to get a free psychic reading

Like Psychic Source, AskNow gives you a $1/min introductory price on your first psychic reading. However, they also give you 5 free minutes to sweeten the deal, which is a great way to get a 15-minute session for only $10.

>> Get a FIVE minute free* reading on AskNow >>

As a drawback, “master” psychics are definitely more expensive after your first session, but that’s true on all the best psychic sites.

Customer Reviews

As expected, many customers on Trustpilot praise the accuracy of AskNow’s tarot readings.

However, what stood out to us is that many people have also had great success connecting with lost relatives thanks to psychic mediums, which helped them turn the page and heal their wounds.

Psychic Reading Services:

Love and relationships

Money and finance

Careers and goals

Online tarot readings

Spiritual readings

Numerology

Astrology readings

Past life readings

Dream analysis

and more.



4. Keen - Mobile-Friendly Platform with Free Online Psychics

Easy-to-use interface

Wide array of psychic reading specialties

Cheap 10-minute session for $1.99 (+3 free minutes)

Prices for every budget

Free, intuitive mobile app



Like other psychic reading websites, Keen has a free mobile app that is intuitive and easy to use.

But perhaps more importantly, they have a wide selection of online psychics who you can call or chat with 24/7.

Life-related questions

If you’re feeling lost and not sure what you should do with your life, Keen’s “Life Questions” advisors are exactly what you need.

Accurate astrology readings

In case you don’t know, Keen is also known for its accurate astrology readings, with some astrologers like Vivah having received more than 400 positive reviews

Helpful beginner guides

Like most psychic sites, Keen provides a wealth of information to beginners with its “Reading 101” section. There, you can get tarot reading tips, love and relationship tips, and more tips to have a successful first session.

Getting a free psychic reading online

Besides providing 3 free minutes on your first call, what makes Keen unique is that they offer an incredibly cheap first psychic reading.

For only $1.99, you can get 10 minutes with one of the best psychics out there, via chat or telephone.

Apart from a completely free reading (which doesn’t exist, just like unicorns), what more could you ask for?

>> Get 10 minutes for only $1.99 + 3 free minutes on Keen >>

5. Oranum - Top Psychic Site for a Free Video Chat Reading

Free live video psychic readings

Easily talk to the best psychic readers

Online psychics from any country

10,000 free credits for signing up

The most popular Oranum’s feature is by far its free live video chat (more on that below).

Besides watching them answer questions live, you can also easily see every psychic’s profile and follower count before making a decision

Get insightful dream analysis

Have you had a dream come back again and again for a few weeks or months?

If so, you may benefit from a dream interpretation. As the name suggests, this is a simple 10-minute session with a trained psychic reader to help you understand your dreams and act on them.

Understand your pet

If pets could talk, the things they’d say…

Luckily, you don’t need to talk directly to your pet to know what’s going on. With the help of pet psychics, you can get accurate insight into what’s going on with your little baby, and how to make your best friend happy again.

Sound Bath

While not many people know about sound baths, they’re actually a great way to get a more “meditative” experience. Like a real bath, these will help you relax and clean yourself (but from the inside) so that you can start your day anew.

Getting a free online psychic reading

When it comes to free online psychic readings, Oranum gives one of the most generous offers.

By simply signing up to the platform, you will get 10,000 credits, which equates to 5 or 10 free minutes depending on the online psychic readers.

Considering other psychic reading sites on our list only give you 3 free minutes, you can see this is a pretty good offer.

But there’s a catch − Oranum doesn’t offer phone psychic readings. You can only have a live video reading, which may not be ideal if your Internet connection is spotty.

>> Get 10,000 free credits to use in Live Video Readings Oranum >>

Why You Should Get a Free Psychic Reading on Reputable Websites

Let’s face it − we’re all concerned about the future.

Whether for ourselves or our family, we never know what’s going to happen tomorrow, and we want to make sure that we’re ready.

And the elephant in the room − the pandemic has made things infinitely worse.

If you’re feeling stuck or crippled by doubt… if life used to be “easy” and you just don’t recognize yourself anymore…

Then a free psychic reading online could be your best bet.

By using tools like tarot cards or by simply looking at your aura, or “energy”, free psychics can get a deep insight into your life, to help you understand where you’re going.

You know the saying − we’re all here on a mission.

But sometimes, we’re too stuck in our ways to see what that mission is.

Psychic readers, on the other end, can directly connect with the universe to see what lies ahead, and what’s holding us back.

But, of course − you’d be right to have reservations. Not all psychics are good, and if you go for a site that we haven’t talked about… then you may well fall prey to a scam artist. After all, just like real psychics, conmen have been here for centuries.

All this to say − please take this seriously. Don’t go “fooling around” and “trying your luck” with people that are clearly not professionals. Trust your instinct, and only go with online psychics who have been vetted, and who have received many positive reviews.

What Are the Benefits of Getting a Psychic Reading?

Self-discovery - A psychic reading might reveal aspects of yourself that you were previously unaware of. Hidden abilities and skills are typically involved in this kind of situation.

Reassurance - If you have lost your job or chosen to relocate to a different country, a psychic can help you transition into a new phase of your life

Closure - If someone you love has passed away or you've ended a relationship, you'll need to find some peace. There are several online psychic readers that can help with this.

Inspiration - An internet psychic reading is a great source of inspiration for those who have lost their motivation or creativity.

Healing - Often, competent psychic mediums may help you recover. This might be spiritual or emotional healing.

What Types of Online Psychic Readings Are Available?

There are so many options for online psychic readings! The following are a few examples:

General psychic readings: All questions may be answered. Love readings? Check. Career moves? Check. Life Coaching? Check. Just ask anything on your mind, and you’ll get a detailed answer.

Free clairvoyant readings: Clairvoyance is the ability to predict the future or receive knowledge about a certain person. A clairvoyant reading may come in handy to know what the future has in store for you, whether you want career advice or a free psychic love reading. Some people even use them to find their keys, but… I don’t think that’s a great use of your money.

Free tarot readings: Tarot readings are probably the most popular type of reading. Using ancient tarot cards, the psychic can reveal much about your past, present, and future.

Free astrology readings: The combination of an astrological reading with a psychic reading may provide incredible information. Free psychics may give more insight into what’s going on in your life based on the movements of the planets.

Free numerology readings: As the name suggests, numerology readings can gather insightful information about what’s holding you back by using simple numbers like your birthday, your parents’ birthdays, your favorite number, etc…

Free crystal ball readings: Probably the most “cliché” form of divination, crystal ball readings involve gazing at a crystal ball to see future events.

Free palm readings: Get a free online palm reading by scanning a hand photograph and paying attention to the lines and patterns to see how they connect to different areas of your life.

Free aura readings: In this, you or the psychic will attempt to pick out distinct energies from your energy field, which is also known as your aura, which is commonly perceived as colors. This method may determine if you're experiencing mental or spiritual barriers.

How Does a Free Psychic Reading Online Work?

A free psychic reading online gives you the opportunity to test out a specific psychic for a limited time.

All new Kasamba clients get the first 3 minutes for free, plus 70% off the rest of the session if they wish to continue.

All you have to do is choose a psychic, fill out your information, and you're ready to go! You'll be alerted 30 seconds before your free time is over, so you can make sure to leave in time in case you’re not “connecting”.

That said, you should know that free psychic readings online come in four types − which depend on the platform you’re using. Let’s take a quick look at them.

Chat Readings: If you want complete anonymity and fast answers 24/7, free psychic chat readings are for you.

Phone Readings: If your Internet connection is spotty or you don’t want to show your face, phone psychic readings still provide a “live” conversation with your psychic reader of choice.

Video Readings: Very similar to “in-person” readings, video chat psychic readings are believed to be more effective as the online psychic reader will be able to receive more of your energy.

Email Readings: If you want to have time to formulate your questions, email readings are the way to go. Just be aware that you won’t get answers as quickly.

Can I Trust Free Psychic Readings?

Yes, you can trust free psychic readings.

But there’s a catch: free psychic readings are only accurate if you go for “free minutes” offers on the best psychic websites.

Indeed, if you go to 100% free psychic reading websites, you’ll only get “algorithm-based” answers. Or in other words, just random answers that may or may not be accurate at all.

That said, it’s true that you can find genuine psychics for free. Generally, those psychic readers do it at specific times of the year to give back to the community and help people in need.

But do you want to know the truth?

Finding such psychics is incredibly hard. Literally like finding a needle in a haystack.

Instead, chances are you’ll simply find a scam artist, which may cost you a lot more in wrong decisions than an accurate session would have cost.

On the other hand, when you get free psychic reading sessions from popular websites − generally in the form of free minutes − the gifted psychic has a strong incentive to provide you with detailed, actionable information.

Why?

Because this way you’ll want to learn more and become a customer.

This is why it’s always a better idea to take advantage of deals and discounts from reliable websites like Kasamba and Psychic Source, rather than going for 100% free psychic readings online that are nothing more than random advice from the computer software.

>> Get 70% OFF your first reading + free minutes on Kasamba (official site) >>

Are Free Psychic Readings Accurate?

Yes, free psychic readings are accurate if you go to reputable websites.

We’ve just explained this above, but here it is again in a nutshell:

Always go for free minutes on online psychic reading sites as opposed to absolutely free psychic readings from automated software.

What Question Can I Ask During a Free Psychic Reading Online?

You can ask any questions on your mind during a free psychic reading online.

That said, you should always try to think about your questions beforehand (write them down) and make them open-ended. As an example, “what will my future spouse be like?” is better than “when will I get married?”.

This way, the tarot readers or online psychics can pick up on your energy and give you a more detailed answer than just “yes” or “no”.

How Do Psychics Read You?

There are various methods for a psychic to examine the essence of who you are.

Some may see what is termed “auras,” or the energy that surrounds a person and gives detail about their personality traits and experiences (often in the form of colors).

Other free psychics utilize techniques of divination such as Tarot Cards or Astrology, whose emblems have precise meanings that might reveal the broader patterns at work in the cosmos.

Still, others use psychic readings that tap into the subconscious mind, such as Dream Analysis or Graphology (Handwriting Analysis).

In summary, there are probably as many methods for an online psychic reader to analyze people as there are individuals to be read.

What Tools Do Free Psychics Use?

The use of crystal orbs, sometimes known as crystal balls, allows the psychic reader to see a variety of sceneries or items during a reading.

Spiritual readings with tarot cards are based on a mystical deck of cards that dates back to the late 14th century and has many symbolic meanings.

Numerology readings are also another way by which psychic readers can predict the future based on your birthday, preferred number, and more.

Birth chart astrology refers to images of the stars and planets at the time of your birth, revealing important information about your life path and character.

Finally, there are also the typical “runes” that have been used since ancient times to predict the future.

How to Find a Good Free Psychic to Talk To?

Gone are the days when you had to go to far-away (and often very strange) places to find a good psychic.

These days, you can simply go to one of the best online psychic reading websites to get a top-notch reading by vetted professionals.

That said, here are some things to keep in mind when looking for a top psychic advisor.

Thorough Screening Process

Kasamba, Psychic Source, AskNow, and Mysticsense are all popular online psychic services that screen their Advisors.

You can be confident that the psychics provided there have been verified as true professionals.

Verified Customer Reviews

Generally, each psychic reader has a profile that includes client feedback and reviews.

Consider the positive and negative aspects of any psychic you're contemplating before making a final decision. While many psychics will have a few negative reviews, it’s always important to look at the content of those reviews.

As an example, if they couldn’t connect with one person but they were able to connect with thousand others… then they’re probably worth a try despite that one negative review.

Psychic Readers Specialize In 1 or 2 Fields

Psychic readers over specialize in one given field, which helps them make a more accurate psychic reading.

This is why selecting a psychic specializing in a particular field is paramount if you have specific questions on love, money, or anything else.

Trust Your Gut

One of the most important aspects of a psychic's abilities is their ability to connect with you.

In other words, just because a psychic reader has amazing reviews doesn’t mean that you should go with them if you just don’t “feel” it. Trust your gut, and go with a psychic reader that makes you feel understood.

Can You Get a Free Consultation with Psychic, Clairvoyant or Medium?

Yes, you can get a free psychic consultation online from many of the platforms reviewed in this article.

We think Kasamba is the best psychic website out there because of its 3 free minutes, 70% off your first session, and 100s of vetted professionals.

Psychic Source is a strong contender, with equally good discounts ($1/minute) and professional readers, although their love psychics are not as famous as Kasamba’s.

But of course, you could also choose any of our top 5 picks and still get a great reading.

We hope this tutorial has helped you realize how online psychic readings may be beneficial beyond only seeing what the future holds.

That said − while this article focused on free psychic readings online… free minutes should not be the #1 thing to look at to select a suitable plan for you.

Beyond saving money, consider how many reviews a psychic reader has, and how they have impacted people’s lives.

After all, if you can make a huge change in your life, then that’s probably worth paying a little more.

>> Get 70% OFF your first reading + free minutes on Kasamba [official site] >>

Anyway, regardless of the psychic reading platform you decide to go for, we sincerely wish you the best of luck.

Remember: the sun will shine again.

You just have to take the first step to get your life back on track.

