2023 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers: Increase Your Social Media Presence with Real Followers

A high follower count is an absolute key to success on Instagram. Having a lot of IG followers proves you've got the high-quality content and engagement that users are looking for. But, if you're starting from scratch, it can be hard to get noticed and build a following. So what's the quickest way to get more people to follow your Instagram account?

Buy Instagram followers from a reputable source.

When you buy Instagram followers, you guarantee yourself a base level of engagement and reach. This helps your Instagram account look more popular, attracting even more followers organically.

There are lots of companies out there that sell IG followers, but beware - many of them are scams. Some will sell you fake followers that don't engage with your content, or even worse, they could get your account banned. That's why buying followers from a trusted, reputable source is essential.

For the best chances of success, we recommend buying high-quality, targeted Instagram followers from the following sites. Vetted for their quality and safety, these Instagram marketing services will give your account the social proof needed to become Insta-famous in no time.

The Best Sites To Buy Instagram Followers

1. Twicsy

As the internet's leading Instagram growth service, Twicsy is capable of delivering IG followers that are 100% real and targeted to your niche. Furthermore, with specialized methods of sending followers to your account, Twicsy is one of the safest (and fastest) ways to buy Instagram followers.

Those worried about drop-offs or unfollows can opt for premium packages from Twicsy. These premium followers come with 30-day refills to ensure your Instagram profile always looks popular.

Don't have a ton of cash to want a quick follower boost for a viral marketing campaign? Twicsy offers high-quality followers for a slightly lower price point but with many of the same perks. In addition to real users, you also get 24/7 customer support and a satisfaction guarantee with every high-quality order.

Packages range from 100 to 5000 followers, with the 500, 1000, and 2500 packages being the most popular. Checkout is fast and secure, requiring only your Instagram username, email address, and credit card to complete the order.

Why We Recommend Twicsy

Our research showed that Twicsy has a long history of providing high-quality, targeted followers to its customers. Not only are the followers real and active, but they're also engaged with your content - meaning more likes, comments, and shares for your posts.

2. Buzzoid

The Instagram algorithm is responsible for more than what appears in your feed. It also has a say over who sees your content - which can make it difficult to get new followers if you're not already popular.

Fortunately, Buzzoid offers an easy and effective solution for anyone struggling to get noticed on Instagram. With plans ranging from 100 to 5000 new followers per order, Buzzoid can help you get the follower count boost you need to jumpstart your Instagram marketing campaign.

All of Buzzoid's Instagram follower packages are filled by real, active accounts - not bots or fake Instagram accounts. That means you can be sure your new Buzzoid high-quality or premium followers won't violate Instagram's terms of service and get your account banned or suspended.

You can purchase followers from Buzzoid using any major credit or debit card, and orders are typically processed and delivered within 24 hours. Packages start at around $5 and cap out under $100, making Buzzoid an affordable option for aspiring brands, influencers, and businesses needing to increase their social media presence on Instagram quickly.

Why We Recommend Buzzoid

Buzzoid's Instagram follower packages can help you get the social proof you need to jumpstart your account and start getting noticed by more people. The site is easy to use, secure, and offers a variety of packages to suit any IG profile.

3. Social Surge

Those with super niche brands or products may have more difficulty finding targeted followers on social media platforms like Instagram. But with Social Surge, you can get highly targeted Instagram followers already interested in what you have to say or show.

How does Social Surge do it? Using AI-driven technology that matches real active Instagram users with your account, Social Surge only sends you followers that are real people genuinely interested in your niche. That way, you're guaranteed to get high-quality followers that will engage with your content.

With packages ranging from 500 to 5,000 followers, there's an option for any size brand or budget. All the followers come with profile pictures, bios, and recent activity that show they're real people - not fake or inactive accounts.

Packages start at only a couple of bucks for a follower count boost that will help your brand get noticed. Checkout is fast and easy, only requiring your IG username (and valid payment method) to complete the purchase.

Why We Recommend Social Surge

Social Surge is one of the newest companies on our list, but they're quickly making a name for themselves in the Instagram growth industry. With their targeted follower system, you can be sure that every follower you get is interested in your niche - meaning more engagement for your posts.

4. Rushmax

As one of the most popular Instagram follower providers on our list, Rushmax offers some of the best prices in the industry without sacrificing quality or safety. Influencers and small businesses wanting to engage in viral marketing campaigns especially love Rushmax for its ability to deliver high-quality, targeted followers quickly and easily.

New followers from Rushmax come with (near) instant delivery regardless of whether you go with their high-quality or premium package options. Spend a few extra bucks on a premium package and get the same perks as their high-quality followers, plus a satisfaction guarantee, 24/7 customer support team, and a recurring 30-day auto refill in case anyone decides to unfollow your profile.

All you need to purchase followers from Rushmax is your Instagram username, and you can pay with PayPal or any major credit card. Packages start at less than $5 for 500 high-quality followers and increase gradually to less than $100 for 5000 premium followers.

