Save $$$ with Cheap Psychic Phone Readings, Affordable Psychics for Guidance

It’s true, online psychic readings have made getting help and guidance much easier.

We don’t have to travel all the way out of town anymore - and finding a reliable psychic is much easier since we can read online reviews.

Still, the only thing that hasn’t improved all that much is pricing.

Unfortunately, online psychic readers are just as expensive as in-person psychics.

Or are they?

In this article, we’ll tell you how you can get cheap psychic phone readings on reputable websites with 100,000+ reviews.

And rest assured that these online psychics may be affordable, but they’re no less accurate.

So let’s help you get clarity and guidance on a budget.

6 Best Sites for Cheap Psychic Phone Readings

Keen: Best cheap psychics online, 10 mins for $1.99 Kasamba: Experts on love issues, 70% OFF + 3 FREE mins AskNow: Cheap tarot readings by phone, 5 FREE* minutes Psychic Source: Talented psychic mediums, $1/min deal Oranum: Modern site for video readings, 10,000 FREE coins Mysticsense: Low prices year-round, 5 FREE mins

1. Keen: Best Cheap Psychic Phone Readings Overall

Pros

Useful “Get Matched” tool

More than 1,700 psychic readers

Very accurate readings

$1.99 for a 10-minute package

Get a free psychic reading for 3 minutes

Cons

Limited hours for client service

Keen has over 1,700 psychics, so you can always talk with a psychic at any time of the day.

Besides this large variety, Keen is also one of the most reputable psychic websites with more than 20 years of experience.

Keen Psychics

With such a large variety of psychic readers, you may think it will be hard to find the right one.

But fortunately, that’s not the case.

The psychic reading site has designed a very useful “Get Matched” tool that does exactly what the name implies. With this tool, you can get matched with the best psychic reader for your specific situation in just a few minutes.

Alternatively, if you’d like to browse a few psychics, you can use search filters. This will help you see different categories (love, family, career, etc.), prices, and specialties (tarot readings, astrology readings, etc.).

Is this your first psychic reading online?

If so, you might want to take a look at Keen’s Readings 101 section. The content here will help you see the ins and outs of each psychic reading option provided on the site. Additionally, you’ll get tips on how to make the most out of your psychic reading.

Types of Phone Readings

Spiritual Readings

Dream Interpretation

Aura Cleansing

Tarot Card Readings

Fortune Telling

Numerology Readings

Chakra Cleansing

Astrologers (Chinese, Mayan, Vedic, Western)

Cheap Psychics & Promotions on Keen

While most online psychic reading sites give you introductory deals costing $1 per minute, Keen goes a step further.

Indeed, the site will only charge you $1.99 for a 10-minute psychic reading online, which equates to $0.19 per minute. In other words, Keen’s introductory deal is 80% cheaper than most psychic sites.

What happens after those 10 minutes?

Well, after the introductory deal is over, you’ll have to pay full price (as usual). Fortunately, Keen offers cheap psychics with rates starting at just $1.99 per minute. Again, this is about 40-50% cheaper than other platforms.

How to Find a Cheap Psychic on Keen

You can use Keen’s “Get Matched” feature to find a cheap psychic in just a few minutes. Or you can just browse psychic readers and choose the one you like most.

Once you’ve found a psychic reader within your budget, you may also want to check customer reviews to see what people have to say. Especially when it comes to their reading style.

For instance, you can pick a psychic reader that is compassionate and empathetic or, on the other hand, one that is direct and straightforward.

2. Kasamba: Cheap Psychic Readings for LOVE Questions

Pros

20+ years of expertise

Get a free online psychic reading for 3 minutes

30+ categories of readings

Experts on love questions

70% discount for newcomers

Cons

Email answers might take 24 hours

We think the love psychics at Kasamba could be the cavalry you need to restore peace to your heart if Cupid's ambush has left you stunned and confused.

They've been helping the forlorn and the hopeful for over 20 years, and their accurate love readings have helped countless people save their relationships.

Kasamba Psychics

Even though love readings are their forte, Kasamba also boasts some of the most gifted online psychic readers in a variety of other areas.

No matter what you're struggling with in life, the online psychics at Kasamba can assist. They range from cheap psychic readers with expertise in careers and finances to spiritual specialists in Eastern Philosophy and the Kabbalah.

Like Keen, they make it simple to locate your top psychic. Simply choose the desired reading style from the menu on the main page.

In a matter of seconds, they'll show you a variety of psychic profiles with information on each one's specialties, background, credentials, and client testimonials.

Types of Phone Readings

Tarot Readings

Crystal Readings

Rune Readings

Dream Analysis

Astrology Readings

Psychic Mediums

Fortune Telling

Past Life Readings

Numerology Readings

Aura Readings

Cheap Psychics & Promotions on Kasamba

Kasamba’s main selling point is its “Best Match Guarantee.” Under this guarantee, you get 3 free minutes with each psychic reader you try.

