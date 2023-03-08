Best Crypto Casinos in 2022: Ranking the Most Trusted Crypto Casino Sites

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.com.



Despite the recent bear market action, crypto is still as hot as ever.

If you’ve already made the jump, you’ve probably been looking for crypto-centric casino sites that will serve you well.

To ensure that you’re able to play at the top crypto casinos where you’re guaranteed fair odds, high jackpots, and valuable bonuses, we scoured the internet and put hundreds of BTC sites through the wringer.

With a 5 BTC welcome bonus and thousands of games, BitStarz is our top recommendation. However, we've got plenty of other potent crypto casino sites worth checking out.

Ready? Let's dive in!

Best Crypto Casino Sites

BitStarz: Best overall

Bitfiring: Best game providers

BC.Game: Best web3 wallet support

Mirax: Best for tournaments

mBit: Largest welcome bonus

7Bit: Best for slots

Katsubet: Best user interface

Ignition: Best for online poker

Red Dog: Highest number of promos

Super Slots: Best live dealer games

1. BitStarz – Best Crypto Casino Site Overall

Pros:

5 BTC deposit bonus

180 free spins for new users

Over 4000 games

Many exclusive games

Award-winning casino

Instant withdrawals

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Short bonus period

BitStarz stands out as the best online casino for cryptocurrency for various reasons.

For starters, they won the 2021 Best Casino award from Casinomeister. Not to mention, they have a vast library of over 4000 games to play.

Many of the games featured on this site are exclusive titles that you won’t find anywhere else. This is also a provably fair Bitcoin casino where players can confirm fairness on their own.

Best of all, withdrawals are made instantly!

Slots & Jackpots: 5/5

There are over 3000 slot games to play at BitStarz, which is more than most online Bitcoin casinos. Some of the top crypto slots we played here were Elvis Frog in Vegas, Wild Spin, and Cleo's Gold.

Our favorite game is the exclusive title, Slot, which is a provably fair variant of the classic old-school-styled slot game that created it all.

Jackpots are also available during most times. Master of Starz, an exclusive BitStarz progressive, had a massive pot of about $250,000 ready to be won.

We also found more than five other games with pots over $50,000 when writing.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

BitStarz is lightyears ahead of most Bitcoin casino sites since they have their own in-house development team that makes their own provably fair games, including games such as Dice, Slot, Limbo, Wheel, Plinko, Crash, and so on.

They also have variants of classic casino games like Lucky Roulette, Texas Hold'em, Rocket Dice, Blackjack VIP, and more.

That being said, one letdown of this site is that the live dealer games are exclusive to specific locations.

You can confirm your location before signup to ensure you can play live games here.

Cryptocurrency Adoption: 4.9/5

This isn't the best Bitcoin gambling site for no reason!

Users can quickly deposit using multiple cryptocurrencies on this site, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. You simply deposit directly onto the site using your wallet.

This is also one of the best Dogecoin casinos.

In addition, deposits and withdrawals are typically made right away, so you never lose access to your funds for long periods.

However, we hope that they make it so you can connect directly to the site using a web3 wallet in the future.

Welcome Bonus & Other Promotions: 4.8/5

There is a nice welcome bonus to check out if you aren’t already impressed by some of the site’s other features.

New users can get up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins after making their first deposit with a nice 125% bonus.

However, this is just a teaser. In total, there’s a 5 BTC welcome package that’s spread across a new player’s first four deposits.

Claim your 5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome package by joining BitStarz today

2. Bitfiring – Best Game Providers of Any Crypto Casino Site

Pros:

Tons of game providers

Deposit bonuses up to 1 BTC

120 free spins

No deposit bonuses

Jackpots up to 100 BTC

Cons:

Mainly focuses on popular coins

No live games

Next on our list is Bitfiring, another trustworthy online casino. This is an excellent choice for those looking to get started at the best Bitcoin casino for no deposit bonuses.

Before you sign up, you can spin the bonus wheel to get up to 1 BTC in bonuses as a new user.

In addition, there are jackpots of up to 100 BTC that are given out by this site. They have an excellent selection of slots, jackpots, and table games that will keep you entertained for hours.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.8/5

There is a solid selection of slot games to check out at this Bitcoin casino compared to most online casinos.

Some of the top games include Lucky Clover, Lucky Tanks, and Aztec Magic Bonanza.

This site also has jackpots worth up to 100 BTC in value at any time. Our favorite progressive slots include Dynamite Reels, Lion's Pride, and Burning Pearl.

