Best Cheap Viagra Pills: Where To Buy Them Online

Viagra can help a lot of men get stronger, longer-lasting erections. However, most men who need cheap Viagra pills may feel uncomfortable discussing it with a doctor or pharmacist.

The good news is that certain telemedicine providers have made it easier to get cheap Viagra pills and alternatives online, and we’ve reviewed the best four.

Even if this online service doesn’t sell “cheap Viagra”, but chewable Sildenafil (same active ingredient as in Viagra), BlueChewis our top pick because it offers free consultations with licensed health professionals and easy access to affordable chewable tablets that will improve your sex life.

This article covers the pros and cons of these services and will help you choose the best one to get cheap Viagra or alternative online.

Best Cheap Viagra

BlueChew - Best Overall (do not offer Viagra but chewable Sildenafil : same active ingredient)

Hims - Best Monthly Cheap Viagra Prescription

Roman - Best Cheap Viagra Online Clinic for Men with ED

Lemonaid - Best Online Pharmacy Service for Men

We selected these brands based on the quality of telemedicine and delivery services, user reviews, and pricing. Plus, we checked whether a licensed medical professional is responsible for prescribing the right product and dosage.

That said, we also ranked each company based on product efficacy, safety, discreetness, and customer feedback. With these factors in mind, we gave the top telemedicine platforms titles like “Best Monthly Cheap Viagra or Alternative Prescription” and “Best Cheap Viagra or Alternative Online Clinic for Men with ED” to reflect their most distinct selling points.

Here we review and rank the top four telemedicine services that offer the best cheap Viagra pills or/and similar alternatives.

1. BlueChew - Best Overall - Ranking 4.9/5

Pros

Affordable chewable tablets

Zero consultation fee

Cheap subscription plans starting at $20

$5 shipping fee

Cons

Not available in United States territories, North Dakota and South Carolina

Who Should Try BlueChew?

Men wanting to improve their sex lives should try BlueChew. It is also ideal for men who have trouble swallowing pills or prefer online consultations to in-person visits. Check out this BlueChew review for more information.

Who Shouldn’t Take BlueChew’s chewable tablets?

The active ingredients in BlueChew’s chewable tablets, sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil, can be unsafe for patients with underlying conditions who have experienced chest pain, stroke, or heart attack.

People who take high blood pressure medications should also consult their doctor before trying these products.

BlueChew Ranking:

Effectiveness - 4.9/5

The active ingredients in BlueChew products have similar effectiveness. However, research shows that tadalafil leads to more positive psychological outcomes, with users reporting increased sexual confidence [1].

Ingredient Safety - 4.9/5

BlueChew’s chewable tablets contain active ingredients that are used in FDA-approved products (Viagra, Cialis, Levitra) for improving sexual performance safely, when used as prescribed.

Discreetness - 4.9/5

BlueChew guarantees that nobody will know what you ordered from them due to their discreet service and packaging.

Customer Satisfaction - 4.9/5

BlueChew has received primarily excellent feedback from customers. Most customers reported consistent erections and increased self-confidence in the bedroom. However, some users claimed the chewables’ unusual flavor threw them off initially, but they eventually got used to it.

If the flavor is something that worries you, BlueChew’s Vardenafil is mint-flavored, and is the perfect product to get hard and fresh!

Summary

BlueChew offers affordable, chewable tablets that help men rekindle their sex life. Plus, low-priced subscription plans and reasonable shipping costs make it the best value.

2. Hims - Best Monthly Cheap Viagra or Alternative Prescription - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros

Offers both branded and generic pills

Free consultation with a licensed medical professional

Extensive telemedicine services

Free shipping

Cons

Doesn’t accept health insurance

Some may feel uncomfortable providing personal information

Who Should Try Hims?

Hims offers the best monthly prescription plans with cheap Viagra prices starting from $3 per use. The company also provides a wide range of telemedicine services targeted toward men’s health. Check our Hims ED review for more details.

Who Shouldn’t Take Hims?

Sildenafil is the active ingredient in the Hims branded and generic pills, and it is unsafe for men with hypertension or men who take medications like nitrates.

Hims Ranking:

Effectiveness - 4.9/5

Hims sildenafil starts working in 15 minutes and can last for up to six hours.

Ingredient Safety - 4.9/5

Hims generic and branded sildenafil pills are FDA-approved for improving sexual performance safelyand are usually well-tolerated when used as directed.