In other words, this is an excellent way to try a few online psychics without paying a dime.

Then, once you’ve found the perfect psychic reader for you, there’s a second deal. You get a 70% discount on your first session for however long that session may last.

How to Find a Cheap Psychic on Kasamba

Kasamba uses more than 30 categories to help you find the best online psychics. Once you’ve selected a category, you can see prices and customer reviews at a glance to help you make a choice.

Once you’ve narrowed down your options, you just have to use the Best Match Guarantee to try a few psychics for free.

3. AskNow: Cheap Tarot Readings by Phone

Pros

Easy search filters

Free psychic reading with a Master advisor

Well-established site since 2005

Discounted packages at $1 per minute

Excellent online tarot readings

Cons

Satisfaction guarantee only returns 5 minutes of site credit

When it comes to online Tarot readings, AskNow is the best place to go.

Whether it be about your professional or personal life, your financial situation, your love life, or your family, they have an in-house Tarot reader ready to answer your questions.

AskNow Psychics

AskNow classifies its psychics into three pricing and skill levels.

Top Rated advisors are talented, precise psychics that charge between $5.99 and $9.99 per minute.

are talented, precise psychics that charge between $5.99 and $9.99 per minute. Elite Advisors , who charge from $10 and $11 per minute, are experts in subjects like Tarot cards or life coaching.

, who charge from $10 and $11 per minute, are experts in subjects like Tarot cards or life coaching. Master Advisers are AskNow's most gifted and costly psychic consultants, charging $12 or $13.99 per min and above.

You may choose the best psychic adviser for you based on Advisor type, pricing, category, and the medium you like (phone psychic or online chat) by using the site's simple but effective search filter.

Types of Psychic Readings

Numerology Readings

Dream Analysis

Tarot Card Readings

Past Lives

Astrology Readings

Spiritual Readings

Cheap Psychics & Promotions on AskNow

Those who are new to AskNow may get 20 or 30 minutes of readings for just $1 per minute.

In fact, they throw in 5 extra Master minutes for free to make the price even more appealing.

Of course, when they talk about "Master minutes," they're referring to the highest-priced psychics they have, known as "Master Psychics," who usually charge $12 to $14 a minute or more.

To get five minutes of their time for free is equivalent to a $60-$70 purchase.

How to Find a Cheap Psychic on AskNow

Like Kasamba, AskNow lets you use search filters to find a psychic reader that’s right for you.

We looked at a few profiles of tarot card readers, and we must say they were all quite useful - with easy access to customer reviews to see what to expect.

Once you’ve found the right psychic for you, just take advantage of the discounted $1/min packages and schedule a session. If anything goes wrong, you’re covered by the satisfaction guarantee.

4. Psychic Source: Cheap Psychics for Mediumship

Pros

Cheap psychic readings by phone and video

10-20-30-minute deals for $1/min

Excellent psychic medium readings

Get 3 free minutes on your first reading

Most experienced psychic website

Cons

Only new clients get free minutes

Without question, the quality of online psychic readings depends heavily on their level of experience.

And when it comes to experience, Psychic Source comes #1. The online psychic reading site has been around for more than 30 years, and it’s constantly praised for the quality of its psychic mediums.

If you want to communicate with a deceased loved one to be able to accept the loss and move on, their skilled psychic mediums can help you do exactly that.

Psychic Source Readers

While Psychic Source is smaller than some of the other online psychic reading platforms (with just around 300 psychics), they make up for it in terms of quality.

As mentioned, they have many famous mediums. Yet these gifted mediums are only the beginning of what Psychic Source has to offer.

The truth is that Psychic Source offers a wide variety of psychic readings - including tarot card readings, spiritual readings, astrology readings, and more.

As with other online psychic websites…

Psychic Source lets you find the right pick with a handy feature called “Find a Psychic.”. This tool asks you a few questions and lets you use extra filters like price, type of reading, etc.

Once that’s done, the site will recommend the three best psychics for you - and you’ll just have to read their profiles to see which one you prefer.

Types of Psychic Readings by Phone

Past Life Readings

Numerology Readings

Angel Card Readings

Dream Analysis

Tarot Card Readings

Energy Work

Medium Readings

Spiritual Consultations

Cheap Psychics & Promotions on Psychic Source

If you're looking for affordable psychic readings online, go no further than Psychic Source.

Like AsNow, the site lets new clients take advantage of special 10-, 20-, and 30-minute bundles for only $1 per minute with any of their best online psychics.

The first 3 minutes of your first reading are also free when you join up for one of the aforementioned discounts with Psychic Source.

