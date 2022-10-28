Best Casino Apps in 2022: Top 12 iOS & Android Casino Apps for Real Money Mobile Games

If you want to play casino games on your mobile but feel tired of low-quality graphics and constant lag preventing you from having a good time, hear us out.

We’ve created a list of the best casino apps available right now that you can use to play real money mobile games on your iOS or Android device.

We’ve rated each online casino app based on its game selection, customer support, payout speed, and overall fairness.

Our top pick is Red Dog Casino — a beautiful mixture of massive bonuses, online slots, and a reputation for reliability and solid customer service.

Let’s dive in and see how it compares against other top-rated online casinos.

Best Casino Apps

1. Red Dog — Best Casino App Overall

Pros:

240% match bonus + 40 free spins

Tons of massive bonus codes

Over 150 quality casino games

Great live dealer casino

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Limited selection of progressive jackpot slots

Red Dog Casino is a fairly small casino app compared to some of the others on our list, with only 150ish games in their library — but this dog will not roll over and play dead.

With tons of promotions available, a great selection of RTG games, and a solid live dealer casino (which is hidden from players until after account creation), there’s more than enough play to appease even the pickiest of gamblers.

Mobile Gaming - 4.5/5

Red Dog takes the minimalist approach to mobile casino games, partnering with just two game providers. RTG supplies all of Red Dog’s slots, keno, video poker, and table games, while the live dealer tables are handled by the excellent Visionary iGaming.

And honestly? We’re not mad about it. RTG games are known for looking and playing fantastic on just about any mobile device, whether you’re looking to play real money blackjack or online slots. And the selection available at Red Dog is great.

Fans of classics will love Vegas XL and Neon Wheel 7s — both of which are excellent recent additions to Red Dog’s slots lineup — but players looking for something a little more exciting still have access to adventure and fantasy mobile slots like Desert Raider or Doragon’s Gems.

And if you’re looking for that human element to your gaming, Visionary iGaming offers live dealer games like American and European roulette games, baccarat, super 6, and a number of blackjack tables of varying table limits.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.8/5

If you’re looking for true value, take advantage of Red Dog’s fantastic warm welcome with the “ADORABLE” bonus code when you make your first deposit.

This code will get you a 240% match bonus plus 40 free spins on the absurdly cute Spring Wilds slot game. A perfect way to lighten your mood and help you kick-start your casino adventure. Both the spin winnings and the bonus are subject to a reasonable 35x wagering requirement.

Overall Reliability - 4.8/5

Red Dog Casino is fully licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority and only uses trusted gaming providers, so you can feel confident that every spin of those slot machine reels is as fair as can be.

Top that off with end-to-end SSL encryption and top-tier customer support, and you can clearly see why Red Dog is one of our favorite real money gambling apps.

Use the “ADORABLE” promo code to get a 240% match bonus plus 40 free spins at Red Dog!

2. Ignition — Best Online Casino App for Poker

Pros:

Double 100% match welcome bonus (150% for crypto)

250+ online casino games

Amazing casino app for poker

Robust live dealer casino



Cons:

Does not accept e-wallets

Ignition Casino has been rocking the mobile poker scene since 2016… and we do mean rocking it. It has one of the most comprehensive mobile poker apps we’ve found anywhere, as well as a ton of promotions and tournaments for the card sharp on the go.

Mobile Gaming - 4.6/5

Ignition Casino has a solid library of over 250 mobile games from over a dozen top software providers.

Not only will you find popular slot games like 777 Deluxe, A Night With Cleo, and Golden Buffalo, but you’ll find plenty of great table games. Ignition has a great selection of video poker, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack (both single and multi-deck games) as well.

The Ignition live casino is similarly well-developed. While it leans heavily towards blackjack with over 20 tables of varying limits available — including two early payout tables — you’ll also find American and European roulette games, baccarat, and super 6.

And then there’s the poker. Ignition Casino’s mobile poker app makes playing real money poker against other players slick and exciting, and the fully-anonymous tables take all the worry out of the game.

You won't have to be concerned about whether or not your opponent is using a UI to track the way you play over the course of a few games in order to pick out your weaknesses… they never know who you are or even whether it’s you they are playing against.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.8/5

Ignition has no shortage of promotions for everything from their 200% “Tell a Friend” bonus to the $2,500 free roll tournaments available to Chrome-level rewards players.