Discreetness - 4.7/5

Hims ships its cheap Viagra pills in unmarked envelopes to protect your privacy. Sometimes the “H” emblem or the firm’s name may appear on the shipping label.

Customer Satisfaction - 4.7/5

Hims positive customer feedback focused on the product’s quality, efficacy, and refill services, while the unfavorable reviews typically revolved around issues with customer service or late deliveries.

Summary

Hims offers a wide variety of telemedicine services for men’s health through its intuitive website. It also covers skincare, mental health, and general medical care.

3. Roman - Best Cheap Viagra Online Clinic for Men with ED - Ranking 4.75/5

Pros

Provides generic ED pills

Free consultation for ED patients

Overnight shipping option

Unlimited follow-up appointments

Cons

Not available in South Carolina and North Dakota

Paid consultation for other services

Who Should Try Roman?

Roman offers the best telemedicine clinic for men who want to avoid in-person visits. The company has streamlined the process of getting cheap Viagra online by providing a user-friendly platform and round-the-clock text-based support.

Who Shouldn’t Take Roman?

Patients who take riociguat (e.g., Adempas), nitrates, or blood pressure medication should avoid sildenafil. It is also unsafe for men with preexisting conditions like heart disease, stroke, or hypertension [2].

Roman Ranking:

Effectiveness - 4.9/5

Roman sildenafil offers the best efficacy due to its wide dosage range, which allows dosage fine-tuning for maximum effectiveness. It starts acting between 40 and 60 minutes and may last six hours.

Ingredient Safety - 4.8/5

Sildenafil is FDA-authorized for medical use when prescribed by a physician [3]. However, consult a licensed medical professional to discuss the benefits, side effects, and interactions before beginning treatment.

Discreetness - 4.7/5

Roman delivers its cheap Viagra prescription in an unmarked package to protect your privacy.

Customer Satisfaction - 4.6/5

Some buyers have complained about poor shipment speeds and unexpected auto-renewal fees. However, Roman has provided in-depth responses to most of these complaints.

Summary

Roman is one of the best alternatives to traditional healthcare institutions and prescription channels for men who need cheap Viagra online. The firm offers discreet packaging and access to licensed physicians through its intuitive website for those who may feel uncomfortable discussing ED face-to-face.

4. Lemonaid - Best Online Pharmacy Service for Men - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

Affordable generic sildenafil pills

Available in all U.S. states

Offers an intuitive mobile app

Free shipping

In-house mail-order pharmacy

Cons

$25 consultation fee

Offers only generic sildenafil

Who Should Try Lemoniad?

Lemonaid is the ideal option for men looking to get the best deals on sildenafil pills. The telemedicine service has an in-house mail-order pharmacy that discreetly delivers medications to your doorstep.

Who Shouldn’t Take Lemonaid?

Lemonaid’s generic sildenafil is unsafe for those who take blood pressure medications or have underlying heart problems like hypertension and stroke.

Lemonaid Ranking:

Effectiveness - 4.8/5

Lemonaid sildenafil starts acting one hour after you take it and can last for four to eight hours. Plus, you get maximum efficacy when you take it on an empty stomach.

Ingredient Safety - 4.7/5

Sildenafil is FDA-approved for boosting sexual performance safely under a doctor’s supervision. However, you may experience minor, temporary side effects, such as a headache, upset stomach, or nausea.

Discreetness - 4.7/5

Lemonaid outlines its measures to secure customers’ health records on its privacy page. Plus, the firm claims it follows all relevant privacy laws and doesn’t trade customer data.

Customer Satisfaction - 4.6/5

Lemonaid has mixed customer feedback. Some were pleased with the quality of their telemedicine service, while others were unhappy with the cheap Viagra price.

Summary

Lemonaid provides comprehensive healthcare for men with ED through detailed telemedicine, mail-order pharmacy, and discreet cheap Viagra pill delivery. The snappy mobile app is easy to use, and you can consult the in-house medical staff for more guidance.

>>Check our best alternative to Lemonaid, BlueChew!

How We Picked the Best Cheap Viagra Pills

Choosing the most reliable service to get cheap Viagra online might be challenging. Fortunately, this section covers the factors we considered while selecting the top telemedicine providers to help you make an educated choice.