How to Find a Cheap Psychic on Psychic Source

We put their "Find a Psychic" feature to the test, and it works like a charm.

We were able to get in touch with three of their expert psychic readers in under two minutes. We particularly like how they've included detailed profiles to help us make a choice.

It's much easier to feel assured and informed about the service's quality thanks to this addition.

5. Oranum: Cheap Video Readings on Your Phone

Pros

Free psychic readings (Live Chat room)

Psychic Match feature

Get 10,000 free coins

Excellent video readings

Coin system to control your spending

Cons

Younger than other psychic sites

Oranum is a bit younger than the other best psychic reading sites we’ve covered, with “only” 10 years in the industry.

Still, they provide top-notch psychic services at reasonable prices, as we’ll see below.

Importantly, Oranum has a very modern interface that looks nicer than most psychic sites.

Oranum Psychics

Oranum is a psychic reading website that's popular for its free live chat rooms and video readings.

If you need a reader right away, the interactive Psychic Match function enables you to do so depending on your preferred tool, the area of your life you wish to better, and whether you prefer a chat, video, or phone psychic reading.

Want to see online psychics perform live for free?

The Free Live Chat Room may be accessed by clicking on any psychic's image that is marked as "live" on the waiting list.

There, you can see the psychic reader give answers to other people. You can also get a feel for their style and personality.

Types of Cheap Psychic Readings Online

Pet Psychic Readings

Dream Interpretation

Astrology

Sound Baths

Numerology Readings

Clairvoyant Readings

Tarot Readings

Fortune Telling

Spirit Guides

Cheap Psychics & Promotions on Oranum

When you sign up on Oranum, you get 10,000 coins for free. These coins allow you to have a free psychic reading for 3 to 10 minutes, depending on the psychic reader.

Can you get a cheap psychic reading after that free reading?

Yes - online psychics on the platform charge anywhere from $1-$5 per minute. Additionally, the coin system lets you control your budget and avoid overspending.

How to Find Cheap Psychic Readers on Oranum

Finding cheap psychics online on Oranum is fairly easy - you just go to the website and immediately see who’s available.

After signing up and getting your 10,000 credits, you can then get a free psychic reading online with anyone you choose.

6. Mysticsense: Cheap Psychic Reading All Year Round

Pros

600 online psychics available

No discrimination

Best cheap psychic readings year-round

Young but certified psychics

Get a free psychic reading for 5 minutes

Cons

Some advisers solely provide chat services

Mysticsense is the "middle brother" of online psychic reading services; they are neither the best nor the worst, but they are a reliable and trustworthy service.

Mysticsense is among the top psychic reading websites because of the combination of cheap online psychic readings and high-quality Gay dating counseling.

Mysticsense Psychics

Mysticsense might not be as well-established as other psychic reading sites on our list, but they still have a pretty good selection of psychics.

In fact, they have almost 600 online psychic readers that are available via phone, video, or chat psychic readings.

Moreover, they set an example with their caring and open-minded Gay relationship readings, far away from the discrimination that may occur on other psychic reading websites.

And yes, it’s easy to get online psychic readings on the platform.

The categories in which their psychics are arranged are Top Rated, Extremely Popular, Emerging Talent, Just Joined, and Staff Pick.

After determining your reader's status, you may narrow down your search by selecting your preferred specialty, tool, and reading style.

Types of Cheap Psychic Readings Online

Rune Readings

Pendulum/Dowsing Readings

Reiki Sessions

Astrology

Dream Interpretation

Life Coaching

Crystal Ball

Tarot Card Reading

Past Lives Interpretation

Numerology Readings

Cheap Psychics & Promotions on Mysticsense

On most sites, cheap psychic readings are only offered to newcomers as a way to give them a taste of the service.

But Mysticsense takes another approach.

Indeed, the site offers cheap psychics year-round, whether you’re a new or loyal buyer. You can get a psychic reading for just $0.99 per minute without any deal.

Still, they do offer deals to help you save money on your first psychic reading. Namely, you will get 5 free minutes on your first reading.

How to Find a Cheap Psychic on Mysticsense

Mysticsense is a cheap psychic site with costs beginning at only $0.99 per minute on a regular basis.

Mysticsense may prove to be the most cost-effective option in the long run, in comparison to other psychic reading sites that provide discounts initially but then charge you $5/minute or more.

That’s probably why their psychic readers have received so many 5-star reviews.

How we Choose the Best Sites for Cheap Psychic Phone Readings

Many people feel that online psychic readings are helpful, yet it’s true that they can be pricey.

In order to rank the top affordable psychics online, we took into consideration the following factors.

Reputation

The years of experience an online psychic reading platform has was the first consideration when evaluating its reputation.

The oldest site we looked at is 30 years old, while the youngest is 10 years old. In the world of online psychics, a site has a strong reputation if it can be found within that range.