But where Ignition really knocks it out of the park is its double-fisted welcome bonus. New players can sign up and get not one but two 100% match bonuses up to $1,000. You read that right.

The first bonus is usable only on Ignition’s great selection of popular casino games. This bonus comes with a very nice 25x wagering requirement and is a perfect way to get rolling on some slots.

Your second bonus is for the poker app and is unlocked by earning Ignition Reward Points by betting (and hopefully winning) real money on poker games and tournaments.

If you’re going to use cryptocurrencies to play at this online casino app, you can claim 2x increased bonuses of 150% up to $1,500 for poker and casino each.

Overall Reliability - 4.8/5

Since 2016, Ignition Casino has made it clear that its reputation matters. From their Curacao gaming license down to their anonymous tables in the poker app, everything is built to ensure a fair and fun experience for you, the end user.

Sign up with Ignition and claim your twin 100% match bonuses for casino and poker games!

3. Slots.lv — Best Mobile Casino App for Hot-Drop Jackpots

Pros:

Up to $5,000 welcome package

24/7 customer support

250+ mobile games

Tons of progressive jackpot options

Cons:

Limited promos for regular users

Live dealer casino could be improved

Slots.lv is a solid mobile slots casino jam-packed with your favorite casino games. While navigating their website can be a bit of a chore on PC, the experience is a lot better via their web-based online casino app.

With almost a full decade of experience, they’ve proven themselves to be a solid casino site, and their jackpot slots make them a shoo-in for our top five.

Mobile Gaming - 4.7/5

You’ll find a nice selection of games from some of the industry’s most popular providers like RTG, Rival, Patagonia, and BetSoft Gaming — this gives a wide enough array of both slot and table games.

Where we feel Slots.lv really excels, however, is in its massive selection of over 40 jackpot games. And we’re not just talking about jackpot slot titles, as you’ll also find a few jackpot video poker games tucked away in there, which is always a nice touch.

Plus, fans of progressive jackpots are going to be ecstatic to see that Slots.lv plays host to five exciting Hot Drop Jackpot games. Hot Drop Jackpots are a type of progressive jackpot modification you’ll find on some of your favorite slot titles.

In this case, Slots.lv has chosen Lady’s Magic Charms, Reels of Fortune, Golden Buffalo, 777 Deluxe, and A Night With Cleo as its main Hot Drop Jackpot games — all of which have 3 exciting jackpots.

The first two jackpots are timed and must drop within an hour for one and within a day for the other. The third jackpot is the Super Jackpot which will be triggered before it reaches $250,000.

We’re big fans of this system and love that it gives us another excuse to play some of our favorite mobile slots.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.6/5

New players can take advantage of a phenomenal 200% welcome bonus up to $1,000 on their first deposit as well as a 100% match on their next 8 deposits up to $500. This means you can get up to $5,000 in bonus money with 35x wagering requirements.

Even better is that if you are a crypto gambler, you can get a 300% match bonus of up to $1,500 on your first deposit and a 150% match of up to $750 on each of your next 8 deposits. This totals out to a whopping $7,500 in real money bonuses, all with the same 35x rollover.

Overall Reliability - 4.7/5

Slots.lv is fully licensed by the Curacao gaming commission, which means it’s regulated by the same trusted organization as the other casino mobile apps on our list.

They also have proper end-to-end encryption, 24/7 customer support, and use some of the most loved and trusted game providers in the gambling industry, so you should feel plenty safe here.

If you’re ready for $5,000 in bonuses – or $7,500 if you’re a blockchain buddy – click here and claim your massive first deposit match bonus!

4. SuperSlots — Best Blackjack Variety of All Online Casino Apps

Pros:

250% on first deposit up to $1,000

Over 400 games

Great selection of live dealers and online blackjack

Lots of weekly reload bonuses



Cons:

High rollover on some promos

Doesn’t have as many jackpot games

SuperSlots is a fairly new mobile casino app, having only been around since 2020, but they’ve made great strides into establishing themselves as a great place to game.

With a ton of promotions on tap and an almost obscene amount of accepted crypto deposit options, they’ve been climbing the mobile casino ladder swiftly.