Ingredient Safety

We gave preference to services that reassure customers about the safety and efficacy of their generic and branded pills. Every telehealth provider on our list offers genuine products, containing FDA-approved active ingredients. Plus, they clearly outline the drug’s efficacy, dosage options, and subscription plans.

Company Reputation

Our top choices offer extensive information about their online consultation, cheap Viagra or alternative prescriptions, and discreet delivery service. This gives you the confidence to depend on them for your sexual health needs.

Product Transparency

We only recommended companies with a proven reputation for offering first-rate customer service and being honest about their services and prices. Our top picks will give you access to reliable medical information and provide the best affordable sildenafil products.

Viagra Safety and Side Effects

Both generic and brand-name sildenafil products contain FDA-authorized active ingredients for improving sexual performance. Plus, they are generally well tolerated and safe when you take them as prescribed. However, more than 1% of those using sildenafil experience some side effects [4].

Sildenafil is the active element in Viagra, and in extremely rare cases, it might cause allergic reactions in some people. Seek emergency medical attention if you develop symptoms of a severe allergic response, including a rash, irritation, wheezing, or chest tightness.

Sildenafil may cause different mild and temporary side effects, including:

Back pain

Drowsiness

Flushing

Headache

Nausea

Nasal congestion

Sore muscles

Abdominal pain

Those with heart problems should avoid using this medicine as it might cause life-threatening situations to these patients.

Sildenafil acts as a vasodilator and might reduce blood pressure. Most healthy people can safely take sildenafil without worrying about blood pressure declines. However, sildenafil can cause a severe reduction in blood pressure if someone with cardiovascular issues takes it with nitrate medications.

Serious side effects of sildenafil include:

Abrupt loss of sight

Loss of hearing

Prolonged erection or priapism

Seizures

Talk to your doctor if you have any questions or concerns about the safety of sildenafil.

Where Can I Buy Viagra Online Cheap?

BlueChewis our top pick for the best place to get affordable chewable tablets for an ED solution, even if they do not offer the branded Viagra, but chewable Sildenafil. It offers a unique telemedicine service, including a free consultation with a licensed medical professional, to help men care for themselves and their sexual relationships. BlueChew also provides a discreet prescription delivery service.

The company’s subscription plans are reasonably priced, and its pricing system is transparent. Treatment will set you back $90 monthly, but you can get smaller packages for $20, $30, or $50.

BlueChew also has higher dosage programs with monthly prices between $30 and $120. In short, the company offers the best telemedicine and tablet delivery service for folks on a budget.

You can also buy cheap Viagra online from brands like:

Hims : This is another telemedicine service that provides guidance and medication for various conditions, including ED. The generic Viagra price at Hims goes for as little as $3 per tablet and comes with a free consultation with a medical expert and discreet packaging.

This is another telemedicine service that provides guidance and medication for various conditions, including ED. The generic Viagra price at Hims goes for as little as and comes with a free consultation with a medical expert and discreet packaging. Roman : This online medical clinic offers free consultations with licensed medical personnel to discuss potential treatments for various medical issues, including erectile dysfunction. Generic cheap Viagra price on Roman is as little as $2 per dose , and the company delivers it to your door for free in discreet packaging. Check this Hims vs Roman comparison if you’re undecided.

This online medical clinic offers free consultations with licensed medical personnel to discuss potential treatments for various medical issues, including erectile dysfunction. Generic cheap Viagra price on Roman is as little as , and the company delivers it to your door for free in discreet packaging. Check this Hims vs Roman comparison if you’re undecided. Lemonaid: Offers online health screenings and free, discreet prescription delivery to its customers. Generic cheap Viagra price on the platform starts at $2 per dosage, while a consultation costs $25. If the consultation fee is something that bothers you, be sure to check BlueChew’s free consultations.

How To Buy Cheap Viagra Online

There are several reputable online pharmacies and telemedicine services where you can buy cheap Viagra products without leaving the comfort of your home.

However, you’ll need a prescription to get your hands on the medication. If you already have a prescription for sildenafil, some online pharmacies may fill it remotely and notify you when it is ready for pickup. Our top telehealth companies provide doorstep delivery.

However, don’t buy cheap Viagra online from a company that doesn’t require a prescription or an online consultation with a healthcare professional. One study indicated that about 77% of Viagra purchased online without a prescription were fake [5].