We also considered customer reviews as a second aspect.

We considered it a sign that the platform had a good reputation if the average rating for an online psychic reader on the website was between 4 and 5.

Screening

Any psychic hired must pass a background check. This is mentioned in writing on our top websites' FAQs or mission statements under "About."

Discounts and Free Minutes

We’ve chosen online psychic reading websites that offer low rates, between $0.99 and $4.99 per minute.

Additionally, the best psychic reading websites give even lower prices for new consumers. In certain cases (like Kasamba), they even let you have free psychic readings online for a few minutes.

Quality

If a phone psychic reading is cheap but inaccurate, it’s pretty much useless.

We didn't think it made sense to endorse a site just because it was cheap. This is why we only chose online psychic reading sites that are recommended by thousands of users.

This is the only way to ensure that they provide accurate psychic readings.

Cheap Psychics by Phone - How to Find the Right Reader

Here are a few things to consider to get the best psychic readings by phone.

What Is Your Question?

It's best to see a psychic who focuses on your specific issue. Only examine psychics that have an excellent reputation and high customer satisfaction rates if your question is romantic in nature.

Why Do You Want a Psychic Reading?

Just what are you trying to find?

Do you feel confused and in need of clarification? Do you want to learn more about a person or circumstance you've encountered? Is it assurance or resolution you seek?

What Type of Reading Do You Want?

How comfortable are you with online psychic readings?

Tarot cards appeal to those who want something concrete, while clairvoyants and mediums appeal to those who prefer something more spiritual.

Choose a reading that fits your personality and instincts.

What Can You Afford?

There is usually a fee range on online psychic websites.

Choose a psychic who meets your needs and your budget using the aforementioned criteria.

Likewise, look into any free-minute offers the website may be running. A 10–15 minute reading might be much cheaper if you get some minutes for free.

FAQs about the Best Cheap Psychics Online

Why Get a Cheap Over the Phone Psychic Reading?

Getting a cheap psychic phone reading online has many benefits beyond price alone. Here are some of them.

Convenience

There is a large pool of phone psychics from which to pick, which allows you to get an online psychic reading session that feels more intimate and personal.

On top of that, you may get a reading over the phone whenever and whenever you have a moment of peace and quiet.

Flexibility

A low-cost psychic reading may be done on the spot, in real-time, and in tandem with the way your issue is progressing.

How Much Do Cheap Phone Psychics Charge per Minute?

Depending on the psychic websites, cheap phone psychics may charge anything from $0.99 to $4.99 per minute.

If the website the phone psychic is on provides discount packages for new clients, cheap phone psychic readings may even cost as little as $0.19 per minute.

When Should you Call a Cheap Psychic Hotline for Guidance?

After you have given an issue enough time and thought and still can't solve it, you should contact a cheap psychic hotline like Keen for advice.

There are a number of reasons why it's not a good idea to indulge in phone psychic readings regularly.

The most significant one is that if you often indulge in psychic readings over the phone, you might quickly rack up a hefty bill.

There's also the fact that we need temporary discomfort with our difficulties in order to develop and progress.

Overuse of a phone psychic may lead to unhealthy reliance, which will only make matters worse.

How to Spot a Good Psychic Reader?

A good psychic reader needs more than just psychic talents; they also need insight, compassion, sincerity, and a fair dose of detachment.

Insight

The majority of individuals who seek out online psychic readings do so because they are unable to see the bigger picture. A psychic reader may provide these clients with a new and useful viewpoint.

Compassion

The best and most humanitarian type of objectivity is compassion.

The best online psychic readers are empathetic, which allows them to help their clients through difficult times without enabling, condemning, or criticizing them.

Honesty

A trustworthy psychic advisor will tell you the truth, even if it’s not what you want to hear.

Detachment

Psychic advisors can only help their clients if they remain objective and detached.

When psychic advisors have spiritual detachment, they are able to discern the truth about a client's condition without bias or judgment and provide them advice based on what is in their client's best interest.

Final Thoughts on the Best Cheap Psychic Readings

Unfortunately, not everyone can afford the best online psychic services.

But in this article, we’ve done our best to provide you with cheap options so you can still get answers to your questions.

Overall, we’ve found Keen to be the best cheap psychic reading website.

They let you choose from 1,700+ psychics specializing in many areas. Furthermore, the $1.99 for 10 minutes deal is 80% cheaper than other top websites.

Still, Kasamba is a strong alternative. The site gives a 70% discount plus 3 free minutes with each psychic reader you try. This is a great way to find the perfect match for you without making any compromises.

We sincerely hope that you will be able to find the right psychic for you - and that this will help you change your life for the better.

The truth is that we all need a guiding hand, but we can’t always afford it.

But now, you can.