Mobile Gaming - 4.5/5

SuperSlots doesn’t have the biggest selection of games, marking somewhere around 400 last we checked, but they have partnered with some absolutely solid providers, making it easy to not just find your current favorites like BetSoft’s Rags to Witches or Alkemor’s Elements, but perhaps something new and exciting as well.

We had to put this casino app in our top five almost exclusively for the fantastic selection of blackjack. Not only does SuperSlots have 13 online blackjack tables — including Multi-Hand, Single Deck, Blackjack 11, Ultra One Hand Blackjack, Pirate 21, and more — but their live dealer blackjack offering is similarly robust.

You see, SuperSlots has not one but two live dealer online casinos. Both casinos have online roulette, baccarat, super 6, and a nice selection of live dealer blackjack games.

The “Red” live casino has a variety of blackjack formats and stake levels, making it easy to find a game you’re comfortable with, while the “Black” casino has an equally competent staff, but you might find other varieties of blackjack like Latin, Russian, and Baltic rulesets.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.3/5

New SuperSlots players can take advantage of a massive $6,000 welcome package by starting off with the “SS250” promo code. This promo code will get you a 250% match bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit with a 35x wagering requirement.

But that’s not all.

Once you’ve spent your first bonus, you’ll be able to use “SS100” on your next 5 deposits to get a 100% match up to $1,000 on each of those deposits – all with the same 35x wagering requirements. This is a solid bonus, and a diligent gambler will make short work of that rollover.

There’s also a crypto bonus you can get by using the CRYPTO400 bonus code (400% up to $4,000), but the rollover for this one jumps to a rather high 48x wagering requirement.

Overall Reliability - 4.5/5

A change from our other online casinos on this list, SuperSlots is licensed and regulated by the Panama Gaming Authority, which we have full confidence in as well. This means you can rest assured that, like the other mobile casinos we’re reviewing today, you can expect a safe and secure gambling experience.

Click here and use the “SS250” bonus code to get a whopping 250% match bonus up to $1,000!

5. BitStarz — Best Online Casino App for Crypto Users

Pros:

125% match up to 1 BTC first deposit bonus

4,000+ games

Award-winning customer support

Exciting table game and slot tournaments

Cons:

Heavily geo-restricted

No real deposit bonuses for longtime players

Rounding out our top five list of the best casino apps is BitStarz. A fantastic online crypto casino with award-winning customer service, a solid welcome bonus, and a huge selection of mobile games.

Mobile Gaming - 4.6/5

With 4,000 games from literally dozens of providers, it’s almost impossible to imagine getting bored on the BitStarz mobile site.

Whether you’re looking for massive jackpot slots like the exclusive Master of Starz title, or you just want a cozy game of blackjack (of which you’ll find 10 fantastic varieties), BitStarz has you covered.

Honestly, our biggest complaint would be that with over 4,000 games – of which they have almost 45 table games – the one thing we found lacking was the video poker selection.

Compared to everything else, it was comically light. Barring that, though, this is a fantastic place to play everything from Sic Bo to Minesweeper with a little stop in some real money Plinko and crypto slots.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4/5

New players can get a 125% match bonus on their first deposit of up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins. The free spins are broken up into 20 per day for 9 days, the first batch of which is credited to your account immediately after your deposit clears.

Both the free spin winnings and the bonus are subject to stiff but fair 40x rollover. And while the rollover is pretty standard and only attached to your bonus, the time of 7 days you get to meet is too short.

Overall Reliability - 4.5/5

We absolutely consider BitStarz a reliable online casino.

Not only do they use a ton of well-respected game providers, but they have several games that are Provably Fair (meaning that part of the RNG happens on your personal machine, making it impossible for the game to use non-random numbers to calculate wins) and have literally won awards for their customer service.

If you would like to be spoiled for choice, click here and claim your 125% first deposit bonus up to 1 BTC and a whopping 180 free spins at Bitstarz.

How We Evaluated the Best Online Casino Apps

Mobile Gaming

It’s important that you only have the best mobile gaming experience when playing real money casino games. We made sure every casino app on our list has mobile games that play as well as they look… and plenty of them.