Here are some signs that the Viagra you got online could be fake:

Prescription is ordered without consulting a healthcare professional

There is no product booklet sent with your order

There are no health cautions listed for the medication

For this reason, we recommend you research the credibility of the company selling sildenafil to guarantee they aren’t providing fake medications.

Our top telehealth providers will connect you with a licensed physician for a virtual consultation before filling any prescriptions for the best ED pills. Plus, only US-licensed healthcare professionals are in charge of their consultation and prescription service.

How To Avoid Fake Sildenafil When Purchasing Online

If you want to avoid purchasing fake drugs, keep an eye out for the following:

Use credible online pharmacy or telehealth services that require a consultation with a licensed healthcare professional

Order products containing FDA-approved active ingredients

Attend online follow up appointments with licensed healthcare professionals

What Makes a Reputable Telehealth Platform or Online Pharmacy?

Here are some common qualities most reputable telehealth services or online pharmacies for the best ED pills online have:

A customer care representative should be easily reachable through various channels, including live chat, email, or phone

The company’s resources may include a medical advisory board and connections to certified health providers

Information about the licensed practitioners you interact with, such as their qualifications and licenses, should be readily available

How To Sign Up for a Telehealth Service

Signing up for a telehealth service requires a credit card and government-issued identification. First, you will complete a short survey on your general and sexual well-being. Then a representative from the company will get in touch with you.

You may need to talk with a licensed medical personnel through phone or video chat, depending on the law in your state and the service you select. After that, you’ll get the prescribed medications at your doorstep discreetly and regularly until you terminate your subscription.

Some services, like BlueChew, offer free consultations, while others may require you to pay a fee before speaking with a medical professional.

Cheap Viagra FAQ

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about cheap Viagra.

Where To Buy Viagra Online Cheap

Here’s a list of the best online health services where you can find cheap Viagra tablets or alternatives :

BlueChew

Hims

Roman

Lemonaid

These services offer consultation with licensed medical personnel via telemedicine and discreetly deliver prescriptions to your doorstep. They’re ideal for those who want to avoid awkward in-person visits to a clinic or pharmacy.

How Much Do Generic Sildenafil Tablets Cost?

Depending on the dosage and the telemedicine provider, generic Viagra price can range from as little as $2 to $10 per dose. Subscription plans may cost more, but you are covered with doses of ED meds for an entire month. Popular telehealth providers like BlueChew charge $20 to $90 per month.

How Long Does Sildenafil Take To Start Working?

Everyone reacts differently to medications, and sildenafil usually takes effect 30 minutes after taking it for longer-lasting erections [6]. In some cases, users have reported that taking sildenafil on an empty stomach increased its efficacy [7].

Sildenafil’s effects typically last between four and five hours at maximum potency before gradually waning [8]. That said, you should see a doctor if your erection hurts or lasts more than four hours.

Can I Buy Sildenafil Over the Counter?

No, you can’t get sildenafil over the counter because you can only purchase it with a prescription from a licensed healthcare professional.

That said, you can buy cheap Viagra and the best male enhancement pills without ever setting foot in a doctor’s office through telemedicine services.

Does Insurance Cover Sildenafil?

Sometimes, your private health insurance may fund a portion of sildenafil expenses. However, we recommend checking your insurance coverage before buying sildenafil to avoid out-of-pocket costs. That said, Medicare may partly cover the Viagra price [9].

Cheap Viagra Final Thoughts

The best telemedicine and pill delivery service will protect your privacy, deliver cheap Viagra pills, and is always transparent about its products and services.

BlueChew is our top choice because it discreetly delivers affordable chewable sildenafil tablets to your home. Plus, it offers a free consultation with licensed medical personnel. However, the best service for you depends on your budget and preference.

For example, Lemonaid provides cheap generic sildenafil pills, an intuitive mobile app, and easy access to a wealth of medical guides so you can feel comfortable trusting them with your sexual health.

In addition to delivering affordable branded and generic sildenafil tablets,Himsoffers a wide range of content on its website. This includes everything from serious advice on preventing sexually transmitted infections to lighter pieces on safely using sex toys and lubes to spice up your sex life.

Roman offers the best online consultation and prescribes affordable sildenafil pills for men with ED.

Most of these providers offer generic and branded sildenafil medications that can give you longer-lasting erections. Plus, their telehealth services can help improve your sexual health and overall well-being. However, remember that taking cheap Viagra won’t automatically give you an erection; you need sexual stimulation to see any results.

Related Articles:

References