Why We Recommend Rushmax

Rushmax is one of the oldest and most established companies on our list. With nearly a decade in business, they've had plenty of time to perfect their craft and learn what works (and doesn't work) when it comes to providing high-quality, targeted followers.

5. Z Labs

Getting more followers from your target audience is easy at Z Labs. The site uses advanced search algorithms to find active, interested users in your niche and deliver them straight to your IG profile.

Z Labs only provides premium follower packages. While slightly higher in their price point, they offer some of the industry's most impressive follower retention rates. Best of all, Z Labs also provides an auto-refill service that keeps your follower count topped up for as long as you want it.

To back their claims of being an excellent resource for up-and-coming brands and influencers, Z Labs offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee on all of their follower packages. So if you're unhappy with your results for any reason, contact customer support within 30 days and request a refund - no questions asked.

Why We Recommend Z Labs

Z Labs is an excellent resource for anyone interested in increasing their number of followers and getting more targeted traffic to their Instagram page. With a money-back satisfaction guarantee, you can't go wrong giving Z Labs a try.

6. VVVirals

Getting real Instagram followers with VVVirals is a great way to increase your profile's social proof and jumpstart your IG marketing campaign. The site allows you to look for followers based on location, gender, interests, and other factors to ensure you're only getting new followers that could potentially be interested in your products or services.

VVVirals never uses fake Instagram followers, taking careful measures to find the best quality followers who are real people actively using the social media platform. Premium followers are the most popular choice as they offer the best engagement rates, but the site offers a variety of follower package options to suit any budget or need.

Why We Recommend VVVirals

VVVirals offers real followers from your target audience, making it an excellent choice if you need to jumpstart your Instagram marketing campaign quickly and effectively. You can also try out the platform for free before committing to a paid plan.

7. Likestorm

If your marketing strategy requires a lot of followers in addition to other social media marketing services, Likestorm is the resource for you. The site provides a variety of social media marketing packages that can be customized to your specific needs and budget.

Likestorm offers active followers from real accounts in your target audience, and premium followers are an excellent choice if you're looking for the best possible engagement rates. You can also purchase packages with automatic refills so that you never have to worry about losing your new followers.

You can also buy Instagram likes and views to help increase the reach and engagement of your posts. Likestorm also offers a variety of other social media marketing services, including Facebook and TikTok followers.

Why We Recommend Likestorm

Likestorm is an excellent choice if you need more than just Instagram followers to jumpstart your social media marketing campaign. The site also offers a variety of other social media marketing services that can be customized to your specific needs.

8. Viral YAH

Instagram posts help spread brand awareness, but quality Instagram followers from Viral YAH can help turn casual viewers into paying customers. The site offers a wide range of follower packages to suit any need or budget, and they also provide an auto-refill service to keep your follower count topped up.

Packages start at 500 followers for less than 10 bucks and increase to 3000 followers for less than $150. The higher price point covers the extremely high quality of followers, which have proven to be much more engaged than the average Instagram user.

Viral YAH also offers gradual and instant delivery options to suit your marketing strategy and budget. Packages are sent out within 24 hours, but you can also choose to have your followers delivered gradually over a period of 1-3 days.

Why We Recommend Viral YAH

Viral YAH is an excellent choice if you need high-quality, engaged Instagram followers quickly and affordably. The site offers a wide range of follower packages to suit any need or budget, and they also provide an auto-refill service to keep your follower count topped up.

9. Greedier Social Media

Getting your Instagram profile trending on the Explore page of over 1 billion monthly users is much easier with purchased followers from Greedier Social Media. Using analytics from targeted hashtags, locations, and other factors, the site can connect you with genuine users from your target audience.

Insta follower packages start at 1000 premium followers for under 60 bucks and increase to 5000 followers for less than $200. So why spend more with Greedier? The site uses managed growth tools to connect you with active users from your target audience, and every follower is guaranteed to be engaged with your content.

Why We Recommend Greedier Social Media

Greedier social media is an excellent choice if you're looking for quality over quantity when it comes to your Instagram followers. Whether you are an established Instagram influencer or just getting started, Greedier can help you take your Insta game to the next level.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who will know if I buy Instagram followers?

No one except you. The sites on this list take privacy seriously and will never share your information with anyone.

2. Is there a risk of getting banned from Instagram if I buy followers?

No, there is no risk of being banned from Instagram for buying followers from the sites above. But if you purchase fake Instagram followers from sites that use bots, there is a possibility that your account could be suspended.

3. How long does it take to see results?

It varies depending on the site you choose, but most of the sites on this list can deliver your followers within a few minutes to 96 hours.

Buy Real Instagram Followers Safely

If you need quick delivery of real Instagram followers without worrying about getting banned, blocked, or shadowbanned by Instagram, then we recommend you buy Instagram followers from the best sites above. With a proven ability to provide high-quality, active followers quickly and affordably, these sites will help you take your Insta game to the next level.