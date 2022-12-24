Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds & Predictions (Week 16, 2022)

The Cowboys vs Eagles NFC grudge match is the pick of week 16's regular season slate. Dak Prescott's Cowboys go into the game as slight favorites, while the emergent Philadelphia Eagles look to build on a stellar season.

It's not just Philadelphia Eagles fans who think that the betting line might be a little bit too kind in favor of the Cowboys, with a -5 betting spread [clicktweak.net] available at most online sportsbooks.

Let’s take a look at this match-up and find out which sportsbook offers the best Cowboys vs Eagles betting odds and split hairs between NFC East's most dangerous teams.

Cowboys vs Eagles Betting Odds & Spread

Where to Bet on Cowboys vs Eagles (Week 16)

Cowboys vs Eagles: Game Info, Date, Kick-Off Time & More

When is the Cowboys vs Eagles game?

The Cowboys and Eagles' upcoming week 16 clash takes place on Christmas Eve, 2022, at 4:25 PM Eastern. It's easily the biggest game of the week, as two of football's biggest rivals line up for a festive slobber knocker.

Where can I watch the Cowboys vs Eagles?

The Cowboys and Eagles game will be televised on FOX. Depending on packages and your area, it may also be available on live streaming services.

Who are the favorites in the Eagles vs Cowboys game?

The Dallas Cowboys are current favorites by a slim margin of -6.5 at most online sportsbooks [mensjournal.com], with odds of -220 if you want to take them as outright winners (without having to cover the spread).

Where is the Cowboys vs Eagles game being played?

The game will take place on the Cowboys’ home field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Cowboys vs Eagles: Betting Odds & Predictions

The Dallas Cowboys have home-field advantage besides being considered the favorites in this marquee match-up. But they'll have to battle to prove those credentials coming up against a Philadelphia Eagles team in the form of their lives.

Since Dak Prescott's return, the Cowboys have looked much like the dominant team most people expected at the start of the season. They've knocked off teams impressively in the meantime, dropping a 50 burger on the Indianapolis Colts and hanging the Vikings out to dry 40 to 3.

There has been some cause for concern, though. They struggled last week against a Texans side that has been distinctly lackluster this year. A struggling Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers also beat them in a close game in OT.

Dallas certainly has the ability to knock the Eagles off their perch, but whether they will or not is another matter. We're also not entirely sure they are worthy of their current favorite status at most online betting sites, with a -5 spread and -220 betting odds [clicktweak.net] as outright winners.

The Philadelphia Eagles are having a season of a lifetime. They currently sit atop the more competitive-than-expected NFC East with 12 wins and one loss, being led by current MVP favorite Jalen Hurts.

They easily won their last four games, with the only questionable match coming in a slim victory against the Indianapolis Colts. It hardly matters much, though, as, in the same run, they beat the Packers 40-33, the Titans 35-10, and the Giants 48-22.

Eagles fans will feel as if this team is failing to get the respect it deserves, not least in the light of comments from Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons questioning Hurts’ MVP candidacy and now with the news of Cowboys opening as favorites for this Christmas Eve special.

It will likely be a close game, but we think the Philadelphia Eagles might have the edge here. Even playing at home, it's difficult to justify the Cowboys as heavy favorites – but sportsbooks seem to think otherwise with a +5 betting spread on the Eagles.

A Likely Preview of the NFC Championship Game Between Cowboys and Eagles (Week 16)

Don't be surprised if this ends up being the same match-up that takes place on January 29th in the NFC Championship Game. Both teams are cleaning up in the regular season, with the Eagles having already secured a playoff berth.

That adds an extra layer of gamesmanship to this contest for both teams. Will the Eagles throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Cowboys, hoping to knock off one of their primary rivals for home-field advantage in the playoffs? Or will they play it conservatively and keep some wrinkles hidden, preferring to save them for a likely playoff tilt?

The game means more to Dallas, as they need a win here to keep any hopes of home-field advantage alive — and this is definitely a team that would prefer to play indoors in Arlington rather than in a Philadelphia snowstorm in January. Still, their hopes of earning the #1 seed are slim at best, so they may prefer to stick to a vanilla play-calling scheme in this one as well.