Of course, the rest of the casino should look and feel good on mobile, so we made sure to test all of its features on our Android and iOS devices. Even better, none of our top picks require you to download software before playing — you simply need to access their web-based casino app through your mobile browser.

Bonuses and Promotions

All of the real money online casinos for mobile devices on our list are chock full of massive welcome bonuses, reload offers, and free spins that you can claim straight via your Android or iOS mobile device.

Overall Reliability

We have also made sure that every casino on our list is fully licensed and regulated, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not the outcome is rigged against you. Every casino app you find here is 100% transparent and fair.

Guide to Using Real Money Casino Apps

Are there casino apps that pay real money?

Yes, there are a lot of casino apps that pay real money. We recommend any of the mobile online casinos outlined in this article as we’ve found them to offer fair winning odds and competitive casino bonuses, in addition to a great variety of mobile games for real money. Red Dog Casino is our top pick.

What are the best online casino apps to win real money?

Some of the best casino apps that pay out real money include:

Do casino apps let you win at first?

No. Casino apps do not let you win at first. This is a common misconception gamblers have to justify a run of poor luck. Modern iOS and Android casino apps using games from reputable providers offer consistent odds no matter whether you’re new or not.

What is the best casino app?

We feel that Red Dog Casino is the best online casino app available right now. With tons of bonus codes, a website that looks amazing on mobile, and a great selection of live dealer and online casino games, it suits us just perfectly.

Red Dog is also one of the best free casino apps, as it allows you to give each game a test drive before you bet real money.

Comparison of the Top 5 Casino Apps

Red Dog: This little casino is no underdog. Red Dog claimed our top slot thanks to a fantastic array of deposit bonus codes, a solid selection of mobile-ready RTG slots, and amazing customer support. Remember to use the “ADORABLE” code to get a 240% match bonus plus 40 free spins when you sign-up at Red Dog.

Ignition: The perfect pick for the card player on the go, Ignition Casino offers what is hands-down the best poker app we’ve found anywhere. They also sport a robust variety of slot and table games that only serve to complement the excellent poker. Sign up today to claim your 100% match bonuses for both casino games and online poker or 150% for crypto deposits.

Slots.lv: An easy pick for our top five thanks to a massive collection of progressive jackpot games as well as a few exciting Hot Drop Jackpot slots (one of our favorite ways to play, if we’re being honest). Sign up to get a 200% match on your first deposit of up to $1,000.

SuperSlots: While Super Slots has a great selection of slots with some very unusual themes, we had to put them on our list due to the sheer wealth of mobile blackjack options. With tons of online blackjack and two live dealer casinos, there are just so many ways to play. Use the “SS250” promo code to get a 250% match up to $1,000 when you’re ready to deposit.

BitStarz: Last but certainly not least is our pick for the best crypto casino app. BitStarz brings the heat with over 4,000 online casino games and a solid crypto welcome bonus. Sign up today and get a 125% match bonus of up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins on some great slots.

How to Get Started with Real Money Casino Apps

If you’re ready to take all the excitement of Las Vegas into the palm of your hand, get started by signing up for our pick for the overall best casino app: Red Dog Casino.

Step 1: Visit Red Dog

Follow this link to navigate to the Red Dog Casino landing page and click the red GET BONUS button.

Step 2: Enter the Required Details

Create your username and password (remember to create a password that is different from any of your other accounts for the sake of security). Provide a valid email address and click “Next Step” to proceed.

Step 3: Create Your Account

Provide all your personal details like your name, date of birth, et cetera. Proceed to the next step and enter your address and other contact information before finalizing the registration process.

Step 4: Deposit & Play

Once you’ve validated your account and logged in, head over to the Cashier and enter the promo code “ADORABLE” to claim your 240% welcome bonus with 40 free spins at Red Dog.

So, Have You Found the Best Casino App for You?

Hopefully, we’ve provided enough information to help you choose which mobile casino app is best for you.

To recap, Red Dog Casino topped our list of best online casino apps thanks to its massive selection of welcome bonuses, great library of live and online casino games, and sterling reputation.

But any one of these mobile casinos would do in a pinch, and they all do something extremely well… so maybe it’s best to sign up for a few of them.

Just remember that casino apps should be fun, and you should always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some casino sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: