CSGOEmpire Review for 2022: Everything You Need to Know About CSGOEmpire

Skin gambling is still a budding industry, even more so than online gambling.

In our review, we’ll take a look at CSGOEmpire, one of the oldest online skin gambling sites for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (or CSGO for short).

Read on as we get into the nitty-gritty of CSGOEmpire to find out what makes it a leader amongst other CSGO gambling sites and other things you should know before signing up.

CSGOEmpire Pros:

Best for skin gambling

Provably fair system

Licensed in Curacao

Simple and effective web design

Great mobile compatibility

24/7 support chat

Awesome welcome offer



CSGOEmpire Cons:

Limited game options

CSGOEmpire Welcome Bonus:

Free Case - All new players get a free case upon signing up, with each case including 5 skins. Just use our link to sign up and claim yours.

In this CSGOEmpire review, we’ll discuss everything about the site, from its esports match betting and skin gambling to its bonuses, game library, and more.

We’ll also highlight what real players who use the site have to say about it. So stick around, and we’ll provide you with all the information needed to make an informed decision.

Click here to visit CSGOEmpire

The Best Stand-Out Features of CSGOEmpire

CSGOEmpire was established in 2016 and is owned by is operated by Moonrail Limited. The company is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao gambling authority.

Let’s look at what makes CSGOEmpire one of the best CSGO betting sites.

Provably Fair and Transparent

CSGOEmpire is one of the few fully licensed and regulated CSGO gambling sites online. This means that this match betting site takes fairness and transparency very seriously.

By using random number generation and providing full transparency, CSGOEmpire ensures that customers don’t feel cheated and there is no fraudulent activity from other players or the house.

While CSGOEmpire allows its players to enjoy full transparency, the team behind the casino didn’t stop there. They have campaigned for other similar skin betting sites to follow their suit and use transparent RNG systems.

If you’re interested in experiencing fairness in action, CSGOEmpire allows all users to see a hash of the outcome of the game even before placing a bet.

Afterward, you will get a secret seed which you can compare to the hash to ensure they match.

User-Friendly Interface

CSGOEmpire offers users an easy-to-navigate website with a dark color scheme. You will find all the necessary information readily available and easy to find.

The home page also offers a live chat function in different languages where you can share your thoughts and experiences with other players from across the globe.

You can also find out more about CSGOEmpire's commitment to fairness by going to the appropriate section from the top of the homepage.

Unique Opportunity to Gamble With Skins

It’s a rarity to come across a skin gambling site that is fully licensed and trustworthy. Luckily, CSGOEmpire checks both of these boxes.

CSGOEmpire offers a unique opportunity to both avid gamers to gamble using skins and seasoned gamblers to switch things up and try skin gambling.

Thanks to years-long experience, CSGOEmpire delivers on both fronts, making it an excellent choice for both groups of people.

Is CSGOEmpire Legit & Trustworthy?

We have spared you the trouble and looked into the licenses that CSGOEmpire holds and are happy to report that this online skin gambling casino is legit and trustworthy.

Legitimate betting sites and online casinos, much like their real-life counterparts, need to have licenses from recognized gambling authorities.

In order to obtain such licenses, online casinos go through various tests to ensure that all gambling games are fair and there are security measures in place to protect the customers.

CSGOEmpire holds a license and is regulated by the Curacao gambling authority. You can also see its license number at the bottom of the site’s home page.

Curacao eGaming is one of the most prestigious and trustworthy authorities in the business. With its stamp of approval, CSGOEmpire stands head and shoulders above its (mostly unlicensed) skin gambling competitors.

As a rule of thumb, it's essential to look into which licenses online casinos and betting sites hold before signing up to ensure that the games are fair and your money is safe with them.

How to Sign Up and Claim Your Free Bonuses at CSGOEmpire?

Because CSGOEmpire is a skin gambling site, you’ll need to use your Steam account to sign in.

If you already have a Steam account, you can simply use your login credentials and finish signing up at the CSGOEmpire website.

1. Create and Sign In With Your Steam Account

Click here to visit the CSGOEmpire website

Click the green “Sign In” button

You’ll be redirected to the Steam website

Use your Steam username and password

Click “Sign In”

2. Finish Setting Up Your Account

Once you have signed in using Steam, you’ll have a CSGOEmpire account

Provide additional personal details, such as your name, phone number, address, etc.

Finish setting up your CSGOEmpire account

3. Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Get your free case for signing up

Enjoy and gamble responsibly



What Makes CSGOEmpire Great For Customers?

Being one of the pioneers in the skin gambling business and holding a valid license are only surface-level details. There’s so much more to CSGOEmpire that makes it special.

At CSGOEmpire, customers are highly valued, with the online casino doing everything to make your experience as smooth and fun as possible.

Let’s look at how CSGOEmpire fares in terms of customer service.

Straightforward KYC Process



The KYC (Know-Your-Customer) process is a regular procedure that all licensed online casinos are required to perform.

It involves the online casino performing an identity check to ensure that the information about a player’s age and location is correct.

However, you won’t be required to undergo the KYC procedure upon sign-up. Instead, CSGOEmpire will only request your documents in certain situations.

These include if you decide to deposit large sums of crypto or want to withdraw any winnings. The KYC procedure can also be triggered by many other factors, for example, if the online casino suspects underage gambling.

Luckily, CSGOEmpire does everything to make the process quick and easy for you. It’s also completely safe to submit your documents, as AI processes them in most cases.

Your data is stored only as long as needed and protected well by CSGOEmpire.

Responsible Gambling Support



Gambling should always be fun, and CSGOEmpire is dedicated to ensuring you enjoy your time at this online casino.

If you feel like you’re gambling too much or spending more than you intended to, you can seek help by accessing a dedicated self-exclusion page.

There, you’ll find instructions to turn on the self-exclusion period right from your profile page. When activating this feature, you won’t be able to access your account for as long as you need.

In addition to this feature, CSGOEmpire has an extensive list of various support websites and hotlines for most countries where the site operates.

Excellent Customer Support

CSGOEmpire has an always-available customer support chat that you can access right from the home screen.

Open the online chat and ask whatever questions you have, and a helpful specialist will be there to assist you.

If you want to learn more about skin gambling and how to deposit your assets into your CSGOEmpire account, or anything else, you can count on the support chat to have answers for you! Alternatively, you can also turn to the site’s dedicated FAQ page.

Honest CSGOEmpire Review: Should You Play Here?

Let’s break down some elements that make CSGOEmpire stand out among the competition.

We have looked at all the aspects we think a great skin betting online casino should have and scored how well CSGOEmpire does in each of these benchmarks.

Sounds good? Let’s start.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

The game selection at CSGOEmpire is quite limited compared to other online casinos.

Here you won’t be able to find seemingly endless versions of slot games that online casinos are known for.

CSGOEmpire appears to have a legitimate rationale for keeping the number of games limited.

According to the creator of CSGOEmpire, the team behind this online casino wanted to focus on making one thing the best it can be rather than being a Jack of all trades.

By limiting the games, CSGOEmpire keeps its simplicity while promising — and delivering — consistency.

The match betting system is a perfect example of that. You can tell that the online casino dedicated significant resources, and the end result was a great player experience.

While you can only choose between roulette, coinflip game, and match betting at CSGOEmpire, know that each is one of the best CSGO gambling sites have to offer.

Match Betting: 5/5

As one of the best gaming skin betting sites, you'd expect CSGOEmpire to have a match betting option for gamblers interested in esports, and you'd be absolutely right!

Esports has gained traction in the last decade and has become a popular choice for gambling and betting enthusiasts worldwide.

While it might not seem like it, there are dedicated esports fans across the globe who have their favorite teams and players, much like in traditional sports.

CSGOEmpire has a section where you can track the world's largest esports competitions and make your bets.

At this match betting site, you won’t just find CS:GO but other popular games as well, including Valorant, League of Legends, Rainbow Six, and many others.

Design: 4.8/5

Another way in which CSGOEmpire keeps things simple is through its design. Players can clearly see the philosophy of this online casino based on the website’s aesthetics.

The simple black backdrop creates a perfect canvas for white text and yellow highlights consistent with the CSGOEmpire logo.

The homepage displays its games live, where you can also see who won how much based on their bets. It's a great way to get you excited to try out and play for yourself.

And, of course, live chat is also right there, with chat rooms available in various languages.

You can hop right in from the homepage into the conversation and share your experiences with fellow players.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

CSGOEmpire offers a variety of banking options and is not limited to using skins for gambling.

You can deposit and withdraw your skins using your Steam account. Or, if you prefer to gamble using money, choose from various fiat and crypto options offered by this betting site.

Depending on your location, you can deposit using your Visa, MasterCard, and American Express cards if you prefer fiat currencies. Several e-wallets and vouchers are also accepted.

Crypto fans can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, USD Coin, Litecoin, and Tether.

Despite all the available options, skin gambling is what most people come to CSGOEmpire for.

If you also want to enjoy match betting, you can deposit using the aforementioned payment methods.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

Thanks to its laid-back design and feature choices, CSGOEmpire works flawlessly on mobile devices.

You can go to the CSGOEmpire mobile site, and you’ll be guaranteed the same excellent experience as the desktop version.

The games run smoothly, and all of the best desktop features are still available.

Our CSGOEmpire Review Score: 4.9/5

CSGOEmpire accrued a total score of 4.9/5, achieving top marks in most of our benchmarks, making it one of the best gambling sites for gamers.

The near-perfect score is well-deserved, but let’s keep in mind that some of the features might not appeal to every gambler out there.

While some might appreciate the site’s simplicity or the fact that it focuses on a few games, others might be turned off for that very same reason.

Taste in games is subjective, but CSGOEmpire objectively delivers on its promises and deserves to be ranked as one of the top skin gambling websites out there.

Even if it only had a valid license and a provably fair system for its games, CSGOEmpire would still have been one of the best. However, it offers so much more, such as its awesome web design, mobile compatibility, and live chat support.

Click here to begin your skin gambling and match betting adventure with CSGOEmpire!

Things To Consider Before Signing Up At CSGOEmpire

Before signing up at CSGOEmpire, like with any other online casino — whether skin gambling or not — you should consider several factors.

Such factors include your location, payment methods, and local regulations.

Regional Restrictions

CSGOEmpire operates internationally in many different countries. However, it doesn’t work in some parts of the world.

Before signing up and getting started, make sure your country is on the list of accepted territories and that you can deposit using real money or skins.

Be aware that lying about your location is not a good idea since you might be required to complete the KYC process we’ve already discussed.

If you indicate a different location and can’t provide sufficient proof, your account might get blocked along with your winnings.

Currency Availability

If you intend to play at CSGOEmpire using real money and not just skins, you’ll have to use one of the available deposit methods.

In line with regional restrictions, some payment methods might only be available to players based in certain countries.

Before signing up, check out which payment methods are accepted at CSGOEmpire based on your location.

Local Regulations

Even if you find that CSGOEmpire operates in your area, make sure to check out local regulations, as they are known to vary occasionally.

Some considerations include how your winnings are taxed, which payment methods you can use, and more.

If you’re already interested in skin gambling at CSGOEmpire, wait until you hear about the welcome offer.

By following this link, you can sign up now and receive a free gift case as a new player. The free case will include five CSGO skins to get you started.

There are many other ways to get bonus cases at CSGOEmpire, for example, through the referral program.

If you’re a fan of giveaways and prizes, make sure to follow CSGOEmpire’s socials, like the CSGOEmpire Twitter account, where the casino often gives away free skins and other goodies.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to CSGOEmpire

If skin gaming isn't your thing and you want to gamble or bet with fiat or cryptocurrency, we've selected three excellent alternatives for you to check out.

Without further ado, let's have a look at what these online casinos have to offer.

SportsBetting.ag

If you’re looking for more variety than what CSGOEmpire offers, look no further than SportsBetting.ag.

Here, you’ll find over 25 sports to bet on, a great range of esports games, outstanding bonuses, and flexible payment methods.

If you’re not into betting, worry not! Despite its branding, SportsBetting.ag also offers over 200 casino games.

You can play some of the best online slots, roulette, and blackjack or choose from numerous live casino options.

Sign up now to get started at SportsBetting.ag and claim your welcome bonus

BetOnline

BetOnline is another fantastic online betting site. Whether you want to bet on horse races or esports, you’ll find what you need here.

In addition to betting, you’ll find over 350 online casino games at your disposal at BetOnline. You can spend hours exploring numerous casino games that aren’t available at CSGOEmpire.

The majority of these games are slots. Namely, you’ll find over 250 titles, including popular ones like Gemini Joker and Buffalo Bounty, just to name a few.

Live casino games offered at BetOnline include roulette, poker, baccarat, and blackjack.

Click here to see all the bonuses you can claim at BetOnline

Bovada

Known for its generous bonuses and mindblowing jackpots, Bovada is an online casino we can certainly vouch for.

If you were disappointed with the coinflip game and roulette being the only options at CSGOEmpire but still want what betting sites offer, Bovada is for you.

You can choose from over 200 different games, 120 of which are slot titles, including some amazing crypto slots.

Best of all, if you’re into esports, this site boasts plenty of betting options. This includes games like Counter Strike, Dota 2, and League of Legends.

Get started at Bovada by claiming your $750 welcome bonus

Other CSGOEmpire Reviews Online

We’ve also reviewed what other players have to say about CSGOEmpire, and we’re glad that most people share our positive sentiments.

Here are a couple of CSGOEmpire reviews we found:

CSGOEmpire Review: Final Verdict

Skin betting hasn’t been around for long but has managed to gain a dedicated fanbase among gamers from across the globe.

If you’re looking for the best skin gambling site, there’s probably no better alternative than CSGOEmpire, an undeniable leader in the industry, and this review perfectly proves this.

Players can expect plenty of worthy features from this licensed site, such as provably fair gaming, an awesome web design, mobile compatibility, and fantastic live chat support.

If you’re interested, you can join the site, claim your free case, and let us know if you agree with us — we’re sure you will.