Of course, a lot can happen between now and January 29th — and a certain team in San Francisco might have something to say about locking these two teams into a championship berth. Minnesota has a dangerous squad as well, that aforementioned pre-Thanksgiving beatdown notwithstanding.

Still, thoughts of another game looming on the horizon will likely be on both teams’ minds going into this one, and those thoughts could affect their strategies here in fascinating ways.

Will History Repeat Itself? Historic Cowboys vs Eagles Matchups

This obviously isn't the first time these two teams have met. Below we've singled out a few of our favorite Cowboys vs Eagles games to get you excited for the upcoming Christmas showdown.

Dallas Cowboys 24 Philadelphia Eagles 28: Owens’ Return

Week 5 of the 2006 NFL season saw the Cowboys and Eagles continue their storied rivalry with an added Terrell Owens variable. The maverick receiver had been suspended and released by the Eagles the previous year, and the Cowboys picked him up. This game would mark his return to Philly.

It was an important game for both teams as each was positioned to win the NFC East. Much was made about Owens’ homecoming and whether then-Eagles coach Andy Reid would be made to regret letting go of the star receiver.

It turns out they needn't have worried. Terrell Owens hauled in a paltry three passes for 45 yards and was a non-factor as the Eagles managed a hard-fought victory off the back of a 102-yard pick-six from Lito Sheppard.

Dallas Cowboys 6 Philadelphia Eagles 44: A Festive Beatdown

On December 28th, 2008, the Eagles were one win away from securing a trip to the playoffs. The team standing in their way? Their long-time NFC rivals [clicktweak.net]. This game had all the ingredients for a classic – and it was, but not how you might expect.

The Eagles absolutely crushed the Cowboys by a score of 44 to 6. Donovan McNabb ran in one touchdown and passed for another two during the second quarter, where Philly really began to get a grip on the game.

The defense finished the job off, with Brian Dawkins brutally stripping and sacking Tony Romo while Chris Clemons picked up the ball and returned it for a 73-yard touchdown. Dawkins repeated the same play on the Cowboys' next drive, except it was poor Marion Barber who was taken down and Joselio Hanson who returned it for a 96-yard touchdown. Game over.

Dallas Cowboys 38 Philadelphia Eagles 17: Owens Owns, Witten's Wit

Two years to the day that Terrell Owens left Philadelphia under less than harmonious circumstances, the star receiver was back, making Philly fans’ lives hell in the process.

Tony Tomo threw for three touchdowns, and Terrell Owens caught 10 passes for 174 yards, gobbling up one of those aforementioned TDs for himself. Despite certain expectations, Owens didn't showboat with his celebration – at least not too much, anyway.

While at the time, it was all about the Owens storyline, down the line, the game became iconic in Cowboys lore for different reasons. Legendary tight end Jason Witten scored on a 53-yard catch and run TD, passing Tony Dorsett for 10th all-time on the Cowboys receiving yards list. All without his helmet.

Such is its iconic nature; a mural commemorating this play sits above the entrance to the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.

Key Players to Bet On for the Dallas Cowboys In the Week 16 NFL Match-Up

Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush did an admirable job keeping the Dallas Cowboys in the hunt for the playoffs when Dak Prescott went down injured early this year. However, since Dak's return, you can definitely see how much of this team's potential success hinges on the former fourth-round pick being healthy.

The Cowboys have exploded since Prescott returned to the team, destroying teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts in their wake. As always, if the Cowboys have any chance of winning, Dak will need to be on top of his game.

Micah Parsons

The sophomore pass rusher has been something of a revelation for Dallas. He's already one of the best defensive players in the league by a fair margin and has transformed Dallas on the other side of the ball.

Philadelphia will be hoping they can keep Micah quieter than he has been in the run-up to this game, in which he's stoked the flames of the NFC East rivalry with his recent comments on Von Miller's podcast.

Parsons questioned whether Eagles star Jalen Hurts was a true MVP candidate or if he was just being buoyed by a talented roster featuring AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and more.

The comments weren’t too incendiary — but in a league in which even the most innocuous statement could turn into bulletin board material, the Cowboys star might’ve been better off keeping his thoughts to himself.

Key Players to Bet On for Philadelphia Eagles in the Week 16 NFL Game

Jalen Hurts

We're not sure there's a better reason for Philadelphia Eagles' incredible jump this season than the improvement from their quarterback, Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama and Oklahoma gunslinger has answered his critics beautifully by minimizing his mistakes, maximizing his strengths, and developing into one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

While Hurts was always exceptional at using his legs and running the ball, he was often questioned on his ability to make plays with his hands. That will no longer be the case after this year. His passing numbers have improved tremendously, and so has the Eagles' entire offense along with him.

AJ Brown

Eyebrows were raised when the Titans gave up their explosive and talented wide receiver AJ Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Some pundits criticized the trade from both sides, but the Eagles have had the last laugh.

Brown has become Hurts' top target, racking up 65 receptions, 1020 yards, and 10 touchdowns, putting together the best season of his young career in the process. Much was made of AJ's big play ability in Tennessee, but even the most optimistic Philly fans couldn't have predicted his impact on this offense.

What Did Micah Parsons Say About Jalen Hurts?

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons no doubt endeared himself tremendously to the Philly faithful this past month by openly questioning whether Jalen Hurts should be in the MVP conversation.

Parsons made the comments on Voncast [clicktweak.net], fellow defensive juggernaut Von Miller's podcast.

“If we look at the Eagles,” Parsons pondered, “is it Hurts or the team?”

It's hardly a scathing takedown, and perhaps some Eagles fans are taking it a little too personally. Still, it's an interesting take from an emerging star in the league who is developing a reputation for speaking openly and plainly on issues ranging from the sport to off-field politics.

Why Didn't the Cowboys Sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

Coveted free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. continues to look for a team to sign with this season after recovering from an ACL tear ten months earlier during Super Bowl LVI. Initially, it seemed highly likely that the Cowboys would be picking up Odell, at least for the remainder of the season.

After visiting with the Dallas Cowboys last week, that no longer seems to be the case. Question marks have arisen over Beckham's ability to play this year, and the star receiver created concerns after the Cowboys were unable to see him work out in person.

There's no doubt Dallas will need some help if they're to cap off this season successfully. Much-touted rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert hasn't panned out as hoped, and injuries have left Prescott light on weapons.

The team did sign former Colts star T.Y. Hilton a couple of weeks ago, but it remains to be seen whether Hilton will provide the kind of firepower the team has been lacking. Like Beckham, he’s on the wrong side of 30 and coming off a major injury of his own, and he doesn’t have the same ceiling that the former Rams star offers.

On the other hand, Hilton is a consummate professional and unlikely to create any distractions for the team — something most NFL coaches seem to value more than the ability to take the top off a defense.

The Latest Power Rankings: Where Do the Cowboys and Eagles Rank?

The NFL power rankings [clicktweak.net] are updated on the league’s official website each week to give fans a rough idea of where their team stands in relation to the competition. Here's how each team currently fares in the NFL’s eyes:

Dallas Cowboys

NFL.com has dropped the Cowboys from number two to number six in their latest league power rankings. Their less-than-convincing victory over a weak Texans team took many by surprise and gave a clear sign that there's more work to be done before the regular season is up.

Philadelphia Eagles

What more is there to say about the Eagles that hasn't already been said? They sit pretty once again at number one in the power rankings, with Nick Sirianni's team piling on the Giants and obliterating them at a score of 48-22, with running back Miles Sanders particularly impressing this time around.

And even with the power rankings heavily in favor of the Eagles, the Cowboys are still considered favorites with a -6.5 spread at most sports betting sites.

Ready to Place Your Cowboys vs Eagles Bets?

Whether you're a fan of either team or just a fan of football, there's no doubt that this marquee matchup between the Cowboys and the Eagles is one of the highlights of a festive period brimming to the max with potentially excellent games.

So, come December 24th, wherever you are, you won't want to miss out on another chapter of this illustrious NFL rivalry. It may just be the best gift Santa brings you this year.