We also enjoyed playing Bushido Blade, which has a unique Japanese theme combined with fun anime-style graphics.

Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

Right off the bat, one minor letdown of this site is that there is no live dealer section. However, we found a nice selection of variants for classic titles like baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.

There are about ten blackjack variants, including Blackjack Lucky Sevens, 21 Blackjack, and King of Cards.

Some of the best roulette variants include French Roulette and American Roulette 3D.

Cryptocurrency Adoption: 4.8/5

Making deposits and withdrawals on Bitfiring can be done using multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and USDT.

Deposits are usually handled instantly, granting you instant access to your funds for gambling.

To make a withdrawal, you need to have wagered your initial deposit three times. Then, if you have more than $25 remaining, you can enter your wallet address and withdraw immediately.

Welcome Bonus & Other Promotions: 4.7/5

We love how this site gives all new users a no deposit bonus right after signing up.

There is a spin wheel that gives out free bonuses up to 1 BTC in value — just for making an account.

After testing the spin wheel for ourselves, we got 20 free spins which, when used, converted into $3 of free winnings!

In addition, Bitfiring gives users up to a 3000 USDT welcome package spread throughout their first six deposits.

Register at Bitfiring and turbocharge your starting bankroll with a 3000 USDT welcome package

3. BC.Game – Best Crypto Casino for Web3 Wallet Support

Pros:

Connects to web3 wallets

Best for altcoins

No signup or KYC required

1000s of games

Has a sportsbook

400+ live casino games

Cons:

Jackpot amounts aren't clear

If you hate invasive onboarding and KYC procedures, BC.Game is the best Bitcoin casino to check out.

Using your web3 wallet like MetaMask, you can instantly sign up and start playing on this site without ever inputting personal information.

In addition, you don't have to go through any KYC procedures to withdraw funds. However, you might consider verifying an email address should you run into any issues with account recovery.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.7/5

There are 1000s of slot games to play at BC.Game.

With such a vast library, you’re bound to find some of the best online slots, including popular titles like Big Bass Splash, Aztec Fire, and Wanted Dead or a Wild.

Egyptian Adventure is an exclusive title that we also enjoyed playing.

That being said, one thing we don't like about this site is that they don't list the active jackpots for their high volatility slots. If this were adjusted, this site could quickly reign as the best Bitcoin casino.

Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

There are endless table games, live games, dice games, and many more categories at this crypto casino site.

We prefer BC.Game originals like Coinflip, Hilo, Wheel, and Ring of Fortune.

They also have exclusive variants for classic games like roulette, blackjack, video poker, and baccarat made by in-house developers.

The live casino at BC.Game is perhaps what makes it stand out as a top-tier Bitcoin online casino.

There are many rare titles in the live dealer games section, including Casino Hold'em, Dream Catcher, Adventures Beyond Wonderland, and more.

To top it all off, sports betting is also available on this online gambling site.

Cryptocurrency Adoption: 5/5

This is the best cryptocurrency casino in terms of overall crypto adoption because it understands the call for decentralization.

You can simply connect your web3 wallet and start playing casino games using most altcoins.

As long as you don't have a super microcap coin, the odds are likely that you can connect and start playing Bitcoin slots right away.

Of course, you can also withdraw your winnings right away directly into your wallet.

Welcome Bonus & Other Promotions: 4.4/5

New users who connect to the site using their web3 wallet can instantly get four deposit bonuses ranging from 180% all the way up to 240% when playing at BC.Game.

There are plenty of other promos available on the site. You can unlock rewards by performing specific tasks, spin the bonus wheel to get up to 1 BTC, and a few other game-specific bonuses.

You’ll also be able to collect Rakeback on every wager you place, regardless of whether you win or lose.

Click here to see all promotions available at BC.Game

4. Mirax – Best Crypto Casino Site for Slots

Pros:

1000s of slots & progressives

Routine slot tournaments

Generous VIP program

5 BTC welcome bonus

Many active promotions

Cons:

No exclusive titles

Jackpots not clearly listed

For fans of slot tournaments, Mirax might quickly prove to be the best crypto casino to check out.

Compared to other Bitcoin casinos, we found a relatively high number of promotions and active events, including a stellar rewards program.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.6/5

There are about 1000 different slots to check out at this Bitcoin casino. Some of the most popular games include 1001 Spins, 4 Fantastic Fish, and All Ways Egypt.

We thought Pirate's Map particularly stood out for its fun theme and engaging graphics.

There are also consistent slot tournaments to compete in. When reviewing the site, there was a Halloween bonus: the winner would receive $666 and 666 free spins.

That being said, the only thing we don't like is that you cannot see the active pot of progressives until you load the game.

Other Casino Games: 4.6/5

There is an excellent selection of table games to check out.

There are plenty of baccarat variants, including Baccarat 777, Baccarat PRO, and Baccarat VIP.

Of course, we also found many variants for classics like roulette, blackjack, and video poker.

The live casino is a bit of a letdown, though. During our search, we could only find a blackjack table.

Cryptocurrency Adoption: 4.7/5

Mirax stands apart from most of the best Bitcoin casinos in its level of acceptance for altcoins.

You can deposit with various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, Cardana, and many more.

Depositing is as simple as moving your funds to the designated casino wallet. Withdrawals are typically made instantly.

Welcome Bonus & Other Promotions: 4.8/5

Mirax has a solid selection of promotions bonuses, prime for those who want to get started at one of the top Bitcoin gambling sites.

Your first deposit gets a 100% bonus of up to 1.5 BTC and 50 free spins.

In total, you can get up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins if you make four qualifying deposits, making this one of the best casino bonuses featured on this page.

As mentioned, we like how this casino has consistent slot tournaments, letting you test your skills against other players.

They also have a VIP program where you can unlock perks like free cash and spins just for being a loyal user at this popular Bitcoin casino!

Unlock your 5 BTC bonus by joining Mirax today

5. mBit – Largest Welcome Bonus of All Crypto Casinos

Pros:

Up to 5 BTC & 300 spins welcome bonus

Over 3000 casino games

Routine slot races

Seven cryptos accepted

One of the best Bitcoin poker sites

Cons:

Seven-day bonus period

Jackpots aren't clear

Finally, mBit is a trustworthy online casino with over 3000 games.

Compared to the other best Bitcoin casinos, we found a generous welcome offer that will give you an extra boost to your bankroll.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.7/5

There are a relatively high number of stellar slots to check out at mBit, with roughly 1000 titles that you can spin.

Some of our favorites include Ways of the Gauls, Hot Wild Pepper 3000x, and The Candy Crush.

When we went to the jackpot section, we also found many solid titles like Farmville 2, Lucky Dragon, and Spin of Reels Pulse.

Our biggest complaint is that users have no idea what the active pot is until they load the game.

Other Casino Games: 4.5/5

Outside of slots, the user can select from variants of classics like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and video poker.

In addition, they have some lovely baccarat and dice games to check out, including Sic Bo, Baccarat VIP, and Big Win Baccarat.

Cryptocurrency Adoption: 4.5/5

We like how you can deposit using many cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and more at this site.

In addition, you should experience instant deposit and withdrawal times.

The only point of concern here will be for high rollers who are working with large bankrolls.

You can only cash out up to 10 BTC at one time. When using other cryptos, these limits are even tighter. Litecoin, for example, only allows you to cash up to 100 LTC in one transaction.

Welcome Bonus & Other Promotions: 5/5

With up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins up for grabs as a new user, none of the other best Bitcoin casinos on this page have an offer quite as enticing as this.

Of course, though, there are a couple of things to note. For starters, the wagering requirement must be met within seven days for each deposit bonus.

Finally, you need to make three separate deposits to unlock the full bonus described here.

Click here to learn more about all the different promotions at mBit!

Best Crypto Casino Sites - Runners-Up:

How We Chose the Best Crypto Casino Sites

Quality of Slots & Jackpots

The first thing you should look for when searching for a nice new crypto casino to play at is the number and overall quality of the slots and jackpots offered by the site.

For this reason, we only featured online Bitcoin casino sites with plenty of slots and high-quality jackpot slots with some high pots.

Other Casino Games

In addition to slots, most people will want to play some other classic casino games, including roulette, blackjack, and more.

For this reason, we only featured crypto casinos with plenty of excellent Bitcoin casino games that you can spend some time on after you test your luck on slots.

Level of Crypto Adoption

When we are talking about the level of crypto adoption, we are looking for the number of cryptocurrencies accepted by the casino, whether or not you can connect your web3 wallet directly to the site, and how fast transactions take place.

With this in mind, We did our best to feature the best Bitcoin casino sites with superb crypto adoption levels.

Bonuses & Other Promotions

Another essential factor to consider is whether or not a crypto casino has an excellent welcome offer.

This is why we looked for Bitcoin casinos with high deposit bonuses, free spins, and other noteworthy promotions, all of which ensure you have plenty to play with upon signing up.

Guide to the Best Crypto Casino Sites

Which Is the Best Crypto Casino Site?

If you want to play at the best BTC casino, we recommend you first check out BitStarz.

The site has a massive collection of different casino games compared to other alternatives, a juicy welcome offer, and a high level of cryptocurrency adoption. They also have some of the fastest withdrawal times.

Do All Casinos Accept Crypto?

All sites featured on this page will let you play casino games using cryptocurrency instead of standard cash stakes. We recommend that you check out BitStarz and Bitfiring first if you want to ensure high levels of quality.

Are Crypto Casinos Safe?

The internet is filled with plenty of scams, and sadly, that extends to online crypto casinos as well.

While most of the sites you’ll come across are safe — including all the casinos mentioned on this page — always remain vigilant by conducting your research before joining a site.

Do Crypto Casinos Pay Out Immediately?

When you play online casino games at a Bitcoin casino, the site will typically make full use of blockchain technology to ensure that payouts are instant.

BitStarz, in particular, is known for instant withdrawals that process immediately.

What Is a Blockchain Crypto Casino?

A blockchain casino makes full use of blockchain to allow the casino to both take deposits and make payouts using common cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc.

How Do I Choose the Best Crypto Casino for Me?

One of the first things to consider is the number and quality of slots and progressive jackpots on offer. Then, check out the entire library of games to see if they have a nice selection of high-quality table games, live dealer games, and other unique originals.

Finally, check out the accepted cryptos and whether the bonuses on offer are valuable.

Comparison of the Top 5 Crypto Casino Sites

To summarize, here are the top five sites for crypto casino games and why we chose them:

BitStarz : This should be the first place you stop if your main goal is to play at the best overall site for crypto gambling. Join today for a 125% bonus on your first deposit, up to a total value of 1 BTC and 180 free spins.

This should be the first place you stop if your main goal is to play at the best overall site for crypto gambling. Join today for a 125% bonus on your first deposit, up to a total value of 1 BTC and 180 free spins. Bitfiring : This is an excellent casino to try out if you want the best no deposit bonus from any crypto casino. When you register, you can get up to a 3000 USDT bonus after making six qualifying deposits.

This is an excellent casino to try out if you want the best no deposit bonus from any crypto casino. When you register, you can get up to a 3000 USDT bonus after making six qualifying deposits. BC.Game : If you have a web3 wallet and want to connect to a crypto casino without strict signup and KYC procedures, you will feel at home with BC.Game. Sign up and connect your wallet to BC.Game to get rewards up to 1 BTC in value!

If you have a web3 wallet and want to connect to a crypto casino without strict signup and KYC procedures, you will feel at home with BC.Game. Sign up and connect your wallet to BC.Game to get rewards up to 1 BTC in value! Mirax : Mirax sets itself apart from other crypto casinos by having an excellent VIP program and consistent tournaments. For new users, there’s a 5 BTC + 150 free spins welcome package waiting for you.

Mirax sets itself apart from other crypto casinos by having an excellent VIP program and consistent tournaments. For new users, there’s a 5 BTC + 150 free spins welcome package waiting for you. mBit: mBit Casino stands out from other Bitcoin casinos for having the most significant welcome bonus. Register today to get a massive 175% deposit bonus up to a total value of 5 BTC and 300 free spins.

How to Sign Up at a Crypto Casino Site

If you are new to online gambling with crypto, you might need some help getting started. Here is how to sign up and activate a welcome bonus at BitStarz.

Step 1: Head to BitStarz

The first thing you need to do to activate your bonus is to click here and head over to BitStarz.

Step 2: Select Your Bonus

On the BitStarz homepage, you will see a box that says, "exclusive first deposit bonus." Be sure that the box is checked "yes" before moving on.

Step 3: Create an Account

Next up, click on "play with 13.5 mBTC + 180 free spins" to start making your account. Fill in all the required information.

Step 4: Deposit & Play!

Finally, the last thing you need to do is deposit onto the platform to get your full bonus amount and start playing slots and other casino games at BitStarz.

Ready To Play at the Best Crypto Casino Sites?

Crypto has risen to the point where it’s become a standard mode of payment at many crypto gambling sites.

If you’re looking for solid Bitcoin online casinos, we’ve done our best to give you plenty of options.

To play at the best overall crypto casino, you should head to BitStarz first. Bitfiring is another solid option if you want to access the best no deposit bonus.

In any case, remember that online gambling should be a fun activity. With that in mind, only play with what you can afford to lose.

